Some of the highest literacy rates on Earth belong to nations that the United States has spent decades sanctioning, isolating, and condemning. North Korea reports 100% adult literacy — a figure listed in the CIA World Factbook. Cuba sits at 99.6%, the direct legacy of a post-revolution literacy campaign that mobilized an entire nation in a single year. Post-Soviet states like Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, still operating on the infrastructure of socialist mass education, report rates between 99.6% and 100%.

The United States, with a GDP per capita of roughly $76,000 — more than 40 times North Korea’s — scores far lower. According to the OECD’s 2023 Survey of Adult Skills, 28% of American adults scored at Level 1 or below in literacy — meaning they can handle only short, simple sentences with minimal structure. The National Center for Education Statistics found that adults scoring at or below Level 1 increased 9 percentage points between 2017 and 2023.

Literacy rate vs. GDP per capita:

Country Literacy Rate GDP per Capita (USD) North Korea ~100% ~$1,800 Cuba 99.6% ~$9,500 Uzbekistan ~100% ~$2,200 Belarus 99.7% ~$7,800 Kazakhstan 99.8% ~$12,000 United States ~79% functional ~$76,000

Socialist governments, whatever their other failures, treated mass education as a state function rather than a marketplace commodity. Cuba’s 1961 literacy campaign deployed over 250,000 volunteer teachers across the island in a single year, slashing illiteracy from roughly 24% to under 4% in twelve months. The Soviet educational infrastructure built compulsory, technically rigorous school systems across Central Asia that still outperform American benchmarks today.

The United States, by contrast, has spent decades treating education as a consumer product: defunding public schools, saddling students with debt, and watching functional illiteracy climb while the stock market hits record highs.

The literacy gap sits within a broader pattern of measurable decline in American civic and intellectual life. Here is what that looks like in the data.

1. Political Illiteracy: More Than Half of Americans Can’t Name Their Own Government

In 2022, the Annenberg Public Policy Center’s annual Constitution Day Civics Survey found that only 47% of American adults could name all three branches of their own government — the executive, legislative, and judicial. That was down sharply from 56% the year before. One in four Americans could not name a single branch.

The three branches of government underpin checks and balances, impeachment, judicial review — every civic mechanism that protects the population from executive overreach. A quarter of the country cannot name them.

In 2016, only 26% of Americans could name all three branches — the lowest in the survey’s recorded history at that point. The numbers improved during Trump’s first term, when government became impossible to ignore, then dropped again afterward. Civic knowledge tracks news cycle intensity rather than stable baseline understanding.

The same survey found that only 6% of Americans could list the right to petition the government as a First Amendment protection, while 9% incorrectly listed the right to bear arms — a Second Amendment right — as a First Amendment protection.

2. Scientific Illiteracy: A Third of Americans Can’t Navigate Basic Scientific Reasoning

According to the National Science Foundation’s Science and Engineering Indicators, roughly a third of American adults believe that science produces “unchanging core principles and truths” rather than findings meant to be continuously tested and updated. Whether someone holds that view determines how they process new scientific information — whether they can update their understanding when evidence changes, or whether they treat any revision as proof the science was wrong to begin with.

The NSF found that most American adults learn about science from general news sources or social media — platforms “typically unmoderated by a professional science editor,” where study limitations, methodology, and context are routinely stripped out. Strong opinions about science can coexist with minimal ability to evaluate scientific claims, and in the U.S. they frequently do.

The practical stakes are significant: public health policy during pandemics, climate legislation, vaccine uptake, energy infrastructure decisions all get shaped by public understanding of science. The Pew Research Center has documented similar patterns across decades of surveys on scientific knowledge, with Americans’ awareness of basic science concepts uneven and education-dependent, and significant racial and socioeconomic disparities throughout.

3. Financial Illiteracy: Nearly Three Quarters of Americans Can’t Pass a Basic Money Quiz

The FINRA Foundation’s National Financial Capability Study — the most comprehensive ongoing survey of American financial knowledge — has run every three years since 2009. The trajectory is consistent and grim. In the most recent wave, only 27% of American adults passed a basic seven-question quiz on financial concepts including inflation, interest rates, and probability. The average score was 3.3 out of 7 — in school terms, an F.

An earlier wave of the same study found that only 28% of respondents knew what happens to bond prices when interest rates fall. Less than half could answer basic questions about financial risk. The pass rate has declined consistently since 2009, and the FINRA Foundation’s own longitudinal analysis found steady declines in financial literacy across a 12-year period, with the largest drops in knowledge about inflation and risk diversification — the exact concepts most relevant to everyday financial survival.

Americans who don’t understand compound interest are more vulnerable to payday lenders, predatory credit card companies, and adjustable-rate mortgage brokers. Americans who don’t understand inflation absorbed whatever explanation for rising prices their media ecosystem provided. Americans who can’t evaluate financial risk are the population that lost savings in 2008 and faces similar exposure in future downturns. In an economy where housing, healthcare, retirement, and education are all mediated through complex financial instruments, that knowledge gap transfers wealth upward systematically.

4. Public Health

The United States has an adult obesity rate of approximately 42% — the highest among developed nations, with downstream effects on rates of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, joint deterioration, and mortality.

The obesity rate is unevenly distributed across the population, concentrated in low-income areas with limited access to fresh food, high exposure to ultra-processed products engineered to override satiety signals, and agricultural subsidies that make corn syrup cheaper than vegetables. A healthcare system that generates more revenue treating chronic disease than preventing it has limited structural incentive to address the upstream causes.

Layered on top is commercial health misinformation: supplements marketed as cures, fad diets funded by industry, social media fitness culture that conflates aesthetics with health. The U.S. is also the only developed country where drug prices are not negotiated at the national level, meaning treatments for conditions the food system produces remain unaffordable for the people most exposed to those conditions.

5. Gun Deaths: A Preventable Daily Emergency Treated as Background Noise

In 2023, 46,728 people died of gun-related injuries in the United States, according to CDC data analyzed by the Pew Research Center. While that number represented a small decline from the 2021 peak of 48,830, it remained among the highest annual totals on record. That works out to roughly 128 people per day — a figure that Everytown Research rounds to “nearly 130 people killed with guns every day.”

To put this in comparative context: the firearm homicide rate in the United States is nearly 25 times higher than in other high-income countries. The firearm suicide rate is nearly 10 times that of peer nations. The U.S. has half the population of the other 22 high-income nations studied, yet accounts for 82% of gun deaths among that group.

Other high-income countries have experienced mass shootings and responded with legislation that produced measurable reductions in gun deaths. The U.S. legislative response has been, at best, incremental local measures. In 2023, 350 shootings occurred in K-12 schools alone. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American children. The gap between the scale of the problem and the legislative response reflects the sustained influence of a well-financed lobbying apparatus that has blocked federal action for decades.

6. Education Rankings: The Land of Opportunity Can’t Teach Math

The 2022 PISA assessment found that U.S. students ranked 26th in mathematics out of 81 participating school systems, with the U.S. math score described by the OECD as “among the lowest ever measured by PISA in mathematics” for this country.

As FutureEd’s analysis noted, the slight improvement in U.S. rankings came because other nations declined more steeply, not because American scores improved. More than one-third of American 15-year-olds were classified as low performers in math, “unable to compare distances between two routes or convert prices into a different currency.”

American student performance has been declining or stagnant for two decades. The pandemic accelerated existing trends. Federal education spending shifted heavily toward standardized testing infrastructure over the same period, while the kind of sustained instructional support that builds long-term competency was reduced.

7. Energy Illiteracy: Half the Country Doesn’t Know Where the Lights Come From

A 2023 poll found that roughly half of Americans cannot accurately identify the primary sources of electricity in their own country. Evaluating energy policy claims — on grid reliability, the transition to renewables, nuclear expansion, or fossil fuel dependence — requires that baseline knowledge. Without it, those assessments get made through cultural identity and partisan affiliation instead.

8. Self-Perception vs. Reality: A Nation That Thinks It’s Beloved

Multiple international surveys consistently show that the United States is viewed with significant skepticism, distrust, or hostility across large portions of the world — from the Middle East, where American military interventions have produced generations of consequences, to Europe, where American political instability has eroded confidence in the reliability of the alliance, to Latin America, where U.S. economic and political interference has a century-long documented history.

