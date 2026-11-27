Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Jezebel’s logo on a phone screen. Photo: Rafael Henrique / SOPA / ZUMA Press, as published by Mother Jones.

Sometime in the last few days, a feminist website that has been publishing since 2007 lost a large piece of its own past. According to Mother Jones, a “huge number” of old Jezebel articles went offline, many of them investigations and analysis about abortion, sex, rape, pornography and pedophilia. On Thursday morning, some of them came back. The art was gone. So, in many cases, were the bylines.

Anna Merlan, the Mother Jones writer who reported the episode, is a former Jezebel staffer, and she says so. She worked at Jezebel and its successive parent companies, Gawker Media, Gizmodo Media Group and G/O Media, from 2014 to 2019. When she went looking on Wednesday for stories she had written there, a series on a dubious lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of raping a 13-year-old was gone, as was her reporting on three teenage rape victims in Oklahoma who were bullied out of school. The disclosure matters, and so does a second fact: the company that owns the site, Paste, disputes important parts of her account.

That dispute is the immediate story. Underneath it is an older and larger one. A newspaper’s back issues used to sit in a building: bound volumes in a basement, clippings in a morgue, microfilm in a library. A website’s back issues sit on a server controlled by whoever bought the domain last. When a publisher sells, shrinks, pivots or simply decides an old headline is bad for business, the record can be rearranged with a few clicks, and nobody outside the company has to be told.

This piece lays out what is known about what happened to Jezebel’s archive, where the accounts conflict, and how the site got to this point. It then turns to the legal and practical questions: who owns an archive, what the Internet Archive and other preservation tools can and cannot do, and what has been proposed so that a newsroom’s memory does not belong only to its current landlord.

A microfilm reader-printer in a newspaper library, once the standard tool for consulting back issues. Photo: History, Philosophy, and Newspaper Library, University of Illinois / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Jezebel’s chain of owners and the October 2026 removals. Sources: Variety, Wikipedia, Mother Jones, Gawker. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What happened, as reported

The sequence below comes mainly from Merlan’s account and from her description of what The Washington Post reported. Where Paste’s publisher disagrees, that is noted.

Merlan writes that former Jezebel staffers began receiving messages from people familiar with the current owners, the media company Paste, urging them to check their own archives and save what they could. On Wednesday, October 28, she says, many of her old stories were gone. So were many pieces by former colleagues. Stassa Edwards found that much of what she had written about the lenient sentence given to Stanford swimmer Brock Turner had disappeared. An interview that Jia Tolentino did with a woman who had an abortion at 32 weeks after learning her baby could not survive outside the womb was gone. Clover Hope, an arts and culture writer, found only one of her own articles still online after many years at the company.

The losses were not confined to heavy subjects: a lighthearted, widely shared Joanna Rothkopf piece about wearing an enormous green dinosaur-style tail for a week was also offline when Merlan looked.

How many articles? The Washington Post reported that more than 100 had been removed, according to Merlan. Staffers currently working at Jezebel and at Splinter, a sister site that Paste also owns, believed the true number was much higher. Splinter’s editor-in-chief, Jacob Weindling, told Merlan on Bluesky that he thought at least 1,000 Jezebel and Splinter articles had come down. A spreadsheet of removed posts circulated among current and former reporters; about 49 of Merlan’s own stories were on it. One figure is a newspaper’s count and the other an insider’s estimate; neither is an audit, and Paste has not, as far as the reporting shows, published a figure of its own.

The writer Eoin Higgins offered a small example of the ripple effect: he linked to a live Jezebel article in a piece he was writing, and by the time an editor reached his draft the article was gone. A missing article is also a broken footnote.

Three numbers in the Jezebel story, each from a different source. Source: Mother Jones, citing The Washington Post. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Then came a second development. On Thursday morning, Merlan reports, some of the missing articles reappeared, without their accompanying art and without bylines. All of her pre-2018 stories, which is most of what she wrote there, now lack her name, which makes them harder to find by searching for an author and harder to use as clips. Other stories by former Jezebel writers were still inaccessible, though she notes it is hard to tell how many remain offline. A few of her own pieces were still returning a 404 “Page not found.”

What Paste says, and where the accounts part

The publisher of Paste, William Sagan, has given statements that differ from Merlan’s account on several points. They are set out here in his own terms.

Merlan reports that people familiar with how the company currently operates told her Sagan had been on a “mass deletion spree” after an advertising and analytics company generated a list of 4,000 articles with headlines that were “not brand safe.” She cites a text message she viewed as the source of the list claim. This is an allegation relayed by unnamed people; the report does not establish it.

When Merlan emailed Sagan, she says she wrote that she had been told he was the person in charge of the decision, which was undertaken to make Jezebel more “brand safe.” His reply, as she quotes it, was: “The contention in your second paragraph is inaccurate.” She writes that she could not work out whether he meant to dispute that he made the decision or that brand safety was the reason, said his comment “was not clearly written,” and says he did not answer her follow-up questions. Her article does not claim to know what he meant, and neither does this one. What can be said is only that he called something in that paragraph inaccurate, and that the specifics were left unresolved.

He was more specific with the Post. Merlan quotes him as saying that “no article has ever been deleted from Jezebel,” and that the site “occasionally” moves old articles into draft status for a variety of reasons, including broken links, outdated third-party content, or to fix significant content or grammar problems. Draft status is a real feature of publishing systems: the text still exists in the system, but the public page stops working.

In emails that former Jezebel writer Kylie Cheung shared with Merlan, Sagan went further. He told Cheung that her statement that articles had been removed was “inaccurate and defamatory,” and that articles with the word “abortion” in the headline remained live, as did thousands of others using the word in their text. He wrote that the site’s editorial policy had not changed and would not change, and that no one tells Jezebel’s editors what to write or publish. Merlan notes, in parentheses, that Cheung had not, as far as she had seen, made derogatory claims about Jezebel; she had asked why articles seemed to have been removed and what standards had changed.

As to the reappearance, Sagan told the Post, in Merlan’s quotation, “We accelerated the article review and reposted the articles.” He did not specify what the review entailed or who did it. Merlan says he asked her to identify stories that were missing their bylines but did not respond to her other questions.

Laid side by side, the two accounts overlap more than the heat of the dispute suggests. Both acknowledge that some old articles were unavailable to the public for a period, and that some were put back. The disagreement is about cause and motive (an ordinary review, in Sagan’s account, versus a “brand safe” cleanup, in the account Merlan attributes to people close to the company), about scale, and about why restored pages came back without author names. The publisher’s statements, as quoted, do not address the bylines. Until Paste explains what the review covered and what rules it applied, those questions remain open.

One more detail from Merlan’s piece bears on how to read the dispute: the site’s staff is a fraction of what it was. The current masthead lists eight people, including one full-time staff writer, and the site has had no editor-in-chief since Lauren Tousignant resigned in April. How a team that small conducted a review of a back catalogue this large is not something the reporting describes.

How Jezebel got here: 19 years, four owners

Jezebel was launched on May 21, 2007 as a blog in Nick Denton’s Gawker Media network, with Anna Holmes as founding editor. Holmes has described the aim as a counterpart to women’s magazines such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan, according to Wikipedia’s account of the site’s history; the original tagline promised “Celebrity. Sex. Fashion. Without airbrushing.” It became known for feminist cultural criticism with an edge, and for exposing retouched magazine photos.

Its ownership then turned over repeatedly, and each change put the archive in someone else’s hands. In 2016, a $140 million award in the Hulk Hogan sex-tape lawsuit in a Florida court pushed Gawker Media into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In August that year, Univision bought all of the company’s brands except Gawker.com for $135 million, according to Wikipedia’s account of the sale, and Gawker.com closed days later. Univision folded the remaining sites, Jezebel among them, into Gizmodo Media Group. In April 2019, the private-equity firm Great Hill Partners bought that group from Univision; the new company was called G/O Media, and Jim Spanfeller became its chief executive, Gawker reported in 2021.

The G/O years were turbulent. In November 2021, Wikipedia records, Gawker reported that roughly three-quarters of Jezebel’s staff had resigned over the course of the year, which the former staffers linked to a hostile work environment created by G/O management. In August 2023, editor-in-chief Laura Bassett stepped down, saying G/O had mistreated her staff.

