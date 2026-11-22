Swipe through the story in seven slides.

The Feyzin refinery south of Lyon, one of the French refineries TotalEnergies operates. Photo: Sebleouf / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the French National Assembly voted on whether the country’s biggest oil company should pay a special tax on its war-driven earnings. The amendment lost, 65 votes to 115. On Thursday morning, TotalEnergies published its third-quarter results: adjusted net income of $9.1 billion and cash flow of $12.3 billion for July through September, a quarterly dividend held at €0.90 a share, and $2.5 billion of its own stock to be bought back in the fourth quarter, with a further buyback authorised for the first quarter of 2027.

That sequence is the whole story in miniature, and it is why 350.org, Attac, Extinction Rebellion and other groups staged an action near the Assembly on Thursday morning. Their statement is headlined that the company’s profits “more than double” while “a large share of French households are struggling to make ends meet,” and that MPs rejected “every amendment” that would have taxed it. Both factual claims check out against the company’s own release and the Assembly’s vote records, with some precision to add about which profit is being counted. The harder questions sit underneath: what the profit is made of, whether a windfall tax works, what France’s earlier attempts collected, and what the company means when it says a tax would cost drivers.

A note on sourcing. The 350.org statement is an advocacy organization’s press release, distributed through the Common Dreams newswire, and is treated here as such. The company’s numbers come from its own results release, the votes from Assembly records republished by the Datan project, and the price and poverty figures from INSEE and French wire reporting.

Key dates, 2026. Sources: TotalEnergies, AFP, Assemblée nationale (via Datan), French Interior Ministry. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The numbers on the day

In its third-quarter 2026 press release, published October 29 after a board meeting the day before, TotalEnergies reported adjusted net income of $9.1 billion, up 51 percent from the second quarter’s $6.0 billion and against $3.98 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Cash flow from operations before working capital was $12.3 billion, against $7.1 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow after the dividend topped $6 billion in the quarter, and the company’s debt ratio, which it calls gearing, fell to 9.1 percent from 13.1 percent at the end of June and 17.3 percent a year earlier. Oilprice.com notes that the result beat analysts’ average expectation of $8.3 billion.

There is a wrinkle for readers who try to match the 350.org number to the company’s. The activist statement says TotalEnergies reported “a net income of $8.2 billion,” “up 124% year on year.” The release gives two measures. Adjusted net income, the figure the CEO highlights, excludes the after-tax inventory effect and nonrecurring items. Net income attributable to shareholders, the plain accounting figure, was $8.26 billion against $3.68 billion a year earlier: a 124 percent rise, so 350.org is using the unadjusted number, which rounds to $8.3 billion rather than $8.2 billion. Its nine-month figure, $19.5 billion “since January,” is likewise unadjusted net income: $19.51 billion against $10.22 billion, up 91 percent, or “nearly twice” in plain speech. On the adjusted measure the nine-month total is $20.5 billion, up 75 percent. On either basis, the claims hold.

Source: TotalEnergies Q3 2026 results, Oct. 29, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Where did the profit come from? The downstream division, refining and the station network, posted a record quarter: adjusted net operating income of $4.1 billion and cash flow of $4.6 billion, “up close to $2 billion” from the second quarter. Refining and chemicals alone earned $3.6 billion, against $687 million a year earlier. The company’s European refining margin indicator, a benchmark of what refiners earn per barrel, averaged $33.2, versus $13.5 in the second quarter and $8.4 a year earlier. Integrated LNG earned $1.9 billion, helped by a 20 percent rise in the average LNG price. Exploration and production earned $3.2 billion even though Brent averaged $97.0 a barrel, below the second quarter’s $103.8 but far above the $69.1 of a year earlier. CEO Patrick Pouyanné called it “a high-price environment characterized by historic refining margin levels and a bull gas market.” That is close to the definition critics use for a windfall: profit arising from market conditions rather than from anything the company changed.