Yet surveys of Americans consistently find that a large majority believe the U.S. is more globally popular and trusted than it actually is. Foreign policy built on that assumption proceeds from premises about American benevolence and popularity that the rest of the world does not share — which shapes how military and economic interventions get sold to the domestic public, and how those interventions land internationally.

9. Geographic Illiteracy: Sending Troops to Places You Can’t Find

A 2014 Washington Post survey found that only 16% of Americans could locate Ukraine on a world map — just weeks after Russia’s annexation of Crimea had made Ukraine the most talked-about country on the planet. Several dozen respondents placed Ukraine in Greenland. Around 40 placed it in Canada. Fifteen placed it somewhere within the United States itself.

The Post also found that the less Americans knew about Ukraine’s location, the more likely they were to support military intervention there. The same pattern appeared in a 2017 experiment on North Korea: respondents who could locate it on a map were significantly more likely to prefer diplomatic solutions, while those who couldn’t were more likely to support military action. A 2006 National Geographic-Roper survey found that after three years of war in Iraq, only 37% of young Americans could find it on a map.

Geographer Harm de Blij described the American public as “the geographically most illiterate society of consequence on the planet, at a time when United States power can affect countries and peoples around the world.” A population that cannot locate the countries its government wages war in has limited basis to evaluate those decisions.

10. Media and Misinformation: A Third of Headlines Fail the Smell Test

A YouGov survey in 2023 tested 1,516 American adults on their ability to distinguish real headlines from AI-generated fake ones. On average, Americans failed to correctly classify one-third of the headlines presented to them. The problem was not evenly distributed — younger adults, social media news consumers, and Republicans performed worse than average — but no group demonstrated reliable ability to distinguish credible information from fabricated content.

A multi-university study from the same period — the COVID States Project, involving Northwestern, Harvard, Northeastern, and Rutgers — found that 41% of Americans believed at least one demonstrably false political claim, while another large segment reported being “uncertain” about false claims they couldn’t definitively reject. Only 8% of nearly 25,000 survey respondents correctly identified all false political claims presented to them.

The Stanford Graduate School of Education’s foundational research — which assessed more than 7,800 students from middle school through college — described students’ ability to evaluate online information as “bleak” and “a threat to democracy.” Researchers said they were “shocked” by how consistently students failed to verify sources, evaluate credibility, or distinguish between sponsored content, fringe sources, and legitimate journalism.

The proliferation of algorithmically optimized content, the collapse of local journalism, the decline of media literacy education, and the deliberate seeding of doubt about authoritative sources by politically and commercially motivated actors have combined to produce a population that cannot reliably distinguish true information from fabricated content.

Putting It Together…

Socialist states that achieved near-universal literacy had a structural incentive to produce technically capable, informed citizens — literacy was tied to national legitimacy and collective economic output.

The United States built a different kind of economy, one in which the financial services industry profits from borrowers who don’t understand compound interest, pharmaceutical companies set prices for patients who can’t evaluate alternatives, defense budgets get approved by voters who can’t locate the relevant countries on a map, and media platforms generate revenue from engagement driven by outrage rather than information.

Five decades of defunded public schools, dismantled local journalism, algorithmically optimized content platforms, and an education system reoriented toward standardized test performance have produced the numbers documented above.

Cuba, North Korea, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan — all operating with a fraction of American GDP — built educational systems that achieved near-universal literacy. The United States, across the same period, produced the deficits this article documents. Both outcomes reflect sustained policy choices.

Sources: CIA World Factbook; OECD Survey of Adult Skills 2023; NCES/Wikipedia Literacy in the United States; Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey 2022; NSF Science & Engineering Indicators 2024; Pew Research Center science knowledge surveys; FINRA Foundation National Financial Capability Study; FINRA financial literacy decline analysis; Pew Research Center gun deaths analysis 2025; Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions; Everytown Research gun violence data; PISA 2022 U.S. results — Chalkbeat; FutureEd PISA analysis; GeoCurrents: Geographical Illiteracy and U.S. Foreign Policy; NYT: North Korea map and diplomacy; National Geographic-Roper 2006 Geographic Literacy Survey; YouGov fake news survey 2023; Northwestern/COVID States Project misinformation study 2023; Stanford GSE civic online reasoning study