HR NEWS

HR NEWS

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gordon's avatar
gordon
16m

Accurate depiction of the rotten core of european/ anglo american culture. It really is not about "capitalism" or "socialism" or any other "ism". It is literally about gangster criminals. Thieves, liars, cheats and murderers acting toward selfish, self-serving ends. A culture of criminality.

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cmdr cool's avatar
cmdr cool
2h

good god i hate the world

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