There is a particular grammar to how Europe talks about housing. Prices “rise.” Rents “climb.” Markets come “under pressure.” Supply “fails to keep pace.” The sentences have no subjects. Nobody raises a rent; rents simply go up, the way tides do.

The numbers described in this passive voice are severe. Between 2015 and 2024, house prices across the EU rose by an average of 53 percent, with rents up 27.8 percent between 2010 and early 2025 and in the extreme cases, Hungarian house prices more than tripled while Estonian rents rose by over 200 percent. Homeownership among 24-to-35-year-olds has fallen six percentage points since 2005, and one in ten Europeans now reports being unable to pay their rent. In the continent’s major cities, one in ten residents spends more than 40 percent of their income keeping a roof over their head a threshold researchers politely call “overburdened,” and which everyone else calls being unable to afford where you live.

The official diagnosis, repeated from Brussels to national capitals, is a supply problem. The European Investment Bank estimates the EU needed 2.25 million additional homes in 2025, roughly 50 percent more than were actually being built. Build more, the logic runs, and prices will ease.

The diagnosis is not wrong, exactly. It is incomplete in a way that does a great deal of political work. Because 700 kilometers southeast of Berlin sits a city of two million people that faces the same interest rates, the same construction costs, the same migration pressures, and the same continental economy and where the housing crisis, in its acute form, largely does not exist.

The anomaly

Vienna is routinely ranked the world’s most livable city, and the single biggest reason is the price of shelter. The city directly owns and rents out 220,000 apartments housing roughly 500,000 people, a quarter of its population, and when subsidized cooperative housing is included, some 60 percent of Viennese live in the social or regulated sector. Per square meter, according to research by the Climate and Community Institute, Vienna rents at roughly a third of London prices.

What makes the Viennese case analytically useful is not that it is generous but that it is old. This is not a pilot program or a post-pandemic experiment. The system dates to 1919, when the city’s new Social Democratic government, facing a catastrophic tenement crisis after the Habsburg collapse, levied steep taxes on luxury goods and used the revenue to build 64,000 municipal apartments in a decade. The Karl-Marx-Hof, a kilometer-long residential fortress completed in 1930, still houses tenants today. “Red Vienna” was an explicitly socialist project with housing removed from the market, financed by redistribution, allocated by need rather than purchasing power and it has now outlasted every economic orthodoxy that predicted its failure.

Crucially, Viennese social housing was never designed as housing of last resort. Income eligibility extends to roughly 75 percent of the population; a two-person household earning up to about €85,800 after tax qualifies. A senior official of the city’s governing party put the philosophy plainly in 2023: subsidized housing, she said, is a public service obligation not cheap housing for the poor. The result is visible in the demographics of the buildings themselves. The Climate and Community Institute’s researchers found income diversity within Viennese neighborhoods, and far less inequality between them, than in comparable American cities the deliberate opposite of the segregated council estates and projects that discredited public housing in Britain and the United States.

And unlike nearly every other European city, Vienna never sold. While Thatcher’s Right to Buy liquidated Britain’s council stock and Berlin privatized tens of thousands of units in the 2000s, sales the German capital has since spent billions trying to reverse, Vienna retained its holdings and is now expanding them, with a “Housing Offensive 2024+” program building 22,200 subsidized apartments backed by €2.8 billion.

The honest ledger

A believable case for Vienna requires stating what its admirers often omit, because the model’s critics are not inventing their objections.

The system runs at a genuine loss. One analysis cites a 2016 operational deficit of roughly €827 million for the municipal stock, with operating expenses running 60 percent above rent revenues, and the same critique notes that a substantial share of the older buildings lack modern amenities. The fiscal strain is real enough that the city actually stopped building new Gemeindebau entirely in 2005, after accumulating heavy debt, and only resumed a decade later with most new subsidized construction now handled by limited-profit associations rather than the city itself.

