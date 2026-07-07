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Liz Burton's avatar
Liz Burton
11h

What the US is covering up is its long history of exploiting Chinese ethnic groups as instruments of regime change.

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Martha Rosen's avatar
Martha Rosen
15h

The tecno f...sts are coming in and the different financial factions are positioning themselves to have power over us and over the other factions. As Russia weakens and China continues to expand the real economy and their "partnership" with mineral and oil rich countries, the US factions all realize that China is their biggest threat. Chairs on the Titanic are being rearranged that is why T is moving to officially become Israel's military.

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