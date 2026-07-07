There is a script, and it gets pulled out every time a country outside the Western alliance system passes a law regulating foreign money, foreign influence, or national identity.

The script does not require reading the actual statute. It requires exactly one move: find an undefined term in the text, declare that term a “blank check for repression,” and let the rest write itself.

China’s new Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law is only the latest occasion for the script to run, but watching it run is instructive, because the script was road-tested two years earlier on a much smaller, much less geopolitically significant country: Georgia.

The Law Itself

China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law was passed by the National People’s Congress in March and took effect this month. Its stated purpose, in the government’s own language, is to strengthen a unified national identity across the country’s officially recognized ethnic groups, mandate Mandarin as the primary language of instruction in schools, and — this is the provision drawing the most fire — create legal liability for individuals and organizations outside China accused of “undermining ethnic unity” or “creating ethnic division.”

Start with what the law does not do, because Western coverage rarely pauses here. It does not ban minority languages outright. It mandates a common national language for schooling and government business, which is not, on its face, an unusual or inherently repressive policy — France has done this for centuries with regional languages like Breton and Occitan, and no Western outlet runs a “France criminalizes ethnic minorities” headline about it. A country deciding it wants a shared national language for cohesion is a policy choice available to every government on earth, and treating it as self-evidently sinister the moment China does it, while treating it as unremarkable civic infrastructure everywhere else, is exactly the kind of selective outrage this piece is about.

Where the law gets genuinely more serious — and where I’ll be straight with you rather than pretend otherwise — is Article 63, the extraterritorial clause. China’s own Vice Minister of Justice, Hu Weilie, confirmed on the record that the provision is real, deliberate, and — in his framing — a legitimate exercise of sovereignty comparable to national security laws other countries maintain. He didn’t deny the mechanism exists. He defended it. That is a genuinely debatable legal expansion worth scrutiny on its own terms, and I’m not going to pretend the concern is invented out of nothing. But it is a much narrower, more specific concern than “China is criminalizing ethnicity,” and conflating the two — treating a national-language mandate and an extraterritorial enforcement clause as the same moral crime — is precisely the sleight of hand that turns a debatable legal expansion into an international incident.

The Georgia Rehearsal

None of this is new choreography. In 2024, Georgia’s parliament passed a law requiring NGOs and media organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as “organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power.” The Georgian government’s stated rationale was transparency — the same word China’s defenders reach for. Western governments, the EU, and Western press rejected that rationale instantly and unanimously, branding it a “Russian law” before the ink was dry, comparing it explicitly to Russia’s 2012 foreign-agent statute, which has indeed been used to gut Russian civil society.

Here is the detail that rarely makes it into the Western write-up: the United States has had its own foreign-agent registration law, FARA, on the books since 1938. Nobody in Washington considers America a repressive state for it.

Proponents of Georgia’s law, and later China’s, routinely point to FARA as their model and their moral cover, and Western commentators wave the comparison away as bad faith without ever explaining, in good faith, what makes the American version categorically different from a transparency standpoint.

The honest answer is enforcement history and political context, not the text of the law — which means the actual objection was never really about vague language. It was about which government’s foreign-agent law serves Western strategic interests and which one doesn’t.

The material stakes make this even clearer. Georgian civil society organizations receive more than 90 percent of their funding from abroad — an extraordinary concentration of dependency by any standard, in any country, on any subject.

When a government tries to make that dependency visible, the reaction from the funders’ home governments is not measured scrutiny. It is diplomatic and financial retaliation: the United States paused over $95 million in aid to the Georgian government and imposed visa restrictions on dozens of officials; the EU froze $32 million earmarked for Georgia’s defense ministry.

That is the behavior of a funding network protecting its own reach, discovering that a client state has started asking who its NGOs actually answer to.

The playbook, run twice now, is identical: a country legislates around foreign influence or national cohesion, states a rationale, and Western institutions skip the rationale entirely and go straight to “this vague language could be used for repression” — a standard that, applied honestly, would also indict the PATRIOT Act, FARA itself, and the entire apparatus of American anti-terrorism statutes, none of which get this treatment from the people applying it to everyone else.

The Extraterritorial Double Standard

Since Article 63 is the part of China’s law actually worth taking seriously, it deserves the same honest scrutiny applied to who else does this. The West’s own reach across borders is not hypothetical or historical — it is current, funded, and rarely described using the same vocabulary reserved for its rivals.

The United States uses sanctions regimes, anti-terrorism statutes, and extraterritorial legal claims to reach individuals and organizations worldwide who have never set foot on American soil and who are not American citizens. OFAC sanctions can freeze the assets of a foreign national for actions taken entirely outside the United States.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has been used to prosecute foreign nationals for conduct occurring abroad, involving foreign companies, with only the thinnest jurisdictional hook.

