HR NEWS

HR NEWS

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Iulandi's avatar
Iulandi
6h

I am becoming more and more wary of reading newspapers/columnists/broadsheet/online "news" every day. This is a logically presented article on the damage one individual can do, on a global scale. And there are the others with the same playbook.

In the end, we live in a "look over there" global economy. Trust has completely eroded

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Glen Jackson's avatar
Glen Jackson
8h

Fantastic article

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