Swipe through the story in seven slides.

An Israeli soldier stops a Palestinian man during a protest by residents against their displacement from a Hebron neighborhood, October 2026. Photo: Mussa Qawasma / Reuters, as published by Al Jazeera.

On Friday, October 23, two Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank. Two soldiers were killed, three were wounded, and both gunmen were shot dead. Within hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood near the scene and promised a response “on a scale not seen since the Six Day War,” according to NPR. By Friday afternoon, NPR reported, the army was bulldozing homes near the site, and by dawn on Saturday soldiers were ordering families in a Hebron neighborhood to leave. By Thursday, the Hebron governor was counting more than 3,300 people forced from their homes.

Three days after the attack, a commission of independent investigators appointed by the UN Human Rights Council published a report saying that what Israel has been doing in the West Bank for three years is not a series of security operations but a “widespread and systematic attack” on civilians. One sentence in that report, paragraph 28, carries the headline claim: “The change reflects the import of the Gaza strategy of total destruction into West Bank operations.” The next day, Israelis voted in a general election that ended without a majority for either side.

This story puts those three things next to each other: the Hebron operation as it is described by the people living through it, by the Israeli army, and by UN agencies; the commission’s findings and Israel’s response to them; and the legal and political ground under both, from the 1997 agreement that split Hebron in two to the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and this autumn’s olive harvest. Many of the central claims are contested. We attribute them, we say where counts differ, and we say where the evidence stops.

Key dates. Sources: UN Commission of Inquiry report A/81/430; Reuters via Al Jazeera; AFP; NPR; UN News. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Seven days in Hebron

Hebron is the most populous city in the West Bank, NPR notes, with more than 200,000 residents. Al Jazeera, citing the Palestinian news agency Wafa, says it accounts for about 40 percent of Palestinian industrial output and 30 percent of exports. The army and Shin Bet say the attackers came from Hebron. The Israeli outlet JFeed reported that the two were named as members of the same family and that one was affiliated with Hamas. AFP reported that Hamas praised the shooting as a “heroic operation” without claiming responsibility, while JFeed reported that Hamas claimed it. The sources conflict on that point.

The Israeli military told NPR that its soldiers were behind concrete barriers at the checkpoint when the two men opened fire, and that a firefight of about 20 minutes followed. The army named the dead as Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem. The chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said a large quantity of ammunition found in the attackers’ vehicle showed they intended a larger attack, according to JFeed. No source disputes that the attack happened.

What followed is where accounts diverge. On Friday night, a joint statement from the army and the Shin Bet security service described a “counterterrorism operation” in the Hebron area, “focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated” and expected to last several days. Forces would search dozens of locations, question suspects and seize weapons. Residents of the operational zone, the statement said, would be “permitted to leave” through three designated exit points after screening. The statement also said forces were removing “illegal infrastructure” near the shooting. The Israeli outlet JFeed, summarizing the same operation, put it more bluntly: troops “ordered every resident out of their homes.”

Netanyahu was blunter still. Visiting the site, he said, as AFP reported, that Israeli forces would “enter the neighbourhood from which the terrorists came, evacuate the residents, go from house to house, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure,” using the model applied in the refugee camps of the northern West Bank in 2025. NPR rendered another line from his speech as “We will act to demolish this place, to change it completely”; Al Jazeera translated the same remark with “destroy.” He also said he and Defense Minister Israel Katz were considering a “very extensive” operation across the West Bank of a kind that “has not been carried out since” 1967, and, in JFeed’s account, that the army would pick the timing. Netanyahu ordered a closure of the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds a post in the defense ministry, called for a campaign “exactly like in Gaza.” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the Palestinian Authority “must be dismantled.” AFP noted that no evidence suggested the Authority was connected to the attack.

By day three, Hebron’s seven entrances were closed, the municipality’s media director told the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA. On the seventh day, Thursday, October 29, Al Jazeera reported the siege continued: schools for about 262,000 students across 589 schools in the governorate had moved to remote learning, according to the governor, and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said Israeli forces had detained 110 people in the governorate between Friday and Wednesday. OCHA, the UN humanitarian office, said Israeli forces were “disrupting Palestinians’ access to livelihoods, education and healthcare.” Israeli forces also demolished memorials to dead Palestinians in the town of Dura, which Al Jazeera’s reporter there said “appears to be a new pattern” across the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers at a roadblock beside rubble, published by Al Jazeera with its report on the Hebron lockdown, October 2026. Photo: AP, as published by Al Jazeera.

