For over two years, the world watched the slow gears of international law grind at The Hague, where the Hind Rajab Foundation filed a detailed 120-page complaint naming 24 Israeli soldiers and commanders for the 2024 killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab and her Red Crescent rescuers. But while Western bureaucrats shuffle paperwork, Hezbollah has actively hunted down and dismantled the leadership structure of the unit responsible, the 401st Armoured Brigade.

If my father were to sit down with his morning coffee and read this breaking news, he wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest. He would look over his reading glasses, let out a dry chuckle, and remind me that he had been calling Israel an apartheid state since before I was old enough to hold a fork. “David,” he’d say, tapping his finger on the kitchen table, “when you build a whole society on keeping people under your boot, eventually the people outside that society are going to stop asking nicely. I saw this coming decades ago. It’s just gravity catching up with them.” He would then immediately pivot to asking if I’ve checked the oil in my car, because to my father, mechanical neglect is the only true tragedy a man can actively prevent.

But some stories refuse to be neatly filed away under the domestic comfort of my father’s old predictions.

The facts of what happened on January 29, 2024, remain devastating. Hind Rajab was trapped in a hatchback in Gaza City, surrounded by the bodies of her family. She spent hours on the phone with emergency workers, begging for someone to save her. When the Israeli military finally gave a rescue crew clearance, paramedics Yusuf Zeino and Ahmad al-Madhoun drove their ambulance to the scene. The moment they arrived, an Israeli tank opened fire from thirteen meters away, leaving 335 bullet holes in the family car. Everyone died.

Initially, the military denied its troops were in the area. However, satellite imagery and forensic investigations later proved the military’s presence and actions.

Accountability has shifted from the legal courts to the battlefield in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has systematically targeted the specific leadership structure of the 401st Armoured Brigade named in the ICC complaint. First, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ella of the 52nd Battalion was targeted and seriously injured; then his replacement commander was critically wounded. In May, the overall commander of the 401st Brigade, Colonel Meir Biderman, was seriously hurt in an explosive drone strike. And on June 19, another 52nd Battalion commander was killed alongside three of his soldiers when a drone strike destroyed his tank near the Ali al-Taher Hills.

The brigade that operated in Gaza is being systematically dismantled in the rocky terrain of Lebanon.

Robert Inlakesh’s report traces this direct line from a little girl’s final phone call to the destruction of these tanks. My father would still tell me to check my oil, but he’d also take a sip of his coffee, nod at the television screen, and quietly remind me that a rotten foundation can only hold up a house for so long before the whole thing starts coming down.

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