TotalEnergies was not alone. Oilprice reports that Shell posted adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion, its strongest quarter since 2022 and nearly double a year earlier, while Equinor’s tripled. What is specific to France is that the country’s largest private company also runs its most visible fuel brand, and parliament has just spent a month deciding what, if anything, to do about it.

A war, a closed strait and a diesel shortage

French reporting dates the war on Iran to February 28 of this year, and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the channel through which much of the Gulf’s oil exports normally move, followed. Brent, which averaged $69 in the third quarter of 2025, averaged $104 in the second quarter of 2026 and $97 in the third, by TotalEnergies’ own table, and a BigGo Finance report on the results put it near $114 on the day.

Crude is only part of the story. The International Energy Agency’s October Oil Market Report, summarized by the Oil & Gas Journal, says Gulf crude exports recovered to over 75 percent of pre-war levels in September, but refined-product shipments from the Middle East “remain below half of their pre-war levels.” Lost supply from the Middle East, Russia and some Asian countries cut global diesel availability by 1.7 million barrels a day in the third quarter against a year earlier, “putting diesel markets under extreme pressure.” Diesel prices hit all-time highs above $200 a barrel in September and remain nearly double the price of crude; the IEA expects the tightness to last well into 2027 and forecasts world oil demand to fall by 2.6 million barrels a day this year. An ODDO BHF analyst, Ahmed Ben Salem, told AFP, in a report carried by BigGo Finance, that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East had affected “roughly 10% of global refining capacity.”

A refinery earns the gap between what it pays for crude and what it can sell the products for. When diesel is scarce and its price outruns crude’s, that margin balloons. In effect, drivers are paying more because diesel is short, and refiners are earning more for the same reason. By its own account, TotalEnergies is “maximizing the use of its refineries” and “participating in diesel imports from the Middle East” to supply Europe, and its throughput rose nearly 10 percent. Supporters can fairly say it is doing its job in a shortage. Critics can just as fairly say a shortage is when the question of who captures the gain becomes a public one. Both are true.

The pump, the bill and the street

According to INSEE figures reported by AFP, energy prices in August were 16.7 percent higher than a year earlier, against general inflation of 2.4 percent; petroleum products were up 29 percent and gas 14 percent. INSEE expects the purchasing power of the average household’s disposable income to fall 0.4 percent in 2026. On a Sunday in late September diesel averaged €2.41 a litre and SP95-E10 petrol €2.18, both records, and an AFP analysis of posted prices found diesel up more than 50 percent and petrol more than 30 percent since January.

Averages hide the squeeze. More than 80 percent of mainland households own a car, and nearly 90 percent of rural workers drive to work, against under 60 percent in urban centres. INSEE had estimated that about 11 percent of car-owning households in 2021 spent more than a month of disposable income a year on fuel; at last spring’s prices, below today’s, it put the share at 22 percent. The national observatory counted 3.1 million households, 10.1 percent, in energy precarity in 2023, before the energy cheque. The strain predates the war: the energy ombudsman reported 1.2 million gas and electricity accounts cut or throttled for unpaid bills in 2025, 79 percent more than in 2019, and 36 percent of households said in an October 2025 survey that they had struggled to pay a bill.

Yellow-vest protesters on the Champs-Élysées on November 17, 2018, the first day of the movement that began over fuel prices and taxes. Photo: Chabe01 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

France has been here before. The yellow vests, who first took to the roundabouts in November 2018, began over fuel taxes and grew into a revolt over living standards. In September an Odoxa-Backbone poll for Le Figaro, reported by the Journal de l’économie, found 48 percent of French people saying fuel prices weighed heavily on their budget (65 percent among working-class categories) and 88 percent thinking a new 2018-style mobilization possible.

It came on October 17. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, quoted by AFP, about 550,000 people marched against the cost of living, 110,000 in Paris. The day ended in violence, which the minister blamed on “ultra-left” groups and opportunistic looters. By Sunday, per the Interior Ministry’s latest figures, 2,397 people had been arrested and 997 police and gendarmes injured, seven seriously. President Emmanuel Macron warned that marchers with “legitimate demands” must not be confused with those who smashed and looted. The attendance figure behind 350.org’s “hundreds of thousands” is thus the government’s own. The group’s explanation, that the anger is “rooted in our dependence on fossil fuels,” is its interpretation; the Odoxa poll suggests fuel is at least one grievance among several.

Twenty-eight October: the vote

The debate began in April. When TotalEnergies reported on April 29 that first-quarter profit had risen 51 percent, to $5.8 billion, the question of taxing it “returned in force” to Parliament, Public Sénat wrote, with bills tabled by Socialists, Greens, Communists and La France insoumise. France’s 2027 budget process is where those ideas met a vote. The finance committee examined the revenue half of the bill in early October, and on October 8 it adopted an amendment by the Green deputy Eva Sas creating a temporary levy on oil and gas “super-profits,” according to NosParlementaires, a project that tracks Assembly votes. A committee vote does not bind the floor: for a budget, the full Assembly starts again from the government’s text, so the amendment had to be re-tabled.

That happened on October 28, deep in a sitting working through hundreds of amendments to Article 15. The text of the Sas amendment, I-40, creates a temporary contribution on oil and gas “super-profits” for the first three financial years from 2026. It applies to companies with at least €750 million of French turnover, at least 75 percent from extracting oil, coal or gas, refining, or storing and selling crude or refined oil. The base is French taxable profit above 120 percent of the 2023-2025 average, the rate is 66 percent, and a clause is meant to stop the cost being passed on in consumer prices.

The Datan record, drawn from the Assembly’s official tally, shows 180 of 577 deputies voting: 65 for, 115 against, no abstentions. For: the Green and Social group (21 deputies present), La France insoumise (20), the Socialists (18) and the communist-led GDR group (4). Against: the Rassemblement national, whose 53 deputies present all voted no, Ensemble pour la République (19), Horizons (14), the Droite républicaine (11), the Democrats (9), Liot (5) and the UDR (3).

The arithmetic is blunt: without the RN’s 53 votes against, the count would have been 65 to 62. An abstention is not a yes, so that is not a claim the party decided the outcome alone, but the party that most loudly speaks for people squeezed at the pump was the largest single bloc on the other side. In April its two leaders had sounded different notes: Public Sénat reported Marine Le Pen calling for an “exceptional tax on windfall profits” while Jordan Bardella said nothing should be ruled out but it was not “the priority.”

The Palais Bourbon, seat of the National Assembly in Paris. Photo: DXR / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Related amendments fared no better. Datan’s records show a broader proposal from Manuel Bompard of La France insoumise, for an extra contribution on any large company whose taxable profit exceeded 110 percent of its 2025 result, rejected 56 to 110, and two Green versions taxing oil and gas companies’ additional French turnover rejected 66 to 115 and 65 to 108. The activist outlet La Relève et la Peste, repeating the NGO count, says eight such amendments fell and five would have passed without the RN; the “eight” and “five” are its counts, not independently tallied here.

Two caveats. It was a low-attendance sitting, and a rejected amendment does not end the budget. LCP reports that the Assembly is expected to reject the revenue half as a whole and the government to use Article 49.3, as it did for 2026, letting it choose which parliamentary votes to keep. 350.org’s line that the vote “was a missed opportunity, not the end of the fight” is, procedurally, correct.

The day before, by 79 votes to 77, the Assembly deleted Article 15, which would have extended for a third year the general surtax on large companies’ profits, at lower rates, for about €5 billion. Deputies of the Droite républicaine, RN, UDR, Horizons and two from the presidential camp backed deletion, in a vote LCP called “probably without a sequel.” Economy Minister Roland Lescure opposed it, saying reality lay “a bit between” the views that big multinationals are taxed too much and too little. That surtax is not an oil tax, but within two days the Assembly refused both.

A price cap instead of a tax

The government’s alternative to a windfall tax is voluntary. Since the spring, on and off and most recently since July 22, TotalEnergies has capped prices in its roughly 3,300 mainland stations at €1.99 a litre for petrol and €2.25 for diesel, according to AFP. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu asked in May for a “generous” cap, AFP reports, amid pressure for a tax. Commerce minister Serge Papin said on September 23 that he did not “feel like bothering Total” or “threatening” it, and the industry minister rejected extending the cap to all retailers, since small independent stations would suffer.

A TotalEnergies service station on the RD 2060 near Mardié, Loiret, photographed in October 2023. Photo: Sebleouf / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The cost estimate has risen each time Pouyanné has been asked. In June he told the Assembly’s finance committee the cap had cost “about €200 million.” By late August it was €250 to €300 million. In an interview for Public Sénat’s “Masterclass,” excerpted ahead of its October 30 broadcast, he put it at “about €500 million” and “€500 million or more” by year-end. He called it a “deliberate choice” and “a real investment,” “not very rational, to be honest,” adding that “every market share point costs me a cent a litre.”

It has worked commercially. Pouyanné says the company’s share of the French fuel market, 23 percent in 2025, now exceeds 30 percent. AFP reported in September that nearly nine in ten stations out of fuel belonged to the TotalEnergies network, that E.Leclerc and Coopérative U accused the company of unfair competition and “stratospheric” margins, and that a trade body for about a thousand independent stations had asked the competition authority to examine possible abuse of dominance. Corsican operators said they had been forced to close. The industry minister’s rejoinder, as AFP quoted it: in France “Total sells at a loss.”

A TotalEnergies price display in Colmar showing €1.99 a litre, photographed in September 2023, during an earlier round of the company’s price cap. Photo: Gzen92 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Then there is the condition. On May 5, Pouyanné told regional newspapers that after a surtax on refineries “we will not be able to maintain the cap in our stations in France.” In June he said Parliament should not “take the same money from us twice.” In September, as AFP quoted him: “If somewhere there is taxation, we will draw the lessons, and there will never again be a cap at TotalEnergies.” On Masterclass he said the government “tries from time to time to talk about taxation” while “doing polls,” and that the French answer overwhelmingly that “the cap is very good, leave it to us.”

This is the “leverage” 350.org complains of when it says the company is “threatening to withdraw fuel discounts if it is taxed.” That is a fair paraphrase of statements the CEO has made repeatedly on the record. The NGO coalition, as reported by La Relève et la Peste, goes further and calls it “blackmail,” an interpretation. Put plainly: the company has told the government the price of a tax is a higher pump price, and the government has so far chosen not to test it.

The government has other tools. On October 7 it announced the release of 10 million barrels of diesel from strategic reserves, part of a G7 agreement to mobilize 100 million barrels, from early November. Lecornu expected a cut of 12 to 18 cents a litre; after a meeting at Matignon on October 12, Pouyanné said it would more likely be 8 to 12 cents in TotalEnergies stations, and 20 cents for off-road diesel used by farmers, builders and fishermen. On the day of the results, spokesperson Maud Bregeon asked the company to pass the savings on and keep the cap for now, according to BigGo Finance.

The case for the company, and the case against

What the company and its defenders say. A profit in a quarter of exceptional prices is not a profit in the long run: Pouyanné told the Assembly in 2022 that he did not know how to define a “super-profit,” that the company’s break-even point was $25 a barrel, and that it accepts “strong risk-taking in the face of volatility.” The company already pays heavily: it says it paid about $25 billion a year in corporate income and production taxes from 2022 to 2025, mostly in producing countries, including $3.5 billion in Norway in 2024, where the marginal rate on upstream oil is 78 percent. French refining, now earning record margins, lost money for years: the company says that arm had a cumulative deficit of €5.5 billion at the end of 2025. Earnings fund investment France needs: net investment of $14 to $17 billion a year from 2027 to 2032 and electricity generation growing more than 20 percent a year, according to its September strategy update, reported by Euronews. It runs French refineries and about 3,300 stations the country relies on. And the cap is itself a public service. Pouyanné says “having a big oil company in the country is useful.” Lecornu told the Senate in April that a tax raises questions about base and yield, and his government has preferred to ask the company to redistribute voluntarily.

