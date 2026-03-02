The United States has spent decades positioning itself as the world’s moral arbiter, a beacon of democracy and human rights. Yet its actual foreign policy tells a far darker story — one of coups, assassinations, economic warfare, and unrelenting militarism.

Nowhere is this hypocrisy more glaring than in its relationship with Iran, a nation that has endured generations of U.S.-orchestrated suffering, only to be vilified when it dares to resist.

The phrase “Death to America” did not emerge from a vacuum.

It was born from the ashes of a democracy crushed by the CIA, a dictatorship propped up by Washington, and a pattern of aggression that continues to this day.

To understand why Iranians chant it, you must first understand what the U.S. did to them — and what it continues to do.

The 1953 Coup and the Birth of a Puppet Dictatorship

In 1951, Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, did something unthinkable: He nationalized Iran’s oil industry, wresting control from the British-owned Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (now BP), which had been plundering Iran’s resources for decades while paying the country almost nothing in return.

The British, furious at losing their cash cow, turned to the United States for help.

What followed was Operation Ajax, a CIA-orchestrated coup that overthrew Mossadegh and reinstalled Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, as an absolute monarch. The Shah, who had briefly fled the country during the political turmoil, returned as a U.S. puppet, ruling with an iron fist for the next 25 years.

The Shah’s Reign of Terror: SAVAK, Torture, and the Theft of a Nation’s Wealth

The Shah’s regime was not just authoritarian — it was sadistic. His secret police, SAVAK, became infamous for its torture chambers, where dissidents were beaten, electrocuted, and raped.

Political opponents disappeared. Journalists were jailed. The Shah’s lavish lifestyle — funded by Iran’s oil wealth — stood in stark contrast to the poverty and repression faced by most Iranians.

Meanwhile, the U.S. flooded Iran with military aid, turning the country into a bulwark against Soviet influence — not because Washington cared about Iranians, but because it wanted a strategic foothold in the Middle East.

The Shah’s regime was corrupt to its core, siphoning billions into Swiss bank accounts while American oil companies reaped the profits.

By the time the 1979 Islamic Revolution erupted, Iranians had had enough.

The revolution was not just about Islam — it was a rejection of U.S. imperialism. The slogan “Death to America” was not an irrational outburst; it was a direct response to decades of humiliation, theft, and violence.

And yet, the U.S. acts shocked when Iranians express rage. The audacity is staggering.

The Unending War: U.S. and Israeli Aggression Against Iran

The U.S. did not stop at overthrowing Iran’s democracy. It has spent the last seven decades waging a shadow war against the country — through sanctions, assassinations, sabotage, and military encirclement.

The 1988 Massacre in the Sky: Iran Air Flight 655

On July 3, 1988, the U.S. Navy’s USS Vincennes — operating in Iranian waters — shot down Iran Air Flight 655, a civilian Airbus A300, killing all 290 people on board, including 66 children. The U.S. claimed it was an “accident”, that the crew had “mistaken” the airliner for a fighter jet.

This was a lie.

Investigations later revealed that the Vincennes had been aggressively provoking Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf. The ship’s captain, William Rogers III, was awarded a medal for his “heroic” actions. The U.S. never apologized. No one was ever held accountable.

For Iranians, this was not just a tragedy — it was proof that the U.S. viewed their lives as expendable.

The Ring of Fire: U.S. Military Bases Encircling Iran

The U.S. maintains a network of military bases around Iran, including in:

Qatar (Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East)

Bahrain (home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet)

Kuwait (multiple bases, including Camp Arifjan)

The UAE (Al Dhafra Air Base, used for drone strikes)

Afghanistan (before the Taliban takeover, Bagram Airfield was a key staging ground for operations against Iran)

These bases are for intimidation. They exist to project U.S. power and threaten Iran with instant annihilation should it step out of line.

The U.S. and Israel’s Shadow Campaign

The U.S. and Israel have repeatedly assassinated Iranian scientists, military leaders, and officials in a decades-long campaign of terror.

In 2020, the U.S. assassinated General Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military commander, in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. The act was illegal under international law, carried out without congressional approval, and nearly sparked a full-scale war.

Israel’s Mossad has murdered at least five Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was ambushed in broad daylight in 2020 by a remote-controlled machine gun.

The U.S. and Israel have also unleashed cyberwarfare against Iran, most famously with the Stuxnet virus, which sabotaged Iran’s nuclear centrifuges and killed scientists by causing equipment malfunctions.

These are part of a coordinated strategy to weaken, destabilize, and humiliate Iran.

One of the most grotesque examples of U.S. hypocrisy is its promotion of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the Shah, as some kind of “democratic alternative” to Iran’s current government.

Reza Pahlavi is not a democrat. He is the heir to a dynasty that tortured, imprisoned, and executed thousands of Iranians. His father’s regime was one of the most brutal in modern history, and his family looted Iran’s wealth while ordinary people suffered. Today, Pahlavi lives in luxury in the U.S., where he is trotted out by neoconservatives and regime-change hawks as if he represents the “true will” of the Iranian people.

This is delusional.

Pahlavi has no real support in Iran. Most Iranians — even those who oppose the current government — remember the Shah’s reign as a time of terror. The idea that they would welcome back his son is a fantasy peddled by Washington to justify more interference.

And yet, the U.S. media uncritically platforms him, while ignoring actual Iranian dissidents who don’t fit the regime-change narrative.

While the U.S. and its media fixate on Iran’s “threat to global stability,” they conveniently ignore the war crimes committed by their own allies — crimes that expose the true brutality of Western aggression.

On February 28, 2026, during a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign on Iran, an elementary girls’ school in Minab, Hormozgan province, was directly hit by a missile.

The attack, part of a large-scale offensive targeting Iranian military and government sites, killed at least 165 people, the majority of them schoolgirls aged 6 to 12.

Iranian state media and international outlets, including Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, and AP News, confirmed the strike and its devastating toll. The school, Shajareh Tayyebeh, was reduced to rubble, with rescue workers pulling children’s bodies from the wreckage.

The U.S. and Israel claimed they were targeting nearby Revolutionary Guard facilities, but verified footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed the school was directly struck.

The UN’s education agency, UNESCO, condemned the attack as a “grave violation of humanitarian law”

The Real Threat to World Peace is U.S. Imperialism, Israeli Apartheid and Gulf Monarchy

The U.S. and Israel bomb Iran.

They assassinate its leaders.

They strangle its economy with sanctions.

They surround it with military bases.

They prop up dictators in the Gulf — monarchies that behead dissidents, enslave migrant workers, and fund extremist groups.

And yet, when Iran dares to defend itself — by supporting allies like Hezbollah or developing missile capabilities — it is branded the aggressor.

This is Orwellian.

The greatest threat to world peace is not Iran. It is the U.S.-Israel axis, which acts with total impunity, bombs sovereign nations, and manufactures consent for endless war.

The Western media, complicit in this hypocrisy, parrots U.S. talking points while ignoring the mountains of corpses left in the wake of American and Israeli militarism.

If the world wants peace, it must hold the U.S. and Israel accountable. Until then, the cycle of violence will continue — and the chants of “Death to America” will only grow louder.

