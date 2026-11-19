Swipe through the story in seven slides.

A man inspects damage at the site of an airstrike, reportedly carried out by Saudi Arabia, in the Asr district of Sanaa, Yemen, on October 24, 2026. Photo: Getty Images, as published by The Intercept.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence Authority told the state news agency that shrapnel from two intercepted missiles had wounded a Saudi citizen and damaged a house and a car, according to a Middle East Eye live blog entry. Less than an hour later, the same live blog carried a very different item: the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the group had carried out six attacks on Saudi Arabia, with ballistic missiles at the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries, a missile at an Aramco facility in Abqaiq, multiple missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, a drone at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and a strike on the headquarters of Saudi troops in Najran. Middle East Eye added one line that matters: “Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the attacks.”

That pairing is the story in miniature. One side reports a small, verified injury. The other announces a long list of targets it says it hit. Between them lies a war that most of the world stopped watching four years ago and that is now, in the words of the UN’s own envoy, back to being a “full-scale war,” with consequences for oil markets, airline schedules, British military planning and the question of how much the United States is still willing to do in the region.

This piece draws on the partner reporting named above, but leans just as heavily on wire services, the United Nations and other outlets, because the partner pieces take strong positions. Juan Cole’s essay in The Intercept, titled “The Incredible Shrinking Superpower,” is an argument as much as a report. John McEvoy’s report for Declassified UK comes from an outlet openly critical of British foreign policy. Houthi statements are statements from a party to the war, and so are Saudi ones. Where a claim comes from one side only, we say so.

Key dates in Yemen’s war, 2015 to October 2026. Sources: AP, Al Jazeera, NBC, Human Rights Watch, Air & Space Forces Magazine, Declassified UK. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

October 10: the day the airport burned

The date most people will remember is Saturday, October 10. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport near Riyadh killed at least 12 people and wounded at least 309, according to Al Jazeera. The dead, the authority said, included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one person each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt. People killed at a Gulf airport are travellers and workers from across the region, many of them migrant labourers.

It was the third attack on that airport in a week. Strikes on Thursday had killed at least three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, and AP reported that on Saturday a missile hit a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights, that at least 291 flights had been cancelled in 24 hours, and that regional officials said earlier attacks had damaged three planes. The next day, according to AFP via the South China Morning Post, another strike killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11, and the Indian embassy said an Indian national wounded on Saturday had later died, suggesting the Saudi toll of 12 was already out of date. AFP called Saturday’s attack the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade.

The skyline of Riyadh, the Saudi capital, whose international airport has been struck repeatedly this month. Photo: B.alotaby / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Who claimed it? The record is untidy. AP’s first account said there was no immediate Houthi statement. Al Jazeera reported that the head of the Houthi media office said on X that the group had “shut down Riyadh international airport.” And in an October 21 AP report, the wire wrote that the Houthis “have acknowledged attacking the airport, claiming without evidence that Saudi Arabia provided military equipment to government forces through the facility.” The group does not dispute that it hit a civilian airport; it argues the airport was a resupply point. The Saudi-led coalition called the attack a “full-fledged war crime.”

The reaction was broad. Al Jazeera’s roundup recorded UN Secretary-General António Guterres saying he was “deeply shocked” and that attacks on civilians violate international law, and the UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, calling it “a grave escalation.” Marco Rubio said an American was among the dead.

There is no honest way to read this as anything other than what Saudi authorities and the UN say it is: a lethal attack on a civilian airport. Human Rights Watch documented, in a 2019 statement, that the Houthi armed group had committed serious violations of the laws of war, including “deliberately or indiscriminately launching missiles at civilian airports and other civilian sites.” The same statement recorded that the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes had hit markets, schools, hospitals and homes. Anyone trying to understand this war has to hold both facts at once. Neither cancels the other.

How the truce ended

For four years, a UN-brokered truce that took effect on April 2, 2022 kept the Saudi–Houthi front largely quiet. It formally lapsed that October when the parties failed to agree an extension, but, as the war’s standard history notes, neither side resumed cross-border missile or drone attacks. That is why the UN envoy could still refer in July to the “relative calm Yemen has experienced since 2022,” as AP quoted him.

