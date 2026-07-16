In this episode, we sit down with Peter Young, an American animal rights activist, author, and former member of the Animal Liberation Front, to explore the "Outlaw Mindset". Peter discusses his history of underground direct action, including the seven years he spent on the run from the FBI and the "pretext" shoplifting arrest involving a Ray Charles CD that eventually led to his two-year federal prison sentence.
Check out Peter Young’s books:
Liberate: Animal Liberation Above the Law, Stories and Lessons* (2026 revised edition).
The Militant Unemployment Experiment
DISCLAIMER:
Please note that the stories shared in this talk are fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. Breaking the law is discouraged and can have serious legal consequences. All "scams" and "illegal" activities discussed are panned as "movie ideas" and should not be attempted.
00:00 Introduction
00:43 Starbucks
03:50 Roots
06:20 Survival
08:01 Risk
11:16 Safeway
14:59 Nordstrom
18:43 Psychology
20:01 Hotels
22:02 Entrepreneurship
24:04 Permissionless
27:04 Liberate
29:10 Fear
30:14 Thieves
31:21 Confrontation
32:52 Chase
35:41 Ruse
39:14 Stamps
42:30 Persuasion
46:01 Busking
47:51 Communication
52:42 Health
53:37 Unemployment
54:58 Wealth
57:38 Tech
1:02:05 Independence
1:03:02 Learning
1:06:18 Haters
1:10:22 Rewards
1:11:04 Conclusion
Why You Should NEVER Ever Go Shoplifting
In this episode, we sit down with Peter Young, an American animal rights activist, author, and former member of the Animal Liberation Front, to explore the "Outlaw Mindset". Peter discusses his history of underground direct action, including the seven years he spent on the run from the FBI and the "pretext" shoplifting arrest involving a Ray Charles CD that eventually led to his two-year federal prison sentence.