The United States accounts for more documented serial killers than the next ten countries combined. It has roughly 3,600 documented historical cases. England, second on that list, has around 196. The FBI estimates 25–50 active serial killers are operating in the U.S. at any given time, and that figure covers only those already identified. The actual number, buried inside hundreds of thousands of unsolved homicides, is likely far higher.

The standard response is to attribute this to American gun culture, fragmented law enforcement, or some vague notion of cultural violence. All of those are factors. But the deeper structural driver — the one that creates both the killers and their victims, and that ensures so many cases stay unsolved — is economic. Specifically: extreme inequality, concentrated poverty, and a political system that has decided the people most vulnerable to serial predators are not worth protecting.

Who Gets Killed

Serial murder cases involving sex worker victims accounted for 32% of all U.S. serial murder cases with female victims from 1970 to 2009. Killers who target sex workers accumulate more victims on average and operate for longer before being caught.

The standard media portrayal of serial killers as criminal masterminds who outsmart police is largely false. Serial killers are opportunists. They target marginalized and vulnerable populations — specifically street sex workers, who become easy targets because of their precarious legal status. The same pattern holds for the homeless, drug users, undocumented migrants, and others whose disappearances attract minimal official attention.

Victims drawn from these groups are outside effective systems of guardianship. They are targeted not only because they are more accessible, but because their deaths are less likely to generate timely investigation or legal consequences.

The question of why America produces so many serial killers is, to a significant degree, a question of why America produces so many people that no one will look for.

Inequality Creates Victim Pools

A study covering U.S. data from 1990 to 2020 found that states with the highest levels of poverty and income disparity experienced the most significant spikes in homicide rates. Poverty and inequality independently and jointly contributed to higher homicide rates.

Across dozens of cross-national studies, the most consistent predictor of homicide rates has proven to be economic inequality, measured by the Gini index. The U.S. Gini coefficient sits around 0.39–0.41, substantially higher than Germany (0.31), the UK (0.33), or Japan (0.33). Among peer nations, the U.S. is an outlier on inequality by essentially the same margin it is an outlier on serial killing.

The mechanism is not mysterious. Poverty and social deprivation create alienation and limit access to resources that provide healthier outlets for psychological distress.

More concretely: inequality produces large populations of economically desperate people with minimal social safety nets, minimal legal protections, and minimal political representation.

Sex workers, homeless people, undocumented workers — these are populations that exist at the intersection of economic deprivation and legal marginalization, and they are the primary victim pools that serial killers exploit.

Research on areas of poverty finds that economic instability creates large pools of potential victims by concentrating people in high-risk lifestyles with reduced guardianship.

Criminalization Makes Victims Invisible

The United States criminalizes poverty in ways that peer nations do not. Sex work is illegal across most of the country.

Homelessness is increasingly criminalized through anti-camping and anti-loitering laws.

Drug use routes people through the criminal justice system in ways that sever ties to family and institutional support.

The direct consequence is that victims in these populations have strong incentives not to report violence to police — both because they fear arrest and because experience tells them their cases will not be treated as priorities.

Lonnie Franklin Jr., the “Grim Sleeper,” terrorized sex workers and drug users in South Los Angeles for two decades before he was caught. As one former sex worker who knew Franklin said: “The police don’t care because these are Black women.”

The disappearance of marginalized victims is less likely to be immediately noticed and reported to police, which delays investigation and increases the likelihood that evidence is lost or destroyed. This is not a failure of individual officers — it is the predictable outcome of a system that has legally and economically pushed certain populations outside its protection.

Germany and the UK, which show a fraction of the U.S.’s serial killing rate, have different regulatory frameworks for sex work, stronger social safety nets that reduce extreme poverty, and universal healthcare that keeps more people inside institutional systems — and therefore inside systems of oversight and guardianship.

The Clearance Rate Problem Is Also Economic

The U.S. homicide clearance rate was roughly 58% in 2023 — meaning more than four in ten murders go unsolved.

Nearly 340,000 homicides went unsolved between 1965 and 2021, according to FBI data analyzed by the Murder Accountability Project. Germany and the UK consistently clear over 90% of homicides.

Part of this gap is resources. Thomas Hargrove, founder of the Murder Accountability Project, describes the failure to solve murders as “a failure of political will to apply the necessary resources.” American homicide detectives in many jurisdictions carry caseloads far above what allows for thorough investigation.

But it is also about whose murders get resources. The mutual mistrust between police and communities — itself a product of over-policing of poor and minority neighborhoods — produces fewer witnesses, which produces more unsolved killings, which deepens the mistrust. The communities that generate the most serial killing victims are precisely the communities that have the worst relationships with law enforcement.

A killer who targets sex workers or homeless people in a city where only one in three murders results in an arrest is operating with a very low probability of detection. That probability is not an accident. It is the result of decisions made at the policy level about which lives to fund and which to abandon.

The Cultural Component

One researcher on serial killing put it plainly: “There’s an interesting argument that we are a sociopathic culture to begin with, and that then leads to serial murder.” This is worth taking seriously.

American culture has a specific relationship to disposability. The same economic system that generates extreme inequality also generates a cultural logic in which people who cannot sustain themselves through legal market participation are regarded as having failed — and are, implicitly, available for exploitation. Serial killers tend to prey upon what criminologists call “modernity’s disposable classes” — the homeless, sex workers, migrant workers, the isolated. Their deaths are treated as unremarkable because the culture has already decided these people are unremarkable.

A multilevel study of 33 countries found that each standard deviation increase in income inequality corresponded to a 0.82 standard deviation increase in homicide rates — an effect mediated significantly by the erosion of interpersonal trust that accompanies high inequality. High inequality doesn’t just leave some people poor.

It fractures the social fabric in ways that reduce the informal guardianship — neighbors who notice, communities that report, institutions that intervene — that protects potential victims.

What the Comparison Actually Shows

The psychological research on what produces serial killers — childhood trauma, certain personality profiles, histories of abuse — is not unique to the United States.

What is unique is the combination of: a large economically marginalized population with limited legal protection, a law enforcement system that consistently under-investigates crimes against that population, a criminal justice framework that criminalizes poverty rather than addressing it, and extreme inequality that produces both the killers and the conditions under which they operate undetected.

The research consensus is that poverty is a major interacting factor behind elevated homicide rates in U.S. cities: it concentrates risk, shapes environments where lethal encounters occur, and magnifies vulnerability to repeat victimization.

Serial killing at the American scale is not a law enforcement problem with an economic backdrop.

It is an economic problem with a law enforcement dimension. The victims exist because of how the economy is structured.

The killers operate undetected because the victims don’t matter enough to the political system to fund their investigation. And the cultural appetite for true crime content — which treats serial killers as subjects of fascination and their victims as supporting characters — reflects and reinforces the same hierarchy of disposability that makes the whole system possible.

