Swipe through the story in seven slides.

People fill out ballots at an early voting station in Bangor, Maine, on Oct. 16, 2026. Photo: Li Rui / Xinhua via Getty Images, as published by The Intercept.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Many Americans have already voted. And in the final week, three separate fights that look unrelated have converged on one question: who actually runs the count?

In Maine, the Justice Department has confirmed it will send election “monitors” to Election Day voting, and state officials who have prepared for months for possible federal interference are watching closely. In California, the administration asked a federal court to force the state to set aside the ballots of some 20,000 registered voters it says are “likely noncitizens,” and a federal judge said no on Wednesday, October 28. In Alaska, the Justice Department sued to stop the state from certifying its U.S. Senate race if the Republican incumbent loses, on the theory that two candidates named Dan Sullivan might have confused voters.

Each of these stories has a version in which a normal election is being protected from fraud, and a version in which an executive branch is putting a thumb on the scale in the closest races. HR NEWS tries to separate three things that tend to get blurred: what the administration and its allies claim, what courts have actually found, and what evidence exists on whether noncitizens vote in meaningful numbers.

A note on sources: much of what follows rests on The Intercept, Mother Jones, Media Matters and Vox, outlets with a point of view, alongside AP, NPR, OPB, Alaska Public Media, the Brennan Center and the text of the laws themselves. Where a point depends on one outlet, or on a court document we could not see, we say so. In places this is a story about a ruling issued 24 hours before we wrote it.

Key dates in the federal court fights over the count. Sources: AP, Alaska Public Media, Mother Jones, Vox. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Who may actually be inside a polling place

Start with the simplest question: who has a legal right to be inside a polling place?

The answer is not “anyone with a badge.” Voting places are governed overwhelmingly by state law, and state law is built around a short list of people: election workers, voters, and a limited set of observers. Maine’s statute, which we reviewed, is a good example. It requires municipalities to provide a voting place large enough for “at least one worker from each political party” to stay outside a guardrail as a pollwatcher. Additional party workers and other observers may be allowed outside the guardrail only if there is room, and the warden “shall prohibit their presence” if crowding would interfere with the election. Only people inside the guardrail enclosure may approach within six feet of the ballot box and voting booths. Photographing or filming is allowed only from outside the guardrail and no closer than 15 feet from a voter being photographed. And if someone “attempts to influence voters or interfere with their free passage,” the warden removes that person.

Notice what is not in that list: a category of federal monitor with special access. That is the point Oregon officials made last week when the Justice Department said it would send observers to Multnomah County. Elections director Tim Scott told OPB they “have to follow the same rules that everybody else does,” and county rules bar observers from talking to election workers, photographing sensitive information or touching ballots. The Justice Department’s email to Oregon said its monitors “only observe and take notes” and would dress in business casual, with no pins identifying them as department staff. NPR reported that Colorado requires observers to have the secretary of state’s permission unless a court orders otherwise.

Armed agents are a separate legal category, and the law is unusually clear. The federal statute at 18 U.S.C. § 592 bars anyone “in the civil, military, or naval service of the United States” from bringing or keeping “any troops or armed men at any place where a general or special election is held,” unless such force is “necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.” Violations carry up to five years in prison and disqualification from federal office. The Brennan Center’s July expert brief notes the law dates to 1865 and that a 1909 amendment removed an earlier exception for keeping the peace at the polls; it also says no court has yet ruled on how § 592 applies to modern federal law enforcement, the crux of several pending lawsuits.

Those lawsuits are real. Denver, LULAC, Common Cause and UnidosUS sued on September 10 in Washington, D.C. over Homeland Security policy allowing armed immigration agents to serve warrants at polling sites; Democracy Docket reports the NAACP and allies filed on September 18, the Democratic campaign committees and party leaders about September 23, and Arlington, Virginia, last week. We found no merits ruling in any of them. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said, as the New York Times quoted him, that ICE is not patrolling polling places: “The only reason why we would be at polling places is if there is a threat to that polling place, or we’re serving a warrant.” The suits argue such activity violates the statute, whose text contains no warrant exception.

