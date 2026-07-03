HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter dohan's avatar
peter dohan
8h

We conflate nonIsraeli Jews with the terror always-at-war State of Israel - leavened with the magic potion "antisemitism". To be against the Nabka-founded civilian killing terror State of Israel is NOT antisemitism - it empathic expression of human rights; this especially includes Palestians. Israel is a Eurpèan colony in the land of Arabs. I hope Israel loses the support of all generations until it reforms and recognizes Palestinians as worthy brothers. The greatest irony: Netanyahu needs wars to stay out of prison!

Reply
Share
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4h

This ‘golden age’ needs to come to an end promptly. Palestinians are paying the price for what Germany did and because US/UK didn’t want them forced them on Palestine. US Propping them up and sustaining them with alms, arms and political support. Participants in GENOCIDE.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture