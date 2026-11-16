Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Farmers picking olives in south Lebanon during the 2023 harvest. Photo: Joseph Eid / AFP, as published by Mondoweiss.

On October 15, according to a farmer in the border village of Kfarshouba, Israeli soldiers told families picking olives in a grove called Azariel to leave and come back the following week if they still wanted their harvest. The next morning, he says, a bulldozer escorted by two tanks arrived and began pulling the trees out of the ground. Days earlier the same man, identified only as Chebli, had watched a bulldozer uproot 70 trees belonging to a neighbor. “I went over to him and found him crying,” he told Mondoweiss, which published the account on October 29. The neighbor had spent more than twenty years tending that land and had not yet picked an olive from it.

That is one witness, in one village, reported by one outlet with a clear point of view. It has not been corroborated elsewhere, and the Israeli military has not publicly commented on it. But it sits inside a much larger pattern documented by sources with very different politics: satellite analysts, United Nations officials, human rights organizations, Lebanese ministries and, in some respects, Israel’s own defense minister. In the autumn of 2026, south Lebanon’s olive harvest is being gathered, where it is gathered at all, beside an Israeli-occupied zone that holds dozens of razed villages.

Days before that bulldozing, on October 11, Lebanon’s army said Israeli tank fire killed a retired soldier, identified by Mondoweiss as Ali Abdel Hassan Sweidan, while he inspected his olive grove in Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district. Al Jazeera reported the same day that a second man, an engineer who had come from Beirut for the harvest, died in the village of Froun when a munition left over from earlier fighting exploded as he and others tended their trees. Residents there called off the harvest until the army could clear the ground.

This story follows the olive trees outward: the war that brought an army to the groves, what Israel says it is doing there, what has been verified about herbicide and white phosphorus, what the law says, and what the loss means in money and memory. It also covers a smaller story that is easy to lose inside the larger one, the demolition of the family home of Radwan Mortada, a Lebanese journalist whose documentary on the 2024 pager attacks has been widely discussed. For that part the evidence is thinner, and we say where.

Key dates. Sources: Al Jazeera, UN News, AP, UNIFIL, L’Orient Today. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

A ceasefire that was never quite one

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27, 2024. By April, Al Jazeera noted, the United Nations had counted more than 10,000 Israeli violations of it, along with hundreds of Lebanese deaths. Israeli forces pulled back from most of the territory they had entered but stayed at five locations, and kept striking inside Lebanon, saying it was hitting Hezbollah.

In February 2026 the war around Iran changed everything. The Associated Press describes the sequence: U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February set off a regional war, and on March 2 Hezbollah fired rockets toward Israel. Israel answered with an air campaign and then a ground invasion. By late July, AP reported, more than 4,000 people had been killed in Lebanon and 1.2 million displaced. The UN human rights office, citing national authorities, put the dead at more than 4,300 and the wounded at 12,200. Mondoweiss gives 4,389. The figures differ by date and source but point the same way.

In the opening days Israel ordered everyone south of the Litani River to leave. Human Rights Watch said the sweeping scope of those orders “raises concerns” that their purpose was to spread terror and panic rather than protect civilians. The Israeli military later told Amnesty International it had not issued mandatory evacuation orders at all, only “advance warnings to civilians,” which it called “recommendations.”

A conditional ceasefire followed in mid-April; UN News dates it to April 17, while Bellingcat’s analysis dates it to April 16. Al Jazeera reported on April 18 that the Israeli military had begun referring to a “yellow line” in southern Lebanon, a term borrowed from the Gaza ceasefire, and was still razing homes. The military said that “actions taken in self-defence and to remove immediate threats are not restricted by the ceasefire.” In early June, after a fourth round of U.S.-mediated talks, the two governments agreed to renew the truce and create “pilot” zones where the Lebanese army would take control, PBS reported.

On June 26 they signed a framework agreement in Washington. Al Jazeera’s analysis found that it ties Israeli withdrawal to the verified disarmament of Hezbollah instead of requiring it outright. Hezbollah, which was not a party, called the deal “null and void.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would keep the buffer zone “until Hezbollah disarms and as long as there is a threat to the State of Israel.”