A different kind of federal enforcement has already been restrained. A federal judge, Araceli Martínez-Olguín, limited ICE’s door-knocking “voter fraud” operations in nine states, including California, Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to Scripps News, she said ICE was relying on unreliable data, some of it from “unknown artificial intelligence tools,” and that the initiative likely amounts to voter intimidation under the Voting Rights Act. DHS told Scripps it would continue investigating ineligible voting.

Maine: monitors, a conservative website and a city hall

Maine is where the abstract questions got concrete this week. According to The Intercept, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’s office updated law enforcement training materials this year to cite the federal statutes that bar armed federal agents from polling sites, a slideshow The Intercept obtained through a public records request. “This is the first time ever that we have had to engage in scenario planning to safeguard against potential federal interference in elections,” Bellows told the New York Times, as quoted by The Intercept, adding: “It seems like the federal government is now adversarial to the states.”

Then came the news. A local outlet reported that the Justice Department would send monitors to Maine, and Bellows confirmed to the Maine Morning Star, according to The Intercept, that they would be at polling sites in Lewiston and Portland. The department confirmed to The Intercept on Tuesday, October 27, that it will send monitors to Maine, though it says it will not share the full national list until Election Day; letters to the Portland and Lewiston clerks, reported earlier by the Maine Morning Star, had already named those two cities. “We will have around 1,000 monitors in counties throughout the United States, but we will not share the full list until Election Day,” a spokesperson wrote, adding that all monitors “must meet the same legal and ethical requirements, including that they not interfere with the voting process.”

Two things are worth keeping in view. Federal election monitoring is old and routine: NPR reports that the department monitored 64 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day in 2022. What is new is the scale and the climate. Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Civil Rights Division, called the 1,000-observer plan “the largest monitoring effort” in department history, per NPR. And there is a track record to argue about. Wyoming’s Republican governor raised concerns about “aggressive” and “irregular” behavior by the two monitors at the state’s August primary, and the clerk told NBC their conduct “showed complete disregard for our state laws.” The Justice Department disputed that framing.

Lewiston City Hall in Lewiston, Maine, where The Intercept reports a Maine Wire reporter questioned voters at an early-voting site. Photo: Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The most important Maine detail is not about the federal government at all. According to The Intercept, a reporter for the Maine Wire, a conservative site the outlet says is funded by megadonor Leonard Leo, was seen following people in and around the early-voting site at Lewiston City Hall and questioning them aggressively. The Maine Wire did not immediately respond to The Intercept’s request for comment. Its editor-in-chief, Steve Robinson, defended the conduct as election transparency and has campaigned against what he alleges is a fraud network in the state’s Somali American community, including by questioning the role of interpreters who help limited-English voters; The Intercept says he used a derogatory phrase about Somali voters, which we will not repeat. Bellows said her office had “received complaints about the intrusive filming, photography, and harassment of voters in the City of Lewiston by political operatives,” and that voters appeared to have been targeted “for no other reason than their race or ethnicity.”

Poll-watching by private activists is legal in most places and, within limits, healthy; but the Maine statute we read limits where they may stand and how close they may film. Ben Chin of the Maine People’s Alliance described the chilling effect: a voter who hears that “a guy like that is outside a polling location” might wonder, “Should I go down there right now?” (Whether the Lewiston early-voting site is subject to the same rules as an Election Day polling place, we could not determine.)

The stakes are political. The Intercept notes that Maine has two races that could swing Congress: Democrat Troy Jackson’s challenge to Sen. Susan Collins, and Democrat Matt Dunlap’s challenge to former Gov. Paul LePage in the 2nd District. Collins, asked about the interpreter allegations, said “only Americans should be voting in American elections” and that she found it “troubling” if people were being “accompanied into voting booths and handling ballots in a way that is not sanctioned by law.” (Federal law, Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act, lets voters who need help choose someone to assist them; The Intercept does not say whether the allegations involved that provision.)

Who runs elections? What the Constitution says, and what judges have said

To see why these fights matter, step back to the text. Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution says that “the Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations” (with an exception for the places of choosing senators). That is a two-actor system. States run elections. Congress can override. The President appears nowhere in the sentence.

The Supreme Court has read that division consistently. In Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (2013), the Court, in an opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia that drew two dissents, agreed that the Elections Clause “empowers Congress to regulate how federal elections are held, but not who may vote in them,” which it called “the province of the States.” The ruling went against Arizona on its own proof-of-citizenship rule for the federal form, but the structure it describes matters here: Congress’s power is bounded, states’ power over voter qualifications is broad, and neither describes an executive with an independent right to rewrite state ballot-processing procedures on the eve of an election.

