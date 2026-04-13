HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
7hEdited

(Quote)

"The detonation of a limpet mine on the hull of the Japanese-owned Chem Pluto in February 2026, after it refused to comply with Iranian demands."

----------

I can only find search results referring to an attack on "MV Chem Pluto" dating from December 2023 and involving an attack by a drone? Please provide your sources for another attack on that ship in 2026?

Also, please provide a link to ANY attacks on non compliant ships passing the strait made by Iran with "limpet mines"? Attaching such magnetic mines is generally done while a ship is stationary, combat swimmers or underwater drones would have great difficulty attacking any ship under way with such devices. The limpet mines used by (whoever) to sink MV Ursa Major were probably attached during loading in the Baltic.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture