The Environmental Protection Agency has approved pesticides containing PFAS “forever chemicals” for widespread use on American crops, and scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts are sounding alarms about what this means for food safety and environmental contamination.

Since the Trump administration took office, the EPA has already approved two PFAS pesticides and is looking to give the thumbs-up to a total of five before the year is out. The newly approved pesticides, cyclobutrifluram and isocycloseram, will be used on a wide range of food crops.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are called “forever chemicals” for a simple reason: they don’t break down. These chemicals don’t break down in soil or water and accumulate in ecosystems and bodies over decades. Once they’re in the environment, they persist for centuries.

Current peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown that exposure to certain levels of PFAS may lead to reproductive effects, developmental effects in children, increased risk of some cancers including prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers, reduced ability of the body’s immune system to fight infections, interference with the body’s natural hormones, and increased cholesterol levels.

The push for PFAS pesticide approvals didn’t come from farmers desperate for new solutions or from scientists presenting breakthrough safety data. It came from the chemical industry.

House Republicans released a draft discussion bill that would roll back several provisions in the nation’s premier chemical safety law with the stated goal of bolstering manufacturing and innovation.

Under the proposal, chemicals approved in certain other countries would be fast-tracked by the EPA and the agency would be required to prioritize chemicals that are designed to be substitutes for more harmful ones.

Environmental groups have been clear about what’s happening. Joanna Slaney, vice president for political and government affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said it plainly: “Tearing down these protections would allow more chemicals, like PFAS, to come to market without a proper safety review. Americans don’t want potentially toxic chemicals fast-tracked into their lives.”

The EPA maintains that it found “no human-health risks of concern when used as directed” in its approval documents. But several experts dispute that conclusion.

Nathan Donnelly, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, explained the problem: “The pesticide approval process is really calibrated on older pesticides that break down within a normal period of time. These new forever pesticides don’t fit that mold. There are risks here that are not accounted for.” The fundamental issue is that the agency’s review did not fully account for how PFAS accumulate in soil and water or how they move into food.

Chemical corporations stand to sell more PFAS-based pesticides, expand market share, and lock in long-term contamination pathways. Agri-chemical lobbyists benefit from weakened reporting standards and faster approval processes. Industry investors see short-term profits from expanded pesticide approvals. Meanwhile, farmers and rural communities face contaminated soil, water, and potential health risks with little support.

The numbers are staggering. California agricultural fields are sprayed with an average of 2.5 million pounds of PFAS pesticides per year. On the order of 30 million pounds annually are sprayed on crops across the United States. Isocycloseram is classified as moderately persistent to persistent and is known to transform into 40 smaller PFAS chemicals, some of which are much more highly persistent. Cyclobutrifluram is known to break down into a smaller forever chemical called trifluoroacetic acid, or TFA, which is thought to be one of the most pervasive PFAS water contaminants in the world.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, epidemiological evidence suggests associations between increases in exposure to specific PFAS and increases in cholesterol levels, lower antibody response to some vaccines, changes in liver enzymes, pregnancy-induced hypertension and preeclampsia, small decreases in birth weight, and kidney and testicular cancer.

PFAS chemicals are not metabolized by the body and resist breakdown. They accumulate in human tissues, especially in the blood, liver, and kidneys, over time. This bioaccumulation contributes to a range of toxic effects, including immunotoxicity, endocrine disruption, and increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer.

Because children are still developing, they may be more sensitive to the harmful effects of chemicals such as PFAS. They can also be exposed more than adults because children drink more water, eat more food, and breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults. Among the most concerning harms from isocycloseram is reduced testicle size, lower sperm count, and liver toxicity. While the agency found that people would not be exposed to enough isocycloseram in their diet to cause these harms, it opted not to implement a child-safety buffer to account for the fact that children are more sensitive to chemical pollutants than adults.

Under the Trump administration, the pesticide office is controlled by two former lobbyists for the American Chemistry Council, Nancy Beck and Lynn Dekleva, and one former lobbyist for the pro-pesticide American Soybean Association, Kyle Kunkler. As one expert put it, “What we’re starting to see is a clear indication that they are very friendly to their former employers and have swung the door open, allowing a lot of toxic chemicals to be used.”