None of that gets labeled “transnational repression” in Western coverage — it gets called “upholding the rules-based international order,” a phrase that does a great deal of quiet work.

And the Jakarta Method deserves its place here, because it is the starkest possible example of the West’s own transnational reach ending not in a registry or a sanctions list but in mass graves.

Between 1965 and 1966, following a failed coup, the Indonesian military, with direct intelligence support, kill lists, and diplomatic backing from the United States, carried out a massacre of alleged communists and sympathizers that killed somewhere between 500,000 and over a million people.

Declassified State Department cables confirm the U.S. embassy in Jakarta compiled lists of PKI members and passed them to the Indonesian army, tracking the killings as they happened. That is not “vague language” theoretically enabling future abuse.

That is a completed, documented, mass-casualty event, engineered with American participation, that barely registers in the Western historical conscience compared to the column inches devoted to a Chinese language-in-schools mandate that has killed no one.

If proportion mattered to the institutions currently alarmed about China, the Jakarta Method would be a permanent fixture of American foreign policy discourse instead of a footnote historians occasionally resurrect.

Colonial Amnesia, Domestically

The United States does not need to look overseas to find its own history of state-enforced ethnonationalism, it ran one at home, for well over a century, against its own indigenous population.

American Indian boarding schools, operating from the 1870s into the twentieth century, existed for the explicit purpose their own administrators described as killing the Indian to save the man: children forcibly removed from families, native languages punished, hair cut, names replaced, religious practice suppressed, all under direct federal policy.

The last schools in this system closed within living memory — this is not an ancient historical episode being unfairly weaponized against a modern country; it is recent enough that survivors of it are still alive to describe it.

If “forced language adoption designed to break the spirit of a people” is the standard being applied to Article 63 of China’s law, the boarding school system meets that standard with room to spare, and did so with considerably less subtlety than a national curriculum requirement.

The people currently most alarmed about Chinese “assimilation policy” inherited, built, and in some cases still benefit from the wealth transfer produced by a domestic assimilation campaign that made China’s language mandate look restrained by comparison.

What China Gets Credit For, and Rarely Does

It’s worth stating plainly, because Western coverage almost never does: China has built, over a few decades, a healthcare and education system that reaches a scale and a population most Western commentary treats as an afterthought or ignores outright.

Basic healthcare access and free public education are not incidental features of Chinese governance, they are central to how the state justifies its legitimacy, and hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty within a single generation as a direct result of state planning most Western economists spent decades insisting couldn’t work.

Set that against the country doing the lecturing.

The United States has no universal healthcare system, and medical debt remains one of the leading drivers of personal bankruptcy in a nation wealthy enough, by any reasonable accounting, to have solved this decades ago. Gun deaths in the United States run past 40,000 a year, a toll no other wealthy democracy tolerates as a permanent fixture of civic life.

And private prisons operate as for-profit enterprises with direct financial incentive to keep incarceration rates high, a system in which liberty itself has a shareholder return. None of that is a rebuttal to any specific concern about Article 63.

It is, however, a serious problem for any framework in which the United States positions itself as the self-evident moral authority on how a state should treat its population, when its own population dies from preventable gun violence, goes broke seeking basic medical care, and gets locked up for corporate profit at rates unmatched among its peers.

The Actual Disagreement

Here is where this piece lands, because it should land somewhere specific rather than dissolve into pure whataboutism, which is a fair thing to guard against.

The national-language provision in China’s new law is not, by itself, a human rights emergency — it’s a common policy tool available to any state, applied here the way France, among others, has applied it to its own regional languages.

The extraterritorial provision, Article 63, is a real and specific expansion of state reach that deserves scrutiny on its own narrow terms — not because China is uniquely capable of overreach, but because any government’s claim to police speech and behavior beyond its own borders is worth resisting, whether the government making that claim is Beijing, Washington, or anywhere else.

What doesn’t hold up is the frame Western coverage defaults to every time: treating vague statutory language in a rival state as automatic proof of totalitarian intent, while treating the same feature — vague language, extraterritorial reach, foreign-agent registries — as unremarkable, even necessary, when it shows up in FARA, in OFAC sanctions, or in a NATO ally’s legal code.

That selective outrage is not a minor rhetorical quirk. It’s the mechanism by which a genuinely debatable legal provision gets inflated into a civilizational threat when the target is geopolitically inconvenient, and quietly normalized when it isn’t.

The West is entitled to scrutinize Article 63. It has not yet earned the credibility to do so, given the ledger sitting underneath its own house — Jakarta, the boarding schools, the gun deaths, the medical debt, the private prisons it still runs for profit. Credibility on this subject has to be earned before it’s spent, and right now the accounts don’t balance.

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