That is where things stand: fighting reduced but demolitions continuing, an occupation Israeli officials say will last, and an agreement that, AP noted, controversially has both sides forgoing legal accountability. Israelis voted in a general election on October 27, according to Ynet; official results were not yet in as this was written. Al Jazeera reported that few Lebanese expect it to change Israeli policy.

The yellow line and what Israel says it is for

The Israeli position deserves precision, because the loudest claims on both sides flatten it.

Israel’s stated rationale is security. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group, fired on Israel on March 2, and Israeli officials say it spent the preceding year rebuilding infrastructure in the south in violation of the 2024 deal. In early April Ynet described a plan the army was preparing. Disarming Hezbollah, senior officials conceded, would mean occupying all of Lebanon, so the army would instead build a “deep defensive line” by blowing up homes in the first row of frontline villages “with appropriate legal backing.” In any future agreement, residents “will not be allowed to return to villages identified as having hosted Hezbollah terrorist activity.” Christian villages were excluded.

Since then Israel’s account has stayed consistent. AP reports that Israel says it targets Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure, accuses the group of hiding among civilians, and says troops in occupied areas have uncovered weapons warehouses and tunnels. AP also noted in April that the army says it destroys buildings used as Hezbollah outposts. Israel’s military told The New York Times it received no directive “to carry out widespread damage to structures or to demolish villages,” according to Common Dreams’ account of the Times investigation, and that it operates in the zone to remove threats to Israelis and troops.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has been blunter. On June 15, Amnesty quotes him saying Israeli forces “will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza without any time limit,” and that the zones would be “cleared of local residents and all terror infrastructure,” including the houses in contact-line villages he said served as outposts. In late July he told Israel’s Channel 14 the army had “completely destroyed 24 Lebanese villages that had served as Hezbollah outposts,” so that residents had “nowhere to return to,” L’Orient Today reported. Israel, he added, was “not withdrawing from a single centimeter of the security zone.”

By mid-October his count had risen. A wire report carried by China Daily has Katz saying on October 20 that Israeli forces had destroyed more than 60 villages and 23,000 homes and held about 700 square kilometers, forcing out some 200,000 residents. (The Grayzone places a similar Channel 14 statement on October 17; these may be the same remarks or two occasions.) He said the buildings had served as Hezbollah positions, that Israel would not withdraw until Hezbollah was disarmed across Lebanon, and that it was ready to seize more land near Nabatieh and the Litani if Hezbollah joined an Iranian attack.

Three things stand out. Israel does not dispute that a great many villages have been destroyed; the dispute is over why. The defense minister’s public statements and the army’s statements to reporters do not line up: one treats destruction as policy, the other denies a directive for widespread demolition. And the justification, that these were military positions, is a claim about thousands of individual buildings that cannot be independently verified at that scale, and which the law requires to be true building by building.

Villages with nothing to return to

In May, Bellingcat’s satellite analysis found at least 46 of 54 towns and villages inside the yellow line heavily damaged or flattened, much of it by controlled demolition with explosives or construction vehicles. In October, a New York Times investigation, as reported by Common Dreams and Antiwar.com, concluded that 48 of roughly 60 towns and villages in the zone had been largely leveled, mostly by controlled demolitions after the ceasefire rather than combat. Nearly all were majority-Shia communities, the sect from which Hezbollah draws much of its support; villages with Christian, Druze or Sunni populations were largely spared. The Times also reported that Israeli forces had burned about 16,500 acres, roughly 11 percent of the occupied area, since the ceasefire, including farmland and olive groves, and that satellite images show at least three new Israeli outposts with connecting roads.

Sources: UN News, Common Dreams (reporting a New York Times analysis), Greenpeace MENA. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

On the ground, AP described the village of Beit Lif, about 4 kilometers from the border, as “almost entirely flattened” in April. A neighbor said the army “were demolishing it gradually until they reached the main square.” By September Al Jazeera was reporting detonations near Froun that residents said shook the ground like an earthquake, and L’Orient Today reported that demolitions near Beaufort Castle produced seismic waves equivalent to a magnitude 3.8 earthquake.

A view over a village in the south Lebanese hills near Mleeta. Photo: Hussein Abdallah / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The human cost is in people who cannot go home. AP and the UN put displacement at about 1.2 million at the war’s peak. The Times, via Common Dreams, found roughly 270,000 still barred from returning; Katz’s figure for the zone is 200,000. UN human rights chief Volker Türk, after meeting displaced people in July, said he was concerned that “large scale displacement and denial of returns could amount to international crimes.” Amnesty went further in June, concluding that mass “everybody-leave” orders followed by “don’t-come-back” orders, in an area Israel declared off-limits covering about 6 percent of Lebanon, amount to unlawful transfer, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Israel’s military told Amnesty “there is no prohibition on Lebanese civilians returning to their homes”; Amnesty pointed to Katz’s June statement as saying otherwise.

Türk, speaking to AP on July 27, called the demolitions a “wholesale destruction” of civilian homes. In August an Oxford scholar of global security, Janina Dill, told the Financial Times that using mass destruction to keep fighters from returning was “manifestly illegal,” and that it was “deeply implausible that imperative military necessity applies to every house in a particular village,” as Common Dreams quotes her.

The groves: bulldozers, permits and a harvest under drones

For an olive grower, a razed village is also a lost savings account. Lebanon’s groves cover roughly 58,000 to 62,000 hectares, according to different sources, and the south grows about 38 percent of the country’s olives, per Greenpeace. Many trees are well over a century old, and most depend on rain rather than irrigation. The harvest runs through October and November.

Terraced olive groves in Akkar, north Lebanon. Photo: Possum14 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

This year, in the south, the harvest runs through a permit system. Al Jazeera describes how Khaled Farhat, a school employee in Majdel Selm, applied through his municipality to the Lebanese army, which coordinates with a mechanism set up after the June framework to issue access permits. He got a two-week window. Drones circle constantly, he and others said, and farmers fear unexploded ordnance, including cluster submunitions from the 2006 war and new ordnance from this one. The Mines Advisory Group told Al Jazeera that hazards hide in vegetation and soil and that people under financial pressure often return to land before it is cleared. L’Orient Today reports that Israel has barred olive growers from reaching their land in several towns and has let others harvest only with the Lebanese army present. Xinhua cites the agriculture ministry estimating that about 53 percent of farmland in the south and Nabatieh governorates has been inaccessible at different times because of security conditions.

In Kfarshouba, Mondoweiss is the main source, and its claims are one village’s account. A local mukhtar, Ali Salah al-Dhiyab, told the outlet that since 2024 farmers have reached their land only once, for a single day. “We harvested like thieves,” he said. He said the municipality asked UNIFIL and the ceasefire monitoring committee for permission to harvest, and that Israel’s answer, relayed by Lebanese intelligence, allowed only 100 people and 25 cars in for a day, with phones and ID cards surrendered and no army or UNIFIL escort. The council refused. In a village of about 1,000 farming households, he said, families who own 400 trees will pick five or ten and forget the rest. Arrangements differ by village: L’Orient Today reports the Lebanese army has escorted farmers in Kfar Shuba in recent days.

For others the groves are simply gone. Rafik Baraka, 64, from Rab Thalathin in Marjayoun, told Mondoweiss he learned from satellite images and acquaintances in the army and UNIFIL that his 152 trees, some 100 to 200 years old, had been bulldozed, burned or, for the oldest, uprooted and taken. His village, he said, “was bulldozed completely, the houses, the cemeteries, and the olive trees.” Replanting means a long wait: “we need twenty years before the tree becomes a tree that bears fruit.”

The tree counts need care. Greenpeace MENA’s report, covering the first war from October 2023 to the November 2024 ceasefire, says Israeli attacks burned or bulldozed “no fewer than 65,000 olive trees.” A Lebanese agriculture ministry report cited by Arab News put the loss at around 47,000, and a Lebanese agricultural research institute cited by Politis puts it above 60,000. The current war has not been counted as rigorously. Environment Minister Tamara Elzein told Al Jazeera that more than 16,000 hectares of land of all kinds have been torched since October 2023, including with white phosphorus. The Times’ 16,500 acres is about 6,700 hectares and covers only the months since April. The figures measure different things and time spans.

One case has reached a court. A 37-year-old French entrepreneur of Lebanese origin, not named publicly, has filed a complaint in Paris against persons unknown over the alleged uprooting of about 600 olive trees, some he says were 500 years old, on land his family has farmed for 250 years in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. L’Orient Today, citing AFP, which reviewed the filing, says he is a civil party alleging theft, destruction and damage of property constituting war crimes. The complaint says he is “neither a member nor a sympathizer of Hezbollah” and suspects the trees were taken to Israel. The allegations are unproven, and no Israeli response or court ruling has been reported.

Herbicide from the air

On February 1, a month before the war resumed, Israeli aircraft dropped a substance near the Blue Line, the UN-demarcated boundary between Lebanon and Israel.

UNIFIL described it the next day. The Israeli army told it that morning that it would drop “what they said was a non-toxic chemical substance” and told peacekeepers to stay away and take cover. As a result, UNIFIL said, patrols “could not perform normal operations near the Blue Line along about a third of its length” and resumed only after more than nine hours, with over a dozen activities canceled. It called the action “unacceptable and contrary to resolution 1701,” warning of effects “on local agricultural lands, and how this might impact the return of civilians to their homes and livelihoods in the long-term.”

Blue barrels mark the “line of withdrawal” drawn after Israel left south Lebanon in 2000. Photo: UNIFIL / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What the substance was emerged later. Lebanon’s foreign ministry told the UN Security Council, in a complaint reported by Naharnet, that analysis of soil samples from Aita al-Shaab, Ras Naqoura and Dhayra by the government-linked National Council for Scientific Research “confirmed the use of glyphosate at high levels of concentration” that “greatly exceed” levels from ordinary farming. Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide that kills plants. President Joseph Aoun called the spraying a “flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime against the environment and health.”

The details vary. Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani told An-Nahar the spraying affected 540 hectares, about 5.4 square kilometers; An-Nahar’s own report elsewhere cites 5.5 million square meters; Mondoweiss says about 8.5 square kilometers. Hani said one possibility was herbicide intended to destroy vegetation for military purposes and leave border areas “barren.” The lab concentrations come only from Lebanese authorities. The Israeli side is thin: the only public Israeli statement found is the advance notice to UNIFIL calling the material non-toxic, which the Jerusalem Post reported alongside UNIFIL’s criticism.

White phosphorus: what has been verified

On white phosphorus the evidence is stronger. The substance ignites in air, burns at very high temperature and can set homes, crops and trees alight. It has legitimate military uses, mainly as a smokescreen, which is why the law regulates rather than bans it.

Amnesty International verified footage of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the border town of Dhayra on October 16, 2023, which injured at least nine civilians and set homes and cars on fire, and said it should be investigated as a war crime. In March, Human Rights Watch reported that the Israeli military unlawfully fired artillery-delivered white phosphorus over homes in the town of Yohmor on March 3. HRW verified and geolocated eight images, found a smoke-cloud shape “entirely consistent” with an M825-series 155mm projectile, and noted fires in at least two homes and a car. Some of the images came from a civil defense team affiliated with Hezbollah; HRW also verified an image posted on social media. HRW could not say whether anyone was in the area or hurt, and noted that the army’s Arabic spokesman had told Yohmor and 50 other villages to evacuate that morning. Smoke shells without white phosphorus exist, HRW said, including Israeli-made ones. “The Israeli military’s unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming,” said HRW researcher Ramzi Kaiss.

The claim that white phosphorus has burned groves is more diffuse. Lebanese ministers say so repeatedly, and Greenpeace points to white phosphorus use in border areas. A published, independently verified tally linking specific tree losses to specific munitions is missing.

A related claim in the Mondoweiss story deserves scrutiny. Al-Dhiyab says buyers are turning away southern oil because “there’s white phosphorus in it.” How widespread that is, is unclear. Ramy Zurayk, an American University of Beirut professor of landscape and ecosystem management, said at a university panel on October 21 that there was no evidence that olives or other produce from the south were unsafe to eat, according to Al Jazeera. Zurayk is a sharp critic of the occupation, though, saying that “the Israeli project is to eliminate humans and living organisms from the land.” Mondoweiss also cites a study by Lebanon’s CNRS finding chromium above permissible limits in about 45 percent of 134 soil samples from the south and the Bekaa; the article does not say what caused it.

