HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dirk Diggler's avatar
Dirk Diggler
1h

North Korea doesn't have low IQ minorities or illegal wetbacks.

Reply
Share
Rachel Baldes's avatar
Rachel Baldes
2h

Gaza also has much higher literacy rates than the US.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture