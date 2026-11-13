Swipe through the story in seven slides.

A march in France under a banner calling for a stop to arms trade with Israel. Photo: Pat Batard / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect, as published by Novara Media.

On October 14, in the French National Assembly, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said two things in the same breath. The first was a denial: “Nous ne vendons pas d’armes à Israël”, we do not sell weapons to Israel. The second was an admission of sorts. After reading newspaper revelations that some weapons might have been sold, he said, the government had immediately launched investigations and taken precautionary measures while it waits for the results. That exchange is on the French foreign ministry’s own website, and it sits at the center of a week in which four separate stories about European entanglement with Israel’s war reached the British and French press.

One is the French dispute over parts and components bound for Israeli arms maker Elbit Systems. One is a London job fair at which Israeli government ministries and health providers recruited British doctors, with leaflets that, according to two outlets, listed clinics in West Bank settlements. One is the discovery that a British charity channelled donations, with a tax subsidy attached, to a foundation that supports Israeli soldiers, including a £5,000 “therapeutic healing journey” for troops coming back from Gaza. The fourth, from Declassified UK, concerns a British man who served in the Israeli army in Gaza and whom investigators placed in front of a burning school.

They look unrelated, but each asks the same question: when a government says it is not a party to a war, where is the line between bystander and supplier, recruiter, tax-collector or host? This piece goes through what is documented, what is alleged, who disputes it, and what the official data says. Where a claim comes from an advocacy outlet, we say so, and where governments and companies have answered, we give their answers.

Key dates in the arms-export dispute and the London doctors’ fair. Sources: GOV.UK, CAAT, Middle East Eye, Disclose, French foreign ministry. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What was said in Paris

The Assembly exchange began with Thomas Portes, a deputy from the left-wing France Unbowed party, who accused the government of failing to stop French firms supplying Israel’s military. According to the official transcript of Barrot’s reply, the minister accused Portes of exploiting Palestinian suffering for political ends and said no country supports the Palestinian people as much as France does. Then came the line about weapons and the investigation. The Israeli outlet Ynet reported the same exchange, adding that Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin had told a parliamentary export-control committee in late September that France does not sell weapons to Israel.

Quote from the French foreign ministry’s transcript of the National Assembly session of October 14, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Novara Media, which published its report on October 29, framed it as the government being caught breaching its own pledge. Its story rests on a report compiled by the groups Urgence Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement, first covered by the left-wing daily L’Humanité, which Novara says documents 35 new sales of military equipment from French companies to Elbit Systems between May and September 2026. Novara lists the items as parts likely used for cooling systems in tanks, helmet visors for helicopter and fighter pilots, and drone components. Thomas Nayla, a lawyer working with Urgence Palestine, told Novara that Barrot’s announcement was “an admission of French complicity” and asked against whom the investigation is directed.

There is already a difference in how the report is being described. Ynet says L’Humanité reported an allegation of 525 shipments from France to Israel between October 2023 and March 2026, plus another 35 shipments to Elbit. An earlier report, published in April by Urgence Palestine and People’s Embargo for Palestine, was cited in the Assembly on April 8 by deputy Elsa Faucillon, who said it implicated ten French companies in Elbit’s supply chain; that April report is reported to have counted more than 525 shipments between October 2023 and March 2026. Whether the October report restates or updates that work is not clear from the coverage. What can be said is that the 35-sale and 525-shipment figures are the campaigners’ counts, that the French government has not confirmed them, and that the investigation Barrot announced has, as of October 29, produced no public findings.

That last point matters for how to read the headline. Novara’s own headline says the report “finds” that France sends arms. What the French government has actually confirmed is narrower: that it has opened an inquiry and taken precautionary measures. It has not said which companies or shipments are covered, and it has not said it found anything.

The Élysée Palace, Paris. Photo: Leynadmar / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

“Not weapons”: the government’s case

The French position has been consistent for two years, and it is not frivolous. It rests on a distinction between weapons and components.

