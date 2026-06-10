Kaja Kallas wants you to sacrifice. She is very clear about this. European workers should pay more tax. Estonian teachers should accept wage freezes. Ordinary citizens should absorb rising energy costs, shrinking benefits, and the general economic wreckage of a prolonged military confrontation , all in the name of a “rules-based order” that has, somehow, never seemed to cost the people running it very much at all.

Kallas is the EU’s current High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the bloc’s unelected foreign policy chief, and the West’s most reliable voice for military escalation at every turn.

She is also, by the record of her years governing Estonia, a textbook neoliberal: austerity for workers, flexibility for capital, and a foreign policy framework in which the security of global markets and Western military alliances is treated as synonymous with democracy itself.

The through-line connecting her domestic record to her geopolitical posture is not hard to find.

Whether she is telling Estonian teachers they cannot have a living wage, or telling European leaders they cannot negotiate with Moscow, the logic is the same: the system’s priorities come first, and the people at the bottom of it absorb the cost.

During a high-profile address at the EU Institute for Security Studies, Kallas dropped any pretense of standard diplomatic nuance and explicitly framed global geopolitics as a brutal, binary struggle for survival, uttering the direct, infamous quote: “If we can’t beat Russia, how can we beat China?”

Austerity Is for Workers

While Kallas was making her name on the international stage as Europe’s Ukraine hawk, she was running Estonia’s economy on strict neoliberal lines: VAT hikes, reversed child benefit packages, and a consistent message that public sector workers needed to understand there was no money — even as defense spending was ring-fenced and increased.

The contradiction became impossible to ignore in late 2023 and early 2024, when Estonia’s teachers went on strike. More than 10,000 workers walked out for nine consecutive days — the largest education strike in the country’s history.

Their demand was a minimum salary of €1,950 a month, up from €1,749. A sum so modest it barely registers as a demand. The Kallas government had already declined to approve even the education ministry’s own proposal to raise the floor to €1,803.

The optics were unambiguous: a government spending record sums on military commitments and NATO obligations could not find the money to pay teachers a living wage.

Kallas’s response at a November 2023 press conference completed the picture. She suggested that if teachers wanted higher salaries, they should use their strike to lobby for a new car tax, so the revenue could fund their pay rise.

Teachers should, in other words, help the government extract more money from the public in order to be paid adequately for educating children. She apologized two days later, calling the remark “inappropriate.” The underlying position did not change.

When challenged in parliament that December over tax hikes that had not been mentioned during the election campaign, including a VAT rise from 20 to 22 percent, Kallas defended them as Estonia’s contribution to security spending.

A 2 percent VAT increase, hitting every working person on every purchase, was described as “not really significant.”

The far-right EKRE party subsequently surged ahead of her Reform party in the polls. Whatever the source of that backlash, the class politics of the moment were legible: workers paying more, benefits cut, wages frozen, and a prime minister explaining that this was what the security situation required.

This is neoliberalism’s oldest trick: austerity framed as necessity, fiscal pain distributed downward, and any resistance recast as politically naive or, in Kallas’s preferred formulation, strategically dangerous.

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The Stark Logistics Scandal

The starkest illustration of who the rules are actually for came in August 2023, when Estonian public broadcaster ERR revealed that Stark Logistics, a trucking company in which Kallas’s husband Arvo Hallik held a 24 percent stake, had continued running freight shipments into Russia throughout the war in Ukraine.

Kallas had spent more than a year as one of Europe’s loudest voices demanding total economic decoupling from Russia. Not gradual, not partial, total. She framed it as a moral obligation. She applied it as a political test. Legal trade was not enough; the standard she set was ethical.

The numbers from Stark’s operations were not trivial. The newspaper Eesti Päevaleht reported that Stark’s primary client, Metaprint, had moved roughly €17 million worth of goods to Russia between February 2022 and late 2023, with Stark arranging the transport. And Kallas’s own publicly declared financial interests showed she had lent €350,000 directly to Hallik’s holding company — the entity that owned the Stark stake.

Her defence was ignorance. She and her husband did not discuss business at home, she said. Hallik confirmed this, apologized for “the harm caused to my wife,” and sold his shares within two days.

The episode is a precise encapsulation of how the neoliberal class operates: the moral framework is loud, public, and universal in its stated application. The financial reality operates in a separate compartment, insulated from scrutiny until a journalist opens the door. And when the contradiction is exposed, the response is not accountability but damage control, a swift divestment, a personal apology framed around reputational rather than ethical injury, and a return to the same rhetoric the following week.

Kallas did not resign. She was elevated to the EU’s top foreign policy post months later.

