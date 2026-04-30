Before the United States fires a single missile, launches a single stealth jet, or powers a single radar station, it needs permission — not from Congress, not from the Pentagon — from China.

Each F-35 strike fighter requires 920 pounds of rare earth material. Each Arleigh Burke DDG-51 destroyer requires 5,200 pounds. A Virginia-class submarine needs 9,200 pounds.

These are not optional components. Defense lasers, batteries, displays, magnets — thousands of pounds of rare earth elements in some advanced weapons systems — are purchased in a volatile marketplace dominated by one nation: China.

And right now, the United States has roughly two months of rare earth supplies available for military use — a window so narrow that analysts say it could directly influence how long Washington could sustain any high-intensity military operation.

The 100% Club: What America Cannot Make

The USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries confirm the US is 100% net import reliant on over 15 critical minerals. Here is the hardware breakdown:

Gallium — the backbone of AESA radar, 5G, and advanced semiconductors. The US is 100% reliant on imports for gallium used in chip production. Domestic production: zero.

Germanium — essential for infrared sensors, fiber optics, and targeting systems. No shipments of Chinese wrought or unwrought germanium or gallium had been sent to the United States from China in the year prior to late 2024. The supply simply stopped.

Rare Earth Magnets — the sintered neodymium magnets inside every precision-guided missile, every stealth aircraft actuator, every sonar array. China refines over 85 percent of the world’s rare earths and produces nearly 90 percent of high-performance rare earth magnets.

Samarium — used in the nose cones of missiles and high-heat aerospace components. China produces the entire global supply of samarium. Not most of it. All of it.

Graphite — no active US graphite mines. No graphite means no battery storage, no EV transition, no grid resilience.

The US and its allies can dig minerals out of the ground. What they cannot do is refine them.

Over 35 crucial minerals extracted in the US or allied nations are currently sent to China for processing, which is unsustainable. Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths is the largest producer of separated rare earths outside of China, but still sends oxides to China for refining. The ore leaves Australia, gets processed in China, and comes back as a finished component embedded in a weapons system — that is the actual supply chain behind American military dominance.

There is no heavy rare earths separation happening in the United States at present.

In April 2025, Beijing demonstrated exactly how much leverage this gives them.

When China imposed export controls on seven of the seventeen rare earth elements in April 2025, it wasn’t just a trade policy tweak — American fighter jets, satellites, guided missiles, and submarines all rely on high-performance magnets built with rare earths like neodymium, samarium, and dysprosium.

The ban on exports to US military end-users has never been lifted. While the broader export ban on gallium, germanium and antimony was suspended until November 2026, the clause banning exports to military end-users remains in effect. Civilian tech companies can buy again. The Pentagon cannot.

The Ministry of Commerce made clear that any requests to use rare earths for military purposes will be automatically rejected.

Trump’s response? He threatened 200% tariffs if China didn’t hand over the magnets. Beijing didn’t blink.

The F-35 Is Already Compromised

The F-35 Block 4 upgrade — designed to extend radar reach, strengthen air-to-air engagement, and expand precision strike — is delayed until at least 2031 and over budget by $6 billion. A direct consequence of the rare earth chokehold.

In 2014, Chinese materials were discovered in B-1B bombers and some F-16 fighters. In September 2022, the US Air Force Chief of Staff expressed concerns about Chinese-derived products in strategic military equipment, questioning the integrity of the supply chain.

The most expensive, most advanced air force in human history is built, in part, with components sourced from the country it is supposedly designed to deter.

Recognising the crisis, the White House unveiled Project Vault, a $12 billion initiative to stockpile critical minerals and insulate American industry from punitive export restrictions.

This is the emergency response — a taxpayer-funded scramble to fix four decades of industrial negligence by offshoring the entire manufacturing base to chase quarterly profit margins.

Between 2020 and 2024, the Pentagon said it had awarded more than $439 million to establish supply chains for domestic rare earths.

For comparison, a single Virginia-class submarine costs $3.4 billion. The investment in securing the minerals to build that submarine has been a rounding error.

Industry experts estimate it will take $50–100 billion in immediate investment and 5–10 years of permitting and construction to achieve even 30% mineral independence. The clock started decades too late.

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What All This Military Spending Actually Bought

Here is the bitter irony. The machine now paralysed by mineral dependency has been running continuously since 1950 — burning through trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

Since the 1950s, US-led wars have killed millions of civilians and tens of thousands of military personnel.

The Costs of War Project at Brown University documents that post-9/11 wars alone killed 4.5–4.7 million people when indirect deaths are counted — healthcare collapse, economic destruction, displacement. The 20-year Afghanistan war cost an estimated $2.3 trillion, averaging more than $300 million per day. The Iraq War cost an estimated $2 trillion.

More veterans have died by suicide since 2001 than were killed in combat during the entire War on Terror.

None of that spending built a single rare earth refinery. None of it secured a single domestic magnet supply chain. The money went to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing — and the minerals still came from China.

The Superpower That Outsourced Its Own Power

The United States built the most expensive military in human history — and forgot to secure the materials to keep it running.

It spent 40 years treating industrial policy as socialism and the free market as gospel, while China spent those same decades methodically acquiring, refining, and controlling every critical material the US military depends on.

China is acquiring advanced weapons systems at a rate five to six times faster than the United States.

The kill switch exists. Beijing has already demonstrated it will use it.

And the only question left is whether Washington can build an alternative before the clock runs out — or whether the most powerful military machine in history will find itself grounded, literally, for want of a magnet.

Sources: RAND Corporation | CSIS Critical Minerals Security Program | Modern War Institute, West Point | Air & Space Forces Magazine | Brown University Costs of War Project | Al Jazeera | Mining.com

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