One hour, one bag: counting the displaced

The number of people forced out of Hebron’s neighborhoods depends on who is counting and when. This is worth setting out carefully, because the differences are mostly timing and definition, not a dispute about whether families were removed.

On Saturday, October 24, AP, in a report carried by local U.S. stations, listed three figures: the municipality had earlier estimated about 1,500, Hebron’s mayor told Al Jazeera about 2,200, and Katz said about 2,000. On Sunday, the municipality’s media director told KUNA that 373 families, about 2,422 people, had been forced from the Jaldah and Deir Bahha areas, and that Israeli forces had ordered all of the roughly 500 families there to leave. On Monday, UN News, citing OCHA, said more than 3,000 people had been evacuated since Friday. On Wednesday, Mondoweiss reported that the municipality had registered 407 affected families, 2,649 people, according to the relief committee formed by the Hebron governorate. And on Thursday, Al Jazeera, citing the governor via the Palestinian news agency Wafa, reported 537 families and 3,361 people. Municipal figures put the total number affected, including people living under siege rather than forced out, at about 5,000 from 780 families.

The Hebron count depends on who counts and when. Sources: AP; Mondoweiss; Al Jazeera citing Wafa. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The totals rose as the operation went on, and part of the rise probably reflects families being registered after they had already left, though the sources do not say so. The Mondoweiss figure of 2,649 was the registered count on Wednesday; Al Jazeera’s 3,361 was a later count from the governor’s office. The Israeli figure of about 2,000 was Katz’s description, on the first weekend, of residents of the single neighborhood where the attackers lived. According to JFeed, the military assesses that those roughly 2,000 residents are members of one extended clan that the army says is affiliated with Hamas. NPR reported that Danny Citrinowicz, a senior researcher at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, called the decision to evict families from the attackers’ neighborhood “collective punishment,” and described it as made without evidence of a connection to the gunmen. That is one analyst’s assessment, not a finding, and the army has not made public, in any account cited here, the evidence for its description of the clan.

Monjed Jadou, a Palestinian journalist writing for Mondoweiss, interviewed displaced residents. Muammar al-Awiwi, 53, said soldiers came at dawn on October 24, and that his family left with their identity papers and a few clothes. “We only took our ID papers and some clothes, quickly,” he said. Another resident, a widow known as Umm Yazan, said soldiers on loudspeakers and then at her door gave her family one hour, and that each person could carry one small bag. The family is staying with her brother in a village four kilometers away. These are single-source accounts, but they match what municipal officials describe: the mayor said Israeli forces first ordered people out over loudspeakers, then entered homes when some refused.

The municipality’s breakdown of the 2,649 registered people, reported by Mondoweiss, shows who is affected: 1,109 children, including 180 under the age of two; 218 elderly people; 115 pregnant or breastfeeding women; 28 people with disabilities; and 162 people with chronic illnesses. Of the 407 families, the committee said 168 had no safe place to stay, 198 were with relatives, 19 were in rented homes and 22 had made other arrangements. OCHA told Al Jazeera that most displaced families were staying with relatives. Mayor Yousef al-Ja’bari told Mondoweiss that the targeted area in Deir Bahha covers about 330 dunams, roughly 495 housing units, and that Israeli forces had turned some buildings into interrogation centers. We could not confirm that last claim.

Katz’s stated condition for return was blunt. “They will not be allowed to return to their neighborhood until we’ve finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron,” he told Israel’s Kan broadcaster, as JFeed reported, a remark AP also carried. No timeline was given.

What the UN commission found

On Monday, October 26, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel presented its fifth report to the UN General Assembly. The document, A/81/430, is dated October 14. The commission was set up by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021; AFP describes it as a three-member panel whose members are independent experts and which “does not speak for the UN itself.” Its findings are not court judgments and are not legally binding. Until November 2025 it was chaired by South Africa’s Navi Pillay, who, AFP notes, won the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month; the current chair is Srinivasan Muralidhar, a former Indian judge.

The report, which “mainly examines killing and causing bodily and mental harm” by Israeli and Palestinian security forces since October 2023, says in its first pages that the commission sent two requests for information to Israel and received no response. It received a response from Palestine. That matters when weighing both the strengths and the limits of the document: the commission relied on other sources, including OCHA data, witness testimony, video, open-source reports and, in places, Israeli media.

On the West Bank, its conclusions are severe. The commission found that Israeli military operations since October 7, 2023, “complemented by sustained settler violence,” form part of a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population, and concluded that Israeli authorities and forces have committed the crimes against humanity of extermination, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution, and other inhumane acts, as well as the war crimes of willful killing and willfully causing serious injury. It found that Israeli authorities “intended to collectively punish” West Bank civilians for the October 7 attack and that the targeting of civilians “is the product of state policy.” It also found that authorities “knew and intended” settler violence to be part of the attack. The chair summarized: “The intentional killing and injuring of Palestinian civilians and destruction of homes in the West Bank combined with Israel’s persistent denial of responsibility form part of a broader strategy to exterminate and displace Palestinians and impose conditions of life that are unliveable.”

Those are legal characterizations, and “extermination” in international criminal law has a specific meaning: killing on a massive scale as part of an attack on a civilian population. The commission bases it on what it calls a pattern of intentional killing, including through airstrikes and live fire, in densely populated areas, together with statements by Israeli officials. Some of the evidence it cites is numerical. According to OCHA data cited in the report, 1,080 Palestinians were killed and 10,940 injured in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between October 7, 2023 and September 30, 2026. The commission attributes about 95 percent of the killings and 82 percent of the injuries to Israeli forces and the rest to settlers. Palestinian fatalities peaked in 2023 and 2024 at almost 500 each year, the highest since OCHA began collecting such data in 2005. AFP, using Palestinian health ministry data, counted 1,117 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the territory since the war began, and, from Israeli figures, at least 51 Israelis killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli operations in the same period. The totals differ slightly by source and by cutoff date.

The “Gaza strategy” sentence comes in the part of the report about airstrikes and camps. Six Palestinians were killed in West Bank airstrikes between 2008 and October 6, 2023, the commission says, against 254 between October 7, 2023 and September 30, 2026. Airstrikes have been used increasingly since “Operation Iron Wall” began on January 21, 2025, which the commission says marks “a strategic shift” toward widespread destruction of Palestinian housing and infrastructure and the “clearing” of refugee camps. The Israeli military’s own stated purpose, as the report quotes it, was to dismantle “terrorist infrastructure.” The commission’s reading is that the shift “reflects the import of the Gaza strategy of total destruction into West Bank operations.” It says military operations since January 2025 produced the largest displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank since 1967, and that 34,176 remained displaced as of August 2026.

Key numbers. Sources: UN Commission of Inquiry report A/81/430; OCHA humanitarian situation report, October 22, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The report also documents individual cases, among them a seven-month-old baby killed on June 5 in Hebron when a soldier fired into a car. The report says video shows the father slowing and stopping with his hands raised. It quotes the Israeli army as saying the soldier fired because the car was accelerating toward troops. The commission says it is not aware of any effective investigation or remedy in the cases it examined.

A section of the Israeli West Bank barrier at Abu Dis, covered in graffiti. Photo: Mohammad Hijjawi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What Israel says, and what the report does not do

Israel rejects the findings. Its mission in Geneva said, in a statement carried by UN News, that the report is “yet another manifestation of its misinformation campaign to demonise the State of Israel and portray its very existence as criminal.” Its foreign ministry, as AFP reported, called it “a propaganda document detached from reality.” AFP notes that Israel “flatly rejects” the commission’s earlier genocide finding on Gaza, and the report itself says Israel did not answer the commission’s two requests for information.

It is also fair to say what the report does not do. It is not an adjudication. On sexual violence, the report says the commission verified four additional cases of sexual violence in detention since its March 2025 report, and the Associated Press, according to IBTimes, said it could not independently verify several of the graphic accounts. The report also criticizes the Palestinian Authority, finding that it has targeted dissenters, failed to conduct impartial investigations into killings, and used “excessive and unlawful lethal force” in at least one documented case. The commission is explicit that its analysis is “guided by” the International Court of Justice’s 2024 advisory opinion, which we turn to below.