The past year has put that structure under stress, and courts have mostly held the line. According to Vox, the Constitution “clearly assigns the power to regulate and administer elections to the states and Congress,” and courts blocked the administration’s rules that would have effectively canceled mail voting in some places. AP reports that Judge Indira Talwani sided with Democratic state attorneys general on June 25 against Trump’s March executive order on a federal voter list and mail ballots, and on August 11 barred the Postal Service from implementing it for this year’s midterms, writing: “The executive branch has no authority to regulate elections.” The Supreme Court’s role was two-step: on August 24 it stayed Talwani’s June ruling 6-3, finding the states’ challenge premature, and on September 14 it refused, in an unsigned order with Justices Alito and Thomas dissenting, to lift her later injunction against the Postal Service’s mail-ballot rule, saying the government was “unlikely to succeed on the merits.” Separately, in June the Court ruled 5-4 that states may count mail ballots that arrive after Election Day if postmarked on time.

Then there are the voter-roll cases. The Justice Department demanded detailed voter data, including driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers, and sued 30 states and the District of Columbia when many refused. According to a Brennan Center count cited by Judge Carter, the Justice Department has filed at least 31 such suits and has won none of the 26 decided so far; Vox counts 27 of 30 dismissed, though many dismissals are being appealed. The first came in January from the judge who would later decide the California ballot case: David O. Carter wrote that “The government’s request is unprecedented and illegal,” as NPR reported. On one front the administration has won: in September the Supreme Court lifted a lower-court block on a revamped version of DHS’s SAVE citizenship database, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting, according to PBS NewsHour. We return to SAVE below.

None of this is a final verdict. Several rulings are on appeal, and some judges, including Trump appointees, have written separately in the government’s favor on particular points. But when the executive branch has tried to run the machinery of state elections directly, courts have mostly said that is not its job.

What the evidence says about noncitizen voting

Everything in the California and Maine disputes sits on a factual premise: that enough noncitizens are voting, or registering, to justify extraordinary action. It is a premise worth testing against data, with one important caveat up front. “Rare” does not mean “never.” Federal law bars noncitizens from voting in federal elections, with penalties that include prison and deportation, and people have been prosecuted for violating it. The question is scale.

The best systematic study remains older. A 2017 Brennan Center review found that across 23.5 million votes cast in 42 jurisdictions in the 2016 election, election officials identified 30 incidents of suspected noncitizen voting that were referred for further investigation. That is about 0.0001 percent of the votes, and “suspected” matters: they were referrals, not confirmed convictions.

Audits in 2024 pointed the same way. AP reported that an audit of Georgia’s 8.2 million registered voters found 20 noncitizens who had registered, including nine who had voted. Iowa’s review of 2.3 million voters found 87 people who cast ballots and later self-reported as noncitizens. In Ohio, the secretary of state flagged 597 alleged noncitizens on the rolls and the attorney general indicted six who had voted in a national election, each a lawful resident without citizenship at the time. “Irregularities like this are rare, and this is a small number of cases,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Brennan Center’s Sean Morales-Doyle noted the logic of the crime: “The payoff is casting one ballot in one election.”

Selected data points. Sources: AP, Brennan Center (2017), Mother Jones. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What about this year’s numbers? On October 19 the Justice Department said it had charged 113 noncitizens nationwide with illegal voting and registration offenses over several weeks, according to AP; it had earlier said it charged about 90 people with election misconduct this year, 50 of them alleged to have voted as noncitizens. AP’s framing is that the problem is “incredibly rare, difficult to prove and has not been shown to change the outcome of races.” There were more than 227 million registered voters in 2024. Taking the 113 figure at face value, it is about 0.00005 percent of registered voters (our arithmetic), though charges are allegations and a registration offense is not a ballot cast.

There is also a documented risk of the opposite error. The Intercept notes that a Washington Post review of similar cases found they “were often the result of honest mistakes.” AP’s 2024 fact-check described an Alabama man who became a citizen two years earlier and got a state letter calling him ineligible and referring him for potential prosecution because he had been issued a noncitizen identification number decades before. In the California sweep, all 28 people charged are lawful permanent residents, the Justice Department said, facing charges including false statements on a naturalization application and fraudulent voter registration. Whether any defendant knew the law is for the courts to decide. “Noncitizen” is not a single category, and these cases will be tested one at a time.

