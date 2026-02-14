In 2021, when the United Nations General Assembly brought a resolution to the floor affirming that access to food is a fundamental human right, 180 countries voted in favor.

Two voted no: the United States and Israel.

Out of the 193 UN member states, only these two — both wealthy, food-secure countries — decided that food as a human right was a bridge too far.

The United States produces enough food to feed its population several times over and exports billions of dollars in agricultural products annually. Yet it stood alone with Israel in rejecting what should be the most basic, uncontroversial principle imaginable: that human beings deserve to eat.

The U.S. defense? Technical objections.

American diplomats complained the resolution contained provisions they found “unbalanced, inaccurate, and unwise.” The U.S. representative stated flatly: “The United States does not recognize the right to food, which does not have a definition in international law.”

This is diplomatic speak for “we agree with the concept, just not when it might require us to do anything about it.”

When a country votes against recognizing food as a human right, it’s making a calculated decision that economic interests matter more than hungry children.

The real sticking point? The phrase “food sovereignty.” That term implies communities should have the right to control their own food systems — decide what they grow, how they grow it, and for whom. In other words, it threatens the global agribusiness model the U.S. has spent decades building and exporting.

If food is a right, it becomes much harder to justify seed patents that trap farmers in corporate dependency. It becomes harder to justify trade policies that prioritize exports over local food security. It becomes harder to justify letting corporations own the genetic code of crops.

The U.S. objection is rooted in protecting corporate agricultural profits. Period.

The Moral Bankruptcy on Display

Here’s what makes this vote unconscionable: neither country faced any real consequences for voting yes. This wasn’t binding legislation. It was a symbolic affirmation that starvation is a moral outrage.

And yet both countries said no.

While 180 nations — including countries facing genuine food insecurity, political instability, and economic hardship — voted to affirm this basic human dignity, two of the world’s most powerful nations refused.

Cuba’s delegate put it simply: “Hunger is a violation of human dignity.” The U.S. has blocked consensus on this text for four years running.

Critics might argue this was merely symbolic. But symbols matter.

When America Stands Nearly Alone

This isn’t the only time the U.S. has stood in a tiny minority at the UN, rejecting what most of the world considers basic human decency. It’s part of a pattern.

Palestinian Statehood (2012): When the UN voted to upgrade Palestine to non-member observer state status, the result was 138 in favor, 9 against. The U.S. voted no, alongside Israel, Canada, Czech Republic, and a handful of Pacific microstates.

The U.S. representative insisted “there’s only one route to Palestinian statehood” and it runs through direct negotiations with Israel — the same Israel that continues to expand illegal settlements and block any meaningful negotiations. This vote happened after years of stalled talks. The Palestinians went to the UN as a last resort. The U.S. blocked them anyway.

Gaza Ceasefire Resolutions: The U.S. has vetoed multiple UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. In February 2024, the vote was 13 in favor, 1 against (the U.S.), with the UK abstaining. In November 2024, it was 14 in favor, 1 against (the U.S.).

They demanded immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the release of hostages, unhindered humanitarian access, and compliance with international law. The U.S. vetoed them all.

While the resolutions were being debated, more than 44,000 Palestinians were killed. Civilians faced starvation. The UN warned of an explosion in preventable child deaths. And the U.S. kept vetoing.

The justification? The resolutions didn’t explicitly link the ceasefire to hostage release the way Washington wanted. So thousands more died while the U.S. quibbled over wording.

The International Criminal Court: The U.S. has consistently opposed the ICC when it threatens to investigate American or Israeli officials. In 1998, the Rome Statute creating the ICC was adopted by a vote of 120 to 7. The U.S. voted against it.

The U.S. position is clear: international law is for other countries. Not for us. Not for our allies.

When the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in 2024 for alleged war crimes in Gaza, the U.S. response was swift. The House of Representatives passed a bill to sanction ICC officials — including judges and their family members. President Trump issued an executive order calling the ICC’s actions “illegitimate and baseless.”

The U.S. provides Israel with at least $3.8 billion in military aid annually. It has sent an additional $14 billion since the Gaza war began. And it will sanction international judges before it will allow Israel to face accountability for how those weapons are used.

Look at what the U.S. consistently votes against:

Food as a human right. Palestinian self-determination. Ceasefires to stop mass civilian death. International criminal accountability.

Every vote falls into the same categories: protecting corporate interests, shielding Israel from consequences, and rejecting any international framework that could limit American or allied actions.

The U.S. claims to support human rights. It claims to support the rule of law. It claims to support democracy and freedom.

But when the entire world agrees on something — when 138 countries, 140 countries, 180 countries say yes — and America says no, those claims ring hollow.

These votes will be remembered…

Long after the diplomatic justifications are forgotten, the basic facts will remain: When nearly every country on Earth agreed that people have a right to eat, America and Israel said no. When the world demanded a ceasefire to stop children from starving, America vetoed it. When the international community tried to hold war criminals accountable, America sanctioned the judges..

In a world where millions face starvation, where children die from malnutrition, where food insecurity drives conflict and migration, two of the wealthiest nations on the planet couldn’t even bring themselves to symbolically support the idea that food is a human right.

If that doesn’t reveal something rotten at the core of American foreign policy, nothing will.