What the law says

The rules that apply do not depend on whose side you are on.

Destroying property. Under the Fourth Geneva Convention an occupying power may not destroy private property except where absolutely necessary for military operations (Article 53), and “extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly” is a grave breach, the formula repeated in Article 8(2)(a)(iv) of the Rome Statute. The Statute also makes it a war crime in an international armed conflict to destroy an adversary’s property “unless such destruction or seizure be imperatively demanded by the necessities of war” (Article 8(2)(b)(xiii)), to pillage a town (8(2)(b)(xvi)), and to launch an attack knowing it will cause “widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment which would be clearly excessive” against the anticipated military advantage (8(2)(b)(iv)). That last threshold is high and rarely invoked.

Neither Israel nor Lebanon is a party to the Rome Statute. HRW has urged Lebanon to accede and accept the court’s jurisdiction retroactively. That is why the Paris complaint matters: where international courts are out of reach, plaintiffs try national ones.

Occupation or “security zone.” Israel uses the second term. Türk and Amnesty speak of occupation, and Amnesty applies the Fourth Geneva Convention. Whether the law of occupation applies turns on effective control, and the practical stakes are large: an occupier has duties toward civilians, including not forcibly transferring them.

Incendiary weapons. Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons is the only treaty devoted to them. According to HRW, Lebanon is a party and Israel is not. It covers weapons “primarily designed” to set fires or burn people, so it excludes multipurpose munitions like white phosphorus, and it restricts ground-launched weapons in “concentrations of civilians” less than air-dropped ones. HRW wants those loopholes closed; meanwhile its finding rests on the rules of distinction and precaution, which bind every state.

Herbicides. Their use as a method of war has been debated since Vietnam. The preamble to the Chemical Weapons Convention recognizes the prohibition of herbicides as a method of warfare; Israel has signed but not ratified it. UNIFIL’s complaint is framed around resolution 1701 and risk to peacekeepers and civilians, Lebanon’s around sovereignty and environmental harm. No court or UN body has publicly ruled on the February spraying.

Ecocide. Lebanese officials and environmental groups use the word, and Mondoweiss notes campaigners want intentional environmental destruction recognized as an international crime. As far as reporting shows, it is not yet a crime in its own right under the Rome Statute, though the environmental provision above covers one version of it.

From an AP interview, July 27, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

None of this settles individual cases. Israel’s position, in effect, is that the buildings were military objectives. The opposing view is that the scale makes that implausible. Necessity has to be shown for the target, not asserted for a region.

The economics of a lost harvest

Olives are not a luxury crop in Lebanon. Mondoweiss, citing the International Olive Council, says the harvest yields 19,000 to 20,000 tons of oil a year; Olive Oil Times puts the five-year average at just over 20,000 tons. NOW Lebanon, writing in 2025, said the south accounts for about 5,000 tons of a national output of about 25,000, and that insecurity put roughly $23 million in southern oil revenue at risk. The harvest also gives seasonal work to pickers and press operators across the south and the Bekaa.

Ruins at Al Mina in Tyre, the main coastal city of south Lebanon. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

War damage is hard to separate from other pressures. Drought was already cutting yields: Lebanon’s agriculture minister forecast a 40 percent national drop for the 2025 season, Olive Oil Times reported, and a tin of oil was selling for $180 to $250, up from under $100 a year earlier. Those figures describe last year’s harvest, and reflect import licensing as well as war. They are a baseline for measuring this year’s losses; the national numbers for 2026 are not yet in.

The wider farm economy has taken heavy damage. An FAO-backed assessment with the agriculture ministry and the CNRS put direct damage from the October 2023 to November 2024 war at about $118 million and indirect losses at about $586 million, according to An-Nahar. In July Hani said preliminary assessments put losses and damage from Israeli attacks above $1 billion, with nearly a quarter of agricultural land damaged and olive groves, greenhouses and beehives among the hardest-hit sectors, Xinhua reported. Houssam Hamdan, with a 1.5-hectare grove inside the yellow line, told Xinhua his losses topped $35,000 because he could not reach most of his land.

