The WHO’s Europe director Hans Henri Kluge has described extreme heat as “a clear and present danger” and “its most immediate and lethal manifestation.” Heatwaves, he said, “are no longer freak weather anomalies. They are now a recurring crisis inflicting suffering, claiming lives and fracturing our health systems and infrastructure.” He had occasion to say so because he was standing in Berlin presenting new guidelines on protecting lives from extreme heat — guidelines that arrived a little late for the more than 200,000 people who have died from heat-related causes in Europe over the last four years, deaths that were, in the WHO’s own telling, nearly all preventable.

Read that figure again. Two hundred thousand people, on one continent, in four years, from something we had the technology and the institutional capacity to prevent. Not a plague. Not an earthquake. Not a war. A slowly rising thermometer, and the civilizational indifference to do anything serious about it.

This is, the WHO notes, just the tip of the iceberg,with millions more people being affected physically and mentally. The deaths are the headline. The suffering beneath them is the story nobody is telling. What we are watching is not a natural disaster. It is an institutional failure dressed up as weather.

The Body Count: Why Your Data Is a Lie

The figure of 200,000 is already shocking. The more uncomfortable truth is that it is almost certainly an undercount, and the apparatus that produces it is structurally designed to keep the numbers manageable.

Here is how the trick works. Official heat-death tallies are built from death certificates, and those typically capture only people who die from heat stroke — a tiny fraction of the total number of people who die during and immediately after a heatwave.

When a seventy-eight-year-old man with a weak heart dies on the hottest night of August, his death certificate will read “cardiovascular failure.” The heat will not appear. Excess death analyses after a heatwave indicate that roughly half of all deaths are from cardiovascular causes. The heat kills through the heart, through the kidneys, through the lungs — and the system conveniently files those deaths under the organ that failed, not the temperature that caused the failure.

Deaths where heat was a contributing factor — such as those attributed to cardiovascular, renal, or respiratory conditions — are excluded from official tallies, despite strong evidence that extreme heat exacerbates these underlying health issues. Consequently, the true public health burden of extreme heat is likely substantially higher than reported.

The academic literature confirms this in exhaustive detail.

A study in Circulation Research found that coding CVD deaths across different sites and for people with multiple cardiovascular conditions leads to significant misclassification bias — meaning the problem is baked into the methodology itself. The standards for defining and reporting heat-related mortality vary across regions and time periods, which could influence the accuracy of the data, ensuring that no two jurisdictions are even measuring the same thing.

The result is a conservative estimate that keeps the peace, maintains the fiction that the situation is being managed, and allows governments to point to their modest heat-action plans without confronting the scale of what those plans are failing to prevent.

The CDC’s estimate of around 1,200 American heat deaths per year is probably at least a tenfold undercount. Actual figures are likely in the range of 10,000 to 12,000 — and probably higher today. What passes for public record is a political artefact.

The Architecture of Failure: USA vs. Europe

Europe kills its elderly with charm. The continent’s historic city centres — the limestone facades, the narrow streets, the densely packed apartment blocks with no cross-ventilation — are architectural triumphs and thermal death traps.

The “urban heat island” effect produces more pronounced heat periods and tropical nights in urban areas than in surrounding rural regions, driven by the high concentration of buildings, asphalt, and concrete, which absorb and retain heat. It is particularly apparent in low-income neighbourhoods where housing may be poorly insulated and access to air conditioning is limited.

The response has been, predictably, to treat cooling infrastructure as an aesthetic affront. In many regions of Europe, installing an air conditioning unit may violate heritage preservation laws, or be illegal altogether. In Portofino, Italy, neighbours have been known to report one another for having illegal air-conditioning units.

The fines can reach €43,000. In Geneva, you have to demonstrate a medical need to install cooling. The continent that produced Voltaire and the French Revolution will, apparently, let its pensioners cook rather than tolerate an external condenser unit on a listed building.

The European Environment Agency frames this with characteristic diplomatic tact: overheating in European buildings is not merely a comfort issue, but increasingly a climate, health, and social justice issue. In nearly all European countries, lower socio-economic status increases vulnerability to heat stress, often related to living in housing more prone to overheating and to difficulties affording cooling solutions. Translation: the poor die in beautiful buildings while the wealthy summer elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Italy — the country most responsible for heat mortality in recent years — continues to expand its historic district preservation frameworks. In the summer of 2024, Italy recorded more than 19,000 estimated heat-related deaths — the highest in Europe — as it had in 2023 and 2022 as well. The heritage industry is doing fine.

