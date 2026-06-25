Let’s start with the arithmetic, because the numbers are genuinely deranged.

Eight people received a combined 450 years in federal prison for what happened outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas on the night of July 4th, 2025. Their sentences are longer than any handed down to participants in the January 6th assault on the United States Capitol. Read that twice. Storming the actual seat of government: less time. Standing outside an immigration warehouse in Texas: more. The hierarchy of what this state considers sacred is not subtle.

Benjamin Hanil Song took the crown: a clean century, 100 years, for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Maricela Rueda got 70. Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, and Bradford Morris each got 50. And then there is the sentence that strips every pretence of proportionality from this entire proceeding and exposes it for what it is.

Daniel Sanchez Estrada was not accused of attempted murder. He was not accused of material support of terrorism. He was not at the protest. He was convicted of obstructing the investigation by moving a box of antifascist zines after it was over. His public defender told the court: “The punishment must fit the crimes — not the headlines, not the politics, not the fears that have been mongered about this case.” Judge Reed O’Connor sentenced Sanchez Estrada to 30 years in prison.

Sanchez Estrada stood before the court and said: “I am a father, I am a husband, I am a teacher, a poet — I am many things, Your Honor, but I am not a terrorist.”

Thirty years for moving a box of pamphlets. That is not a sentence. That is a confession. The state just confessed, in open court, to what this has always actually been about.

The Setting

Prairieland Detention Center, Alvarado, Texas. July 4th, 2025. Eleven people gathered near an ICE facility at 10:37 in the evening, some in black clothes, some carrying fireworks, some carrying considerably more than fireworks. They were there — depending on who you believe, and that question is doing a lot of load-bearing work in this story — to make noise in support of the human beings warehoused inside. People awaiting deportation. People who, in the logic of the current administration, represent a bureaucratic inventory problem: human contraband to be processed, stored, and disposed of.

The ICE officers inside called 911. Two of them emerged from the compound unarmed. Then an Alvarado police officer arrived. Then everything went to shit.

Song, a former US Marine Corps reservist, yelled “get to the rifles” and opened fire, striking the officer in the neck. The defence argued that Song fired into the ground after seeing the officer point his gun at a protester, and that the shot that hit the officer may have been a ricochet. The officer was airlifted to hospital and later released.

That is the factual core of what happened. What followed in the courtroom has almost nothing to do with it.

The Arsenal and the Tourniquets

Among the physical evidence recovered: eleven firearms, body armor, eleven military-grade first aid kits with tourniquets — and a flag reading “Resist Fascism, Fight Oligarchy” and fliers reading “Fight ICE Terror with Class War.”

The prosecution introduced the flag and fliers as exhibits. The state entered its own political critique into the record as proof of criminal conspiracy. That is a special kind of ideological confidence: the flag that names us is the flag that convicts you.

The tourniquets, though, deserve a moment. These are people who expected to bleed. People who understood that the state’s response to protest near its cages was likely to be violent, and who prepared accordingly. You can find that preparation reckless, or tactically catastrophic. But tourniquets are not evidence of terrorism. They are evidence of fear — specifically, a reasonable fear of what American law enforcement does to people who show up outside its facilities with the wrong politics.

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The Antifa Designation: A Bureaucratic Magic Trick

This was the first sentencing of defendants affiliated with Antifa following Trump’s executive order designating the group as a Domestic Terrorist Organization in September 2025. Let’s sit with that. Antifa — which is not an organisation, has no membership rolls, no hierarchy, no dues structure, no charter, no address — was designated a terrorist organisation by executive order, and this designation was then used to elevate charges against people who identified with its politics.

As one legal observer noted, the FBI has historically used the word “anarchist” the same way it uses “antifa” — as a label that encompasses every kind of leftist protest and actually describes nothing. The mechanism is elegant in its brutality. Define a political tendency as terrorism. Apply the label to anyone who attends the same demonstrations, reads the same literature, or wears the same colour clothes as people you’ve already designated terrorists. Sentence them accordingly. You have not fought terrorism. You have criminalised a politics.

