Eight days after Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah, his media empire quietly passed into the hands of a registered foreign agent of the Israeli government.

On September 18, 2025 , with Kirk’s body barely cold and TPUSA’s future still unresolved — Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former 2020 campaign manager, filed paperwork with the Department of Justice registering his firm Clock Tower X LLC as a foreign agent under FARA, disclosing a contract with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs routed through Havas Media Germany GmbH.

The FARA filing explicitly listed “integration with Salem Media Network properties” as part of Clock Tower X’s contracted activities , and Parscale simultaneously held the position of Chief Strategy Officer at Salem Media Group, which had distributed The Charlie Kirk Show since 2020.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had effectively walked through an open door and sat down at the controls of the most prominent conservative youth media platform in America.

What the FARA filings reveal is a foreign influence operation of unusual scale and ambition. At least 80% of the content commissioned under the contract would be “tailored to Gen Z audiences across platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, podcasts, and other relevant digital and broadcast outlets,” with paid media campaigns targeting a minimum of 50 million digital impressions per month. Clock Tower would also, per the contract, stand up “websites and content to deliver GPT framing results on GPT conversations” an explicit attempt to shape what AI systems tell users about Israel. This was not lobbying in any traditional sense. It was information environment capture.

The contract value has been reported variously across outlets, with DOJ registration documents citing a $9 million agreement at $1.5 million per month, while early reporting placed the initial figure at $6 million. Whatever the precise number, it sits inside a far larger strategic picture.

Israel’s 2026 national budget allocated roughly $730 million to public diplomacy — hasbara — nearly five times the $150 million allocated the year before, which was itself twenty times pre-Gaza war levels.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar framed the spending in explicitly militaristic terms, arguing it should be treated like investment in “jets, bombs, and missile interceptors.” The Parscale contract was not an isolated procurement. It was one front in a declared information war.

The Salem connection is where the operation gets structurally interesting. Parscale was named Chief Strategy Officer of Salem Media in January 2025, months before Kirk’s assassination.

When he registered as a foreign agent for Israel in September, his two roles fused: Salem’s broadcast infrastructure became the vessel for Israeli-funded messaging, with the FARA filing making the integration explicit. One of Parscale’s team members working on the Israel contract, Ashley Evdokimo, is Salem’s vice president for communications, who registered as a foreign agent for Israel in October 2025, the month after Parscale. The operation was not grafted onto Salem from outside. It grew through Salem from within.

The money did not stop with Parscale. One of the largest recipients of the Israeli funds flowing through Parscale’s contract was Portman Road Strategies, run by longtime GOP strategist Mike Shields, which received just under $5 million for media placement, consulting, polling, and advertising work. Another affiliated entity, the Esther Project — run through a firm called Bridges Partners — paid up to 18 anonymous American content creators for pro-Israel output under a $900,000 contract.

A church geofencing campaign targeting 303 megachurches and 39 Christian colleges ran under a separate $4.1 million FARA registration. The architecture was baroque: a foreign government, routing money through a German media conglomerate, into a web of American LLCs, into conservative broadcasting, influencer networks, and evangelical congregations — all of it nominally disclosed under FARA, almost none of it labeled as foreign-government content when it reached American audiences.

The Salem acquisition adds another layer. In May 2026, WaterStone — a Colorado-based Christian nonprofit that had already accumulated a 49.5% voting interest in Salem through preferred stock investments , announced it would acquire the remaining shares at a 250% premium, taking the company private.

The deal is expected to close in August 2026.

Hexagon Foundation, a nonprofit led by Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn, gave $70 million to WaterStone in 2025 and is the foundation’s largest institutional donor. Dunn chairs the Christian Advisory Board of the Israel Allies Foundation and has spent tens of millions pushing Texas toward what critics describe as Christian governance. The entity purchasing America’s largest conservative Christian broadcaster is financially anchored by a billionaire whose primary ideological commitment, alongside dominionist Christianity, is unconditional support for Israel. The circle closes cleanly.