The calm broke over an airport. In early July a sanctioned Iranian carrier, Mahan Air, flew to Sanaa to collect a Houthi delegation that had gone to Tehran for the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. April Longley Alley of the Washington Institute, a former political adviser to the UN envoy, called it the first Tehran–Sanaa flight in more than ten years and “a direct challenge to the airspace control arrangements” kept by Yemeni authorities and the Saudi-led coalition. On July 13, as the return flight approached, the runway at Sanaa International Airport was hit.

Who hit it is disputed, and the partner pieces and the wires differ. Cole says plainly that Saudi Arabia struck the airport; McEvoy says the conflict reignited when “Saudi-led forces bombed Sana’a airport.” AP’s contemporaneous account is more careful. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia. Yemen’s internationally recognised government said the strikes were meant to stop an Iranian plane landing, and its defence minister said the runway was struck for that purpose. AP said Saudi officials did not immediately comment, and Al-Monitor likewise reported that the government claimed its own forces struck the runway while the Houthis blamed the government’s ally. The plane, the Houthis said, diverted to Hodeidah and landed.

What is not in dispute is what followed. Saree declared the end of the “de-escalation” period and warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished.” The Houthis fired missiles and drones at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia; no casualties were reported. The UN Security Council met in emergency session, and the Houthis warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace.

Alley’s analysis shows what the Houthis want. In her telling the dispute was not only about one airport. She says the Houthi demand to lift the “siege” no doubt includes payment of public-sector salaries in Houthi areas, access to Yemen’s oil and gas, and an end to UN inspections of ships at Hodeidah, and that the movement’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, framed the equation as “airports for airports, ports for ports, and siege for siege.” Alley’s reading is that the group, weakened by US and Israeli bombing in 2024 and 2025 but “strategically emboldened,” saw an opening, since Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz had made Saudi Red Sea ports and the Bab al-Mandab strait more valuable.

Cole offers a related reading: that the Houthi leadership concluded Riyadh was an existential danger and set out to strangle the Saudi economy with what a Houthi spokesperson called a “blockade for blockade.” That is his interpretation of Houthi intent. What Al Jazeera does confirm is that the Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea.

Eleven years, one truce: what came before

This war did not start in July, and it did not start with Iran. In 2014 the Houthi movement, a Zaidi Shia group from the north, swept into Sanaa and forced the internationally recognised government into exile. In March 2015 a Saudi-led coalition, including the United Arab Emirates, began bombing at the request of the ousted president. Cole’s account of Houthi origins is broadly standard: a movement rooted in Zaidi Shiism that rebelled against the government of Ali Abdullah Saleh from 2004 and later allied with him. His argument is that the Houthis are a local movement with their own grievances rather than an Iranian creation, and that Iranian help is real but far smaller than what the US and others have supplied the Saudis. That is Cole’s judgement. Western and Saudi officials describe the Houthis as “Iran-backed,” and Iran has denied any role in the current escalation, CBS reported. Both descriptions can hold some truth.

Even the map is contested. Cole says the Houthi government rules about 80 percent of Yemen’s population. A dpa report carried by Ghana News Agency says an estimated 70 percent live in Houthi-held areas. Declassified says only that they hold most major population centres. All three agree on the substance: the Houthis are the de facto authority over most Yemenis.

The cost of the first war was enormous. In 2021 the UN Development Programme projected 377,000 deaths by the end of that year, about 60 percent from indirect causes such as hunger and preventable disease. That is a modelled estimate, not a count. The conflict-monitoring group ACLED has been cited as estimating more than 160,000 deaths from direct violence since 2015. The two numbers measure different things, and neither captures everyone who died.

Western governments were deeply involved. A UN-mandated panel, the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen, said in its September 2019 report that arms or logistic support “could amount to knowingly aiding or assisting” internationally wrongful acts, that whether the conditions for complicity were met “remains to be established,” and that the legality of arms transfers by France, the United Kingdom, the United States and others “remains questionable.” In Britain the argument reached court. On June 20, 2019, the Court of Appeal ruled in a case brought by Campaign Against Arms Trade that the government’s refusal to consider whether Saudi Arabia had violated the laws of war before licensing arms was unlawful. The government agreed to stop granting new licences while it reconsidered, and HRW noted that the UK had licensed at least £4.7 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia since 2015. The ruling did not end the trade: in July 2020 the government said its review found no “clear risk” and resumed licensing. What it established is that the legal test, a “clear risk” of serious violations of humanitarian law, has already been argued and decided once in a British court.

