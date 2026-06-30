In this interview, sociology professor Charles Derber discusses his book, Wired for Authoritarianism, which argues that undemocratic power is deeply embedded in the American political and legal framework.
He challenges the idea that modern autocracy began with Donald Trump, asserting instead that a covert authoritarianism has existed since the nation's founding to protect the interests of a wealthy oligarchy.
Derber traces this history from the property-owning elites who wrote the Constitution to the robber barons of the Gilded Age and today’s Silicon Valley billionaires.
The discussion highlights how the Supreme Court has historically prioritized corporate personhood and money as speech, effectively creating a shadow government that bypasses the will of the people.
Ultimately, the source explores how social isolation and economic hardship fuel the rise of strongman leaders, suggesting that true democracy requires a fundamental economic and social rewiring.
Get the book here: https://www.routledge.com/Wired-for-Authoritarianism-American-Oligarchies-and-How-to-Re-Wire-America-for-the-People/Derber/p/book/9781041267553
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0:00 introduction
2:33 origins
3:43 covert
4:34 constitution
6:14 nobility
8:50 barons
9:34 suffrage
12:51 fascism
14:08 personhood
15:46 speech
18:29 duopoly
20:09 technology
21:32 overt
24:40 activism
26:16 economics
30:07 socioside
31:49 isolation
35:34 empire
37:26 infrastructure
39:09 emergencies
42:47 reform
44:15 rights
46:05 welfare
50:46 trust
54:32 emotion
56:11 fear
58:23 influence
1:01:01 education
1:02:15 class
1:05:42 capital
1:08:15 conclusion
The U.S. Was Wired for Authoritarianism
In this interview, sociology professor Charles Derber discusses his book, Wired for Authoritarianism, which argues that undemocratic power is deeply embedded in the American political and legal framework.