Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Heads of delegation pose in front of the “Russia-Africa, 3rd Summit, Moscow 2026” backdrop, October 28–29, 2026. Photo: as published by Al Jazeera.

For two days this week, the Grand Kremlin Palace was the most crowded room in African diplomacy. Delegations from 48 of Africa’s 54 countries came to Moscow for the third Russia-Africa summit, 22 of them led by a head of state or government, according to the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov as reported by Al Jazeera. Vladimir Putin told them Russia was the better partner. “Our business does not engage in the predatory, neo-colonial exploitation of natural and human resources,” he said, in the words Al Jazeera carried from AFP and Reuters.

A week earlier, in Xiong’an near Beijing, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi marked the first anniversary of Beijing’s Global Governance Initiative with a speech about the “rise of the Global South.” A month before that, 194 delegations filed through the General Assembly hall in New York for the opening debate of the United Nations’ 81st session, while the organization’s finances were stretched thinner than at any point in its history.

Three stages, one argument. The old order, in which Washington, London, Paris and Brussels set the terms for the poorer world, is fraying, and the question everyone is asking is what replaces it. Moscow and Beijing say the answer is a “multipolar world.” Many African governments say they want more partners, not fewer. And the UN, the one institution that is supposed to hold all of this together, is shrinking at the moment it is most needed.

This story tries to hold the competing accounts side by side. It starts from three pieces published this week: an Al Jazeera Inside Story episode asking whether Russia offers African countries an equal partnership, and two essays from CovertAction Magazine by activist writers, one praising China’s role in the Global South and one by Richard S. Dunn on whether the UN can be repaired. CovertAction is an advocacy outlet with a strong pro-China, anti-US slant. Everything we take from it is attributed to its authors, and we weigh it against reporting from Reuters, AFP, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Human Rights Watch, the Institute for Security Studies, and university research centres.

Key dates in the story. Sources: Al Jazeera, Reuters, Kremlin, Business Standard/Bloomberg, PassBlue. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What actually happened in Moscow

The summit ran October 28–29 under the motto “For Peace, Security and Development,” co-chaired by Putin and Burundi’s president Évariste Ndayishimiye, who currently chairs the African Union, according to the Kremlin’s own account. On the first day there was an economic and humanitarian forum and an exhibition of Russian technology; on the second, plenary sessions and a string of one-on-one meetings. Al Jazeera’s preview said the programme included more than 40 sessions and about 100 speakers, and that Putin was due to meet, among others, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed. The guest list also included leaders closely tied to Russia’s security role, such as Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré and Niger’s Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, where the summit’s plenary session was held. Photo: Юрий Д.К. / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

By the Kremlin’s account, the summit adopted three documents: a final declaration (Putin called it the Moscow Declaration), a declaration on cooperation in the civilian use of artificial intelligence, and an action plan for the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum covering 2027–2029. Putin said the declaration reaffirmed a commitment to “a just and democratic multipolar world order.” In his plenary speech he called Russia and Africa “natural allies” in building that order.

Then came the numbers. All of the following are claims by Putin, taken from the Kremlin transcripts, not independently audited:

Russia’s trade with African states “exceeded $27 billion” last year, up 50 percent since the 2023 summit.

Some 85 percent of settlements in that trade are now in national currencies, including the rouble.

Russia supplied more than 18 million tonnes of grain to Africa in 2025 and a further 13 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, plus more than 2.2 million tonnes of mineral fertiliser this year.

It has military and military-technical cooperation agreements with 45 African countries, has opened eight new embassies since 2023, and hosts almost 40,000 African students.

Vladimir Putin addresses the summit plenary in Moscow on October 28. Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / AP, as published by Al Jazeera.

Putin also cast Russian companies as a different kind of investor: they work “on an equal footing” with partners and, rather than extracting profits as colonial powers did, reinvest them locally. That is a pitch, and a pointed one given what the same summit’s critics say about Russia’s own record of sending troops and mercenaries into the continent. The Al Jazeera report added context that Putin’s speech did not: attacks in the Black Sea continue to disrupt grain exports from both Russia and Ukraine, and the US-Israel war on Iran has interrupted global fertiliser supplies. Russia is selling what Africa needs at a moment when the alternatives are disrupted. That is the commercial heart of the summit.

One small discrepancy is worth noting. Ushakov and the press reports put the number of heads of state or government at 22. At the closing press conference, Putin himself spoke of “twenty-one African leaders.” The difference is minor, but it is a reminder that attendance figures at these summits are political numbers.

Three summits, three scorecards

The first Russia-Africa summit, in Sochi in October 2019, drew 43 African leaders. The second, in St Petersburg in July 2023, drew 17. Moscow blamed Western pressure for the drop; analysts pointed at the Ukraine war. This year’s total of 22 is higher than 2023 but about half of 2019.

What did the earlier summits produce? Tafi Mhaka, an Al Jazeera columnist, wrote this week that Sochi generated 92 agreements and a pledge from Putin to double annual trade to $40 billion, while St Petersburg yielded 161 accords and a 2023–2026 action plan. By Mhaka’s reading of Russian trade statistics, merchandise trade with Africa reached $27.1 billion in 2025, well short of that $40 billion target. Putin’s own figure, trade that “exceeded $27 billion,” is consistent with that, and he framed it as a 50 percent rise since the last summit. Both can be true: strong growth from a low base, and a missed target. Al Jazeera’s preview noted that African trade with Russia has passed $28 billion, up from an estimated $16.8 billion in 2019, but is concentrated in a few countries and “overshadowed” by trade with China and the European Union.

The 2023 summit also offers a useful template for what the host gets and what the guests get. In an analysis written a few days afterwards, Peter Fabricius of the Institute for Security Studies noted that Putin announced free grain, 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes each, to six countries (the Central African Republic, Mali, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and Somalia), among Russia’s closest African friends. South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, Fabricius wrote, told Putin that Africans had not come for “donations” and wanted the Black Sea grain deal restored; neither demand was met. Fabricius’s verdict, in his subheading: Putin “got more out of the Russia-Africa summit than most African leaders.”

Heads of delegation at the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, October 24, 2019. Photo: Presidential Press and Information Office (Kremlin) / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What African governments say they want

It would be a mistake to read the Moscow summit only as Russian theatre. Most of the leaders who came have their own agendas, and the African Union chair was candid about them.

At the closing press conference, Ndayishimiye thanked his hosts and then set out the African side of the bargain. He said African countries were determined “to diversify their partnerships and strengthen their sovereignty.” He urged them to “combat technological dependence.” And he put the commercial ask bluntly: Russian investors should come to Africa and invest there. In the retranslated Kremlin transcript he said Africa’s young people “expect tangible results” and look forward to scholarships, energy projects and digital services. He noted the continent’s common position on reforming the UN Security Council and its wish to be better represented in the international financial institutions. He also said any external security partnership “must strengthen the African Union.”

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from the Kremlin’s English transcript of the October 29 press conference (retranslated from the original).

There are real things on offer. Mhaka cites 10.2 million tonnes of Russian wheat shipped to Africa in the first half of 2026, with Egypt the largest agricultural customer, supplies he acknowledges “meet genuine food security needs.” Rosatom is building four reactors at El Dabaa in Egypt, which Mhaka says employs more than 18,000 Egyptians. Tens of thousands of Africans study in Russia, and Al Jazeera’s reporters found students at Moscow’s Patrice Lumumba university describing the experience as formative and, for medical students, a route to skills they plan to take home. For governments squeezed by Western aid cuts and sanctions regimes, a partner offering fertiliser, grain, nuclear power and scholarships, with few lectures about governance attached, is attractive.

But the same coverage lists the costs. Mhaka points out that the El Dabaa project is financed largely through a $25 billion Russian loan that Egypt must repay with interest. A proposed petroleum pipeline between Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo would, he writes, give Russian interests 90 percent of the joint venture and the state oil company 10 percent, with a 25-year concession. A $1.2 billion ammonia and urea complex agreed with Angola’s Grupo Opaia at the 2019 summit was abandoned by the Russian fertiliser firm Uralchem in 2023. And the trade is lopsided: Mhaka reports, from Russian statistics, that Russia exported $14 billion in goods to Africa in the first eight months of 2026 while importing just $3.2 billion.

These are one columnist’s selections, and Al Jazeera labels the piece as opinion. But the pattern matches what analysts have long said about Moscow’s Africa strategy: strong on summits, security and grain, thinner on investment that builds African industry. Ndayishimiye’s own call for Russian investors to “invest there” is, in diplomatic language, a request that Moscow do more of that.

Security: from Wagner to the Africa Corps

Russia’s real edge in Africa is not trade. Al Jazeera’s preview cited a report by the African Security Analysis group saying Russia has gained “far more influence” through security than through commerce: in 2023 Russian forces, mostly from the Wagner Group, operated in only a few African countries, and the group now counts Russian missions or troops in at least nine. Putin’s figure of military cooperation agreements with 45 countries is broader and looser. Mhaka cites a Swedish Defence Research Agency count, published October 8, of at least 57 Russian military and security agreements involving 39 African countries, “many” of them limited in practice.

Russia first relied on Wagner, a Kremlin-linked mercenary network, then moved many operations to the Africa Corps, which answers to the Ministry of Defence. Wagner remains active in the Central African Republic. For allied governments, the pitch is simple: Russian forces come without human-rights conditions, and they stay.

The test this year came in Niger. On August 29, soldiers calling themselves the Armed Forces for the Restoration of the Homeland attacked Air Base 101 in Niamey, the presidential palace and the state broadcaster. Al Jazeera reported that loyalist presidential guard units held the palace while about 200 Africa Corps soldiers, backed by drones, helped retake the airbase. At least 27 people were killed and about 100 mutineers were arrested. The junta’s survival, Al Jazeera concluded, shows how far General Tchiani now relies on Russia, a shift from the original sales pitch of fighting armed groups to protecting the government itself. A Chatham House analyst quoted in the same piece noted that Niger’s Sahel allies in Mali and Burkina Faso did not react until the mutiny was over.

Security assistance has a human cost that the summit declarations do not mention. Mhaka cites Armed Conflict Location and Event Data figures showing Malian forces and the Africa Corps carried out 49 air strikes between April and August that killed 89 civilians, and a Human Rights Watch report that Africa Corps fighters killed nine people, including four children, in the village of Bombori on July 10. Those are allegations from a column citing rights monitors, and the column carries no Russian response. Mhaka also writes that Moscow “reportedly” demanded close to 14 million euros a month to deploy the Africa Corps in the Central African Republic in place of Wagner. That figure is unconfirmed.

There is also a labour story. In the run-up to the summit, Al Jazeera noted, Amnesty International’s African directors wrote an open letter urging leaders to press Moscow to end what the group calls deceptive and coercive recruitment of Africans for the war in Ukraine; the recruitment has already caused diplomatic concern in countries such as Kenya. A separate case has been documented by the Associated Press and others: young African women recruited through a work-and-study programme, Alabuga Start, to a Tatarstan economic zone that produces attack drones. The Kyiv Independent, summarising Bloomberg, reported in 2025 that Interpol’s bureau in Botswana had opened a human-trafficking inquiry into the programme. Russia denies that workers are used in military production, according to the same report. Whatever “equal partnership” means, it has to include what happens to workers who answer a recruitment ad.

China’s pitch, and the CovertAction case

Beijing offers Africa something different from Moscow: money, goods and a story about development.