The Red Sea years and America’s war of 2025

The next chapter began in Gaza. From late 2023 the Houthis attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea corridor, describing it as solidarity with Palestinians. According to Al Jazeera, the campaign killed at least nine mariners and sank four ships, and the IMF said it cut Egypt’s Suez Canal foreign-exchange inflows by $6 billion in 2024.

Donald Trump escalated an American bombing campaign that began under Joe Biden. On March 15, 2025, Operation Rough Rider began; by late April US officials said more than 1,000 targets had been hit, per Air & Space Forces Magazine. Britain joined on April 29, when RAF Typhoons dropped Paveway IV bombs on buildings the Ministry of Defence said were used to make drones, with Voyager tankers in support. Britain, in other words, has struck the Houthis before.

The civilian toll is contested. The Yemen Data Project, a nonprofit that tracks air raids, reported over 500 civilian casualties, 158 killed and 342 injured, from apparent US strikes between March 15 and April 22. The Houthis said a US strike on a migrant detention centre in Saada killed about 68 people, and the Red Cross said the April 28 strike caused “a high number of casualties, many of whom were migrants.” A US defence official said CENTCOM was taking the reports seriously and assessing them.

On May 6, 2025, Trump announced the bombing would stop. “They said please don’t bomb us any more and we’re not going to attack your ships,” he said, as NBC reported. Oman said it had mediated the deal and that neither side would target the other, including US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab. NBC also noted that US operations continued for hours afterwards and that there were reports the Houthis planned to keep attacking Israel.

Cole reads this as a climb-down: US forces, he writes, “killed many civilians but failed to break the resolve of the Yemeni forces,” and “a chastened Trump called it quits.” The administration’s own position was that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking US ships. What can be said without taking sides is that the campaign did not remove the Houthis’ ability to launch missiles and drones. After the October 2025 Gaza ceasefire the Houthis signalled they had stopped attacks on Israel and shipping, while holding that they would resume if the war did. They also detained dozens of UN staff after an Israeli strike killed Yemen’s prime minister: the UN said at least 59 UN personnel were held, and it strenuously denied the Houthi allegations of spying.

Autumn 2026: Mocha, the strait, and a changed coalition

Two things explain how a signalling contest became open war.

First, the Saudi-led camp was not what it had been. In late December 2025 the coalition struck what it said was a UAE weapons shipment bound for Yemeni separatists at Mukalla, and the UAE, Saudi Arabia’s main partner in the war for a decade, announced it was pulling out its remaining forces, Dawn reported. The UAE denied shipping weapons. Dawn described the anti-Houthi side as a “fractious patchwork” held together mainly by opposition to the Houthis.

Second, the Houthis moved on the ground. In September they captured the Red Sea port of Mocha and areas around the Bab al-Mandab strait in what Al Jazeera called a lightning offensive, and, per AP, took the Hanish islands to the north. The strait normally handles about 12 percent of global trade, including about 11 percent of seaborne oil and 8 percent of LNG, and it matters more now because Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in February. Cole notes that Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu became its escape valve; AP reported that a September attack on a crucial Saudi pipeline put the route all but out of service for three to five weeks.

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, with Perim Island in the channel, seen by NASA’s ASTER instrument. Photo: NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems and US/Japan ASTER Science Team, public domain.

The counteroffensive followed. On October 4, Rashad al-Alimi, who chairs Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, announced “Dawn of Yemen,” an operation to retake all remaining Houthi-held territory including Sanaa, Al Jazeera reported. The Saudi-led coalition said 100 of its fighter jets were providing air support. The government said its forces had taken hills in al-Waziiya, in Taiz; the Houthis said they had repelled the advance. Front-line claims from either side cannot be checked from here.

Riyadh’s regional response shows how it read the moment. Pakistan and Türkiye, partners in a defence pact signed in Mecca in August, agreed to deploy forces to the kingdom, according to Al Jazeera. Pakistan’s defence minister said they were “playing a supporting role” while “the combat is practically being conducted by Saudi Arabia’s own forces.” Egypt’s president asked parliament for authority to send military support if Riyadh asked, and the vote was delayed. Cole writes that Egypt has joined Pakistan and Türkiye in pledging to defend the kingdom; the more careful description is that Cairo has so far only sought authorisation. AP also reported, citing regional officials, that Saudi Arabia was running low on missile interceptors and had asked France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt for air-defence help. A reported shortage of interceptors in the world’s top oil exporter, one of the largest buyers of Western weapons, is itself a telling detail.

