The U.S. Has a Literacy Rate of 79%, While Cuba's is 99.6% and North Korea's is 100%
How Socialist Countries Now Outpacing the United States in Literacy
11 hrs ago
Israel and the U.S. Will Lose the War with Iran
Costs, Miscalculations and Lack of a Clear Objectives are Driving This War Into the Hands of Iran
Mar 3
The Phrase “Death To America” Didn’t Exist Before 1953; Until the CIA Overthrew the Iranian Government for Nationalizing their Oil
Now That USA and Israel Have Started a War with Iran, History Shows a Pattern Of Aggression in Which Western Countries Always Strike First
Mar 2
February 2026
Alex Karp: The Insane Billionaire, Mass-Surveilling, Bullied Young Nerd Now Proudly Killing Humans to Get Revenge on the World
How the CEO of Palantir Came from Progressive Parents and Turned Out to Be One of the Most Immoral, Dangerous and Powerful People in the World
Feb 27
Report: North Korea Is Now Beating America in Healthcare, Education, Housing, and Transportation
North Korea is Now More Functional than the United States — and It’s Only Going to Get Worse for America
Feb 26
Home Foreclosures Surge 38% in a Year: The U.S. Housing Market on the Brink
Experts Warn the Housing Bubble Is About to Burst as the U.S. Economy is Now Running on Fumes
Feb 25
Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Was An Anti-Communist CIA Operative who Kept Feminism From Discussing Class
Declassified Cold War Ties Show How U.S. Intelligence Shaped Feminism’s Focus On Gender Over Class.
Feb 24
Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States Have a Feudal Apartheid System —Just Like Israel
Two-Tiered Societies, Migrant Exploitation, and Brutal Authoritarian Control Across the Middle East
Feb 23
Sara Netanyahu: The Racist, Towel-Stealing, Servant-Abusing, Embezzling Swindler & Wife of a Genocidal Madman
Three Decades Of Staff Abuse, Lavish Spending, Towel Theft, Witness Intimidation, And Entitlement At The Heart Of Israeli Power
Feb 22
Study: 97% of Children Ages 3-17 Have Microplastic Debris in Their Bodies
You Are Already 0.5% Plastic. And It’s Getting Worse.You Are Already 0.5% Plastic. And It’s Getting Worse.
Feb 21
Report: Suicide Rate in the United States Just Hit Highest Point in 75 Years
New Federal Data Show More Than 49,000 Deaths In A Single Year, Marking The Highest Rate Recorded Since The Early 1940s.
Feb 20
Nestlé: How a Corporation Killed 10.9 Million Babies
Aggressive Marketing, Child Labor, Plastic Pollution, Water Theft, Deforestation— and Now the CEO Runs the World Economic Forum
Feb 19