Monuments, Minorities, and the Security State

In August 2022, Kallas ordered the removal of Soviet-era World War II memorials from public spaces across Estonia, including a T-34 tank monument in Narva — a city of roughly 60,000 people, 97 percent of whom speak Russian as their first language.

The justification was security: Russia, she argued, was exploiting such monuments to foment tensions, and preemptive removal was necessary to protect public order. The government overrode Narva’s own city council, which had declined to act on an earlier removal order, and moved in with cranes and military personnel at short notice.

The mayor of Narva, Katri Raik, had explicitly warned the central government against it. The monument was part of the Russian-speaking community’s identity, she said. Most residents would oppose the removal. Her warning was ignored.

For Estonia’s Russian-speaking minority, already navigating citizenship restrictions, language policies, and the ambient suspicion that comes with being ethnically associated with the aggressor state next door, the overnight demolition of a war memorial, ordered from Tallinn over local objections, was experienced as exactly what it looked like: a central government using its power to erase a minority community’s connection to its own history.

The Stark Logistics Laundromat: Inside the “Peppercorn” Escape

The public narrative around Kallas’s household financial interests focuses heavily on the mere existence of her €350,000 personal loan to her husband Arvo Hallik’s holding company, Novaria Consult. However, the institutional mechanisms used to insulate her inner circle from the political fallout reveal the true depth of the scandal.

When the Eastern trade operations were unmasked, Hallik did not simply divest; he executed a rushed, opaque exit strategy, selling his 24.8 percent stake in Stark Logistics for a symbolic, undisclosed “peppercorn sum” (effectively pennies) to remove his name from public ownership registers. Crucially, he retained his financial interests in Stark Warehousing, a sister company tethered to the exact same logistics network servicing the Russian market.

Furthermore, this multi-million-euro private trade conduit operated under state-enforced market protection. While private entities connected to the Premier’s household safely extracted profits from Russian supply chains, Kallas used the power of the state to legally bar Estonia’s state-owned rail operator, Operail, from transporting Russian goods.

By crushing state-backed competition under the banner of moral sanctions, the Kallas administration inadvertently created a highly lucrative, state-sanctioned monopoly vacuum that private operator, including Stark Logistics, were left entirely free to exploit.

“My Parents Don’t Complain”

The domestic unpopularity that plagued Kallas before her departure for Brussels was driven by a consistent pattern of aristocratic tone-deafness.

During the peak of Estonia’s inflationary crisis, when working-class households were choosing between heating and groceries due to skyrocketing energy costs, Kallas brushed off public anxieties during a live broadcast by stating that her own parents were pensioners and “they don’t complain.”

She omitted the vital context that her father, Siim Kallas, is a former Prime Minister, former European Commissioner, and one of the wealthiest institutional figures in modern Estonian history.

When cornered in parliament over a 2 percent VAT hike that disproportionately eroded the purchasing power of low-income citizens, Kallas dismissed the systemic grievance entirely, mocking lawmakers by asking: “Do you really believe that I really want to raise these taxe, that I’m some kind of flagellant?”

Throughout her tenure, structural economic pain was treated not as a policy failure, but as a personal inconvenience inflicted upon her by an ungrateful public.

The War Footing

While mainstream analysts characterize Kallas as a standard European “hawk,” her actual policy goals lean toward total geopolitical escalation.

Kallas has repeatedly broken with traditional diplomatic protocols by explicitly advocating for the permanent “dismemberment” of the Russian Federation into fractured, autonomous ethnic enclaves, arguing that European security is impossible without the complete dissolution of Russia’s historical borders.

This maximalist rhetoric effectively neutralized any diplomatic off-ramps, transforming a regional territorial defense into an existential civilizational war and handing Moscow an absolute domestic propaganda victory by validating the Kremlin’s claim that the West seeks the total destruction of the Russian state.

Now elevated to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kallas has expanded this total-war framework globally. She has aggressively pressured traditionally non-aligned EU nations, publicly lecturing Ireland that its historic military neutrality “will not save you”, in an effort to force independent states into a centralized European military footprint.

Simultaneously, she has expanded the theater of confrontation to East Asia, applying hostile rhetoric to China, calling its economic model a “challenge” that must face immediate, punitive consequences, and driving the implementation of the EU’s 21st sanctions package targeting third-country entities from Beijing to India.

This unyielding enforcement of a permanent “war footing” funnels billions of euros into defense procurement and drone contracts, ensuring that while European industrial sectors face severe energy shocks and public infrastructures are starved of resources, the continent remains locked into an irreversible, multi-front Cold War.