California: the list, the lawsuit and the ruling

The California dispute began on October 13, when, according to Democracy Docket, the Justice Department hand-delivered to Los Angeles County’s registrar a password-protected thumb drive with about 20,000 names it called likely noncitizens, and sent the state the same demands without the list, with a 48-hour deadline. AP described it as a password-protected thumb drive. California and Los Angeles County both rejected the demand before the deadline expired, and minutes after it passed, on October 15, the department sued, asking a court to stop the state from counting those voters’ ballots, or to make officials identify and set aside the ballots, until immigration status could be checked. California mails a ballot to every registered voter, and it has more than 23 million of them.

How was the list assembled? Mother Jones reports the Justice Department told Judge Carter at the Tuesday hearing that it generated the list entirely by comparing a commercially purchased dataset with a government list of people assigned immigration numbers. The department’s own declarations, as described in Carter’s order, add steps: the purchased voter file was run through a commercial data-analytics platform, matched to immigration-system numbers, screened against State Department and Social Security data, and reviewed by investigators; the judge found the department never disclosed matching rules, confidence thresholds or error rates. California’s secretary of state said the administration had provided no evidence for its claim. Los Angeles County told the court that in a sample of 200 names from the list, among records that reported a birthplace, 38.9 percent indicated birth in the United States, and about 71 percent of the list had never voted, according to figures cited in the judges’ orders.

On the legal theory, Democracy Docket says the department relied primarily on 18 U.S.C. § 611, the federal crime of noncitizen voting, arguing that California’s processing of those ballots obstructs enforcement and is preempted. California answered that the department was trying to turn a criminal statute aimed at individual voters into executive power over how a state runs elections, and that ballot secrecy makes the request unworkable: once a ballot leaves its envelope, officials cannot tell whose it is.

The administration used other tools too. According to AP, the department sent a letter warning that election workers who “knowingly tabulate” ballots cast by people agencies identify as noncitizens “risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime.” Los Angeles County registrar Dean Logan said the department had “chosen to litigate their unverified assertions of voting eligibility.” Justice Department official Trent McCotter said the 20,000 figure was likely to rise: “That’s just the floor.” Mother Jones says the October 19 sweep produced charges against 28 people with at least 11 arrested. One, according to AP, was a 72-year-old Belize-born man accused of voting illegally in four elections, handcuffed in his pajamas as dozens of agents arrived. His case, like the others, is an allegation.

The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse in Santa Ana, Calif. (illustrative; the California case was heard by a federal judge in Southern California). Photo: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The court path moved fast. The Justice Department appealed to the Ninth Circuit before the district judge had ruled. After a rare Sunday hearing, a three-judge panel dismissed the appeal 2-1 on Monday, October 26. The majority said the department “failed to allow the district court adequate opportunity to consider” its request, and the panel’s unsigned order said any delay in the availability of judicial relief was “at least in part, the product of the United States’s own decisions,” calling the claimed emergency “self-constructed.” That was procedural, not a ruling on the merits. But two of the three judges wrote separately that they would not grant the relief this late. Judge Mark Bennett, a Trump nominee, wrote that the Elections Clause gives power over election procedures to Congress and the states, “not the Executive,” and that he had “serious doubts” about the department’s preemption theory; Judge Sanchez wrote that the order would “transform California’s election rules for an election that is already underway.” Judge Patrick Bumatay, also a Trump appointee, dissented, arguing that federal law precludes “California from commingling ballots likely cast by aliens with legitimate ballots, because it encourages and induces illegal voting.” Even he acknowledged that the government could potentially prosecute fraudulent voters after the election.

Then came Wednesday. Mother Jones reports that Judge Carter, a Clinton appointee, denied the Justice Department’s application for a temporary restraining order in a 26-page order, writing: “Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch.” He added that “California and its people are sovereign, too,” and described the department’s actions as “indicative of a broad, ongoing pattern of attempted election interference by federal officials,” according to the same report. Vox, separately, reports that he wrote the Executive’s requested relief “would wreak havoc and disrupt the election that is already underway.” Mother Jones says the administration appealed to the Ninth Circuit less than two hours after the order.

