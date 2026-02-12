WASHINGTON D.C. — As of early 2026, the United States, under the continued influence of President Donald Trump’s policies, has cemented its position as the singular outlier in the global scientific community. No other developed nation, nor indeed any major economy, comes close to the systematic dismantling of scientific infrastructure and the outright rejection of established facts that now define American federal policy.

This unprecedented divergence has created a “Great Divide” where the U.S. actively repudiates the scientific consensus that guides the rest of the world.

The Unparalleled Repeal of the “Endangerment Finding”

At the core of this isolation is the February 12, 2026 repeal of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) “Endangerment Finding”. This landmark decision, originally established in 2009, legally declared that greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide (CO2), threaten public health and welfare.

The repeal, which President Trump called “the single largest deregulatory action in American history”, represents a complete reversal of federal scientific consensus. The endangerment finding had been repeatedly upheld in court based on overwhelming scientific evidence, including a 2007 Supreme Court decision that affirmed greenhouse gases are air pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

The U.S. is now the only country not engaged in the UNFCCC and the only nation to officially deny the legally recognized scientific basis for regulating CO2 as a pollutant at the federal level. This move strips the EPA of its primary authority to address climate change, effectively halting all federal climate action.

As the World Resources Institute noted, the endangerment finding underpinned regulations across multiple sectors, including emissions limits for vehicles, power plants, and federal sustainability requirements. Every other G7 nation — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK — and the European Union maintains robust scientific assessments acknowledging the harmful effects of greenhouse gases.

Abandoning Global Scientific Collaboration: A League of One

Beyond domestic policy, the U.S. has systematically withdrawn from the very institutions that foster global scientific cooperation, leaving it in a category of its own.

On January 7, 2026, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing the United States to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the world’s primary international treaty to combat climate change, signed by 197 countries.

The UNFCCC, which the U.S. joined and Congress ratified in 1992 under President George H.W. Bush, is the foundational treaty that established the global climate change framework and set up the process for international climate negotiations.

Once the withdrawal takes effect, the United States will be the only country not engaged in the UNFCCC. Even pariah states like North Korea and Eritrea remain signatories. As Carbon Brief reported, the U.S. is “the first and only country in the world to announce it wants to withdraw from the UNFCCC.”

President Trump also announced withdrawal from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — the leading global scientific body studying climate change and Nobel Peace Prize winner that publishes reports synthesizing climate science from thousands of international experts.

The U.S. has become the first and only major power to officially withdraw from the IPCC. The January 7, 2026 announcement affects 66 international organizations and 31 UN agencies and entities in total, marking a new phase in disengagement from multilateral cooperation that directly affects progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in climate, gender equality, global health, and development financing.

The Economic and Geopolitical Repercussions: Paying the Price for Denial

This anti-science stance carries severe economic and geopolitical costs that further isolate the U.S. from its allies and hinder its global competitiveness.

The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) successfully entered into force on January 1, 2026, requiring EU importers to buy and surrender CBAM certificates corresponding to the CO2 emissions embedded in their exports.

The certificates are priced in line with the EU’s carbon market at around €70-€100 per ton. The CBAM covers an estimated $1.4 billion of US exports to the EU, representing 0.3% of US exports to the EU, but U.S. exports are expected to face increased costs due to the absence of federal carbon regulation.

Since the CBAM measure passed, countries like Brazil and Turkey have introduced domestic carbon-pricing policies, and the United Kingdom is set to implement its own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism starting in 2027. Global investors prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors have been shifting capital, though the EU’s carbon tariff has prompted intense international debate, with critics arguing it amounts to protectionism.

The brain drain from U.S. science is accelerating at an alarming rate. A March 2025 Nature survey found that 75% of American scientists were considering leaving the U.S. to continue their research.

Among early-career researchers, the share was even higher — nearly 80 percent of postdocs said they were considering leaving. Europe and Canada were among the top choices for relocation.

More concretely, the European Research Council has seen the number of applicants for early-career grants from the U.S. nearly triple, rising from 60 for the 2024 call to 116 for 2025 to 169 for 2026.

America’s innovation leadership in clean energy is also collapsing. Since 2000, China has increased its share of global clean energy patents from around 5 percent to over 75 percent.

China filed over 5,000 internationally competitive clean energy patents in 2022, up from just 18 in 2000, according to data from the European Patent Office.

China filed more than twice as many high-quality patents as the U.S. in 2022. As one analyst noted, “If you take China out of the data, there are even recent years where you will find that global innovation has stagnated or even slowed down.”

The “America First” Scientific Dystopia

The current administration’s narrative, amplified by a compliant media ecosystem, routinely labels established climate science as a “hoax” or “political weapon.”

When asked about Americans concerned about the environmental and health implications of eliminating the endangerment finding, President Trump said: “I tell them, don’t worry about it, because it has nothing to do with public health. It just was all a scam, a giant scam.” This rhetoric has translated into tangible consequences.

While global polls show over 80% of the world’s population accepting human-caused climate change, political polarization in the U.S. has created significant divergence in public opinion on climate science, particularly along partisan lines.

The muzzling of federal scientists has reached unprecedented levels. According to Science magazine, federal agencies have lost some 10,109 doctoral-level experts in STEM and health fields over the last year. Though these experts only make up 3 percent of the over 335,000 federal workers who’ve left federal positions in 2025, they account for 14 percent of the STEM PhDs employed by the government at the end of 2024.

Major environmental groups have said that Trump has formalized “climate denialism as official government policy”, with the Sierra Club noting this represents the most significant action yet to dismantle U.S. regulations addressing climate change.

The United States has moved beyond mere skepticism; it has entered a new phase of active, official anti-science. This departure from global scientific consensus not only imperils the planet but also threatens America’s long-term economic prosperity, technological leadership, and diplomatic standing, rendering it truly unique in its self-imposed isolation.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com