Something has crystallized in the highlands of Bolivia in May 2026, something that cuts through the fog of legal euphemism and diplomatic language and reveals itself for what it is: a directive.

Not a court order, not a warrant, not a procedural instrument of liberal jurisprudence — a directive.

The government of Rodrigo Paz, the 58-year-old pro-business conservative who took office on November 8, 2025, promising to reopen Bolivia to the world after two decades of left-wing governance, has been handed a mission by Washington: neutralize Evo Morales.

The method — capture or something more permanent — remains, at least officially, a matter for the Bolivian judiciary to determine.

The former president has been in hiding in his central coca-growing stronghold of Chapare since late 2024, guarded by indigenous supporters who have promised to resist any attempt to capture him.

A Bolivian court declared Morales in absentia on May 11, 2026, after he failed to appear for his aggravated human trafficking trial in Tarija, and authorities issued an arrest warrant authorizing security forces to detain Morales anywhere in the country and prevent him from leaving Bolivia, while also ordering the freezing of his bank accounts and precautionary registration of his assets.

The physical standoff in Cochabamba is the crux of the matter. Thousands of indigenous coca growers, miners, and radical union activists have formed an unyielding human perimeter to protect Morales from state security forces — a living, breathing rebuke to the authority of the Paz administration.

Authorities first issued an arrest warrant for Morales in October 2024, but could not execute it after his supporters blocked roads for 24 days, preventing officers from reaching the region where he remains sheltered.

The thesis here is not subtle. The operational coordination between the Paz administration, the DEA, and US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) exposes the violent underside of what is being marketed as rule-of-law restoration.

What is actually unfolding is a geopolitical operation — combining international judicial pressure, narco-enforcement infrastructure, and military-intelligence networks — to liquidate Bolivia’s most powerful socialist figure and simultaneously pry open its vast mineral wealth to Western capital.

The Client State: Rodrigo Paz’s Neoliberal Dictates

To understand the Paz administration’s function in this operation, one must first understand the conditions of its emergence. Paz faced Bolivia’s worst economic crisis in 40 years, with year-on-year inflation at more than 20 percent and a chronic shortage of fuel and dollars.

He ran on a campaign slogan of “capitalism for all,” positioning himself as the pragmatic center against the excesses of both the MAS left and the hard right. But the economic emergency left him with precious little room for independent maneuver. From his first days in office, structural dependency on Washington’s goodwill was baked into the administration’s survival strategy.

After his October victory, Paz distanced himself from the ALBA bloc — of which Bolivia is part, along with Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela — and moved closer to the United States, from which his country had grown apart after the expulsion of the US ambassador in 2008, during Morales’ administration. This was not ideological preference dressed up as realpolitik — it was a fire sale of sovereignty conducted under duress.

The consequences of Paz’s early shock therapy came swiftly. His Supreme Decree 5503 ended fuel subsidies that had drained around US$2 billion annually, pushing premium gasoline from 3.74 to 6.96 bolivianos per liter and diesel from 3.72 to 9.80.

The social response was immediate. The country’s most powerful unions and various left-wing movements joined a national mobilization that, after days of intense clashes with law enforcement, forced the neoliberal government to back down.

The democratic deficit became unmistakable in the April 2026 regional vote. The recent regional elections dealt a severe blow to the right-wing government of Rodrigo Paz.

In office for less than six months, his coalition won only two of Bolivia’s nine governorships. Voters used the subnational ballot to register their view of his fuel-shock therapy, his land-conversion law, and the severe economic contraction the IMF and World Bank both now project for 2026.

A government that cannot win regional elections cannot claim a popular mandate. What it can do is lean on the instruments of external power to maintain control — and that is precisely what the Paz administration has done.

The Imperial Apparatus: DEA and SOUTHCOM Intervention

The return of the Drug Enforcement Administration to Bolivia is being presented as a law enforcement matter. It is nothing of the sort. It is a political intelligence operation wearing a narcotics badge.

In a significant foreign policy shift, Bolivia has reopened its doors to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The move, confirmed in late February 2026, ends a nearly two-decade hiatus in bilateral efforts to stem drug trafficking.

Bolivian Minister of Government Marco Oviedo told local media that DEA agents were already operating in the country: “The DEA is in Bolivia. Just as the DEA is now present, we also have cooperation from European intelligence and police bodies.”

The quiet resumption of coordination comes as Paz restores full diplomatic relations with Washington after nearly two decades in which Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party shunned the West in favor of China, Russia, Cuba and Iran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Paz’s election as a “transformative opportunity for both nations” as the Trump administration overhauls decades of US policy to try to make Washington the dominant world power in the Western Hemisphere.

The counter-narcotics framing is historically dishonest. The announcement ends an order issued under former left-wing President Evo Morales in 2008, effectively expelling all DEA agents from the country. Morales had accused the US of using drug enforcement efforts to pressure countries in Latin America to bend to its political and economic agenda. History vindicates Morales’s diagnosis.

The DEA’s return coincided not with any new surge in Bolivian cocaine production, but with the installation of a pro-Washington government and the escalation of pressure on Morales personally. The prospect of increased US involvement revived fears among Chapare coca growers, who stepped up internal security amid suspicions of a possible capture operation.

