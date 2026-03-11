The United States and Israel have carried out over 2,000 strikes inside Iran since February 28th. This war began without a congressional declaration, without a UN mandate, and against a country that the IAEA confirmed had not built a nuclear weapon and that had, in the days before the bombs fell, signaled willingness to sign a comprehensive nonproliferation agreement.

The Trump administration walked away from that deal and chose bombs. Netanyahu described it as something he’d been wanting to do for 40 years. Good to know.

Now two girls’ elementary schools have been blown up.

On the first day of strikes, the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, was hit during the school day — struck three times by three separate missiles.

The death toll reached 175 people, most of them girls aged between 7 and 12, with at least 95 more wounded. Investigations by The New York Times, CBC, NPR, and BBC concluded the United States was likely responsible.

Trump claimed without evidence that Iran bombed its own school.

Hegseth said they were “investigating.”

The UN called it a grave violation of humanitarian law.

Human Rights Watch called for it to be investigated as a war crime.

Six days later it happened again — missiles hit schools in Parand, southwest of Tehran, and by that point Iranian officials said US and Israeli strikes had killed 1,255 civilians while also destroying dozens of medical centres, street markets, and a water desalination plant.

Into all of this walked Matt Schlapp.

Schlapp runs CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference, the flagship institution of the American right, where Republican presidential candidates come to prove their ideological credentials.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, while journalist Peter Beinart argued those girls would still be alive if the US and Israel hadn’t attacked a country that poses no serious threat to them, Schlapp cut in: “They’d be alive in a burka.” He continued: it was “hypocritical” to call the attacks harmful to women and children, because those girls “would be… live a life in a barbaric, unequal society behind a burqa, with no ability to make career choices.” When another panelist asked “so just kill them?”, Schlapp pushed on.

He got the clothes wrong, by the way. Women and girls in Iran are not required to wear a burqa. Under the regime’s laws they are required to wear a hijab — a headscarf — along with modest clothing. As journalist Yashar Ali pointed out, Iranian schoolgirls wear a headscarf, a school uniform, and a long coat. “Confusing Iran with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan,” Ali wrote, “shows a basic ignorance about the country Matt claims to be lecturing the world about.”

The man justifying the murder of Iranian children on international television used the wrong word for their clothes. He needed “burka” as a prop — a way of smearing 70 million people with a single image of backwardness — and accuracy was simply beside the point.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

Women in Iran have high rates of education and make up the majority of university graduates. That never gets mentioned.

Schlapp has his own documented history of alleged sexual misconduct — accused of groping a campaign staffer, accused of making unwanted advances on CPAC staffers. He kept his job. He kept his platform. Leading Republicans did not care what he said about those dead girls. No resignations. No rebukes. The machine kept running, because the logic underneath his words is the same logic the machine runs on: Iranian lives are cheap, Iranian children are acceptable losses, “barbaric” is something they simply are, and nothing that happens to them requires the same moral accounting America applies to itself.

That logic has a data problem.

Iran’s intentional homicide rate sits at approximately 3 per 100,000 people. The United States’ is approximately 4.7 — nearly 60% higher. Homicide rate is the single most reliable international crime metric: hard to fake, consistently reported across legal systems, hard to misclassify.

The country called barbaric has a lower murder rate than the country calling it barbaric.

In raw terms, Iran records roughly 30 murders per million residents. The United States records around 42 per million — nearly 40% more American murders per million people.

In absolute numbers: approximately 2,215 murders annually in Iran against approximately 12,996 in the United States. Yes, America has four times the population. The math still doesn’t close into anything the American government should be comfortable with while bombing other countries for being unsafe.

A massive part of why America’s murder rate is so much higher is guns. Iran has approximately 7.3 firearms per 100 residents. The United States has 88.8 — twelve times more.

Roughly 80% of American murders are committed with firearms, meaning the single biggest driver of America’s violent death rate is a deliberate, sustained political choice made by legislators who are financially dependent on an industry that profits from the violence.

