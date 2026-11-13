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Martin
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Franz Fanon and others wrote very convincingly in the 20thC about true colonisation being colonisation of the mind rather than material resources, vitally important as these are. I wonder if he might suggest if he were writing today that the Western world at least has been colonised intellectually ( and emotionally) by Israel and its non resident but very rich and powerful supporters in, say, just for for example, France, the UK, and above all the US?

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