Failing Upward

The ultimate expression of this political project is its exit strategy. By mid-2024, Kallas’s Reform Party was cratering in domestic polls, and Estonia was trapped in a prolonged, grinding economic recession brought on by her administration’s fiscal policies.

Rather than staying to navigate the severe domestic fallout of public sector wage freezes and rising tax burdens, Kallas capitalized on her international profile as a wartime oracle to secure her unelected position as the EU’s foreign policy chief. Local critics openly condemned the move as a classic case of abandoning a sinking ship, repackaging a domestic political retreat as a grand patriotic promotion, while leaving the Estonian working class to inherit the highest tax burden in the modern history of the republic.

This video from a fireside discussion at the Lennart Meri Conference provides direct visual context of Kallas herself articulating her aggressive stances on Russia, China, and the necessity of pushing Europe onto a unified, heavily fortified military footing.

Shielding Apartheid

The most profound contradiction in Kallas’s “rules-based international order” lies in her handling of the Middle East, where her aggressive demands for international law are replaced by calculated, institutional foot-dragging.

Throughout her tenure as Estonia’s Prime Minister and her subsequent elevation to EU High Representative, Kallas consistently shielded the Israeli state from substantive accountability while a documented genocide unfolded in Gaza.

While she spearheaded 20 separate, sweeping packages of economic sanctions against Russia — happily tanking European industrial competitiveness in the process — she has persistently blocked or diluted any comparable punitive measures against Tel Aviv.

When challenged by journalists and human rights organizations in Brussels on this stark double standard, Kallas retreated into institutional choreography, shifting the blame onto the EU’s unanimity requirements and blaming solitary holdouts like Hungary to explain away why Israel faces zero trade restrictions, zero asset freezes, and zero military embargoes.

Her public statements systematically flattened the asymmetry of colonial occupation. Kallas repeatedly fell back on boilerplate rhetoric regarding Israel’s “right to self-defense,” utilizing the actions of Hamas on October 7 to provide ongoing diplomatic cover for a carpet-bombing campaign that has systematically annihilated Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and agricultural land.

Even as the death toll surpassed tens of thousands of women and children, Kallas’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs consistently abstained from or voted against critical UN resolutions calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, aligning Estonia with Washington’s policy of total diplomatic protection.

For Kallas, the mass starvation of a trapped population and the explicit genocidal declarations of Israeli cabinet ministers were met with tepid expressions of “concern” about humanitarian access — treating a structural, militarized slaughter not as an egregious violation of international law demanding immediate intervention, but as a logistical distribution issue to be managed with a few trickles of aid.

By treating Palestinian lives as geopolitically expendable collateral while framing Ukrainian sovereignty as an existential civilizational line, Kallas unmasked the true nature of her moral universe: global rules are selectively enforced to protect Western alignment, while the victims of Western-backed apartheid are left to absorb the bombs in silence.

The War Economy as Political Project

Kallas’s foreign policy record as EU High Representative is continuous with everything above. She has opposed any negotiated settlement in Ukraine that falls short of complete Russian withdrawal, consistently characterised diplomatic openings as appeasement, and pushed for sustained military and economic pressure on Moscow regardless of the human cost of prolonged conflict.

When the Trump administration opened bilateral contacts with Russia in early 2025 without Ukrainian participation, Kallas warned that rewarding aggression would “send a signal to all the aggressors in the world.” She has characterised China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as an “autocratic alliance” and warned that the Russia-China relationship should make the world “extremely worried.” In her European Parliament confirmation hearings, she argued China should face “a higher cost” for its economic support of Moscow.

This is a coherent strategic vision. It is also one in which the primary losers are working people. European deindustrialisation, driven in significant part by energy costs that spiked after the severance of Russian supply, a severance Kallas championed, has hit manufacturing workers, not executives with diversified portfolios.

The Ukrainian soldiers dying in a war of attrition are not the children of Brussels technocrats.

The Estonian workers paying a 22 percent VAT rate to fund defence spending are not the people setting that rate.

This is what the “rules-based international order” means in practice: a framework in which capital moves freely across borders, military alliances expand to protect market access, and the costs of maintaining the whole apparatus are socialised downward onto the people with the least power to resist. Kallas did not invent this system.

She is simply one of its most effective manager, skilled at dressing class politics in the language of democratic values, and at ensuring that the bill, when it comes, lands on someone else’s doorstep.

The teacher who couldn’t get a raise. The ethnic Russian watching a crane remove her grandfather’s memorial. The Estonian consumer paying more VAT for a security situation they did not choose.

Kallas calls this sacrifice. For her, it has largely remained theoretical.

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