SOUTHCOM’s role remains largely covert, but its strategic context is unmistakable. The US Southern Command has for decades served as Washington’s primary instrument for regional containment of leftist movements — from the training of death squads in El Salvador to the logistical coordination of Operation Condor.

Entire regions like the Southern Cone became laboratories for repression, as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay formed a coordinated bloc of military juntas. With direct support from Washington, those regimes oversaw Operation Condor, establishing a transnational network of state terror.

Its consequences were catastrophic: 50,000 killed, tens of thousands disappeared and hundreds of thousands tortured and imprisoned.

The current “capture or arrest” directive against Morales sits within this unbroken arc. By the mid-1980s, the US had transitioned from the Cold War to the drug war in the region. US policy, underpinned by the Monroe Doctrine, has shaped the region in the decades since World War II, leading to overt and covert interventions.

Bolivia is no stranger to this pattern: the US government supported the 1971 coup led by General Hugo Banzer that toppled President Juan José Torres of Bolivia. Torres had displeased Washington by convening a People’s Assembly representing miners, unionized teachers, students and peasants. After Banzer took power, the US provided extensive military and other aid to his dictatorship. Torres, who had fled Bolivia, was kidnapped and assassinated in 1976 as part of Operation Condor.

The resource dimension is, as always, the subtext that becomes the text. Washington views Bolivia’s untapped lithium reserves — estimated at 23 million tons — as a critical asset in the race to secure battery supply chains, particularly amid China’s export restrictions.

Bolivia’s new Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo said his nation would institute new laws and regulations to attract US investment and break up China’s “monopoly” on mining its natural resources, particularly lithium. The judicial pursuit of Morales and the economic realignment toward Washington are not parallel tracks — they are the same track.

The Bastion of Resistance: Labor Unions and Popular Insurgency

Against this imperial machinery stands something the logistics of empire perpetually underestimates: organized human beings who have nothing left to lose.

Morales has remained in the Tropics of Cochabamba since October 2024, the coca-growing region in central Bolivia that has long served as his political and union fortress.

Long before he became president, Morales built his national power through coca-grower unions, rural organizing, and the anger of communities historically treated as disposable by the Bolivian state. Now that same terrain protects him. Hundreds of followers have reportedly surrounded him to prevent police from enforcing the arrest warrant.

The warning from union leadership could not be clearer. Supporter Dieter Mendoza said on Kawsachun Coca radio: “If they touch Evo Morales, this will cause an upheaval. There will be an insurgency across Bolivia.” Mendoza urged residents of the Cochabamba Tropics to remain on “high alert” and “ready for battle.”

Several of Morales’s supporters have promised that if the former president is arrested, they will launch nationwide protests. Union leader Dieter Mendoza warned that the country could descend into chaos: “If they touch Evo Morales, this is going to cause chaos. The country is going to be thrown into chaos in ways you can’t imagine.”

The strike capacity of Bolivia’s organized labor movement is not rhetorical. The multi-sectoral mobilizations earlier in 2026, triggered by Paz’s fuel subsidy removal, demonstrated that the country’s transit corridors can be paralyzed at will.

On previous occasions, police operations and judicial summons have triggered protests, road blockades, and clashes between Morales supporters and security forces. Political polarization surrounding the former leader remains one of the main sources of tension in the Andean nation.

The Aymara Red Ponchos, the warrior federation of indigenous Aymara fighters that emerged as a critical defensive force during the political crises of the 2000s and 2003’s Gas War, represent a tradition of armed popular defense that long predates Morales and will long outlast any particular administration.

Their presence around the Chapare perimeter is not symbolic — it is a military calculation. The Paz government and its Washington patrons understand that an assault on Morales’s position is not a police action but the potential ignition point of something much larger.

The Limits of Extractive Empire

The operation underway in Bolivia is not, in its essence, about a human trafficking charge. Morales himself claims this is a case of “lawfare” intended to destroy him physically and morally.

The charge serves a function that is juridically secondary and politically primary: it provides a procedural veneer for what is fundamentally a geopolitical elimination campaign against the symbolic and organizational leader of Bolivia’s sovereign resource movement.

Bolivia’s vast but underdeveloped lithium resources are at the center of a fast-moving geopolitical realignment. Morales built his presidency on resource nationalism — nationalizing hydrocarbons, confronting multinational mining companies, and insisting that Bolivia’s mineral wealth belong to Bolivians.

That model is precisely what Washington needs dismantled if the lithium of the Salar de Uyuni is to be integrated into the US-dominated battery supply chain for the coming decade’s electric vehicle transition.

But the combined might of US military infrastructure and a compliant local elite has a historical ceiling. Anti-US sentiment in Bolivia remains deep-rooted. Paz’s suggestion that the DEA might reengage in Bolivia triggered immediate backlash, especially from Morales and the coca growers’ unions.

Although Morales remains holed up in the Chapare, he can still mobilize disruptive protests. Empire can issue directives. It can fund intelligence networks, train police units, and lean on client administrations to enforce its will. What it cannot do is dissolve the collective memory of a people who have, over generations, built the organizational capacity to make their country ungovernable on demand.

The walls of the Chapare hold. The dynamite of the miners waits. And the decree from La Paz — itself a decree from Washington — confronts a living rebuttal: thousands of human beings who have decided, with full knowledge of the consequences, that the line ends here.

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