Then, on November 9, 2023, G/O suspended Jezebel and laid off its staff; Variety’s headline said 23 staffers. In a message to staff, Spanfeller said that “our business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s,” according to 404 Media, which obtained the memo. Jezebel’s union, part of the Writers Guild of America East, said in a statement that the closure “underscores fundamental flaws in the ad-supported media model,” and added: “Jezebel was a good website.”

On November 29, Paste announced it had bought Jezebel in an all-cash deal that closed on November 28, according to Variety. The price was not disclosed; Adweek reported, citing two sources, that Jezebel was not profitable. The deal also included Splinter, the politics site that G/O Media had shut down in 2019 and that Paste relaunched in March 2024, per Wikipedia. Variety reported that Paste Media Group is owned by Bill Sagan, the CEO of Wolfgang’s, a seller of music memorabilia.

What was promised is the baseline for judging the October removals. Variety reported that Paste was acquiring “the Jezebel brand and its archive of content.” Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief Josh Jackson said the company was committed to “preserving Jezebel’s editorial independence” and that the acquisition meant the content readers relied on “will live on,” per Variety’s account of the announcement. Mother Jones adds that Jackson said then he wanted the site to “push boundaries,” and told The New York Times that “there are advertisers out there who have the courage to go to where the audience is.”

The relaunch followed on December 11, 2023, with Tousignant as editor-in-chief. On November 21, 2025, Jackson announced that Splinter would be merged into Jezebel as a dedicated section, with its archive carried over; Weindling stayed on as Splinter’s editor-at-large, per Wikipedia’s account. Jezebel itself will turn 20 next May.

The advertising problem underneath

To understand why an owner might be tempted to touch an old archive, it helps to understand why this site has been hard to run as a business. That story began well before Paste.

In November 2023, 404 Media reported that Jezebel’s interim editor, Tousignant, had been told that “brand safety,” the fact that advertisers avoid certain content, was “one of the biggest factors” in G/O’s decision to shut the site. She described a small experiment: ad sales asked to remove Jezebel’s tagline, “Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth,” to see whether the algorithms that place ads would respond differently. In her telling, an editorial director then noticed an ad from J. Crew “for the first time ever.” She also said the site had been told not to use certain words in headlines unless directly quoting someone.

404 Media’s wider argument was that the “brand safety” and “suitability” industries, which use automated sentiment analysis and category lists to keep ads away from content judged risky, have starved news sites and singled out topics like reproductive rights as unsuitable even though many people want to read about them. Arielle Garcia, an ad-data specialist quoted in the piece, said such classification falls hardest on news publishers covering serious topics, and the authors say publishers rarely learn why an article was flagged. These are one outlet’s findings and its sources’ views, not a settled conclusion.

Against that background, Merlan’s reporting takes on a particular shape. If, as people close to the company told her, a vendor flagged 4,000 headlines as unsuitable, an ad-supported owner might see an old archive as a liability. Sagan disputes that this is what happened. The pressure itself is documented, though. Susan Rinkunas, a former senior reporter at Jezebel and a co-founder of Autonomy News, framed it to Merlan as the end of a model: Jezebel deserves “a steward who knows its worth,” she said, and “ad-supported media is dead.”

Rinkunas also credited Sagan: he “may have helped save Jezebel from private equity greed three years ago,” she told Merlan, “but he is slowly killing this deeply influential publication.” That is the view of a former colleague, not a neutral party. It is quoted because it states the position of many writers in the dispute and names the question this story is really about: a rescue in 2023 does not settle what an owner may do with the rescued material in 2026.

Who owns a newsroom’s archive?

The legal answer is less dramatic than the moral one, and it is worth stating plainly.

Under U.S. copyright law, when an employee writes something within the scope of their job, the work is a “work made for hire” and the employer is considered its author. Section 201(b) of the Copyright Act says that, unless the parties have agreed otherwise in a signed writing, the employer “owns all of the rights comprised in the copyright.” For a staff writer at a company like Jezebel, that generally means the company, not the writer, holds the copyright in what she wrote on the job. The writer keeps her memory of it and, in practice, her clips, but not the legal power to require that it stay published.

