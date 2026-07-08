What Comes After Corporate Media Finally Dies

In this interview, Mischa Geracoulis—Senior Manager of Engagement at Project Censored—joins the program to dissect the rapid degradation of our media landscape and the desperate fight for independent journalism in the age of AI.



She challenges the illusion of the "free press," asserting that our current media ecosystem is a carefully curated hall of mirrors designed to keep the populace distracted, polarized, and comfortably sedated by the corporate machine.



Geracoulis traces the trajectory from the early days of yellow journalism to the modern, algorithm-driven silos that actively throttle dissent, ensuring that anything resembling systemic critique remains buried beneath a mountain of bread and circuses.



The discussion highlights how the normalization of propaganda and the hollowing out of journalism programs—now prioritizing PR over public service—have effectively left the public in the dark, vulnerable to the whims of algorithms and the strongmen who thrive on manufactured chaos.



Ultimately, we explore how true democracy is being strangled by a system that rewards corporate gatekeeping, suggesting that unless we cultivate a fiercely independent, community-driven media, we are merely watching the snake eat its own tail while the walls close in.



Learn more about Mischa Geracoulis and Project Censored:

https://www.projectcensored.org/mischa-geracoulis/



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0:00 Introduction

0:34 Media evolution

1:02 Ethical challenges

1:49 AI & propaganda

3:32 Data centers

5:07 Media, democracy, and action

7:58 Democratic backsliding

10:03 Corporate control

11:45 Social media’s double-edged sword

14:09 Proprietary algorithms

15:33 Defining modern censorship

18:11 Systemic critique

21:21 Humanity in journalism

23:09 Successes in independent media

28:56 The Center Press

30:44 Parting words of hope

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