This is the context in which TPUSA now operates. Kirk, in the months before his killing, had become an increasingly disruptive force in the Israeli government’s effort to maintain control over MAGA-aligned media. He had rejected Israel lobby donations, refused a personal invitation from Netanyahu to visit Jerusalem, publicly raged against “moral blackmail” from Jewish “leaders and stakeholders,” and , most consequentially , stood alone in Trump’s inner circle in personally appealing to the president against committing US forces to Israel’s assault on Iran. According to a source later confirmed by Vice President JD Vance, Trump “barked” at Kirk for his disobedience and angrily dispatched him. Days later, Trump ordered airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Kirk was shot through the neck four days after arch-Zionist donor Robert Shillman denounced him from a gala dais in Los Angeles for turning against Israel, having just withdrawn a $2 million donation to TPUSA as punishment. Eight days after Kirk’s death, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s contract with Parscale was registered. Fifteen days after Kirk’s death, Ben Shapiro appeared in TPUSA studios to announce a $1 million Daily Wire donation to the organisation , this at a moment when, as Blumenthal notes, the Daily Wire was bleeding money, laying off staff, and losing viewers.

Whether or not Israeli-aligned money was moving through Shapiro as a pass-through remains unconfirmed. The pattern it forms is not.

TPUSA’s new leadership has since worked methodically to bury Kirk’s record. His widow Erika Kirk, now CEO, has insisted the couple never wavered in their support for Israel, starring in a town hall hosted by Bari Weiss and broadcast on CBS , a network purchased four months prior by billionaire David Ellison — in which she spoke warmly of Jerusalem and refused to say what her husband would have thought about the war on Iran. Kolvet, Kirk’s replacement on air, has actively misrepresented Kirk’s positions on Massie and Iran, while simultaneously denying — falsely — that The Charlie Kirk Show is distributed by a Salem entity with direct ties to a registered Israeli foreign agent.

When Rep. Thomas Massie put the question to Grok, the AI confirmed the connection Kolvet had denied.

The underlying numbers explain why Israel is willing to spend at this scale on a domestic American influence operation that, when scrutinised, looks less like public diplomacy and more like a hostile takeover of a media ecosystem. A Pew Research Center poll released in April 2026 found that 60% of Americans now view Israel unfavorably, with only 37% viewing it favorably. Among Republicans under 50, 57% hold negative views — the precise demographic that The Charlie Kirk Show was built to reach, and that Parscale’s FARA contract explicitly targets. The audience Kirk cultivated while alive is now, under Israeli-directed management, the audience being worked on.

Bar-Ilan University professor Eytan Gilboa, a longtime advocate for greater Israeli investment in hasbara, described the current moment as “the worst crisis in Israel’s image abroad,” adding that Israel has “lost a generation of Americans.” He called it “highly dangerous, because these people are going to be the next politicians, elites, journalists.”

His conclusion — “perhaps $730 million is not enough” — captures the strategic panic underneath the spending surge.

What Gilboa does not reckon with is the qualitative dimension of the problem: that the pipeline Israel is now pumping money into was, until September 2025, controlled by a man who had concluded, publicly and emphatically, that the Israeli lobby was engaged in blackmail, that war on Iran was catastrophic madness, and that his first obligation was to America.

The apparatus now distributing that man’s show, his name, his brand, his audienc, reports to Tel Aviv.

No investigation has established that Israel ordered or facilitated Kirk’s killing. What is established, documented in federal filings and confirmed by multiple outlets, is that his death created the opening, and that the opening was filled within days, with speed and coordination that suggests preparation rather than improvisation.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act was designed to ensure Americans know when foreign governments are working to shape their politics. The Parscale filings are public. The Salem integration is in the contract language.

The WaterStone-Dunn-Israel Allies Foundation chain of custody is traceable. FARA is doing its job of disclosure. Whether the American public, or its political class, is doing anything with that disclosure is a different question entirely.