In October 2024, President Emmanuel Macron told public radio France Inter that deliveries of arms used in the war should stop, while saying that France does not deliver any. Middle East Eye reported that Benjamin Netanyahu called the remark “a disgrace” and that the presidential palace then told BFMTV France would keep supplying what it called defensive equipment, mainly for missile defence. In March 2024, Sébastien Lecornu, then defence minister, said an export licence at issue in an earlier Marseille case “ne concerne que de la réexportation”, covered only re-export. In February that year he had told the Assembly’s defence committee that components delivered had included ball bearings, glazing, cooling systems, potentiometers and pressure sensors.

In June 2025, after dockers in Marseille-Fos refused to load containers of machine-gun parts following a Disclose investigation, Lecornu told the Senate: “Il n’y a aucune vente d’armes françaises à Israël.” He acknowledged components for the Iron Dome air-defence system, which he called strictly defensive, and parts shipped for re-export, often with France as the final destination (Public Sénat). He said he would hand lawmakers a restricted list of 2024 component deliveries. By October 2025, as prime minister, he told the Assembly that no French weapon had been shipped for use by the Israeli army, according to Disclose’s account.

On April 8, 2026, Alice Rufo, a junior defence minister, gave the same line in the Assembly in answer to a question from Elsa Faucillon. According to the official record, she said licences granted to Israel must serve exclusively defensive equipment and re-export to other countries, that controls had been tightened under the arms procurement agency and the defence secretariat, and that a report to Parliament would show the number of licences falling from 2023 to 2025. She added that some data is confidential and that saying France is complicit in genocide was “inacceptable”. Her count claim is borne out, in part, by the figures below; the value claim is harder to square with them.

Two further facts support the government’s framing. Israel is itself a large arms producer. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) put Israel as the world’s seventh-largest arms exporter in 2021 to 2025, with 4.4% of global exports, so French parts flow into an industry that also sells to others. And relations have visibly worsened. According to Calcalist, Israel’s defence ministry director general ordered a halt to defence procurement from France in March 2026, citing French measures, and France barred Israel’s defence ministry from officially taking part in the Eurosatory exhibition in June.

What the critics say the denial hides

The critics’ case is that the weapons-versus-components line is where the loophole sits.

Disclose, the French non-profit newsroom, laid it out last October in an investigation of a company called Sermat. It reported that over two years the firm had delivered 29 alternators and 171 actuators to Elbit, for drones including the Hermes 900, with the consignments worth €843,300. Disclose said confidential documents suggested the French authorities do not classify the actuators as military or dual-use, which means no export licence is needed; it traced that status to a 2012 ministry decision that went against customs officers’ advice. The ministries did not respond to Disclose. Sermat did not answer its requests for comment. Disclose said this was its fourth case of a French firm supplying an Israeli arms supplier, after machine-gun ammunition links from Eurolinks, UAV transponders from Thales in early 2024, and gun tubes from Aubert & Duval that dockers blocked at Fos-sur-Mer in June 2025.

The official numbers do not settle it. According to the defence ministry’s annual report to Parliament, as reported by Middle East Eye from Mediapart’s copy, the number of licences granted for Israel fell from 75 in 2023 to 50 in 2024, but the authorised value more than doubled, from €176.2 million to €387.8 million. The ministry said Israel’s orders represented 0.13% of total French orders. Orders from Israel totalled €27.1 million, the highest since 2017, according to that account; Disclose describes the same €27.1 million as deliveries in 2024, and adds that the government authorised €74 million of dual-use sales. The outlets describe the same figure differently; the underlying report would settle it.

The legal argument for campaigners is that France is a party to the Arms Trade Treaty and, as an EU state, bound by the EU’s Common Position 2008/944 on arms exports, which tells member states to refuse licences where there is a clear risk the items would be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law. Faucillon invoked the treaty in the April question. The International Court of Justice, in its July 2024 advisory opinion, also found that every state has a duty not to give aid or assistance in maintaining Israel’s presence in the occupied territories, which campaigners read as covering supplies. Governments answer that those obligations are applied licence by licence, and that components for defensive systems or for re-export fall outside.