While the United States accelerates PFAS pesticide approvals, other countries are moving in the opposite direction. The European Chemicals Agency aims to complete its scientific evaluation of the proposed EU-wide restriction on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances by the end of 2026. The European Union has enacted a strict ban on intentionally added PFAS in food-contact packaging, establishing August 12, 2026, as the mandatory compliance deadline.

In April 2025, EU Member States formally adopted a sector-specific restriction banning PFAS in firefighting foams, the most advanced PFAS restriction so far.

National measures are also emerging, with France adopting legislation that bans PFAS in cosmetics, textiles and ski wax from 2026 and extends the ban to all textiles by 2030.

The EPA not only continues to approve new PFAS pesticides but is also proposing a rule that would reduce PFAS reporting requirements for industry, removing “crushing regulatory burdens and nearly $1 billion in implementation costs on American businesses.” This stark contrast shows that while global regulators are taking PFAS seriously and acting to protect public health, the U.S. EPA is moving in the opposite direction.

House Republicans have introduced legislation that environmental advocates describe as a “chemical lobby wish list.” The discussion draft would make sweeping changes to the Toxic Substances Control Act that threaten the public’s health.

The proposed changes would short-cut safety reviews for new chemicals, making it easier for harmful chemicals like PFAS to enter the market without full evaluations. It would roll back federal actions that reduce exposure to cancer-causing chemicals like methylene chloride and trichloroethylene. And it would shift the burden of proof away from safety, effectively turning EPA’s safety review into a rubber stamp for any chemical the industry wants to bring to market.

Despite these industry-friendly proposals, new polling from EDF shows overwhelming support across party lines for the Toxic Substances Control Act. The law is universally popular, with more than four-in-five, 82 percent, favoring it.

No robust, long-term health safety study justifies putting PFAS on crops. No meaningful public health risk assessment accounting for accumulation and persistence has been conducted.

No strong independent environmental impact analysis for long-term soil and water contamination has been performed. No child-safety protections despite children’s heightened vulnerability have been implemented.

Nathan Donnelly of the Center for Biological Diversity captured the gravity of the situation: “My reaction is shock and awe. The worry is that this is irreversible. Whatever we put into our environment today will be lurking around forever.”

Researchers believe the world is exceeding what’s known as a “planetary boundary threat” with TFA, where societal health harms may quickly become irreversible. As one scientist explained, “That is just an enormous amount of pollution that is not going away anytime soon. It’s not you or I who are going to be paying the price. It’s our kids and their kids who are going to be saddled with pollution that never goes away, and that’s the ultimate sin.”

For those concerned about PFAS exposure from pesticides, options are limited. Consumers can use water filtration systems and purchase organic produce to reduce some PFAS exposure. However, choosing organic fruits and vegetables can certainly help, but it’s not a panacea, since PFAS have seeped into soil and streamed into the water supply and are readily taken up by growing crops.

This isn’t regulation. It’s not even risk management. It’s the EPA opening new contamination pathways for persistent toxic chemicals, chemicals that will remain in our soil, water, and bodies for generations, based on industry pressure rather than scientific evidence. The chemical companies get expanded markets and locked-in profits. The American public gets contaminated food, water, and soil that won’t be clean for centuries.

The EPA can dress this up with technical language about “robust review procedures” and claims of safety “when used as directed,” but the fundamental reality remains: we are deliberately introducing chemicals into our agricultural system that we know persist forever, that we know accumulate in human bodies, and that we know cause serious health problems, all without adequate long-term safety data or meaningful public health protections.

Future generations will look back at this decision with the same bewilderment we now reserve for the widespread use of DDT and lead in gasoline. The difference is, we can’t claim ignorance this time.

The science is clear.

The risks are documented.

The alternatives exist.

This is a choice, a deliberate choice to prioritize short-term corporate profits over long-term public and environmental health. And it’s being made by an agency whose mission is supposed to be protecting both.