The attacks continue. On Tuesday, October 27, the coalition said it had intercepted ballistic missiles and drones launched at two regions; Reuters reported the launches as three ballistic missiles toward the Eastern Region and four drones toward the Southern Region, Reuters reported.

Counting the dead: who says what

Numbers are the hardest part of this story, because every side has reasons to inflate or conceal and almost no one can count independently where the fighting is worst.

The UN told the Security Council on October 9 that at least 46 civilians had been killed and more than 130 injured since August, with children bearing a disproportionate toll, Al Jazeera reported. That is a verified figure and almost certainly a floor.

The World Health Organization counted 1,282 people killed and 5,891 injured between August 6 and October 11, according to its seventh report, with 323 deaths in just the nine days from October 3 to 11. A later dpa report quoted WHO as saying at least 1,500 had been killed, and noted that the agency receives no casualty figures from Houthi-held areas. These totals include fighters, not only civilians. ACLED has counted more than 6,400 killed since the escalation began, over four times the WHO figure, which shows how wide the gap is between what health authorities can document and what a monitor infers from reports.

The Yemen Data Project, quoted by Declassified, said September saw more civilian casualties from Saudi airstrikes than any month since 2022: at least 66 killed and 90 injured, including eight children. Declassified cites a September 22 strike on a home in Mocha that killed six civilians, including a woman and two children, and a strike five days later on a market in Taiz that killed seven and injured 40. These incidents come from one outlet citing one monitor, and we have not confirmed them elsewhere. The UN’s 46 civilians “since August” and the Yemen Data Project’s 66 from Saudi airstrikes “in September” cannot be reconciled by arithmetic; they come from different monitors with different methods and dates. The gap shows how little can be verified, not that either is wrong.

The Houthis report casualties from Saudi strikes through their own media. In one example relayed by China’s state broadcaster CGTN, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said eight people were killed when strikes hit housing for cement workers in Sanaa province. As dpa notes, Houthi figures “cannot be independently verified.”

On the Saudi side, there is the aviation authority’s airport toll, the Energy Ministry’s report that debris from an intercepted drone killed two people at an Aramco-operated oil field, and Civil Defence reports like Thursday’s. Saudi authorities also warned the public that “filming, publishing or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” AP reported. A government limiting what its own people can show is one more reason to treat official counts as partial.

Sources: Al Jazeera (Saudi aviation authority figures), WHO via Türkiye Today, UN OCHA. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Britain: tankers, Typhoons and a defence secretary who changed his mind

The wires confirm the core of the UK story. On October 20 the Ministry of Defence announced that RAF Typhoons would fly “defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack,” per Al Jazeera and AP. Britain will also send a military transport and an unspecified number of advisers. This builds on a decision the previous month to offer air-to-air refuelling to Saudi aircraft operating against the Houthis, which Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said would be extended by 90 days. The MoD said the Typhoons would not attack the Houthis. Streeting called the Houthi attacks “absolutely despicable.”

The Ministry of Defence’s own 20 October update says the extended refuelling support can also be used to “degrade Houthi military targets in Yemen”. Declassified adds claims that go beyond the wires and the MoD text. According to McEvoy, Streeting initially said refuelling would cover only Saudi jets patrolling the kingdom’s skies, and the package now also covers refuelling for Saudi airstrikes on “Houthi military targets in Yemen.” That distinction matters: it is the difference between helping defend a country from missiles and helping it bomb another. Declassified says as many as 20 Voyager missions have flown from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus since September, with transponders off over the Red Sea, which it says makes it impossible to know exactly which operations Britain has facilitated. It also says it “understands” Saudi Arabia will not have to pay for the support. Those details come from a single outlet and its sources; in the material we reviewed, the MoD has not confirmed or denied the payment arrangement or the sortie count.

The report lays out the commercial ties. Saudi Arabia agreed in 2007 to buy 72 Typhoons from BAE Systems in a deal valued at £4.43 billion; BAE staff, including seconded RAF personnel, provide routine training, according to the MoD; and a weekly BAE cargo flight runs from Warton to the Saudi Typhoon base at Taif. It also cites Campaign Against Arms Trade as saying the government approved £464.8 million of arms exports to Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2026, covering items previously used in attacks on Yemen. That is an advocacy group’s figure.