Freelancers are different, and the difference has a history. Section 201(c) says that copyright in each separate contribution to a collective work, such as a magazine, vests initially in its author, and that the publisher gets only a limited privilege to reproduce it as part of that collective work or a later revision. In New York Times Co. v. Tasini (2001), the Supreme Court held 7-2 that publishers could not license freelancers’ articles to electronic databases without the writers’ permission, a ruling that led to a compensation pool of about $18 million, according to Wikipedia’s summary of the case. Tasini concerned licensing and pay, not takedowns. But it shows that the position of the people who made an archive depends on their contracts, and nothing in the reporting describes those contracts for Jezebel’s writers.

Two more points follow from the same law.

First, ownership is about who may copy and distribute a work. It is not a duty to keep publishing it. Nothing in the copyright statute obliges a company that owns a back catalogue to keep every page live. The restraints on what a publisher does with its archive are ethical, contractual, commercial and reputational, not statutory.

Second, removing an article does not erase the publisher’s legal exposure. Jonathan Peters, a media law professor at the University of Georgia, told Slate in 2024 that “generally, deleting news archives wouldn’t eliminate liability arising from the published content,” because that liability arises at the time of publication. The piece adds, drawing on a comment from the EFF’s David Greene, that the statute of limitations for defamation is no more than three years in any U.S. state. Legal risk is therefore a weak explanation for wiping an old archive, and it does not appear in any account of the Jezebel episode.

What about the union? Jezebel’s staff was organized in the GMG Union under the Writers Guild of America East. Defector reported in 2023 that the union’s contract with G/O contained a successorship clause, which required a buyer of company assets to adopt the agreement only if the buyer hired a majority of its employees from the people who were in the bargaining unit at the time of the sale. A WGAE source confirmed to Defector that “successorship does not apply” in the sale of Jezebel, which was sold after its staff had been laid off; Defector noted that Paste could still choose to adopt the contract’s terms voluntarily. Whether any contract protects former writers’ bylines or access to their work is not something the public record in this case answers.

A pattern, not an anomaly

Jezebel’s week is the latest entry in a long list. The patterns repeat, and the details differ.

BuzzFeed, 2014. Gawker reported in 2014 that BuzzFeed had quietly removed nearly 5,000 posts that April; an earlier Gawker headline put the figure at “over 4,000,” and Mother Jones describes it as about 4,000, so the count varies by account. Gawker’s J.K. Trotter did the original reporting. BuzzFeed’s chief executive, Jonah Peretti, told Slate’s Will Oremus that the posts were “not worth improving or saving” because the content was not good, according to Gawker’s account of that interview, and conceded the company “probably could have communicated better.” Merlan notes the irony that Gawker, Jezebel’s now-dead sister site, was the outlet that broke it.

BuzzFeed again, 2020, and G/O Media, 2021. Gawker’s relaunched incarnation, under Bustle Digital Group, reported in October 2021 that BuzzFeed had deleted images from thousands of posts published before 2015, a move the report ties to copyright infringement claims, and the next day that G/O Media had removed images from articles published before 2019 across its 11 sites, including Jezebel. “No one will say why,” a G/O employee said, in the subtitle of that story. The reporting says staff were not told in advance, that the images remained visible inside the company’s content system, which slowed the discovery, and that G/O did not immediately comment. The Feminist Institute, a nonprofit that archives feminist digital media, later noted that the removal changes how pieces were meant to be read, comparing live Jezebel pages without pictures to Wayback Machine copies that kept them.

Gawker.com. When Gawker shut down in 2016, its articles initially stayed online. But Wired reported in January 2018 that a 2015 story on leaked Sony emails had been removed in May 2017 as the result of an undisclosed lawsuit, and that two Univision executives had voted to remove six posts from former Gawker Media sites that were involved in litigation. Wired noted that Peter Thiel, who had bankrolled the Hogan suit, was reportedly among the suitors for the domain. In 2018, Gawker.com and its archive were sold in bankruptcy to Bustle’s Bryan Goldberg. The site relaunched in 2021 and closed again in February 2023. When the brand was sold again in November 2023, the archive was not part of the deal, per Wikipedia, and all articles were removed from the original website and moved to a separate site, gawkerarchives.com.

