Human beings, I’ve noticed, are never happier than when they are inventing a brand-new rule designed to make someone else uncomfortable. We simply love a guidelines packet. Give a group of people a clipboard and a mandate, and within an hour they’ll have decided that wearing socks with sandals is a form of psychological warfare.

So, it was with a familiar sense of exhausted recognition that I read about the British Medical Association’s recent pivot. For a while now, British doctors have been bound by a very specific, very thorny definition of antisemitism drafted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Association. It’s a definition so broad and intricate that it essentially required doctors to hold a degree in international relations just to know if they were allowed to nod along with a news broadcast.

But this week, at their annual meeting, the medics finally looked up from their clipboards and voted to drop the definition over fears it was having a “chilling” effect on free speech.

The Dangerous Subversion of Summer Fruit

The main problem with these sprawling institutional definitions is that they eventually force grown adults in business attire to investigate things that belong in a preschool picture book.

Consider the case of a British-Palestinian nurse who was recently brought to heel by the authorities. Her crime? During video calls, her background featured a digital image of a fruit bowl. And inside that fruit bowl sat a watermelon.

Now, to the untrained eye, a watermelon is merely a refreshing treat that makes your hands sticky. But in the high-stakes world of medical bureaucracy, it is a silhouette of the Palestinian flag, and therefore, a threat to public order.

According to reports by Middle East Eye, the nurse was formally ordered to remove the background. Imagine the administrative energy required to police this:

An executive sitting through a meeting, ignoring a budget deficit, to squint at a coworker’s pixelated cantaloupe.

The formal filing of a complaint regarding “subversive agriculture.”

A formal disciplinary order demanding the immediate removal of the offending cucurbit.

It makes you wonder what else is on the contraband list. Are bananas inherently capitalist? Is the humble turnip a symbol of agrarian revolt?

Surgeons and Substack

Then we have the plastic surgeons. Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah spent his time treating actual human trauma, only to find himself dragged before a virtual tribunal because he wrote an article for a Lebanese newspaper and posted twice on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter, where nuance goes to die).

He was eventually cleared of antisemitism allegations in January, of course, but only after everyone involved spent weeks dissecting sentences like text-obsessed teenagers trying to figure out if a crush likes them back.

A Return to Medicine (For Now)

Ultimately, the BMA realized that when you spend more time auditing your staff’s dietary illustrations than their diagnostic skills, something has gone terribly wrong.

The successful motion calls for the union to provide urgent guidance and protect its members from “professional detriment” for expressing legitimate political views or ethical concerns about international conflicts.

It’s a comforting thought, really. With any luck, British doctors can now go back to the much simpler, far less controversial task of performing open-heart surgery, leaving the terrifying implications of the seasonal fruit basket to the experts in HR.

Share

Leave a comment