Sara Salloum, president of the farming group AgriMovement, told Mondoweiss that destroying productive land “can prolong displacement, weaken the possibility of return” and leave communities dependent on aid. That is a prediction, not a measurement, but it echoes UNIFIL’s warning about the long-term return of civilians to their livelihoods.

The journalist, the film and the house in Aita al-Jabal

Now the second thread. On Saturday, October 17, the Israeli army demolished several homes in Aita al-Jabal, a village in Bint Jbeil district, according to L’Orient Today’s South Lebanon correspondent. The paper named two owners: Hussein Najm, and Radwan Mortada, an investigative journalist who “works notably for the daily Al-Akhbar.” That is the independent confirmation. It is brief, and it does not say why.

A general view of Bint Jbeil, which gives its name to the district where Aita al-Jabal lies. Photo: Muslim7 / Wikimedia Commons, public domain (taken in 2002).

Most of what is known about the house comes from Mortada himself, as told to Wyatt Reed of The Grayzone, an outlet with an openly anti-Israel editorial line, whose headline frames the story as retaliation for his film. As Mortada tells it, a friend sent him a photo on the Friday of a Merkava tank parked beside the house. In the days before, soldiers had arrived in a pickup and looted the contents, a stun grenade was thrown at the caretaker living there, and a tank tore down the entrance. At around 4 a.m. Saturday, he says, soldiers blew up charges planted inside. He says Aita al-Jabal is “not under Israeli occupation,” that the house lies outside the yellow line (The Grayzone puts it about four kilometers outside), and that the area is “purely residential.” The Grayzone says video it reviewed shows soldiers occupied the house for several days before destroying it, and published family photographs of a house the family spent nearly eight years building from stones salvaged from ruined heritage homes.

Image published by The Grayzone, which says it shows the Mortada family home before and after its demolition. Credit: Mortada family via The Grayzone; not independently verified.

Mortada was careful about motive. He told Reed he has no “concrete evidence” the demolition was retaliation for his film, though “I do have suspicions, mainly because of the way the house was destroyed,” meaning deliberately and with explosives inside, not by airstrike or shelling. He also describes what he sees as “ethnic cleansing” in the south, a political judgment that goes beyond what the evidence shows. The Grayzone’s piece includes a statement it attributes to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which “strongly condemns” the demolition and “fears this destruction is in retaliation for Mortada’s work.” If accurately quoted, that is a fear, not a finding.

Several things can be said safely. The demolition happened, per L’Orient Today. It fits a documented pattern of demolitions in Bint Jbeil district. L’Orient Today’s report of the same morning also describes demolitions near Beit Yahoun, tanks advancing toward a religious complex between Aita al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun, and shelling of the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal, which sits uneasily with the picture of a quiet residential area, though it does not say whether Israeli troops were inside the village itself. No Israeli statement on the Mortada house, whether denying a link to his reporting or describing the target as Hezbollah infrastructure, has been reported. Retaliation is therefore an allegation with a suspicion, a pattern and an expression of concern behind it, not a documented motive.

Mortada has been at odds with his own state, too. In November 2021 a Lebanese military court sentenced him in absentia to 13 months in prison for allegedly insulting the army, over an interview criticizing the handling of the 2020 Beirut port explosion and the army’s failure to prevent it, CPJ reported, describing him then as a reporter for Al-Akhbar and the news site The Cradle. That case shows a reporter in conflict with Lebanese authorities; it says nothing about his reporting on Israel, which readers should weigh, like any journalist’s, on its evidence.

The pager attacks, and why the film matters

The film is The Trap, a two-part Al Jazeera 360 documentary on the September 2024 pager and walkie-talkie attacks.

The attacks are documented. On September 17, 2024, thousands of pagers carried by Hezbollah members exploded at once across Lebanon, and booby-trapped walkie-talkies followed the next day. Reuters reported 39 people killed and more than 3,400 wounded, including children and civilians near the devices who were not Hezbollah members. A Reuters investigation found Israel had hidden a small charge of plastic explosive and a detonator in thousands of pagers the group had procured. They were carried by fighters but also by members of its social-services and medical branches. In November 2024 Netanyahu’s spokesman said the prime minister had “greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” the first Israeli admission of involvement, Dawn reported.

