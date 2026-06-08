Georgia’s foreign influence legislation — the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence and its successor GEOFARA — requires organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register and disclose that funding. The law is country-blind: Russian money, American money, and Brussels money trigger identical registration requirements. If the Kremlin funds a Georgian NGO, that organization registers. If USAID funds one, it registers too.

This is not an unusual legal concept. The United States has operated the Foreign Agents Registration Act since 1938. Australia, the UK, France, Hungary, Israel, and dozens of other states have enacted analogous transparency frameworks. The CIVICUS 2024–2025 Foreign Agents Laws global report documents the widespread adoption of such laws across both Western and non-Western democracies. The core principle — that organizations operating in a domestic political space on behalf of foreign financial interests should disclose that relationship to the public — is a standard instrument of national sovereignty protection.

The Georgian government’s stated rationale is straightforward: a small country on the periphery of competing great power blocs, with a history of foreign interference from multiple directions, has a legitimate interest in knowing which of its civil society organizations, media outlets, and political actors are substantially funded from abroad — and by whom.

The controversy around the law is not really about the principle. It is about which foreign funding streams the law would most immediately affect in practice — and that is where the Western reaction reveals its own interests.

Who Benefits from the Narrative

The intensity of Western institutional opposition to Georgia’s foreign influence law is worth examining structurally. The organizations most immediately threatened by mandatory disclosure requirements are those receiving substantial Western government funding — USAID, NED, European Endowment for Democracy, and allied foundations. Russian-funded organizations operating in Georgia would face identical requirements, but the scale of Western civil society funding in Georgia dwarfs Russian equivalents. The law’s opponents are, in significant part, the entities the law would require to register.

The CIVICUS global survey of foreign agents legislation documents how this pattern repeats across multiple countries where Western-funded civil society networks mobilize against transparency requirements that would expose their own funding chains — framing disclosure as repression while obscuring the foreign financial interests they represent.

This structural conflict of interest runs through the entire information ecosystem surrounding the Georgian protests.

The OSINT Numbers Game: Methodology as Narrative

At the center of protest coverage is a set of crowd estimation claims produced by digital open-source intelligence groups — figures that were widely reported as establishing the scale of popular opposition to the law. The methodology behind these numbers deserves scrutiny.

The Uniform Density Problem

When OSINT analysts use crowd estimation platforms like Mapchecking.com, the software requires the user to manually input a density variable — how many people per square meter — across a digitally drawn polygon overlaid on a map. The tool then multiplies that density by the total area to produce a headline number.

The fundamental flaw is treating a dynamic, organic crowd as a uniform block. As the Nixintel OSINT guide on crowd counting documents, the tool has no objective verification mechanism — the output is entirely determined by the analyst’s manual input, with no guardrail against applying a density figure drawn from one dense section of a crowd to the entire mapped area.

Crowd science, developed by researchers including Professor G. Keith Still — an internationally recognized expert who has advised security forces on crowd safety — establishes that real crowds are density gradients, not uniform masses. People pack tightly near the stage or barriers; density drops dramatically within a single block as attendees stand at arm’s length, move around, sit on curbs, or gather in loose clusters.

Even a conservative density assumption of 2 people per square meter, applied uniformly across an entire city boulevard, produces numbers with a margin of error potentially exceeding 100,000 people — because the assumption of uniform distribution across the entire polygon is itself the core flaw. The front rows near the parliament gates may genuinely approach or exceed that density. A block away, the real density may be 0.5 or lower. The software does not know this. It multiplies the input figure by the entire mapped area regardless of actual human distribution. The analyst’s choice of where to draw the polygon boundary determines the output more than any objective measurement.

Physical Displacement: The Urban Infrastructure Problem

Satellite and mapping tools calculate flat, two-dimensional ground area. Rustaveli Avenue is not an empty field. It contains large stone planters, security and police barricades, media staging areas, news vans, parked vehicles, trees, monument bases, and kiosk structures. As Professor Still’s crowd density reference material illustrates, rigorous crowd estimation requires accounting for the physical footprint of urban infrastructure within the mapped area. When analysts draw a broad polygon over a city boulevard without subtracting these displacements, they count square meters where no human being can physically stand. Compounded across a large mapped area, the inflation is significant.