The National Assembly (Palais Bourbon), Paris. Photo: DXR / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Workers, a courthouse and a cargo that went missing

The French story is also a labor story, and the mechanics are specific.

On Friday, October 9, three associations, NIDAL, ASER and JURDI (a group of jurists), filed an emergency petition at the Paris Administrative Court seeking to stop a shipment of planetary gearboxes made by Mijno Precision Gearing of Saint-Étienne, according to Calcalist. The associations said the parts were for military vehicles for Elbit Systems Land. The cargo was due on an Air France flight on October 8 but was reportedly not loaded after unions mobilised at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport; a workers’ committee at the cargo handler decided to boycott it. It was rescheduled for an El Al flight on the Saturday. According to the Times of Israel’s French edition, the El Al plane left Paris without it, and El Al said Elbit had chosen not to ship the goods on that flight. Elbit declined to comment. Ynet says the unions claimed a delay, and that the cargo was quickly rescheduled.

Novara’s account says unions and NGOs “prevented” the shipment. The other outlets describe a delay and a cargo whose location is unknown. We found no public report of how the Paris court ruled. The difference matters: a blocked shipment is a win; an unloaded one that may have left by another route is a delay.

Tayeb Khouira of the union group Solidaires told Novara: “when workers organise and mobilise, they can effectively prevent companies from contributing to the arming of a genocidal war.” Novara also reports that around 50 organisations are taking part in October actions against what they call French complicity. The word “genocide” in that quotation is Khouira’s; Israel rejects the charge.

One more French fact matters here. Disclose reported that JURDI took the matter to the Council of State in May 2025 and, on September 1, 2025, lodged a compensatory claim at the Paris administrative tribunal seeking a penalty of €10,000 a day for state inaction.

Britain: a partial suspension, and what it left in

The British story starts from a different place. In September 2024 the government decided not to grant licences where there was a clear risk that items might be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza. The GOV.UK data release describes it: 29 licences were suspended in September 2024, and six more later. It was not an embargo, and it came with an exception.

The exception is the F-35. The GOV.UK explanation is that exports for the global F-35 programme “were excluded from the scope of the suspension, except where components were going directly to Israel for use in Israel.” Israel flies the aircraft, and F-35 parts are made by many countries into a shared pool, from which Israel can draw.

The Palestinian rights group Al-Haq, backed by the Global Legal Action Network, challenged the exception in the High Court and lost in June 2025. When Al-Haq asked the Court of Appeal for permission to appeal, it was refused on November 12, 2025. The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), an advocacy group that opposes the arms trade, summarised the appeal ruling this way: the government’s argument was that whatever the risk of Israel breaching humanitarian law, the reasons of “international peace and security” outweighed it, and the courts held that the matters were the “domain of the democratically accountable executive”. CAAT’s reading is that the courts have declared the whole licensing framework non-justiciable. The judges’ stated reasoning, as quoted by CAAT, was that the programme is highly integrated, the UK could not issue a unilateral instruction, and the Defence Secretary’s advice was that suspending F-35 licensing would “undermine US confidence” in the UK. That reasoning is the government’s defence, and it is not trivial: the aircraft are a multinational programme led by the United States.

An RAF F-35 Lightning II. Photo: U.S. Air Force, public domain.

The official numbers on UK licences

What does the suspension look like in the government’s own figures? GOV.UK’s latest management information release, published April 20, 2026 and covering to February 28, gives the clearest picture.

At that date there were 395 non-suspended licences extant that included Israel as a destination, up from 347 the previous July. Of these, 203 were military and 192 non-military. Of the 203 military licences, 89 supported re-export to third countries, 37 were for commercial companies, testing or demonstration, nine were protective equipment for non-combatants such as NGO staff and journalists, and 68 had the Israeli government as end-user or potential end-user. The government’s description of that last group: parts for trainer aircraft, missile defence systems and submarine components “not assessed to have combat utility in current military operations in Gaza”, plus the F-35 licences where Israel is a potential end user. The value of the non-suspended licences, excluding the F-35 programme, was £303 million, of which £130 million was military.