Asked whether Saudi violations of humanitarian law are being monitored, an MoD spokesperson told Declassified that “Protecting civilians remains at the heart of our approach” and that the UK expects all partners, Saudi Arabia included, to uphold humanitarian law. As reported, the answer does not say whether anyone is actually monitoring. During the 2015–2022 war, Declassified notes, the MoD kept a “tracker” database of more than 500 alleged violations by the coalition.

Then there is the politics. In 2018, as an opposition MP, Streeting called for an arms embargo and said the UK’s ability to uphold the rules-based international system “is compromised unless we hold Saudi Arabia to account for the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Yemen.” Declassified contrasts that record with his current role and suggests he is “stretching the concept” of defence. That is a fair question for a journalist, and it is also an argument, not a finding. Ministers change positions when circumstances change, and a politician who opposed arms sales may reasonably judge that shooting down drones over a city differs from selling bombs. The test is whether the “defensive” line holds in practice, and the switched-off transponders make that hard to know.

Ten UK trade unions urged the government to end its involvement. Anna Stavrianakis of the University of Sussex told Declassified that the “primary cause of the current instability in the Middle East is the US-Israeli war on Iran” and that Britain should use its diplomacy to rein in the escalation. Houthi politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti has warned that involvement would make Britain “a party to the conflict,” a threat as much as advice. And former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers told a security forum in Doha last week, per Declassified: “The Houthis are here to stay. They’re not going to be defeated.” If that is right, every tanker flight is a bet on a military outcome that Britain’s own former spy chief says will not arrive.

File photo: an RAF Voyager refuels a US Navy F/A-18E while RAF Typhoons fly alongside, April 14, 2022. Not from the Yemen operation. Photo: US Navy, public domain.

Washington: absent, or just quieter?

Cole’s headline claim is that the United States, which dominated the region for decades and armed the Saudi war, has declined to join Saudi Arabia’s fight. He treats that as evidence of a profound degradation of American capability and standing, calls it “the most dramatic American retreat from a region since the U.S. flight from Vietnam in 1975,” and argues Washington cannot spare interceptors, bases or rescue capacity for a Yemen campaign after Iran’s strikes on American facilities. The piece is a TomDispatch essay with a clear point of view, and it should be read that way.

Independent reporting supports part of this. AP reported that the State Department ordered non-essential staff at the US Embassy in Riyadh and its satellite consulates to leave, and that the embassy “had been badly damaged at the start of the Iran war and had been operating with only a skeleton staff for months.” CBS reported, citing a US official and a senior military official, that the US military has been “quietly reducing its footprint” at posts in the region because of threats from the Houthis and Iran. AP’s report on Saudi interceptors adds that Washington’s own stocks are low.

It does not support the sweeping version. Cole says Trump “has repeatedly declined to intervene.” But asked on October 10 whether the US would join Saudi strikes, Trump said: “We may. We’re going to look at it.” Earlier in October, CBS noted, he said: “We have communication with the Houthis.” AP, citing officials, reported that US assistance to the latest offensive had already included “intelligence sharing, target identification and planning.” CBS said it was not clear whether the administration would assist Saudi Arabia beyond that. The accurate description is that the US has not, on the public record, joined Saudi air strikes, that it is helping in ways it does not publicise, and that its diplomats are leaving while its commitments visibly strain.

Cole’s broader argument, that the war on Iran gutted American power by destroying its bases, is covered in a separate HR NEWS story on the Iran war, and several of his specifics about damaged facilities rest on his reading of Pentagon statements that we have not independently verified.

There is also a counterpoint he does not dwell on. If the US is stepping back, others are stepping in. The UK is sending Typhoons, Pakistan and Türkiye have agreed to deploy forces, Egypt is weighing it, and France has been asked for air defence. Whether that is American retreat or burden-sharing, and whether it shrinks or widens the war, depends on whether those partners get pulled into Yemen itself. Pakistan’s army spokesman said in September, according to Al Jazeera, that Pakistani forces would go “to any extent” to protect the kingdom, while analysts asked how long Islamabad can stay out of the fighting.

What life in Yemen looks like under all this

All of this is happening in a country that was already in the UN’s worst category before the Saudis and Houthis resumed fire. The UN’s 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan says more than 22 million people, including 5.2 million internally displaced, need humanitarian help this year. It reports 18.3 million people acutely food insecure; more than 2.2 million children under five acutely malnourished, 516,157 of them severely; and only 59.3 percent of health facilities fully functional. The plan asks for US$2.16 billion to reach 12 million people, and says a difficult operating environment in Houthi-controlled areas, plus funding cuts, forced the UN to scale back life-saving programmes in late 2025.

