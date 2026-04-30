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CalmOm's avatar
CalmOm
7h

China moved quietly and stealthily while US pounded its chest and MIC CEO’s filled their pockets with gold.

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Bad Dreaming's avatar
Bad Dreaming
9h

The real infuriating part of this is that we could take over every country in the world but China.

It's not the raw materials we lack. Trump saying we need Greenland for rare earths is insanely stupid because WE CAN'T REFINE THEM. Which makes them useless. We let all that go to China so corporations didn't have to not make as MUCH profit by paying Americans legal wages.

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