Vice, the Messenger, DCist, early 2024. Slate’s Scott Nover described the scramble in February 2024. When a rumor spread that Vice would delete its site, journalists spent the day downloading their articles as PDFs and saving links to the Wayback Machine. Vice then said it would stop publishing on vice.com. The Messenger, a short-lived news site, was by then a white screen with a brand name after its billionaire owner shut it in January. A former Messenger reporter said his work had been wiped “without warning,” and DCist’s archive was put behind a password, with traffic redirected to the public radio station WAMU.

MTV News, June 2024. Variety reported that roughly two decades of content on MTVNews.com was no longer available after the site appeared to have been taken down, with visitors redirected to MTV’s main site. Patrick Hosken, a former MTV News music editor, wrote that “Eight years of my life are gone without a trace.” Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt said older MTV News articles did not show up on the Wayback Machine, at least as of that report.

Deadspin, The Awl, The Hairpin. Nieman Lab reported in July 2024 that after Deadspin was sold, many of its archives temporarily disappeared, and that Flaming Hydra had reported that The Awl’s archives were gone. The Hairpin shut down in 2018, and in 2024 its domain was repurposed, Wikipedia records, as a site of AI-generated articles with generic bylines. Merlan says its archive was eventually saved and put back online through a Kickstarter by Flaming Hydra and unpaid work by writers who cared. (She discloses that she contributes to Flaming Hydra.)

What these cases have in common is not villainy. Some owners acted out of copyright anxiety, some out of cost, some out of litigation, some out of indifference, and some for reasons never explained. The common factor is that the decision was made inside a company by people with no obligation to the public record or to the writers, and that outsiders learned about it afterward, if at all.

The safety net: what the Wayback Machine can and cannot do

Many people quoted in these stories reach for the same tool: the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. It is a real safety net, and the obvious place for writers to look when an article disappears. But it has limits, and in 2026 those limits are growing.

The Internet Archive’s headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Beatrice Murch / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The Archive, a nonprofit founded by Brewster Kahle, holds more than a trillion captured web pages, according to Nieman Lab. It is, as the Columbia Journalism Review’s 2019 research found, where newsrooms often turn: staff at news organizations often cited relying on it to preserve their own publications, even though web archiving, the report said, “preserves only a fraction of what is published online” and has limits on the formats it can capture. Gawker’s record shows the gaps: a 2017 review by researchers Katherine Boss and Meredith Broussard, quoted on Wikipedia, found more than 16,000 snapshots of Gawker.com going back to 2003, “with substantial gaps in coverage.”

Brewster Kahle, who founded the Internet Archive, in 2009. Photo: Joi Ito / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Racks of Internet Archive storage servers. Photo: Jason Scott / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The Wayback Machine also depends on being allowed to crawl. Nieman Lab reported in October 2025 that snapshots of news homepages on the Wayback Machine fell by 87 percent between May and October 2025 across 100 news publications, after what its headline called a “breakdown” in archiving projects. And in January 2026 it reported that The New York Times, The Guardian and USA Today Co. had begun limiting the Archive’s crawlers over a fear that AI companies might scrape its repositories for training data. The Times said it was “hard blocking” the Archive’s bots because the Wayback Machine “provides unfettered access to Times content — including by AI companies — without authorization.” The Guardian said it was acting proactively and had not documented AI firms scraping its pages via the Archive. By May, Nieman Lab counted 382 news websites in its sample that disallow at least one Archive-affiliated crawler, overwhelmingly local outlets (it put the local-news total at more than 340), and no publisher had confirmed to it that an AI company had actually scraped their content from the Wayback Machine.

Kahle’s response was blunt: “if publishers limit libraries, like the Internet Archive, then the public will have less access to the historical record.” Michael Nelson, a computer scientist at Old Dominion University, said the Archive and Common Crawl are widely considered “the good guys” and are now “collateral damage.” The irony for Jezebel is that the backstop writers reach for after a deletion is itself under pressure, from the same industry, for different reasons.