A line from Judge Carter’s Oct. 28 ruling, as quoted by Mother Jones. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Here is what the opinion says. Carter, whose 26-page order we read, did not rest on a single point. He found the Justice Department likely lacks standing or a cause of action; that 18 U.S.C. § 611, a misdemeanor statute aimed at individual voters, does not preempt California’s ballot-processing rules; that the requested remedy would likely violate the National Voter Registration Act’s 90-day limit on systematic removals, the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act; that any emergency was “solely due to its own neglect”; and that the department had not credibly shown the list was reliable. It is a ruling on a request for emergency relief, not a final judgment. Common Cause’s chief executive, Virginia Kase Solomón, called the case “a last-ditch attempt by the Trump administration to use faulty, junk data to deprive eligible voters of their rights,” an advocacy group’s characterization, as is Mother Jones’s description of the department’s claim as “unsubstantially” supported. AP, for its part, says noncitizen voting data indicates it “is exceedingly rare.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche, as identified by Mother Jones, at a Sept. 30, 2026 news conference announcing arrests of 10 people for allegedly voting illegally in Minnesota elections. Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images, as published by Mother Jones.

Why the list is the story: what SAVE can and cannot do

The credibility of the 20,000 list turns on a technical question: what does “noncitizen” mean in a federal database?

The SAVE system, run by DHS, is built from records of noncitizens known to the government. As Votebeat’s Jessica Huseman explained on PBS NewsHour, it is “not a complete list of every noncitizen in the country,” and its records do not automatically update when someone naturalizes. Under 2025 changes, states can run batch checks of voter rolls rather than one person at a time. When the Supreme Court allowed the revamped system to be used, Justice Jackson warned in dissent that some recently naturalized citizens could have their registrations canceled. Huseman said the database is “still returning a lot of errors,” with serious mismatch problems especially in Texas.

Huseman also noted a safeguard: county clerks, who actually remove voters, are generally more careful than federal agencies and usually double-check flagged names. And federal law bars systematic removal of voters within 90 days of a federal election, so she expected little visible effect on this election. California’s list arrived three weeks out, though the department frames its request as ballot processing rather than roll maintenance.

None of this proves that nobody on the list is a noncitizen; some may be. The point is narrower: a list built from a commercial dataset and an immigration-number database is a lead, not a finding, and officials asked to set aside ballots are entitled to ask how many names are wrong. The Ninth Circuit judges who wrote separately asked that question, and so did the Los Angeles officials who sampled the list. We do not have a public error-rate estimate.

Alaska: two Dans and a certification fight

If California is a fight about who may vote, Alaska is a fight about who may certify.

The basic facts are not in serious dispute, though their meaning is. Alaska’s Senate race pits Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan against Democrat Mary Peltola, the former congresswoman. Also on the ballot is an independent, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher from Petersburg. In June, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom opened an inquiry into his candidacy after a National Republican Senatorial Committee complaint alleging he and a Democratic strategist had coordinated to confuse voters; he, the Peltola campaign and the state Democratic Party denied any coordination. Elections director Carol Beecher disqualified him on June 15, ruling that his declaration “was not filed in order to declare an actual good-faith candidacy,” according to PBS NewsHour. A superior court judge found the Division had abused its discretion and ordered him back on the ballot; the Alaska Supreme Court affirmed on June 29. The state says the ballot now lists him as “Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.” with no party affiliation, while the senator is listed as the Republican incumbent, which it argues minimizes confusion. (The challenger had registered as a Republican before the Division removed him.)

That was the settled situation when, on October 22, the Justice Department sued the state. According to Alaska’s News Source, the lawsuit describes the second Sullivan’s candidacy as “frivolous” and intended to confuse voters, which it says could hand the seat to Peltola, and it seeks to prevent certification of the Senate result. Democracy Docket, summarizing the complaint, says the test is conditional: the department would have the state withhold certification if the senator does not win but would have won if all votes for the other Sullivan counted for him under Alaska’s ranked-choice rules. The original complaint rested solely on the National Voter Registration Act, which, according to Alaska Public Media, the state says is limited to registration, not ballot counting or certification; Democracy Docket reports that an amended complaint filed October 29 adds a Supremacy Clause claim, which we have not seen.