The pro-China case is made at length by Stansfield Smith, a Chicago activist with ALBA Solidarity, in the CovertAction essay. He argues that China is “a predominantly peaceful power,” unlike the United States, and that its loans are given “on the basis of equality, consensus and joint benefit.” He quotes leaders including Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, and Burkina Faso’s Traoré praising China’s role, with Ortega saying Chinese help comes “without setting any conditions,” and he dismisses the “debt trap” charge. He counts one Chinese military base abroad, in Djibouti, against what he says are 750 US bases; that comparison is his own and we have not verified it. His essay is an advocacy piece, and the praise he cites comes from governments that are themselves under Western sanctions or pressure.

The facts on the ground are more mixed, and in places they support parts of Smith’s argument. At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing in September 2024, Xi Jinping promised 360 billion yuan (about $50.7 billion) over three years: 210 billion in credit lines, at least 70 billion in investment by Chinese firms, and smaller amounts in military aid and other projects, according to Reuters reports. Xi also promised 30 infrastructure projects and 30 clean-energy projects, and at least one million jobs. Reuters noted that the total was more than at the 2021 forum but below the $60 billion of 2015 and 2018, and that Beijing stopped short of the debt relief many African governments wanted. A senior BNP Paribas strategist told the news agency the issue was less the size of the money than “the lack of transparency around the terms of the debt.”

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where Xi Jinping opened the 2024 FOCAC summit. Photo: N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Since then China has moved on trade. It announced zero-tariff treatment for imports from the 53 African countries it has diplomatic relations with, starting May 1, 2026; the lone exception is Eswatini, which recognizes Taiwan. Total China-Africa trade hit a record $348 billion in 2025, up 17.7 percent, according to figures summarised by Singapore’s NTU Centre for African Studies. But Africa’s trade deficit with China jumped 64.5 percent to $102 billion, with Chinese exports (machinery, electronics, solar panels) far outpacing African raw-material sales. The NTU analysis noted concern among some observers that Africa was becoming “a dumping ground for cheap Chinese goods,” and that tariff cuts alone would not fix deeper structural problems.

Lending is a different story. The Boston University Global Development Policy Center reported in January that Chinese lending to Africa fell 46 percent in 2024 to $2.1 billion, less than 10 percent of the $28.8 billion peak in 2016. Only five countries received loans, with Angola taking $1.45 billion. Large projects have shifted from sovereign loans to investment and trade finance. That undermines both the “debt-trap” story and the glowing one: China is not flooding Africa with credit any more, and the era of giant railways and ports financed by Beijing is over.

Sources: Al Jazeera (Russia trade), NTU-SBF Centre for African Studies (China trade), Boston University GDP Center (loans). Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Infrastructure, debt and the limits of both stories

China’s physical legacy in Africa is visible, and it is a large part of why many Africans view it favourably. The African Union’s own conference centre in Addis Ababa, opened in 2012, was built with about $200 million mostly from the Chinese government, according to Wikipedia. (A 2018 French newspaper report alleging that data was copied from the building’s computers to servers in China was denied by Beijing and by the African Union.) Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, opened in 2017, was financed mostly by China Exim Bank loans and built by a Chinese state contractor.

The African Union Conference Centre in Addis Ababa. Photo: Andrew Moore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

An express passenger train on Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway. Photo: TTC dude / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The debt picture is where the stories diverge. AidData, the research lab at William & Mary, found in its widely cited Belt and Road Reboot report that Chinese lending to developing countries remained around $80 billion a year, that 55 percent of China’s loans had entered their principal repayment period (heading for 75 percent by 2030), and that borrowers owed China at least $1.1 trillion. It estimated that 80 percent of China’s overseas lending portfolio supports countries in financial distress. In other words, Beijing has become what AidData calls “the world’s largest official debt collector.” That cuts against the notion of Chinese loans as a gift, but it also suggests the “trap” is not a plot: the lender is stuck with the same distressed borrowers.