Three measures of the strain on web archiving of news. Sources: Columbia Journalism Review, Nieman Lab. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Hachette v. Internet Archive: relevant, but not about the Wayback Machine

The Internet Archive’s legal troubles are sometimes cited in this debate, and they should be described precisely. In Hachette Book Group v. Internet Archive, publishers sued over the Archive’s scanning and lending of digital copies of books, including during the 2020 “National Emergency Library.” A federal court in New York ruled against the Archive in March 2023. The Second Circuit affirmed in September 2024, finding that the Archive’s fair-use defense failed, and the Archive announced in December 2024 that it would not challenge the decision further.

That case concerned books that were available as licensed e-books. It was not about the Wayback Machine or about archiving websites, and Authors Alliance called the appeals decision “limited to its facts.” It matters here for a different reason: it shows how exposed a nonprofit archive is to rightsholders, and why, in a world where owners can send takedown demands or block crawlers, one organization cannot be the only guardian of the web’s memory.

Google’s quiet role

Archives are only useful if people can find them. Google’s documentation says that URLs returning a 4xx status such as 404 are not indexed, and that URLs already indexed that later return 404 “are removed from the index.” So an article that vanishes behind a “Page not found” does not just disappear from the site; it eventually drops out of the search results most readers use to find it.

Google also retired its public “cached” links in early 2024; its Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said he hoped Google might link to the Internet Archive instead, adding “no promises,” according to The Register.

Other lifelines, and who pays for them

The Main Reading Room of the Library of Congress. The Library runs a web archiving program, but its capacity is limited. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The Wayback Machine is not the only option, and the alternatives show what a more robust system might look like.

Perma.cc. Built by Harvard Law School’s Library Innovation Lab, Perma.cc works, the Lab says, by “archiving a copy of the digital source and preserving it in perpetuity through our network of libraries and institutional partners.” It was designed for legal and scholarly citations, where a dead link undermines an argument; a journalist can use it to give a footnote a permanent copy that does not depend on a publisher’s goodwill.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation and Archive-It. In January 2018, the Foundation and the Internet Archive announced an archive of the whole Gawker.com site, using the Archive’s Archive-It service, after a Gawker story vanished under legal pressure and potential buyers circled. The Foundation’s Parker Higgins said at the time: “It’s too late for Gawker as a functioning publisher, but we do hope we can keep the archives alive.” The idea, he said, was to “take the censorship option off the table” so that buying a site just to bury it was less attractive. It is the most direct answer anyone has offered to the Jezebel problem: preserve the archive in advance.

The Library of Congress. It has run a web archiving program since the early 2000s, but a 2014 post on its Signal blog by Michael Neubert, a digital projects specialist there, acknowledges that its capacity is small relative to the web and is influenced by its permissions-based approach; its news-site collecting then covered a small number of policy-oriented sites, ranging from DailyKos.com to Townhall.com. Wired reported in 2018 that The Toast, a feminist humor site, would be archived by the Library. Selection is curated, not comprehensive.

Self-defense by journalists. Nieman Lab’s July 2024 piece described reporters preserving their own clips: a women’s sports reporter saving stories as PDFs and Word documents, a radio reporter keeping a spreadsheet of air dates and audio files, and the Vice reporter Matthew Gault, whose spouse, a software engineer, adapted an open-source scraper to save his stories and then those of dozens of colleagues. They scraped more than 60 author tags in a weekend; one byline, with 3,200 stories, took almost a full day. Merlan’s advice is the same: back up your own work “in a form that cannot be removed by anyone else’s whims.”

That is pragmatic advice, and a measure of how far the burden has shifted. The Columbia Journalism Review’s 2019 research found that of 21 news organizations studied, 19 were taking no protective steps to archive their web output. Newsrooms had handed their responsibility as public stewards to third parties whose incentives, the authors wrote, “are neither journalistic nor archival,” and preserving digital content, they argued, is “a test of human decision-making and a matter of priority.”

