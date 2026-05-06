In this episode, we sit down with renowned urban anthropologist Ida Susser to deconstruct the Yellow Vest (Gilets Jaunes) movement—a historic rupture that redefined the struggle for the welfare state in the 21st century.
Drawing from her deep expertise in social movements and class struggle, Susser explains how a specific grievance over a diesel tax evolved into a broad, intersectional defense of collective goods. We discuss the "thresholding" of social movements, the "Diesel Trap," and why the physical occupation of space remains the ultimate threat to neoliberal capital.
Susser connects the dots between the 1871 Paris Commune, the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, and the current "New Gilded Age," offering a masterclass on why democracy is a "public footpath" that must be walked to be preserved.
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/oa-mono/10.4324/9781003534518/yellow-vests-battle-democracy-ida-susser
0:04 Author Introduction
0:34 Writing Motivation
1:41 Social Transformation
2:51 Collective Goods
3:23 Movement Origins
4:31 Revolutionary Ties
5:10 Diesel Tax
6:48 Public Cuts
8:37 Legal Vests
9:13 Traffic Circles
10:05 Paris Invasion
11:10 State Belief
14:02 Paris Commune
18:55 Capital Inequality
21:34 Technology Surveillance
23:17 Physical Action
25:47 Mandela Influence
29:48 Commoning Democracy
36:56 Threshold Theory
41:20 Police Brutality
The Yellow Vests and the Battle for Democracy | Ida Susser
In this episode, we sit down with renowned urban anthropologist Ida Susser to deconstruct the Yellow Vest (Gilets Jaunes) movement—a historic rupture that redefined the struggle for the welfare state in the 21st century.