Smith, in CovertAction, leans on a well-known research finding on Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, that the project was proposed by Colombo, that Sri Lanka’s debt problems were mostly with other lenders, and that China took a lease rather than seizing collateral. He cites Chatham House for it. The “debt-trap” label has been challenged by serious scholars for several years, but the example is Asian rather than African, and Smith’s summary is his own. What is clearer from the reporting above is that terms are opaque and China has been reluctant to write off debt.

The environmental and labour record is also mixed. In February 2025 a tailings dam burst at a Chinese-owned copper mine near Kitwe in Zambia, sending acidic waste into a branch of the Kafue River. According to AFP, 176 residents filed an $80 billion lawsuit against the owner, Sino-Metals Leach, and a neighbouring company; the company announced about 50 million litres had spilled, while a pollution-control firm said the real figure was around 20 times higher. These are allegations in court filings, and the cases have not been decided. They illustrate why African civil society asks of every partner, Chinese, Russian or Western, who audits the contract, who enforces the safety standard, and who pays when it fails.

Beijing’s political message to the Global South was front and centre again on October 23. Wang Yi told the opening of the Global Governance Forum in Xiong’an that the Global Governance Initiative had been endorsed by “more than 160 countries and international organizations,” according to the Chinese foreign ministry’s own text, and that the Global South “must enjoy greater representation and say in international affairs.” On the Security Council, he said reform should make it a priority to meet Africa’s aspiration “through special arrangements.” The phrase stops short of saying whether that means permanent seats with a veto, which is what the African Union has long demanded. Beijing says it supports Africa. It does not say how much it is willing to give up.

The West’s retreat

None of this would be as persuasive if the alternatives were more generous. They are not, and the past 18 months have made that plain.

On July 1, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that “USAID will officially cease to implement foreign assistance,” with programmes the administration considered aligned with US interests moved to the State Department, as ABC News reported. A study published in The Lancet the day before projected that the cuts could contribute to more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030, nearly a third of them children under five. That is a model projection, not a body count, and a State Department official told reporters such studies “misapprehend” the administration’s new vision for foreign assistance. But the retreat itself is documented: the OECD reported in April that official development assistance from its members fell 23.1 percent in real terms in 2025 to $174.3 billion, the largest annual drop on record. The United States alone accounted for three-quarters of the decline, with its aid down 56.9 percent. Five donors, including France, Germany, Japan and Britain, accounted for 95.7 percent of the fall.

Europe’s offer is a long list of announcements. The Center for Global Development noted ahead of the AU-EU summit in Luanda last November that the EU said its €300 billion Global Gateway programme was fully committed, but that commitments are not disbursements and about 90 percent of the funding still counts as official development assistance, which lets Brussels present private investment partly backed by public funds as aid. Washington’s trade preference scheme for Africa, AGOA, lapsed in September 2025 and was later restored in stages; Ecofin Agency reported that Congress voted 370 to 48 on September 1 to extend it to the end of 2028.

The upshot, for African finance ministries, is not a choice between good and bad partners. It is a choice among several partners, none of whom is giving up much, all of whom want something. That is the reality behind the word “multipolar.” It is a description of a market in which African governments have more bidders than they did in 2000 and less money from any single one than they would like.

The UN at 81

On September 8, the General Assembly’s 81st session opened in New York, with Bangladesh’s foreign minister Khalilur Rahman as president. The general debate, whose theme was “restoring trust,” ran from September 22 to 28. Rahman said in his closing remarks that 194 delegations had taken part, including 113 heads of state and government; Xinhua’s summary of the debate added that artificial intelligence, once on the margins of such discussions, had moved to the centre.