Between August 2025 and February 2026, the data shows 55 military licences were issued and eight refused. And there was one suspended licence still extant. In other words, the original suspended licences have largely lapsed; the real restriction is the refusal policy on new applications. That fits the government’s own description: a refusal policy for items that might be used in military operations in Gaza, rather than a standing list of suspended licences. The data cannot show whether the policy is being applied strictly; it shows only that eight military applications were refused in seven months and 55 were approved.

Official licence data and SIPRI import shares. Sources: GOV.UK (February 28, 2026), SIPRI (March 2026). Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

On February 6, 2026, MP Clive Lewis posted a letter he and 58 other MPs and peers sent to the Business and Trade Secretary, expressing concern about an apparent move to “unblocking” licences and about the transfer of new F-35s from a British air base. Seven months later, on September 8, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told the Commons, in the official transcript, that the suspension “remains fully in place” and that the government would now refuse all licence applications for arms and other exports that “materially contribute to the occupation”, “in effect a double lock against arms sales”, for as long as the occupation persists. Israel responded, according to Al Jazeera, with four counter-measures including banning 12 British MPs and closing the British consulate in Jerusalem. Neither the speech nor the reporting says whether the F-35 exemption has changed.

The Palace of Westminster, London. Photo: Tim Heaton / geograph, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

A job fair in London

On Sunday October 25, the Israeli government’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, with the organisations Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Jewish Agency, held a medical job fair called MedEx UK at a Jewish community centre in London. Middle East Eye’s Katherine Hearst reported that attendees were invited to meet representatives of Israeli hospitals and health funds and to sit the Hebrew-language proficiency test required for Israeli licensing. Ynet said the fair, held in London for the second time, brought together about 130 Jewish doctors with government representatives, hospitals and health maintenance organisations, and quoted Deganit Sanker-Lange, the ministry’s director general, calling the surge in British interest in moving to Israel “an earthquake”. She said antisemitism was one factor but not the whole story, and pointed to Israel’s efforts to attract skilled professionals, particularly doctors. A pro-Palestinian demonstration took place outside under heavy security.

The programme is open about its aim. It is part of the International Medical Aliyah Programme, whose target, as cited by Middle East Eye and Novara, is to bring 2,000 doctors to Israel by 2029. The shortage it addresses is real. MEE, citing an Israeli Medical Association survey, reports that 1,369 doctors left Israel for more than a year between 2023 and 2025. In 2025 the health ministry cut the experience required to waive the licensing exam from 14 years to 10, and in 2026, MEE says, it set aside up to 240 million shekels for international recruitment. At the inaugural London fair in September 2024, Minister Ofir Sofer, quoted in the Jewish News Syndicate’s report of that event, said the goal was to strengthen health services, with an emphasis on the Negev and Galilee. Nothing in that report mentions the West Bank.

St Thomas’ Hospital, London, an NHS hospital. For illustration only; it did not host the event. Photo: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The West Bank link comes from the leaflets and the attendee list. An activist from Jewish Anti-Zionist Action who got into the fair told MEE that attendees were handed leaflets from providers including Terem and Clalit, which run centres in settlements. MEE says a Terem flyer it saw listed medical centres in Ma’ale Adumim and Beitar Illit. A list of attendees seen by MEE included Leumit Health Services, which, according to a promotional video, runs medical centres and pharmacies in 30 communities across the occupied West Bank. Sky News, as relayed by Arab News, reported the Terem leaflets advertised positions in Ma’ale Adumim, Beitar Illit and Modiin Illit, and in Katzrin in the occupied Golan Heights. The activist also told MEE that Clalit representatives said they had placements “wherever you want to go in Israel”. MEE said it contacted Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Jewish Agency, the ministry and Clalit and received no comment by publication. We found no published response from Terem.

Novara’s own framing, that an Israeli government agency is encouraging doctors to move “to Israel and the occupied West Bank”, goes a step beyond the evidence in those reports. What the reporting shows is that the event was organised by government bodies, that providers with settlement clinics were present and distributed leaflets, and that the organisers have not answered. It does not show a government scheme directing British doctors to settlements.

