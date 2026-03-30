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JB's avatar
JB
3h

I don’t think this will work out the way they believe it will

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
4hEdited

Perfidious Albion gonna perfid.

Whenever the locals realize that what they gave Charles I (and the exhumed corpse of Oliver Cromwell) can be given the new batch? Things might improve.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJHYAWrMdJ9/

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