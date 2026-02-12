HR NEWS

Chad Jablonskiwicz
Feb 12

This isn't going to make most people think that CO2 and greenhouse gases are no longer harmful to the environment and our health. I don't think it'll even stop many corporations from rolling back their own standards (I hope), since most have already installed and are running the emissions safeguards. What this will do is throw a momentary diversion from the Epstein files into the news cycle. That's his ultimate goal with everything now. I'm just afraid that with daily revelations closing in on him, he's eventually going to create a diversion so big that our nation, and possibly the world, will never recover.

Greeley Miklashek, MD
Feb 12

And we expected exactly what from a certifiable madman who seems to believe that he is the "King" of the USA, way more than just a mere "president"? I have written extensively, as a retired psychiatrist, about the madness of King Donald the 1st. America is in a state of great peril and we seem to only have the feckless Dems, who gave us DJT, to save us. No wonder so many sane Americans are losing sleep and worried about tomorrow even coming! May God help us!