The General Assembly hall at UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Mojnsen / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Richard Dunn’s CovertAction essay is a long indictment of how the body has handled this period. He argues that the UN practises “double standards,” sanctioning countries it dislikes while turning a deaf ear to those it favours; that permanent members have used the veto to quash General Assembly majorities; and that Africa, with 54 countries and a population he puts at 1.6 billion, has no reason to lack a permanent Security Council seat. He criticises the lack of consequences for Charter violations, the US stance on Iran and on Cuba, and the sanctions placed on UN officials such as the special rapporteur Francesca Albanese. His framing of Gaza and of several other conflicts is the view of an activist writer and uses legal characterisations that are contested. One reader commented under the piece that the essay does not scrutinise the vetoes and conduct of Russia or China, and that is a fair point: the Council’s paralysis is not owned by one capital.

On Security Council reform itself, the diplomacy is slow and unfashionable. South Africa’s ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi told the state news agency SAnews before the session that Pretoria would push the African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus through the intergovernmental negotiations on expansion, arguing that Africa has no permanent seat despite a population of more than a billion and a high share of the conflicts the Council handles. Putin, in Moscow, said Russia favoured “more equitable representation of African states” in the Council. So does China, in its way. The obstacle is not the rhetoric; it is that expansion requires the five permanent members to give up something, and the veto to be shared or limited. At the closing press conference, Putin added that such reform “should be carefully considered, balanced and coordinated” and adopted by broad consensus, which in United Nations language is a way of saying it will take a long time.

Running out of money

The UN’s reform debate is being held while its finances are shrinking. In December the General Assembly approved a 2026 regular budget of $3.45 billion, down 7 percent from 2025, cutting about 2,900 positions, according to Bloomberg. Secretary-General António Guterres had proposed deeper cuts: $577 million and 18 percent of jobs. The US is assessed 22 percent of the regular budget, and Bloomberg reported that it had not paid its $826 million bill for 2025 and still owed about $660 million in earlier arrears. US ambassador Mike Waltz said in a post on X in December: “We are ‘DOGE-ing’ the United Nations.”

Human Rights Watch’s July explainer provides the broader picture. By February 2026 the UN said the US had paid about $160 million toward the regular budget out of nearly $4 billion it owes across the regular budget, peacekeeping and tribunals. In January, Washington announced its withdrawal from 66 organisations, more than half UN-affiliated. But HRW is careful to say the problem is not only American: China, the second-largest contributor at just over 20 percent of the regular budget, did not pay in full until October 29 last year, and about 82 of the 193 member states had not paid in full by the end of May. The UN finished 2025 with a record $1.6 billion in unpaid assessments. On June 30 the General Assembly amended an old rule that forced it to refund money it had never received. HRW’s blunt conclusion is that the only sustainable solution is for members to pay on time and in full.

The human effects are concrete: HRW reports the UN human-rights office cut its field missions from 11,000 in 2024 to 5,000 in 2025, investigative teams at 40 to 60 percent of budgeted staffing, and the World Food Programme planned 30 percent staff cuts in 2025.

The UN80 reform initiative is Guterres’s answer. Its goals, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ explainer from 2025, include merging agencies with overlapping roles, moving staff out of New York and Geneva, and cutting the Secretariat’s budget by about 20 percent. International Crisis Group’s Richard Gowan told CFR the intent was frankly to shrink the organization: “doing less with less.” That may or may not be a good strategy. What it is not is a response to Dunn’s demand for a UN with enforcement teeth. The UN is being asked to be braver and cheaper at the same time.

Who will lead it

Guterres’s term ends December 31. The selection of his successor, which began on July 30 with a first informal Security Council straw poll, is in its late stages and unresolved as of October 30.

The rules are straightforward and brutal: a candidate needs at least nine of 15 Council votes and no veto from the permanent five, after which the General Assembly confirms. Candidates are polled secretly, with “encourage,” “discourage” and “no opinion” options; in later rounds, the permanent members use ballots of a different colour. The race has been led by Latin American and Caribbean candidates, several of them women, in a body that has never had a woman secretary-general. Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, who heads the UN trade and development agency, led the first round. Guyana’s ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett led the second. Grynspan led the third, fourth and fifth, according to The National and PassBlue, with 10 “encourage” votes on September 29 and nine on October 7. Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, who runs the International Atomic Energy Agency, has hovered close behind. Other declared candidates include Chile’s Michelle Bachelet and Senegal’s former president Macky Sall.