From “the model” to Hebron

The commission’s case leans on public statements by Israeli officials. In the report’s account, Finance Minister Smotrich wrote on X on January 6, 2025 that three West Bank places, Fondouk, Nablus and Jenin, “must look like Jabalia,” the heavily destroyed Gaza neighborhood; in September 2025 he restated a principle of “maximum land with minimum population”; and in November 2023 he claimed that there were “two million Nazis” in the West Bank, referring to a poll, a statement the report cites as part of the rhetoric it says shapes conduct. It also quotes the commander of the army’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, as reportedly saying in May 2026 that soldiers are “killing like we haven’t since 1967.” The commission itself qualifies that quote with “reportedly.”

When Netanyahu cited the 2025 refugee-camp operations as the template for Hebron, he was pointing at the same thing. AFP described that operation as launched in January 2025 and said the UN found it forcibly displaced thousands; NPR reported that it displaced tens of thousands and that Human Rights Watch had called the expulsions war crimes, a charge Israel rejects. UNRWA’s West Bank director, Roland Friedrich, said the Hebron developments carried “alarming echoes” of the displacement in the north in early 2025, adding that more than 34,000 refugees from the Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps remain displaced over a year later, as Al Jazeera reported.

The comparison with Gaza is the contested part. Israel rejects the commission’s findings, and the idea that a “Gaza strategy” is being copied is the investigators’ characterization. Netanyahu’s own words were narrower: he said he would apply a “model” from the refugee camps to Hebron, which means evacuating residents, searching house to house, and demolishing. Smotrich is the senior minister who has used Gaza as the explicit comparison. Whether those quotations add up to a single strategy is the core of the argument between the commission and Israel.

Rooftops of Hebron’s Old City. Photo: Flavio~ / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What the Israeli government says its aims are

Israeli officials describe the operation as counterterrorism. The joint army and Shin Bet statement says forces are looking for weapons and “terrorist infrastructure,” and seeking to “reshape the operational area,” including removing structures that could pose a security threat near the site of the shooting. Netanyahu vowed to “pursue Hamas terrorists” everywhere, telling them, “You have no place to hide,” AFP reported. Katz said “the terrorists, their handlers, and those who provide them with protection and assistance will pay a very heavy price,” and added that Iran’s “axis” and the Muslim Brotherhood were planning attacks to influence the Israeli election, JFeed reported. Netanyahu also pledged to speed the removal of illegal structures along roads, saying they endanger Israeli forces, according to JFeed.

Some Palestinian and independent observers say the aims go beyond a manhunt. Palestinian officials, in Al Jazeera’s account, accused the government of exploiting the operation to win settler votes. Israeli analysts quoted by NPR tied the scale of the response to the election, arguing that Netanyahu, who was neck and neck with former army chief Gadi Eisenkot in the polls, wanted to appear strong. The framing “I’m Mr. Security,” said Citrinowicz, was his pre-election ticket. That is an interpretation of motive, shared mainly by critics, and nothing we reviewed proves it.

The UN’s assessment is broader. As a matter of law, it is one thing to say that a military carried out an operation after a deadly attack and another to say that the operation was designed to punish a civilian population, and it is the second claim that the commission and the UN’s human rights chief make. Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on October 26 that “declarations by senior Israeli Government officials indicate that the measures implemented are punitive in nature and designed to instil fear.” He added: “Collective punishment is a grave violation of international law. Threats to empty and erase entire neighbourhoods also raise serious concerns of ethnic cleansing.” Türk called for all displaced people to be allowed to return and for compensation for unlawful evictions and demolitions. The Israeli group B’Tselem, according to Al Jazeera, said the Hebron operation “has nothing to do with security. It is an act of collective punishment.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, according to AP, that the restrictions limit Palestinians’ movement and access to services and livelihoods.