Experts have not been kind. Alaska’s News Source reports that election experts could not recall a previous suit like it and said it relies on a “novel reading” of the NVRA. University of Kentucky law professor Joshua Douglas told Alaska Public Media: “This case is a press release disguised as a lawsuit.” The state’s lawyers wrote that “delaying certification of Alaska’s election results” only if a particular candidate loses “would interfere with state election administration and threaten election integrity,” and noted that ranked-choice voting lets a confused voter rank both Sullivans so the vote counts for either. The state also argues that investigating voter intent would violate the secret ballot. Peltola’s campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the state itself, asked Judge Sharon Gleason to dismiss the case. She expedited briefing and wrote that the suit came “after Alaskans had already begun casting their ballots” and “nearly four months after the Alaska Supreme Court directed the Division of Elections to include Daniel J. Sullivan on the ballot.” She granted the campaign and party committee, plus two voter-rights groups, permission to intervene on October 28, and is aiming to rule before Election Day. As of October 29 there was no ruling on the motions. President Trump, who rallied for Sullivan in Alaska this month, said he personally ordered the lawsuit, Alaska Public Media reports.

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. Photo: James Brooks / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Then on Wednesday, the New York Times published a report that Media Matters and Vox both describe. According to Media Matters, the Times reported, citing interviews and text messages, that the Peltola campaign “work[ed] with people trying to recruit” the second Sullivan and that the group tried to coax other “would-be spoilers” into the race; Media Matters says the Peltola campaign denies involvement. We have not read the Times piece and are relaying it second-hand. In Media Matters’ summary, the Times also noted that “ballot-stacking tactics are common in politics and generally considered legal — and have been employed by both parties in Alaska.” Vox’s account is consistent, and it adds that the scandal has raised concerns in some corners that Republicans could refuse to seat Peltola if she wins, a possibility Vox calls fairly remote because the procedures for challenging results are “pretty regimented.”

Trump’s response, quoted by Media Matters, was to call the story “Voter Fraud at the Highest Level” and say the second Sullivan and Peltola “should be removed from the Ballot and prosecuted.” That is a political demand, not a legal finding; the federal case asks a court to hold up certification, not to remove anyone. Media Matters, a progressive media-monitoring group, argues that Fox hosts are turning the story into precedent: on Fox & Friends on Thursday, October 29, Lawrence Jones said “now we have proof” that Democrats are cheating, and Brian Kilmeade said that if “the real Dan Sullivan” loses, referring to 2020, “That’ll look like a day at the beach compared to this.” Media Matters’ Matt Gertz also makes a point worth separating from his tone: recruiting extra candidates is a tactic both parties use, and he cites Republican-aligned efforts such as a 2020 Kanye West campaign and 2024 super PAC support for the Green Party. We could verify those examples only as Media Matters describes them.

The certification clock: why the days after Nov. 3 matter

Elections do not end on election night. A result is not official until local, then state officials certify it, and certification is where legal challenges often land. That is why Alaska’s lawsuit targets that step, and why an October 29 appearance by John Solomon on Real America’s Voice matters, even though he is a conservative commentator and not a court.

Solomon, quoted by Media Matters, said “you saw the preemptive action they took in Alaska” and in California. While the administration is “not going to win in the federal judiciary in California,” he argued, once the case “moves up into the Supreme Court” it creates “a potential debate about what goes on in California.” His reason: “California, as you know, will count votes for 6, 7 days after the election. The House may still be hanging in the balance at that point.”

Read as strategy, that is worth pausing over: litigation as a way of generating a dispute over the counting window while House control is unresolved, rather than as a way of winning. Whether or not Solomon speaks for the administration, the dates are real. California counts mail ballots that arrive after Election Day if postmarked on time, which the Supreme Court said in June states may do; Carter’s order says Los Angeles County must certify results by December 3 and the secretary of state by December 11, according to the county’s filings. In Alaska, the Division of Elections says ranked-choice tabulation is scheduled for November 18 and the target date to certify is November 25, with the state’s U.S. senator and representative sworn in on January 3, 2027. If certification of the Senate race is held up, Democracy Docket says, Alaska would have no senator to seat on that date.