The United States, characteristically, approaches the same failure from the opposite direction. Rather than collective aesthetic preservation, it offers collective infrastructural neglect dressed up as individual freedom.

Deaths linked to high temperatures climbed by 53% across the US over the past two decades, rising from an annual average of 2,670 between 2000 and 2009 to more than 4,000 between 2010 and 2020. JAMA data shows that between 1999 and 2023, heat-related deaths surged from 1,069 to 2,325 — a 117% increase — even before accounting for the systematic undercounting built into the methodology.

The US solution to heat death is to suggest that people buy air conditioning units. This is a society that has watched its public cooling infrastructure hollow out for decades — that treats cooling centres as charity rather than infrastructure — and then files the corpses under “heat exposure” when individuals fail to afford their way out of a dying climate.

The 2050 Forecast: A Future of Inequality

The adaptation narrative — the reassuring story that humanity will simply adjust, invest, and innovate its way out of this — collapses on contact with the projections.

The Climate Impact Lab, a collaboration of researchers at the University of Chicago and partner institutions, has published findings that ought to constitute a civilizational emergency. 90% of deaths caused by rising temperatures are projected to occur in low- and middle-income countries, with ten times more people set to die in poor countries each year than in rich countries by 2050. The determining variable is not geography, or even temperature — it is wealth. Despite sitting in similar climates, Burkina Faso is expected to experience double the number of heat deaths compared to the wealthier Kuwait by 2050.

The new projections show that by 2050, vulnerable countries will see increases in heat-related deaths equivalent to current fatalities from common diseases. Niger, Burkina Faso, and other countries in Africa’s Sahel region could see 60 or more deaths per year per 100,000 people — a rate higher than the current one for malaria in Africa.

“I continue to be shaken by the inequality of climate change,” said Michael Greenstone, a University of Chicago economist and co-director of Climate Impact Lab. “The extra deaths are all going to occur in places that contributed very little to the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the atmosphere.”

As one researcher summarised it: “The story of heat is inequality.”

By 2050, 80% of the population affected by extremely hot days will live in countries with a GDP per capita of less than $25,000 — a quarter of the United States’ predicted figure. Wealth will function as sunblock; the rest of the world will burn.

The European Climate and Health Observatory offers the longer projection without flinching: without adaptation, and given expected demographic changes, extreme heat-related mortality in the EU alone is projected to increase ten-fold under 1.5°C of global warming, and by more than thirty-fold at 3°C. We are currently tracking toward the higher end of that range.

Cooking in the Stew

The WHO’s stated goal is stark and unambiguous: zero heat-related deaths. “We have the knowledge. We have the roadmap.”

The problem is not the roadmap. The problem is that the political-economic system that produced this crisis is the same one being asked to resolve it. Capitalism’s compulsive commitment to growth — to fossil fuel extraction, to urban densification without public infrastructure, to the systematic defunding of preventive public health — has delivered us to a planet that is now lethally hostile to the people least responsible for making it that way. The rich world built the oven. The Global South will do most of the cooking.

And here is the final absurdity, the one that should sit with you: these are preventable deaths. Not theoretically, not with technology we haven’t invented yet, not pending some future breakthrough. The WHO published updated Heat-Health Action Plans guidance in Berlin this month. Green infrastructure. Cooling centres. Welfare checks on isolated elderly people. Urban planning that treats shade as a public utility. None of it is complicated. All of it is cheap compared to the cost of doing nothing.

Individual action — staying out of the heat, keeping homes cool — can make a difference, but it is not enough to fight a systemic crisis, requiring instead a coordinated, powerful, and institutional response. The response so far has been a set of guidelines, a Berlin press conference, and a death toll that continues to climb.

We have the roadmap. We are just not on it. We are, as a species, sitting in a warming car — windows up, engine running — debating the merits of opening a window while the children in the back seat stop breathing. The car is called civilisation. The ignition key says growth. And the debate about the window has been ongoing, with great procedural rigour, for forty years.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com