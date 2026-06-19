HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebellio's avatar
Rebellio
1d

The bill's "supportive opinion" clause is what feels like something that will be increasingly exploited in unrelated cases going forward. I say that because tthe legal threshold for what constitutes "supportive" will end up being whatever future courts decide it means - we've seen most recently how they have no problem conjuring up whatever they want, in the case of Palestine Action's ban.

That part of the bill affects every citizen, regardless of where they sit on the underlying foreign policy question. The history of such speech offences in the UK suggests the threshold tends to drift outward once it's been established, will be interesting to see how they choose to apply it.

Reply
Share
KRedbeard's avatar
KRedbeard
2d

That entire supposed "IRGC group operating in Europe" is painfully obviously a mossad false flag op.

Remember how they arrested two unidentified men and then released them on bail without disclosing their identities? Their media stopped talking about golders green jew-only ambulances after that.

Why? Because both men were jewish and pro israel.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture