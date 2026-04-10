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GUILLOTINE DEPOT's avatar
GUILLOTINE DEPOT
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No sympathy for people who

1) Made the choice to support a usury system of debt servitude.

2) Continue their indoctrination beyond the 12 years of primary school.

3) Pursue mostly useless degrees and career that throw everything out of balance.

4) Use those degrees as an economic weapon against the people who actually produce necessities. Those who grow food, build homes, etc.

5) Graduate and immediately believe they're smarter and better than anyone who might not have chosen their field of study.

6) Fuck Institutional umbrella elitists. They're mostly enemies of humanity, stoking division, who just believe any old thing theyre told, and accept answers before their own critical questions begin to form.

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