Twenty children were executed in an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. America responded by doing functionally nothing — not universal background checks, not assault weapons restrictions, nothing.

A country that looked at Sandy Hook and shrugged its way back to business has no standing whatsoever to point at anyone else’s dead children…

On broad international crime indexes, Iran scores around 54.9 and the United States scores around 55.8 — nearly identical, America fractionally worse. These composite measures capture everything from property crime to how safe people actually feel walking home at night.

The enormous civilizational gap that supposedly justifies bombing girls’ schools doesn’t appear in any index that actually tries to measure crime. Not one. On survey-based measures of fear of violent hate crime specifically, Iran scores approximately 18.1 and the United States scores approximately 32.6 — nearly double.

These are residents describing their own lived experience of safety and fear, and Americans report being dramatically more afraid of hate-driven violence than Iranians do.

Iran sets the age of criminal responsibility at approximately 9. In parts of the United States, it can be as low as 6. America prosecutes six-year-olds in criminal court. It incarcerates children at rates that horrify most of the developed world.

When a society treats its own children as threats to be prosecuted and caged, it is not especially surprising that it treats other people’s children as acceptable losses in a military campaign.

Now here’s the part where someone usually says: but American crime is falling. Forget it. The data those headlines are built on is rotten, and it is rotten in ways that directly benefit a massively over-funded police apparatus with powerful financial and political incentives to make the numbers look better than they are.

The national homicide clearance rate — the share of murders that actually get solved — hit an all-time low of 52.3% in 2022, the lowest ever reported by the FBI. In 1962, the FBI reported a national clearance rate of 93%.

Several major cities including Chicago have seen clearance rates dip into the low to mid-30% range, making the U.S. among the worst at solving murders in the industrialized world.

Germany, by comparison, consistently clears well over 90% of its murders. Nearly half of all murders in America go completely unsolved. The killers are still out there.

The violence continues unaddressed. And according to the Murder Accountability Project, nearly 346,000 homicide cases went unsolved from 1965 to 2023. That is not a crime statistic. That is a catalogue of impunity.

The reporting problem is worse still. In 2021, roughly 7,000 of the nation’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies — covering approximately 35% of the U.S. population — simply did not submit crime data to the FBI at all. The gap included New York City, Los Angeles, and most agencies in California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida — some of the most populous states in the country.

A criminology professor at the University of Maryland put it plainly: making estimates when 35% of the data is missing “is not malpractice necessarily, but you don’t want to do that.”

When the FBI did release its 2021 national crime figures, it admitted the data could show crime going up, going down, or staying exactly the same — all three scenarios were plausible given the holes. That is what America’s celebrated crime statistics actually look like up close.

Across majority-Muslim countries with similar socioeconomic conditions to Iran, homicide rates average around 2.1 to 2.4 per 100,000 — roughly half the U.S. rate. Iran is not some anomaly outperforming its own culture. It is a society functioning normally within its region.

America is the outlier: punching far above its weight in violent death, unable to solve half its murders, unable to accurately count the other half, flooding its streets with more guns per capita than any nation on earth, prosecuting children in criminal court, and simultaneously bombing other countries’ schools while explaining that the children inside were better off dead.

The Defense Intelligence Agency concluded it would be a decade before Iran could threaten the United States directly.

Iran posed no imminent threat. The strikes were unconstitutional according to lawmakers from both parties. Experts now warn the war may have turned Iran from a country with nuclear latency into one with a nuclear grievance — meaning the entire operation manufactured the threat it claimed to be preventing. A forty-year wish, granted with American bombs and American money, while American cities can’t solve half their murders and American politicians explain why dead Iranian schoolchildren are a mercy.

Seventy million people live in Iran. They have universities, families, traffic jams, arguments about football. Their children were going to school on a Saturday morning at a place called Shajareh Tayyebeh. The Good Tree. Three Tomahawks hit it before lunch.

The head of CPAC went on television and called it fine. Got the clothes wrong. Kept his job.

This is who we are.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com