What critics say. The question is not whether the company has bad years but who gets the windfall in this one. If a firm can fund a €500 million cap, the margin for a levy exists: $9.1 billion of adjusted net income is about €7.9 billion at the quarter’s exchange rate, and the €500 million is roughly 3 percent of the €16.8 billion that nine-month unadjusted net income of $19.5 billion comes to (this story’s arithmetic, comparing a year-end cost estimate with nine months of income). A voluntary cap can be withdrawn at any moment, as Pouyanné has promised to do if taxed. The cap has side effects: competitors cry foul, and the beneficiary pays little corporate tax in France. And shareholder payouts have grown even as drivers pay more.

Both lists are true in part. Which of them a tax could change depends on what the money does.

Where the money goes

Of the quarter’s $12.3 billion of cash flow, net investments absorbed $3.3 billion, and $11.2 billion across nine months, “in line with the annual guidance of $15 billion.” Investment did not jump with prices. What jumped was the cash left over: debt fell, and shareholders got more.

The board confirmed a third interim dividend of €0.90 per share, up 5.9 percent on 2025, and “authorized share buybacks for cancellation of $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter as well as for the first quarter 2027.” Euronews reported that at its September strategy update the board approved $2.5 billion of buybacks for the fourth quarter and $2 billion to $2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2027, against $1.5 billion in the third, adopted a policy of raising the dividend by more than 5 percent a year for 2026 to 2030, and confirmed at least 40 percent of cash flow returned to shareholders. The buyback goes from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, up two-thirds. That is the context for 350.org’s remark that the company is “promising shareholders ever-bigger payouts.” The figures bear it out.

The same update sets an ambition to hold oil and gas output near 3 million barrels of oil equivalent a day through 2035, with free cash flow in 2030 about $10 billion above 2025 at constant prices. The Q3 release records investment decisions on gas projects in Cyprus, Nigeria, the UAE and Azerbaijan, and says “all the projects contributing to achieving the production growth target of more than 3% per year by 2030 are now in execution phase.” That matches the other half of 350.org’s description of a company “expanding fossil fuel production.” It is also building electricity generation, with the power division earning $0.6 billion in the quarter. Both sit in the same press release.

The Donges refinery on the Loire estuary, seen from Lavau-sur-Loire in 2009. Photo: Pymouss / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

How much tax does TotalEnergies pay in France?

This is the most contested number in the debate, and each side uses a different yardstick. As AFP reported after Pouyanné’s June 17 hearing before the Assembly’s finance committee, the company’s documentation shows French corporate income tax of $95 million in 2024, and it says it has paid it in six years since 2015. TotalEnergies argues that France has no oil extraction, that its French refining and distribution are “structurally barely profitable,” and that its average worldwide corporate tax rate has been 43 percent since 2022, above France’s 25 percent. It says France was its third-largest country for payments of all kinds in 2024, at $2.1 billion, mostly employer social contributions.

Critics dispute the framing. The Observatoire des multinationales points to highly profitable trading subsidiaries in Switzerland and Singapore and suspects the “recurrent weakness” of reported French profit may stem from intra-group pricing; the economist Gabriel Zucman noted that nearly a quarter of 2024 pretax profit sat in a “rest of the world” category that includes Switzerland. TotalEnergies answers that its effective rate there was 18 percent, above the OECD’s 15 percent minimum, and that its transfer prices follow international quotations. The tax administration, bound by secrecy, does not comment on individual files. These are allegations and rebuttals, not findings.