The Temporal Snapshot Problem

A protest is not a static event. Attendance peaks and troughs over hours as people arrive, stay for a period, and leave. When an OSINT group publishes a density map derived from a single aerial frame — typically selected from the moment of peak visible density — that number is reported by downstream media as a sustained, static figure. The high turnover rate disappears. A protest where different people cycle through over six hours becomes a single inflated headline number, presented as simultaneous sustained presence.

The Institutional Funding Problem

The methodological weaknesses above would matter less if the organizations applying these tools had no institutional stake in the outcomes. The funding structures of the leading OSINT groups raise legitimate questions.

DFRLab is a program of the Atlantic Council. The Atlantic Council’s publicly available donor records show direct financial relationships with the US State Department, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, NATO, and major defense contractors including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. An organization directly funded by Western foreign policy and defense apparatus, producing analyses that consistently support Western foreign policy positions, occupies a complicated position when it claims the mantle of objective data science.

The same structural question applies to the fact-checker ecosystem Meta relies on for content moderation in Georgia. Meta confirmed in April 2024 that it partners with FactCheck Georgia and Myth Detector as certified third-party fact-checkers. FactCheck Georgia is a project of GRASS (Georgia’s Reforms Associates), whose founder and board members include former senior officials of the United National Movement government — the main opposition party. Myth Detector’s parent foundation is led by a former director of Georgian Public Broadcasting under the same UNM government. Both organizations receive funding from USAID and Western democracy-promotion bodies.

Meta has effectively outsourced content moderation decisions in Georgia to organizations staffed by one side of a live domestic political conflict and funded by foreign governments with a stated interest in that conflict’s outcome. Content supporting the foreign influence law gets flagged and suppressed. Content opposing it circulates freely. The asymmetry is structural, not incidental.

The Algorithmic Amplification Machine

The funding infrastructure connects to a broader digital operation. Meta’s advertising platform allows hyper-targeted political messaging by age, interest, and behavior. As the CIVICUS foreign agents laws report documents in its analysis of civil society campaign infrastructure, campaigns targeting young urban demographics with fear-based messaging about EU membership loss and visa restrictions were run through locally registered organizations — organizations that would themselves be required to disclose their foreign funding under the very law they were campaigning against.

The behavioral architecture of the platforms did the rest. Algorithmic amplification of high-engagement fear-based content, coordinated hashtag campaigns, and the suppression of countervailing perspectives through the fact-checker partnerships created an information environment in which opposition to the law appeared to be the overwhelming consensus — while the law’s supporters found their reach throttled.

The Legal Architecture: Scope Creep and Legitimate Concerns

In the interest of completeness, the legislative trajectory does raise questions worth noting. The European Center for Not-for-Profit Law’s overview of Georgia’s foreign influence framework documents how the legislation evolved from administrative disclosure requirements toward criminal liability provisions, with prison terms introduced in later amendments for non-compliance.

Whether criminal penalties are proportionate to a disclosure requirement is a legitimate debate — one that has nothing to do with whether the underlying transparency principle is sound. The US FARA itself carries criminal penalties of up to five years for willful violations. The question of calibration is separate from the question of legitimacy. A country has the right to enforce its transparency laws; the severity of enforcement mechanisms is a technical legislative question, not evidence that the law’s purpose is illegitimate.

The Transparency Trap

The deepest irony of the Georgian information operation is its self-referential quality. A law designed to require transparency about foreign funding of domestic political activity was opposed by a coordinated campaign funded by foreign governments, amplified by foreign-funded fact-checkers with documented political entanglements, measured by Atlantic Council-funded OSINT groups using methodologies with known inflationary biases as documented by crowd science literature and independent OSINT audits, and distributed through platforms whose content moderation was outsourced to politically compromised local partners.

The law’s opponents were, in many cases, precisely the entities the law was designed to make visible. Their opposition to transparency about foreign funding was itself an exercise in foreign-funded political activity — conducted through infrastructure that made that funding invisible to the Georgian public consuming the content.

The Georgian case is not an argument against foreign influence transparency laws. It is an argument for them.

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