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The poorest country in the region — bombed for over a decade, blockaded, starved, cholera-ridden — has spent this month conducting precision strikes on Saudi-proxy positions near Taiz and Marib while tightening a blockade on Saudi ports. MintPress News’ Robert Inlakesh frames it as the collapse of an Israeli scheme; you can also frame it as the least resourced actor on the board setting the tempo for everyone else.

That should be humiliating for the people who spent 2015 onward explaining that Yemen was a humanitarian file rather than a political one. It was always political. The famine was policy. The famine’s authors are now discovering that policy has a return address.

The oil market is the part that will finally make Western editors care. Nobody in London or Washington ran a front page for the children of Sa’ada, but a squeeze on Saudi export capacity moves a number on a screen, and numbers on screens are the only casualties that reliably generate coverage. Expect a sudden, touching new concern for freedom of navigation.

None of this is a fairy tale. Ansarallah is not a democracy, and the war is grinding ordinary Yemenis to powder from every direction. But the strategic reality is plain: the alliance that promised to pacify Yemen has instead been pinned by it.

Source: Iran Eliminates US Strategic Targets As Yemen’s Shock Offensive Dismantles Israeli Scheme, by Robert Inlakesh, MintPress News