An official ballot drop box in Mendocino County, Calif. (illustrative). Photo: Missvain / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Vox makes the opposite case, and it deserves a hearing. In a newsletter called “The case for a little election optimism,” Caitlin Dewey writes that the system is sturdier than the headlines: courts blocked the mail-voting rules, 27 of 30 voter-roll cases were dismissed, and any attempt to disrupt counting or certification would “likely face both a flood of lawsuits” and a public outcry that “could ultimately and lastingly hurt Republicans.” She also notes Democrats voting early in person in large numbers, narrowing Republicans’ traditional early-voting lead in states like Florida and Texas. The risk is not zero: asked in August about declaring a national emergency to impose voting requirements, Trump replied that “stranger things have happened,” and Vox reports that he and allies have floated sending federal agents to polling sites or seizing “suspect” ballots.

President Donald Trump arrives at a midterm campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images, as published by Vox.

Claims, findings and unknowns

Put the three fights into the three columns promised at the start.

What the administration claims. That the 20,000-name list identifies likely noncitizens (and is a “floor”), that federal law requires quarantining their ballots, that monitors only observe, and that a second Dan Sullivan could taint Alaska’s result. Some claims have been tested in court; others have not.

What courts have found. In California, an appeals panel (procedurally) and then a district judge declined to order ballots set aside; two appeals judges said they would deny the relief on the merits, and the district judge, as reported by Mother Jones and Vox, said the demand ran against state sovereignty and would disrupt a live election, and that the department was unlikely to win on standing and preemption. By Vox’s count, courts dismissed 27 of 30 voter-roll suits. A separate order restrains ICE from using error-prone data to target voters’ homes. In Alaska there is no merits ruling yet.

What the evidence says. Where noncitizen voting has been systematically audited, from 2016 to 2024, it has been found in tiny numbers and not in numbers that change outcomes. The 2026 prosecutions are small relative to the electorate and are so far allegations. The California list was built, by the department’s own description to the court, by matching a commercial dataset against an immigration-number database; California disputes its reliability and Los Angeles officials’ sample suggested errors.

What is still unknown. The error rate of the California list; whether the Ninth Circuit acts before November 3; whether Judge Gleason dismisses the Alaska suit; whether any monitor breaks state observer rules, or any armed agent appears near a polling place. We also have not read the New York Times’ Alaska report, which, per Media Matters, itself called ballot-stacking common and generally legal.

What this means for a voter on Election Day

Most of this will not touch most voters. Polling places run under state law, and NPR reports most states saw no incidents with Justice Department monitors during the primaries. Anyone present is subject to the same limits as any observer: they watch; they do not approach voters, handle ballots or speak to election workers. The Brennan Center advises voters to check their registration, vote early if they can, not to confront agents, to report problems to the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline, (866) OUR-VOTE, and to avoid spreading unverified claims about federal deployments, which is good advice for journalists too.

There is a worker’s angle too. Poll workers, county clerks and counting-room staff are the people the system runs on, and the Justice Department’s letter warning that those who “knowingly tabulate” certain ballots could be aiding a federal crime was aimed squarely at them. Public servants are being asked to hold a line while being told they might face prosecution. That is a labor issue as much as a civil-rights one.

The question underneath

Strip away the lawsuits and the dispute is almost procedural: whether the federal executive can direct how states process ballots, and whether it can use criminal law and litigation in a campaign’s last days to change the rules of an election already underway. The early answers from judges, including some appointed by Trump, have been no. The longer answers will come from appeals courts and the Supreme Court, and the immediate one from the people who show up on November 3 and the weeks of counting that follow.

What the evidence does not support is the premise that the problem is large. What the law does support is that states run elections, that armed agents do not belong at the polls and that a monitor is, at most, an observer. Whether those principles hold on Election Day is something to watch, not something to assume. HR NEWS will be reporting as the count unfolds.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: early-voting station in Bangor, Maine, Oct. 16, 2026. Photo: Li Rui / Xinhua via Getty Images, as published by The Intercept.

Lewiston City Hall: Kenneth C. Zirkel, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Federal courthouse, Santa Ana, Calif.: Carol M. Highsmith, Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Press conference photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images, as published by Mother Jones.

Alaska State Capitol: James Brooks, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Ballot drop box: Missvain, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Trump rally photo: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images, as published by Vox.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.