HR NEWS

February 2026

Alex Karp: The Insane Billionaire, Mass-Surveilling, Bullied Young Nerd Now Proudly Killing Humans to Get Revenge on the World
How the CEO of Palantir Came from Progressive Parents and Turned Out to Be One of the Most Immoral, Dangerous and Powerful People in the World
Report: North Korea Is Now Beating America in Healthcare, Education, Housing, and Transportation
North Korea is Now More Functional than the United States — and It’s Only Going to Get Worse for America
Home Foreclosures Surge 38% in a Year: The U.S. Housing Market on the Brink
Experts Warn the Housing Bubble Is About to Burst as the U.S. Economy is Now Running on Fumes
Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Was An Anti-Communist CIA Operative who Kept Feminism From Discussing Class
Declassified Cold War Ties Show How U.S. Intelligence Shaped Feminism’s Focus On Gender Over Class.
Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States Have a Feudal Apartheid System —Just Like Israel
Two-Tiered Societies, Migrant Exploitation, and Brutal Authoritarian Control Across the Middle East
Sara Netanyahu: The Racist, Towel-Stealing, Servant-Abusing, Embezzling Swindler & Wife of a Genocidal Madman
Three Decades Of Staff Abuse, Lavish Spending, Towel Theft, Witness Intimidation, And Entitlement At The Heart Of Israeli Power
Study: 97% of Children Ages 3-17 Have Microplastic Debris in Their Bodies
You Are Already 0.5% Plastic. And It's Getting Worse.
Report: Suicide Rate in the United States Just Hit Highest Point in 75 Years
New Federal Data Show More Than 49,000 Deaths In A Single Year, Marking The Highest Rate Recorded Since The Early 1940s.
Nestlé: How a Corporation Killed 10.9 Million Babies
Aggressive Marketing, Child Labor, Plastic Pollution, Water Theft, Deforestation— and Now the CEO Runs the World Economic Forum
