As of 2024, the United States maintains approximately 25% of the world’s total prison population despite representing a minuscule fraction of the global general population. This disparity underscores a systemic reliance on incarceration that is unparalleled in modern governance.

While the U.S. frequently critiques the human rights records of historical adversaries, the domestic reality of its “correctional” system suggests a priority focused on the management of surplus labor and the preservation of economic hierarchies under a capitalist framework.

When accounting for individuals under “correctional supervision” — a term encompassing jail, prison, probation, and parole — nearly 1 in every 40 American adults is under state control.

This represents a vast domestic surveillance and control apparatus that functions as a shadow wing of the American economy, sequestering millions of citizens who have been deemed economically redundant by the shifts of neoliberal globalization.

Since 1980, the American carceral machine has processed an astronomical number of human beings.

Over 30 million people have been cycled through the U.S. prison system in the last four decades.

This explosion was not a natural byproduct of crime rates — which have fluctuated independently of incarceration trends — but rather the result of deliberate policy choices: the “War on Drugs,” the implementation of “three-strikes” laws, and the erosion of judicial discretion through mandatory minimum sentencing.

When placed in a historical context, the scale is revealing. The Soviet Gulag system, often cited as the 20th century’s benchmark for state repression, held approximately 14 million people over its entire existence from 1930 to 1953.

The United States has more than doubled that tally in a similar timeframe.

Furthermore, there is a fundamental distinction in the underlying moral-economic intent.

The Soviet system, however brutal, utilized labor to fuel a planned economic expansion intended to industrialize a socialist state and build collective infrastructure.

In contrast, the American system functions primarily to extract profit from the poor.

In the U.S., incarceration serves as a mechanism to remove the “underclass” from a capitalist market that has no place for them, effectively hiding the failures of the market behind the walls of a cell.

While the Gulag was a harsh tool of rapid industrialization, the American prison system is a tragedy of deindustrialization and the criminalization of poverty.

The persistence of involuntary servitude in the United States is a fulfillment of its specific legal architecture. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

This “punishment clause” created a constitutional loophole that was immediately weaponized. Following the Civil War, Southern states implemented “Black Codes” to criminalize minor behaviors like “vagrancy,” allowing the state to lease out newly “criminalized” Black men to private corporations.

Today, this loophole facilitates a multibillion-dollar industry. Incarcerated individuals are compelled to work for as little as 12 to 40 cents an hour — or in states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas, nothing at all.

These workers perform essential tasks that keep the state functioning: fighting wildfires in California, processing poultry for major food brands, and manufacturing everything from military equipment to high-end furniture.

This is not “rehabilitation”; it is the extraction of surplus value from a captive workforce. Refusal to work often results in severe punitive measures, including solitary confinement or the loss of visitation rights.

By tethering the abolition of slavery to criminal conviction, the U.S. has created a perverse incentive to expand the definitions of “crime” to maintain its supply of coerced, low-cost labor.

Beyond the labor of the inmates themselves, the American carceral state has become a playground for private equity.

While “private prisons” receive significant attention, the real money lies in the secondary service markets: telecommunications, commissary, and healthcare.

Companies like Securus and Global Tel Link (GTL) have historically charged exorbitant rates for phone and video calls, forcing the families of the incarcerated — who are disproportionately low-income — to choose between hearing a loved one’s voice and buying groceries.

This “poverty tax” extends to the commissary, where basic hygiene products are sold at massive markups. In this light, the prisoner is a dual-source of revenue: a source of coerced labor for the state and a captive consumer for private vendors.

Despite the profound moral implications of state-sanctioned slavery, major religious institutions in the U.S. have remained largely silent or complicit. While some individual ministries focus on “prison outreach,” there is a notable absence of systemic opposition to the carceral state from the largest denominations.

This “eerie silence,” as noted by legal scholar Michelle Alexander, reflects a theological focus on individual “sin” rather than systemic injustice. Historically, many religious groups utilized “retributive justice” frameworks to justify punitive measures.

In a capitalist society where wealth is often equated with virtue, the poor are inherently viewed as “sinful,” making their incarceration seem morally acceptable to many religious establishments.

The lack of a coordinated religious front against the exploitation of prison labor suggests that the interests of the American religious establishment remain closely aligned with the status quo of capitalist “Law and Order.”

The American prison system is a highly efficient mechanism of economic and social control. By criminalizing poverty and leveraging a constitutional loophole to extract forced labor, the United States has constructed a modern form of slavery that persists in the shadows of its democratic rhetoric.

The system exists to manage the human fallout of a capitalist system that requires a permanent underclass.

Until the 13th Amendment is fully decoupled from the exception of “punishment for a crime,” and until the profit motive is removed from human confinement, the promise of American freedom will remain a selective privilege for the few rather than a universal right for the many.

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