The allocation problem is real too. Because income is checked only at application, and tenancies last for life and can pass between generations, a 2023 American Enterprise Institute study found that about half of Vienna’s high-income households live in rent-subsidized housing. Meanwhile those outside the system, recent arrivals, non-EU citizens, anyone who hasn’t logged two years of Viennese residency, compete for a shrunken private market where rents have risen by a third since 2015. Waiting lists run to 25,000 people, with approval times stretching up to two years. An informal shadow market of “Ablöse” payments thousands of euros handed to departing tenants for dubious “furnishings” functions as an unofficial entry fee.

These are serious defects. But it is worth noticing what kind of defects they are. Vienna’s failures are failures of rationing a popular good: too many people want in, insiders are over-protected, the queue is too long, the subsidy is insufficiently targeted. The market cities’ failures are failures of exclusion: the good exists in abundance for those who can pay, and simply doesn’t for those who can’t. Vienna’s worst-case outcome is waiting two years for an apartment. Madrid’s is not having one. These are not symmetrical problems, and treating them as equivalent, as much comparative coverage implicitly does, is itself an analytical choice.

There is also a straightforward answer to the misallocation critique that its authors tend not to draw: if the subsidized stock is scarce relative to demand, one remedy is stricter rationing. The other is more stock. Vienna, notably, has chosen the second.

What the standard story leaves out

Return now to the continental diagnosis (the supply gap) and ask what it renders invisible.

It says nothing about who owns the housing that does exist. In 2024, institutional investors and large funds accounted for more than half of combined real estate investment in cities like Madrid and Barcelona, where foreign buyers made up 7 and 14 percent of home sales respectively. It says little about the short-term rental platforms that have converted long-term homes into tourist inventory across southern Europe. It treats the ECB’s rate cycle, which nearly quadrupled mortgage costs for new borrowers between 2021 and 2023, trapping would-be buyers in an overheating rental market, as weather rather than policy. And it elides the most basic asymmetry of housing economics: since the 1980s, most of Europe converted shelter into its primary vehicle for household wealth accumulation. A majority of voters in most member states are now homeowners whose net worth depends on prices continuing to rise. Every government that promises “affordability” is promising, to its largest voting bloc, an asset crash.

This is the sense in which the crisis is chosen rather than suffered. Not chosen by any villain in a boardroom, but produced by a policy architecture mortgage subsidies, favorable capital gains treatment, the retreat from public building, the sale of existing public stock that every government constructed deliberately and could, in principle, deconstruct. The passive-voice grammar of housing coverage (”prices rose”) is not a lie. It is a framing that converts the outcomes of that architecture into something resembling geology.

Vienna’s deepest lesson is not architectural or financial. It is that the city made the opposite wager a century ago housing as infrastructure, like water mains, rather than as an asset class and the wager has been ratified continuously at the ballot box. The Social Democrats have won every free election in Vienna since the system’s founding, sustained by unions, tenant associations, and the tangible daily experience of half a million people whose rent does not terrify them. That is not a policy that survived despite democracy. It is a policy that survives because of it — a standing rebuttal to the claim that decommodified housing is electorally impossible.

The window

Brussels has, belatedly, noticed. Housing was declared a social priority after the 2024 elections; the bloc appointed its first-ever housing commissioner; the Commission published an Affordable Housing Plan in December 2025, and Parliament adopted its own proposals this March, alongside roughly €10 billion in EIB-backed investment. The UN’s economic commission for Europe has demanded housing be moved “to the top of the political agenda,” noting that over a third of lower-income European households now live in housing stress.

Whether this becomes a genuine shift or another round of demand subsidies money that, absent new supply, flows through tenants’ hands directly into landlords’ pockets depends on which lesson policymakers draw. The comfortable lesson is that Europe needs more cranes. The uncomfortable one is that it needs a different answer to a prior question: what is a home for?

Vienna is not a utopia, and its model is not frictionlessly exportable it rests on land the city banked decades ago, institutions built over a century, and a political coalition most cities lack. Serious economists will continue to argue, with evidence, that its universalism wastes subsidy on the affluent and that targeted vouchers would help the neediest more efficiently. That debate is legitimate.

But the existence question is now settled, and it is settled in Vienna’s favor. A major Western city can house the majority of its people affordably, at high quality, across a full century, with continuous democratic consent. Every capital that insists this is impossible is not describing a constraint. It is describing a preference and asking its youngest citizens to pay for it.

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