In January 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation of the Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee in Houston, citing the Prairieland incident as justification — despite none of the defendants being from Houston or having any connection to that organisation whatsoever. The net is expanding. The sentences are the point. The sentences are the message.

The Box of Zines

Let’s go back to Daniel Sanchez Estrada, because his case is the one the DOJ press releases bury deepest and the one that most clearly shows the machinery for what it is.

Sanchez Estrada was not present at Prairieland on July 4th. He was convicted of corruptly concealing documents — specifically, moving a box of antifascist zines after his wife, Maricela Rueda, was arrested. His defence attorney argued the zines were his own property, protected by the First Amendment, and had no bearing on the other defendants’ convictions at trial.

“At the heart of this case is a simple truth: Mr. Sanchez moved a box,” his public defender told the court. “He is not a murderer, he is not ISIS, he is not a foreign terrorist.”

Thirty years.

Civil rights attorneys and organisations including the Freedom of the Press Foundation and the National Lawyers Guild have described the Prairieland prosecution as a calculated test of the state’s ability to quell dissent — and specifically its ability to use possession of First Amendment-protected materials as evidence of criminal support for terrorism. That test has now been run. The answer came back: yes. You can. Thirty years for a box of pamphlets, and the precedent is set.

What They Actually Wanted

Zachary Evetts’ attorney stated that his client believed the July 4th demonstration was planned to be peaceful, joyful, and supportive of the detainees being treated so badly by the government. One cooperating witness, Seth Sikes, testified that he went to the detention center because he wanted to bring some joy to those held inside. “I felt like I was doing the right thing,” he said.

This is the part the DOJ press releases don’t want you to sit with. Whatever tactical nightmare unfolded that night, whatever firearms Song had stockpiled and distributed, there were people in that group who went to Prairieland on the Fourth of July because they thought human beings in a concrete warehouse in Texas deserved to hear something other than the sounds of their own captivity. That impulse — stubborn, dangerous, beautiful, catastrophically executed — is not terrorism. It is solidarity. The state has sentenced solidarity to 450 years and called it justice.

The Sentencing Theology

When imposing the sentence, Judge Mark Pittman declared it was “by the grace of God” that Song was not dead, that a “guardian angel” had ensured no one was killed at Prairieland that night.

Parse that carefully. A federal judge, in the act of sentencing a man to a century in a cage, is invoking divine providence as jurisprudence. The state’s survival is God’s grace. The detention center — that warehouse of displaced human beings — sits under the protection of heaven itself. This is not law. This is theology in a robe.

Chief Judge Reed O’Connor, sentencing several other defendants, declared their actions “an assault on Democracy.” The democracy that cages people without trial. The democracy that designates political movements terrorist organisations by executive order. The democracy that gives a man 30 years for moving a box of pamphlets. That democracy. It is assaulted, apparently, by the people who object to what goes on inside its walls.

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Song’s statement, read by his mother after the judge silenced him mid-delivery for refusing to perform sufficient contrition, said: “This is mass punishment. This is collective. This is guilt by association. This is injustice.”

The Long Solitary Nap

The 450 years are not proportional punishment. They are architecture. They are the state constructing, in sentencing years, a wall as tangible as the one in Alvarado — designed to make the next group of people who feel the urge to stand outside an immigration cage and make noise calculate, very carefully, whether their solidarity is worth the cost. The sentences are not backward-looking justice. They are forward-looking deterrence. They are the message the oligarchy sends when the walls start to feel contested.

Defence attorneys have promised appeals across the board. They will be fighting in courts that have already demonstrated their willingness to hand down century-long sentences for a night’s protest gone violently wrong. They will be fighting under terrorism statutes retrofitted to cover a political tendency the state invented as an organisation specifically to prosecute. They will be fighting while their clients age in federal facilities, serving time that has no relationship to any human scale of accountability.

Daniel Sanchez Estrada is a father, a husband, a teacher, and a poet. He moved a box of pamphlets.

Thirty years.

The Prairieland Detention Center will be dust or underwater before the last of these sentences expires. The judges will be dead. The political conditions that produced this moment will have transformed beyond recognition. What will remain, for as long as any record survives, is the number.

Four hundred and fifty years.

Fuck every single one of them.

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