The legal argument is real. Türk said at the time the explosions were “shocking, and their impact on civilians unacceptable,” and that targeting thousands of people at once without knowing who held each device or where “violates international human rights law and, to the extent applicable, international humanitarian law.” Israeli officials present the operation as an intelligence triumph.

The Trap is Mortada’s attempt to reconstruct how it was done. Al Jazeera 360’s pages describe part one, “Behind the Curtain,” as asking how Israel penetrated Hezbollah’s supply chain and planned a strike that upended assumptions about modern war, and part two, “An Intelligence Race,” as tracing the companies, middlemen and money, and how Hezbollah came close to exposing the plot beforehand. An Al Jazeera Arabic item dated September 17, 2026 describes an engineer who nearly uncovered the trap. A review at Modern Times credits Mortada as director and on-screen investigator, says the trail runs from a Taiwanese brand licensor to a Budapest consultancy and on through Bulgaria and Hong Kong, and notes the closing credits say the Israeli officials named were offered a chance to respond and did not. The reviewer called the investigative work “solid” and the packaging “weaker,” faulting AI-generated reconstructions and heavy music.

The Grayzone’s claim that the film is one of Al Jazeera’s most-watched in recent history comes from The Grayzone and its allies rather than from Al Jazeera; treat it as unverified.

There is a rival film. Paging Hezbollah, by American director Justin Folk, opens in the U.S. on October 30 with interviews with Netanyahu and the Mossad chief, David Barnea. Ynet, an Israeli outlet, asks whether it is propaganda aimed at Israeli voters and notes that its producers have not disclosed who financed it. Two films about one attack, one by a Lebanese journalist and one starring the Israeli prime minister, show how contested the story remains.

What we know, what we don’t, and what comes next

Strip away the rhetoric on both sides and a few things are firm. Israel occupies roughly 600 to 700 square kilometers of southern Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera, L’Orient Today and Katz himself. Israeli forces have destroyed a very large number of villages there, which Katz puts at more than 60 and the Times at 48 of about 60 largely leveled. Israel says this targets Hezbollah infrastructure. The UN’s human rights chief, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have all said the conduct may amount to international crimes. Israeli aircraft sprayed a herbicide near the border on February 1, and Israel’s own advance notice called it non-toxic. White phosphorus was fired over homes in Yohmor on March 3, as HRW verified. Farmers have died in groves this month. The harvest is happening under permits, drones and the threat of unexploded ordnance.

Other claims remain unverified or contested: individual accounts like the Kfarshouba bulldozing and the permit offer rest on Mondoweiss alone; tree counts vary by source and period; the glyphosate concentrations come from Lebanese labs; the reason Israel destroyed Mortada’s home is unknown, though the demolition itself is confirmed.

What matters after the harvest is what the framework agreement delivers. The UNIFIL mandate expires at the end of this year, which Türk warned could create new risks for civilians; a UN-mandated drawdown is due to follow in 2027. The UN human rights office has sent a mission to Lebanon, with the government’s consent, to collect evidence on violations by all parties. And the Paris complaint over 600 olive trees may or may not lead to an investigation.

One point about proportion. The people in this story are not abstractions. They include Israeli civilians in the north, whose security is the stated purpose of the operation; Hezbollah, whose March 2 rocket fire opened this round of the war; and Lebanese civilians who had no say in either decision and who now cannot reach their grandfathers’ trees. A harvest is a small thing beside a war. But it is one of the few places where the war’s long-term effects can be counted in a single tree: twenty years to bear fruit, a farmer in Rab Thalathin says, and no guarantee anyone will be allowed back to pick it.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Joseph Eid / AFP, as published by Mondoweiss.

Mortada home before/after composite: Mortada family via The Grayzone (not independently verified).

Akkar olive terraces: Possum14, CC BY-SA 4.0. Village view near Mleeta: Hussein Abdallah, CC BY 2.0. UNIFIL Blue Line barrels: UNIFIL, CC BY-SA 4.0. Tyre, Al Mina: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0. Bint Jbeil: Muslim7, public domain. All via Wikimedia Commons.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.