Then the war reopened. The International Organization for Migration said in mid-September that fighting in recent weeks had displaced nearly 86,000 people, per Al Jazeera, with more than 2,000 reaching Djibouti. In August the UN envoy warned that Houthi attacks on the government-held port of Mocha, which reportedly killed at least eight people, risked pushing Yemen back to “full-scale conflict.” By October 9 he said it had arrived.

The Old City of Sanaa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, at dusk. Photo: Hamza Shiban / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

A war now fought over airports and ports, with each side pledging to “blockade” the other, is one in which ordinary Yemenis pay first. The Houthi detention of UN workers is itself a humanitarian problem: when the people delivering aid are in custody, aid does not get delivered. And the coalition’s restrictions on Houthi-held ports, which the Houthis call a siege, were for years a driver of hunger; a summary of Human Rights Watch’s findings says the coalition kept delaying or diverting fuel tankers even after a UN inspection mechanism cleared them. Cole frames the conflict as one between desperately poor highlanders and fabulously wealthy Saudi sheikhs, and the gap in wealth he describes is real. It is equally true that the Houthis, on the UN’s own account, have detained aid workers. Both matter to anyone trying to imagine an outcome that is not worse.

A market street in Sanaa’s Old City, before the current escalation. Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

How this could end, and what to watch

Nobody in the reporting we reviewed believes the military path leads to a clean win. The UN envoy told the Security Council that “unless war is to become Yemen’s permanent reality, the time to consider political strategies is now,” and that “gains on the battlefield cannot substitute for the negotiations that will be required to settle the conflict.”

Quote via Al Jazeera’s report of the Security Council meeting on October 9, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The outline of a deal can be read in what each side says it wants. The Houthis, per Alley, want the “siege” lifted, salaries paid, a share of hydrocarbon revenue and an end to UN inspections at Hodeidah. Riyadh and the Yemeni government want the Houthis off the Red Sea coast and the airports left alone, and the government wants Sanaa back. Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador told the Security Council that Riyadh will “not allow Yemen to be turned into a staging ground for threats to its security or to the freedom of navigation.” Those positions are far apart, but Alley notes that a UN roadmap before the Gaza war “included a ceasefire and significant economic benefits” for the Houthis. Oman, which sits between Saudi Arabia, Iran and Yemen, keeps being named as an intermediary, and AP reported that the Saudi and Omani foreign ministers spoke on October 10 about supporting diplomatic solutions. The dpa report says UN and Omani efforts have so far failed or produced only partial progress.

There is a case for restraint by Britain and the US that does not require sympathy for the Houthis: that when your own former intelligence chief says the enemy cannot be defeated, the sensible question is what the political endpoint is. There is also a case on the other side, and it deserves a hearing. Saudi Arabia is a state whose airports are being hit by missiles that killed travellers from eight countries; no government accepts that, and helping a partner defend its cities from drones is a conventional use of force. The trouble is that “defensive” sits beside expanded refuelling, an arms trade British courts have already scrutinised, and a partner whose own air campaign has repeatedly killed civilians. Whether the UK can separate the two is a question for Parliament.

Four things will show where this goes. Whether Washington moves from help to participation. Whether the Ministry of Defence says, in answer to parliamentary questions, what the refuelling sorties are for and what monitoring of Saudi targeting exists. Whether the Houthis keep to Saudi targets, since AP noted they have told journalists they are targeting only Saudi shipping. And whether anyone can count: the UN says it lacks full information from Houthi-held areas, and Saudi authorities have told their own public not to film missile impacts.

The Intercept’s essay argues that the United States is shrinking. The evidence is more mixed: the US is thinner on the ground, more cautious in public and still entangled in private. What is not mixed is the damage. At least 46 civilians by the UN’s conservative count, and well over a thousand people by WHO’s, have died in Yemen since August. At least twelve people from eight countries died at an airport in Riyadh. And a war that most of the world had filed away as frozen is spreading, with more governments, more weapons and more civilians in its path.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Getty Images, as published by The Intercept (caption as supplied by the outlet).

Riyadh skyline: B.alotaby, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Old City of Sanaa at dusk: Hamza Shiban, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Sanaa market street: Rod Waddington, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Bab-el-Mandeb Strait: NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems and US/Japan ASTER Science Team, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

RAF Voyager and Typhoons: US Navy photo, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.