Cycle racks in front of a tower at La Défense, west of Paris, bearing the Total sign (older logo). Photo: TCY / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

In February, Pouyanné confirmed the group would escape the large-company surtax for 2025 because it had no taxable profit in France, with French tax losses of about €300 million after a “catastrophic” start to the year in refining. “We would rather make profits in France and pay the tax,” he said, adding that it would pay roughly €170 to €175 million under the separate share-buyback tax. Whether this year’s record margins turn into taxable French profit, and so an ordinary tax bill, is not something the Q3 release addresses. It is the missing number in this debate.

The long, thin history of windfall taxes

In 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union adopted a mandatory temporary “solidarity contribution” on the surplus profits of crude oil, gas, coal and refining companies for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. As EY’s summary describes it, the minimum rate was 33 percent, on taxable profits more than 20 percent above the average of the four preceding years from 2018.

France’s version collected little. According to Public Sénat, the temporary solidarity contribution applied that 33 percent rate and “in reality brought in only €68.5 million.” The explanatory memorandum to the Green amendment, which is advocacy but cites figures, attributes the poor yield to two flaws: carried-forward losses, which cut the base by about 20 percent, and the exclusion of companies that trade hydrocarbons without producing them, which let nearly 72 percent of the targeted profits escape. The 2026 proposal tries to close both gaps and raises the rate to 66 percent; whether that works is untested. Sas’s amendment memo says the same fixes would have yielded around €600 million had they applied to the 2022 results. The Greens’ separate counter-budget, taxing 33 percent of additional French turnover, was costed by Sas at €2.8 billion, to be returned to about six million households as a €450 cheque, according to AFP.

Sources: Public Sénat, EY, Assemblée nationale. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The French argument in 2022 sounds familiar. In early August 2022 the Senate’s right-wing majority rejected all seven amendments for a tax on “super-profits” of oil, gas, shipping and motorway companies after an hour and a half of debate, Public Sénat reported. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire argued that “the only social revolt” of recent years came when “we created an additional tax,” a reference to the yellow vests. Bruno Retailleau asked whether, in a heatwave, ice-cream sellers would be taxed. In September 2022 Pouyanné told the Assembly the group would pay a record $30 billion in taxes worldwide that year, but that “the immense majority” went to producing countries.

The United Kingdom took a longer route. Its Energy Profits Levy was announced in May 2022 as a temporary 25 percent additional tax on UK oil and gas profits, with a sunset in December 2025. As Full Fact lays out, a Conservative government raised it to 35 percent from January 2023 and extended it to 2028, then 2029; Labour raised it to 38 percent from November 2024, extended it to March 2030 and abolished the main investment allowance.

In 2026 the question has been revived in Europe. AFP reports that five governments, Spain, Austria, Germany, Italy and Portugal, favor a European contribution on the energy sector’s exceptional profits, in the style of 2022. Lecornu said in April he had “no objection in principle” to such an initiative. Raphaël Glucksmann accused the government in September of blocking it; Bregeon replied that “France does not block this initiative.” The record leaves it unclear whether Paris is promoter, bystander or brake.

The climate ledger

350.org’s statement bundles the profit into a wider charge: its Africa program manager, Rukiya Khamis, says the company’s “years of impunity while driving human rights and climate violations across Africa must end.” That is an advocacy claim. What can be checked is narrower: what French courts have decided.

In October 2025 a Paris civil court ruled, in a case brought by NGOs including Greenpeace France and Friends of the Earth France, that TotalEnergies’ messaging on carbon neutrality and the energy transition was misleading. As the Guardian’s report summarized, it ordered the company to remove statements that it aimed for carbon neutrality by 2050 and to be a big player in the transition, the first use of France’s greenwashing law against a fossil-fuel company. According to ESG News, most of the plaintiffs’ other claims were dismissed, and the company said “no advertising or communication campaigns were condemned.” It was a civil ruling, not a criminal conviction.