What the law says, and where the argument is

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention contains a sentence that is at the heart of the settlement dispute: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” In July 2024 the ICJ’s advisory opinion concluded that Israel’s transfer of settlers to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and its maintenance of their presence, is contrary to that paragraph. The Court cited, among the evidence, incentives for relocating Israelis and businesses. It also said the settlements are maintained in breach of international law, and that all states have a duty not to recognise the situation or to give aid or assistance in maintaining it.

Two cautions. First, the provision is about what a state does. A doctor taking a job at a private health fund’s clinic is not, by that alone, a state transfer of population, and a private provider recruiting clinicians is not the same as a ministry steering them. Whether government encouragement of the recruitment pipeline, including where the posts are, crosses the line is an argument campaigners will make and Israel will reject. Second, Israel has long disputed that the Fourth Geneva Convention applies to the West Bank in the way the Court holds, and it rejected the advisory opinion. The UK government’s position is clear: Miliband told the Commons on September 8 that settlements are unlawful and announced a ban on advertising them in Britain.

That ban is not yet in force. Miliband said the legislation would be in place within six to nine months. Sky News, via Arab News, quoted Labour MP Debbie Abrahams saying a repeat of the earlier “Great Israeli Real Estate Event” would be “a direct insult”, and Andy McDonald, co-chair of the Britain-Palestine parliamentary group, saying the sanctions, once concluded, would be “capable of immediately closing down such events”. The Sky report says the government told it that its guidance advises against economic activity in illegal settlements but that sanctions had not yet been imposed.

The second half of Novara’s story is about Palestinians. Israel’s health ministry has restricted which foreign medical schools’ graduates can sit the licensing exam, a 2019 change known as the Yatziv reform. MEE reports that Palestinian citizens of Israel face barriers entering medical schools, that Palestinians from the occupied territories cannot enrol in Israeli schools at all and that Arab and Druze doctors made up almost 45% of newly licensed doctors in 2023, up from 18% in 2010, a share expected to fall sharply this year as the first affected cohort graduates. Shani Bar Tuvia of Physicians for Human Rights Israel told MEE that Palestinians are around 9% of current medical students and “nine percent cannot become 45 percent of the doctors”. We did not find a health ministry statement on this in the coverage reviewed.

Therapy, Gift Aid and the Charity Commission

The charity story began with a Declassified UK investigation by Martin Williams, published on August 13. It is a good example of how a state subsidy can travel through the tax system.

Declassified said it obtained emails in which the Yahalom Foundation, an Israeli group supporting soldiers and veterans of the army’s Yahalom engineering unit, told British supporters to donate through a “registered partner platform in the UK” that would ensure “full tax recognition and enabled Gift Aid”. The foundation’s list of projects for British donors included a £5,000 “therapeutic healing journey” for soldiers returning from Gaza, individual psychological treatments, and a £100,000 memorial hall. Gift Aid lets a UK charity reclaim 25p in tax for every £1 donated by a taxpayer, which is why Declassified framed the story as British taxpayers adding to the donation. The charity involved is UK Toremet.

UK Toremet’s answer was precise. It said it had given the Yahalom Foundation money for “the provision of PTSD treatment to the association’s beneficiaries”, that its monitoring confirmed the funds were used exclusively for that restricted purpose, and that the provision of mental-health treatment to an individual “is welfare and medical relief, charitable under English law”. It said describing it as the foundation’s “partner platform” was “not accurate” and that the trustees would follow up with the foundation about its wording. Declassified pointed to two tensions: the foundation says “100%” of donations are routed to Yahalom, and Toremet called the foundation an “alumni association” while its own website says it supports those who “have served and are currently serving”. The foundation did not respond. HMRC declined to discuss charities’ tax affairs. The amount of Gift Aid actually claimed on this grant was not disclosed; what Declassified documented is that donors were told it would apply.

