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Pedro's avatar
Pedro
1hEdited

Go spend a few days in LA or Miami-Dade County Jail and you’ll be following me out of the country shortly. They certainly destroyed any illusions I still had that the USA is a free country.

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
1h

We are ruled by a crime syndicate who are monetising the destruction of our entire way of life. Again, this is shorthand for the last half century of “liberal democracy”, but the pretence at being nice about it has been dropped.

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