The most recent reported vote, the sixth, reported on October 17 and the first with colour-coded ballots, according to the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA citing diplomats, showed Grynspan with nine “yes” votes but opposed by two veto-wielding powers; Grossi and Rodrigues Birkett each had eight votes in favour and two vetoes against. Which powers cast them is secret. The International Crisis Group’s Daniel Forti said earlier that neither leading candidate had “locked down enough council support to escape the spectre of a possible P5 veto.” The United States, for its part, has said it wants a “practical, driven and reform-focused candidate” who will take the UN “back to basics,” a State Department official told The National.

For African and other Global South governments, this is not a sideshow. The new secretary-general will inherit the shrunken budget, the Council stalemate and the reform fight. A candidate acceptable to Washington, Beijing and Moscow at the same time tends to be a candidate with few strong views on any of them.

Partnership or dependence? Four tests

So who is offering a partnership and who is offering dependence? The honest answer from the evidence so far is that every major partner is offering both, in different proportions, and that Africa’s leverage depends on keeping several of them in play.

Russia offers grain, fertiliser, nuclear power, security guarantees and scholarships. It sells far more than it buys. Its flagship investment pledges have a mixed record of delivery, and by Al Jazeera’s and Mhaka’s accounts its security forces have kept some governments in office at a price paid by civilians. It does not lecture, and that is attractive. China offers scale: a record $348 billion in trade, zero tariffs, infrastructure, and a diplomatic voice at the UN. It is also the world’s largest official debt collector, a source of a $102 billion African trade deficit, and a lender that has become far more selective. The West is offering less aid and has pulled back where it once led. And the UN, the forum in which all of these relationships are supposed to be balanced, is short of cash and short of consensus.

What would turn a pitch into a partnership? Four tests recur in the evidence.

Value added at home. Ndayishimiye asked for investment that processes raw materials locally and creates jobs. Putin promised the same. Whether the Moscow Declaration and the 2027–2029 action plan deliver contracts, rather than memoranda, is the first thing to watch. The 2019 fertiliser plant in Angola is the cautionary tale.

Transparent terms. Loan contracts, concession terms and pipeline shares should be public. The BNP strategist’s complaint about China’s debt terms applies equally to a 90–10 Russian pipeline deal and to Western loans.

Accountability for workers and communities. Whether it is soldiers who kill civilians, women recruited into a drone factory, or villagers downstream from a failed tailings dam, the people who bear the risks of these partnerships are rarely the ones who sign them. Any claim to “equal partnership” should be measured by what happens to them.

A UN that can enforce its own rules. A multipolar order without common rules is just a larger number of strongmen. The United Nations is the only place where Russia, China, the US and 190 other states have to share a table. The case for repairing it is not that it has worked; it is that nothing else can replace it, and that the countries with the most to lose from a lawless system are small and poor.

The week’s three gatherings made one thing clear. Africa is no longer a bystander being courted by one camp; it is a continent whose governments are being bid for by Moscow, Beijing, Brussels and Washington at once. What they do with that leverage, and whether their citizens get a say, will matter more than any declaration signed in a gilded hall.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: summit group photo as published by Al Jazeera with its Inside Story page (photographer not credited there).

Putin at the plenary: Pavel Bednyakov / AP, as published by Al Jazeera.

Wikimedia Commons: Grand Kremlin Palace (Юрий Д.К., CC BY 4.0); Sochi 2019 group photo (Presidential Press and Information Office, CC BY 4.0); Great Hall of the People (N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0); African Union Conference Centre (Andrew Moore, CC BY-SA 2.0); Kenya SGR train (TTC dude, CC BY-SA 4.0); UN General Assembly hall (Mojnsen, CC BY-SA 4.0).

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.