There is a genuine question beyond the headline, and it is one reasonable people could answer differently. Treating post-traumatic stress is health care, and the people treated are, on Toremet’s account, veterans. The Charity Commission, though, has a rule about foreign armed forces. In January 2025, when it warned a London charity that raised money for a soldier in the Israeli army, its regulatory director Helen Earner said, as reported by Middle East Eye: “It is not lawful, or acceptable, for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military.” The Commission added that providing aid or military supplies to any foreign armed force is not a charitable purpose. Whether a medical grant to a veterans’ foundation falls on the permitted side of that line is exactly what the regulator would have to decide.

It is not clear that it will. On August 5, the Commission opened a statutory class inquiry, described as fact-finding, into eight unnamed charities working in illegal Israeli settlements, after concerns raised by Labour MPs. The Commission said it plans to widen the inquiry. UK Toremet declined to tell Declassified whether it is among the eight. Declassified also reported that since 2016 the Commission has held three regulatory compliance cases about Toremet’s work, and that the trustees were issued with statutory guidance warning them to comply with the Geneva Conventions Act 1957. Civil Society, the trade outlet, reported that Melanie Ward claimed 32 UK charities had sent £28 million to the settlements; Declassified describes Ward as saying Toremet was one of two groups that donated a combined £28 million. The two accounts of Ward’s claim differ, and the regulator has not confirmed either figure.

The volunteer in Khan Younis

The fourth strand is the sharpest, because it concerns an individual. In October, Declassified UK published a four-month investigation of a British man in his mid-20s from Manchester who served in the Israeli army and whom it names. (We do not repeat the name; he did not respond to Declassified’s request for comment, and what follows is Declassified’s account.)

The core evidence is photographs from a private Instagram account, posted in January 2024, showing him standing in front of a school on fire while a fellow soldier smiles. Declassified says witnesses in Gaza and three geolocation experts identified it as Al-Farabi primary school in Bani Suheila, Khan Younis, a UN-run school where displaced families had sheltered until Israeli troops moved in in mid-December 2023. Ryan Geitner of the monitoring group Airwars told Declassified there was “a high level of certainty” the location matched, and satellite imagery showed major damage in the months after November 2023.

The Israeli military’s response is part of the record. An IDF spokeswoman pointed Declassified to a December 13, 2023 bulletin about a “terrorist cell” operating inside a school in Khan Younis, in which, it said, troops found rockets and an underground compound, and a link to video of the operation. Airwars reviewed the video and placed it at a different school, 1.9 kilometres away. The IDF did not explain why the man was photographed at Al-Farabi, and Declassified says the army has produced no evidence to explain why that school was burning when the photos were taken. The Israeli embassy in London did not respond.

Declassified also reports an analysis by the Hind Rajab Foundation, an advocacy group that pursues legal cases against Israeli soldiers, suggesting the man may not have been stationed at the school until January 8, 2024, which would put the burning weeks after the school was cleared of civilians. That is the foundation’s inference from army documents, not an official finding. A former medic from the same battalion, Yuval Green, who left Gaza in protest at the burning of homes, described the unit’s atmosphere; he said he did not recall meeting the man. Declassified quotes Chris Sidoti of the UN Commission of Inquiry saying the methodology matched the commission’s own and that such posts are “almost confessional”, while stressing that the evidence supports further investigation, not a finding of guilt. That is the appropriate frame here. A photograph of someone standing in front of a burning building is not proof of who burned it, and no court has made any finding about him.

What makes it a British story is the institutional response. Novara reported in February, on Declassified’s figures obtained by freedom-of-information request to the IDF, that more than 2,000 British nationals served in the Israeli army during the Gaza war: 1,686 British Israelis and 383 people with a third passport. Declassified says the UK government does not track British nationals who served and has not questioned returning soldiers. On April 27 the Metropolitan Police’s war crimes team told the Public Interest Law Centre and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, who had submitted a referral about ten British nationals in April 2025, that it would not pursue a criminal investigation, reasoning that the evidence was insufficient (PILC). After a judicial review letter, the Met withdrew that decision on July 23 and agreed to a fresh scoping exercise. PILC says the Met had narrowed its focus to four identifiable people. Declassified’s piece says the Met “reopened” a probe into four; PILC’s wording is more cautious, and we follow it.