What it costs, and what has been proposed

If preserving an archive is mostly a matter of priority, what does it cost? Less than owners often imply. In his 2024 Slate piece, Scott Nover consulted Slate’s vice president of technology, Greg Lavallee, who said keeping old content online “wouldn’t be expensive”; the expense lies in keeping functions such as logins and comments running. He suggested the free, open-source tool Webrecorder to make a frozen copy of a site. An unnamed media executive told Nover it is “very, very cheap to host an archive of static pages,” about “a few hundred dollars a month.” These are individual estimates, not a study, but they fit the cases above, where almost no one argued that the problem was money.

Several proposals, some formal and some implicit, are on the table.

Treat a rescue as a beginning, not an end. Rinkunas’s argument, as reported, is that the site “needs a different owner” and a “steward.” Whether or not one agrees about Paste, it points to a structural fix: when a site is sold, shrunk or shut, its archive should have a different fate from its brand. Gawker’s archive, which moved to a separate site when the brand was sold without it, is a rough precedent.

Archive before it is needed. The Freedom of the Press Foundation model is the most concrete: a third party captures the whole archive while it is intact, so any later removal can be checked against a public copy. The Columbia researchers called for partnerships among archivists, technologists, memory institutions and news organizations, beginning with two questions: what should be preserved, and who should preserve it.

Written unpublishing policies. The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Journalism Ethics maintains a guide to drafting policies for taking published work down, drawing on Deborah Dwyer’s Unpublishing the News project. It stresses that cases are unique and must be handled one at a time, but that a policy is the necessary place to start. Transparency and a clear process are what the Jezebel dispute has so far lacked: a published explanation of what was changed and why.

Two ideas for debate. These are this article’s suggestions, not proposals reported from any source. Contracts could give staff the right to keep and republish their own work, or at least to receive a complete export on departure, which would address the gap the byline problem exposes and could be bargained through a union. And a sale of a news brand could require a complete copy of the archive to be deposited with a library or nonprofit archive, so the record does not depend on whoever holds the domain.

None of these requires a new law. They require someone to decide that a newsroom’s memory is a public asset as well as a private one.

What we do not know

A fair accounting has to name the gaps.

We do not know how many articles were removed. The Post’s “more than 100” and Weindling’s “at least 1,000” for Jezebel and Splinter together cannot be reconciled without a full list, and no company figure has been given.

We do not know what the “accelerated” review involved, who conducted it, or what standards it applied. Sagan’s statements cite reasons such as broken links, outdated third-party content, or grammar and content problems; they do not say which applied here.

We do not know whether the “brand safe” list described to Merlan exists. She says she saw a text message; Sagan appeared to dispute her account. At this point it is an allegation that no document in public view confirms.

We do not know why restored articles came back without bylines or art, or whether the bylines will return. Merlan writes that there is no guarantee they will, or that what has been saved will not disappear again.

And we do not know how much a determined reader can still recover from the Wayback Machine, which may vary by page given the crawler restrictions described above.

What readers and writers can do now

For readers and researchers, the practical rules are simple. If an article matters to you, save a copy: submit it to the Wayback Machine, make a Perma.cc link if you have access through a library, or keep a PDF. If a page turns up missing, check for a Wayback copy before assuming it was never there.

For writers, the lesson of Vice, the Messenger, MTV News and now Jezebel is to keep your own archive, in a form no employer controls, while you still have access. After this week, a spreadsheet of vanished stories was circulating among Jezebel and Splinter writers: an inventory of work no one at the company was required to keep.

For owners, the test is simple. If you are about to alter the public record of work that others made, say so in public. A short note explaining what changed, and why, would have moved several of the questions above from rumor to dispute.

Jezebel turns 20 next spring. Whether its first two decades survive as readable, signed, searchable journalism is a decision that currently sits with one company, operating in an advertising market that has not rewarded the kind of work Jezebel did. Paste says nothing has been deleted and that its editorial policy has not changed; former writers say their record was damaged. Both claims can be tested, if the company chooses to show its work. A newsroom’s memory should not depend on trust alone.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Jezebel logo on a phone, Rafael Henrique / SOPA / ZUMA Press, as published by Mother Jones.

Internet Archive building: Beatrice Murch, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Internet Archive servers: Jason Scott, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Brewster Kahle: Joi Ito, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Microfilm reader: History, Philosophy, and Newspaper Library, University of Illinois, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Library of Congress Main Reading Room: Carol M. Highsmith, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.