For decades, Captain Paul Watson and Sea Shepherd operated as the enforcers of the high seas that no government would be. Their ships rammed illegal whalers, tangled propellers with ropes, and broadcast confrontations to a global audience hungry for environmental heroes. The organisation’s identity was inseparable from its willingness to break the rules in service of the ocean.

They flew the Jolly Roger.

They made enemies of governments.

They worked.

Then, in July 2022, everything changed. The transformation of Sea Shepherd from a radical, direct-action movement into a sanitised, state-sanctioned patrol service did not happen gradually — it happened through a boardroom coup, and understanding it requires following the money, the mercenaries, and the silence that followed.

The Purge

The board of Sea Shepherd Global — Alex Cornelisson, Peter Hammarstedt, Geert Vons, and Jeff Hansen — dismissed Watson and Sea Shepherd France president Lamya Essemlali for questioning their new partnerships: with corrupt African nations, with the Austral Fisheries Company, with the Allianz Insurance company, and most significantly with the Israeli security firm Yamasec.

By Watson’s own account, these men were terrified that his uncompromising history would frighten off the governmental partners they were so desperate to court. The tactic of aggressive non-violence that Watson developed in 1977 was rejected as being too controversial, despite having been the very approach that made Sea Shepherd the successful movement it became.

Watson’s account of the split makes clear this was not a disagreement about tactics. It was a disagreement about what the organisation fundamentally was. The new leadership wanted a mainstream conservation NGO. Watson wanted what Sea Shepherd had always been: a direct-action force that answered to no one.

Following the removal of Watson and Essemlali, Sea Shepherd France, Brazil, and the UK remained loyal to the original objectives of the movement. The new Sea Shepherd Global subsequently sued Watson and Sea Shepherd France, charging that they had no legal right to use the name Sea Shepherd — the name Watson himself created — or the logos that he had designed. An organisation suing its founder for using his own name. The symbolism was not subtle.

The Namibia Question & Blue-Washing a Scandal

The pivot toward government alliances in Africa was presented, on its face, as a noble mission to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. In practice, the Sea Shepherd Global history page now reads as a polished account of an organisation that increasingly serves the interests of the states it claims to hold accountable.

The Namibian partnership was the most glaring example. Sea Shepherd Global forged close ties with the country’s fisheries authorities during the height of the Fishrot scandal, in which former Minister of Fisheries Bernard Esau and other senior officials were accused of trading national fishing quotas for kickbacks from the Icelandic fishing company Samherji. The Fishrot Files, leaked by a brave whistleblower, revealed systematic corruption that had hollowed out Namibia’s marine resources over years — the very marine resources Sea Shepherd claimed to protect.

By maintaining close, warm relations with officials operating under this cloud, the new Sea Shepherd Global didn’t just look the other way. It actively provided those officials with a veneer of environmental legitimacy — “blue-washing” a regime caught red-handed in marine economic sabotage. Peter Hammarstedt’s apparent loyalty to these government relationships, above and beyond any commitment to the mission, was a central grievance for Watson and Essemlali before their removal.

The Yamasec Problem: Mercenaries at Sea

This is where the story moves from disappointing to genuinely troubling.

According to reporting by L’Impertinent, the Israeli company Yamasec, based in Uganda, had been hiring security personnel to operate on Sea Shepherd Global boats for approximately seven years. On board Sea Shepherd’s ship the Sam Simon in Gambian waters, two hired Israeli security personnel from Yamasec trained Gambian Navy officers in military boarding procedures: how to carry their weapons while climbing rope ladders, how to check ships for contraband, weapons, or hidden workers, and how to board moving vessels that refused to stop.

Let that sink in. An organisation founded on non-violent direct action, celebrated for its scrappy, civilian-crewed ships standing between whalers and whales, had quietly become a platform for military-trained contractors to run boarding operations with armed naval officers.

Sea Shepherd France’s Lamya Essemlali says she and Watson were entirely unaware of the Yamasec collaboration: “It sounds crazy, but no, we didn’t know. It was never discussed during board meetings, and we never approved any contract.” According to Essemlali, internal documents including the Yamasec contracts were kept hidden from them, which is precisely why Sea Shepherd France filed a lawsuit against Global in Amsterdam — to access the internal documents that had been concealed.

A crew member who spoke to L’Impertinent described the dynamic aboard ship in terms that should alarm anyone who remembers what Sea Shepherd was supposed to be: “They are there to help us in case of pirate attacks and to manage the local soldiers who board with us and give us the legitimacy to dock fishing vessels. One of Yamasec’s bosses has privileged contacts with governments. I was told that without Yamasec, we wouldn’t be able to be there — which surprised me, since they’re the ones working for us, not the other way around. There’s a link I find unhealthy between a private security company and local presidents.”

A former crew member, writing under their own name, corroborated this: “I witnessed an Israeli security team on board — paid obscene amounts — who later returned to participate in operations against Palestinians.” This is a single, unverified account, and it deserves to be treated as such. But it is the kind of account that demands a response from Sea Shepherd Global — one that has not been forthcoming.

The Israel Partnership

The Yamasec connection did not remain confined to African operations. In November 2022, Sea Shepherd Global announced the launch of Operation Living Sea, deploying their ship the Bob Barker to patrol the Palmahim Slide — a newly created marine protected area off the coast of Tel Aviv. The Palmahim Slide MPA, established in September 2022, was created to protect a reproductive hotspot for deep-sea sharks and a spawning ground for the critically depleted Mediterranean bluefin tuna, whose populations have fallen by as much as 85% in recent decades. All fishing is banned in the protected area.

On its surface, this sounds like exactly what Sea Shepherd should be doing. Mediterranean bluefin tuna are genuinely imperilled, and the organisation documented real violations: crew on board the Bob Barker detected six out of sixteen licensed trawlers in Israel fishing in violation of local regulations, handing photographic and video evidence to Israeli authorities for investigation.

But the context matters enormously. The Israel partnership was launched immediately after the broader leadership coup, with the same leadership team that had embedded Yamasec into Sea Shepherd’s operational structure — and Yamasec is an Israeli firm. The presence of an Israeli security firm on Sea Shepherd ships struck even crew members as politically uncomfortable: “Not to mention that the presence of an Israeli militia seems to pose a problem for many in a group that is typically left-leaning politically.” The organisation that once sailed under the Jolly Roger and declared war on nation-states was now, in effect, an enforcement contractor for one.

The ships were stripped of their character, painted grey, and required to fly the flags of their host nations — a visual embodiment of everything the organisation had once opposed.

What Was Lost

The Paul Watson Foundation’s FAQ lays out the founding philosophy with striking clarity: direct action, operational independence, no government partners, complete transparency with the public. These were not aspirational values — they were the operational DNA that made Sea Shepherd effective. Governments do not board illegal fishing vessels at three in the morning in a storm. Radical, non-violent civilians who answer to no flag will.

By choosing legitimacy over autonomy, the new Sea Shepherd Global traded away the only thing that made it powerful. You cannot hold governments accountable while those same governments are signing your contracts and vetting your security personnel. You cannot claim to protect the ocean while your board suppresses internal documents to conceal which military contractors are running your ships. And you cannot pretend to be a grassroots movement while suing your own founder for using his name.

The Captain Paul Watson Foundation carries the original mandate forward, operating independently without government partnerships or security contractors. Whether that is enough — and whether “working within the system” can achieve what defiance could not — is the question the ocean itself may eventually answer.

The rest, as they say, is fancy paperwork for the extinction of the seas.

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