A separate legal point is also in play. Under the 1870 Foreign Enlistment Act it is an offence for a British subject to serve a foreign state at war with a state at peace with Britain. PILC solicitor Paul Heron said, as Novara reported in October 2025, that after the UK recognised Palestine on September 21, 2025, it was “arguable” the Act could apply to service from that date, though it cannot be applied retrospectively and is “outdated and rarely enforced”. That is one lawyer’s opinion, and we found no report of a prosecution.

The messaging layer

There is a softer form of entanglement running alongside. In September 2025, Ynet reported that the Israeli government had launched a NIS 174 million (about $51.8 million) international social-media campaign running from June to December 2025, with contracts for Google (NIS 90 million), YouTube (NIS 60 million), X (NIS 10 million) and the ad network Outbrain with Teads (NIS 14 million). The videos, it said, featured the prime minister and the foreign ministry and were meant to counter claims of “starvation in Gaza”. The prime minister’s office declined to comment on the contracts. HR NEWS has covered this spending before; the figures here are Ynet’s, an Israeli source. Paid persuasion is lawful. It is part of the context in which the parts, recruitment fairs and donations above are normalised.

The wider European picture

France and Britain are not the largest European suppliers. SIPRI’s March 2026 data says the United States supplied 68% of Israel’s major-arms imports in 2021 to 2025 and Germany 31%, with Israel’s imports up 12%. SIPRI’s database covers major conventional weapons; the small components at the center of the French and British stories generally fall outside it. The French and British debate is about components, licences and classification; the largest flows are finished systems.

Germany shows how policy can swing. Al Jazeera reported in July that Berlin confirmed approving almost €800 million in arms export licences to Israel in the first five months of 2026, more than in the previous 20 months combined, with more than 60% earmarked for a single, unnamed “major maritime project”. Al Jazeera ties that to a Dolphin-class submarine, noting reports conflicted about whether its licence had been granted. Chancellor Friedrich Merz had announced a partial halt in August 2025, and the restrictions were lifted in November. Disclose notes that Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have suspended all or some deliveries, while France has not severed links.

What would count as accountability

Our reading of the evidence, labelled as opinion: the problem is less any single shipment than the structure that makes shipments hard to see.

Transparency. In April a French minister promised Parliament an export report within weeks, and journalists have relied on leaked copies and customs paperwork. The UK publishes more, and the GOV.UK release is detailed, but it stops at February and its value figures exclude the F-35 programme. A licence-level, regularly updated list is the minimum.

Classification. If actuators for armed-capable drones are not classed as military or dual-use, a promise that “we do not sell weapons” can be true and still hide the supply chain. France’s investigation should say whether that status was reviewed.

The F-35 question. The UK courts have said the government may decide this. That makes it a political decision, answerable to Parliament, and Miliband’s “double lock” statement did not address it.

Soft power and public money. Whether a Gift Aid-eligible grant for a foreign army’s veterans is charitable is a question the Charity Commission’s wider inquiry may touch, though it has not said so. Whether a government-run recruitment drive may feature settlement posts is a question for the UK sanctions legislation promised within nine months.

People. Where a British citizen is photographed at the scene of alleged destruction, the answer is not online judgement. It is investigation, and the Met’s withdrawal of its earlier decision shows that pressure can matter.

Governments will say, with some justification, that they are balancing alliances, industrial supply chains, legal text and security. Campaigners will say that balance has been struck in favour of the supplier for two years. The documents above support both statements. What they do not support is the idea that the matter is settled. On October 14 a French minister said both that his government sells no weapons and that it is investigating whether some may have been sold. Until that investigation reports, both statements stand side by side.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Pat Batard / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect, as published by Novara Media.

Palais de l’Élysée: Leynadmar, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Palais Bourbon: DXR, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

F-35: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Barley, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Palace of Westminster: Tim Heaton / geograph, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

St Thomas’ Hospital: Tony Webster, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.