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Sissyrivergirl's avatar
Sissyrivergirl
20h

Fucking Jews literally destroy EVERYTHING

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
1d

Anything that gains traction in society needs to be controlled, subverted or destroyed, it's just how neoliberalism works.

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