On June 25, 2026 the Paris court ruled in the duty-of-vigilance case brought in 2020 by Notre Affaire à Tous and others. According to an analysis in JusticeInfo by Maud Sarliève, the court found the company’s vigilance plan legally deficient because it excluded Scope 3 emissions, those produced when customers burn its oil and gas. It gave six months to fix the plan, with the case returning on January 21, 2027. But, as TotalEnergies noted at the time, the court rejected requests to freeze new oil and gas projects or force production cuts. On July 27 the company announced an appeal, arguing that climate change as a global phenomenon falls outside the law and that it does not cover customers’ use of products: “It is not TotalEnergies that decides whether a motorist chooses to drive on petrol, biodiesel or with an electric vehicle.”

In Africa, the Mozambique LNG consortium led by TotalEnergies lifted its force majeure on November 7, 2025, more than four years after an attack on the town of Palma halted the $20 billion project; construction has restarted, with first LNG expected in 2029. The allegations 350.org makes about such projects are outside what this story can adjudicate, and its statement carries no company response.

The relevance to the tax debate is the argument on the table. One side says windfall revenue should help fund a “fair transition,” in 350.org’s words; the other says the company already finances the transition from its profits. The record shows a company holding oil and gas output near 3 million barrels a day through 2035 while saying it will grow electricity sharply and halve direct and energy-related emissions from its oil and gas activities by 2030 against 2015. Courts have found its public messaging misleading and its vigilance plan deficient, and declined to tell it to stop developing fields. That settles the legal state of play, not the economic question.

What to watch

The budget. After the Assembly’s first reading the bill goes to the Senate, whose right-wing majority rejected windfall taxes in 2022, though in April its budget rapporteur Jean-François Husson said a “contribution” was not out of the question. The government will then probably use Article 49.3. A levy could return at any stage, or not.

The cap. The company says it will end the cap if taxed, and also that it will keep it while the Middle East crisis lasts. The early-November diesel release tests the other half of policy: if the government’s 12 to 18 cents shows up at the pump, pressure eases; if the company’s 8 to 12 is nearer, the gap becomes a political issue in itself.

The war. The IEA warned that renewed attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure threaten further supply gains and called the rebound fragile. A fresh round could push prices and refining margins up again.

The election. France’s presidential election is about six months away. The NGO coalition, as quoted by La Relève et la Peste, says no candidate will be able to “dodge the question” and will have to choose “the side of profits or the side of people.” That is a campaign line and a plain prediction. The Odoxa poll found 60 percent of French people think the state should spend more on cutting fuel prices and aid despite the deficit, so the politics are not one-sided.

The courts. On January 21, 2027 the Paris court is due to review what the company has done about Scope 3. The appeal will take longer.

None of this requires a view on whether oil, capitalism or the French state is the villain. It requires a few plain observations that the numbers support. A war and a shortage have made refining and gas unusually profitable. The people paying for it at the pump are not the people collecting the margin. A company investing a steady $15 billion a year had more than $6 billion of free cash flow in the third quarter after its dividend, and is raising its payouts. A tax designed in 2022 raised little, and a new one has been drafted to avoid the same mistakes, though it has never been tested. The government has preferred a voluntary cap that the company says it will withdraw if taxed. And the Assembly, on a Wednesday evening with fewer than a third of its members present, voted 65 to 115 not to try.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Feyzin refinery: Sebleouf / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Gilets jaunes on the Champs-Élysées, 2018: Chabe01 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Palais Bourbon: DXR / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

TotalEnergies price pillar, Colmar (2023): Gzen92 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

TotalEnergies station near Mardié (2023): Sebleouf / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Donges refinery: Pymouss / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Tower at La Défense: TCY / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

Graphics (timeline, quarterly figures, windfall levies): HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is the original-content arm of The ReVolt, the news by the people. This story reflects reporting available through October 30, 2026.