Israel’s election came on Tuesday, October 27. By Thursday, with more than 99 percent of ballots counted, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu’s bloc held 53 seats and the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot 48, with Arab-led parties holding 19; neither had the 61 needed for a majority, and the results were still subject to change. We cover the count in a companion story. What matters here is that Netanyahu remains a caretaker prime minister while coalition talks go on, and no report cited here says the wider operation he described has been ordered.

Hebron’s divided geography

Why Hebron? The city’s legal structure is unusual, and the operation touches that structure directly.

Under the 1995 Oslo II interim agreement, most large West Bank cities became “Area A,” under Palestinian control. Hebron was handled separately. The Hebron Protocol, signed in January 1997 by Netanyahu, then in his first term as prime minister, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, divided the city into H1, about 80 percent of Hebron under Palestinian control, and H2, the remaining 20 percent, which includes the Old City and the shrine, under Israeli security control. Al Jazeera, relaying Reuters, reports that “hundreds of Jewish settlers live among tens of thousands of Palestinians” in H2.

The Herodian-era wall of the Cave of the Patriarchs, known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque, in Hebron’s Old City. Photo: eman / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

At the center is the Ibrahimi Mosque, which Jews and Christians call the Tomb or Cave of the Patriarchs. All three Abrahamic faiths regard it as the burial place of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and their wives. The outer walls were built by Herod; Muslims built the mosque in the 14th century, Reuters reports. In 1994, an American-Israeli settler killed 29 Muslim worshippers at the site and wounded 125 others. Afterwards, Al Jazeera’s explainer says, Israel gradually asserted control, sealing off large parts of the Old City, partitioning the mosque between Muslim worshippers and a few hundred settlers, and granting the settlers prayer rights. UNESCO inscribed Hebron’s Old City and the mosque on its World Heritage list, and on the “in danger” list, in 2017, as Anadolu notes.

One feature of the 1997 arrangement survived for decades: although Israel held security control of H2, the Palestinian municipality kept civil powers there, including planning, building permits and infrastructure. This month’s events need to be read against what happened earlier this year. In February 2026, Israel’s security cabinet approved a package that, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan as reported by Anadolu, included repealing a Jordanian law that barred land sales to Jews in the West Bank and moving Hebron construction licensing from the Palestinian municipality to the Israeli Civil Administration. Reuters, in Al Jazeera’s explainer, said the security cabinet had approved steps earlier in 2026 to make it easier for settlers to buy land and to give Israeli authorities more enforcement powers. Then on June 16, at the opening of a new settlement near Hebron, Smotrich announced he had “abolished” the parts of the 1997 agreement giving the Palestinian council planning and construction control in H2. Israel’s foreign ministry said that “the Hebron Agreement has not been canceled,” that nothing else had changed, and that the decision followed “years of a complete lack of cooperation by the Hebron municipality.” The Palestinian Authority called it a violation of signed agreements, and Hebron’s mayor said the municipality “cannot be bypassed or ignored.”

Observers disagreed about how much it changed. Fathi Nimer, of the think tank Al-Shabaka, told Al Jazeera that the mosque “was already de facto under the control of the Israelis.” Chris Doyle of the Council for Arab-British Understanding called changes in the city “extremely dangerous” because “Hebron for years has been the tensest city in the West Bank.”

In this month’s operation, according to Hebron’s mayor as reported by Mondoweiss, the Ibrahimi Mosque has been closed to Muslim worshippers for three days as of October 28, its staff, imam and muezzin barred and the call to prayer suspended, while settlers continue to be allowed in. That claim rests on a Palestinian official’s account, and no Israeli response is available.

Shuhada Street in Hebron’s H2 sector, 2016. Photo: Trocaire / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Settlements, the law and the court

The Hebron operation sits on top of a broader expansion. According to the Israeli watchdog Peace Now, the security cabinet in early April approved 34 new settlements, in addition to 68 approved since Netanyahu’s government took office in 2022; AFP, citing Israel’s i24 News, reported that about 10 of the 34 were existing outposts to be legalized. Peace Now described the decision as secret, and the defense ministry declined to answer AFP’s questions about it. AFP reports that more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, excluding East Jerusalem, alongside about three million Palestinians. Peace Now says the Higher Planning Council, the body that approves settlement construction, has met weekly since November 2024 and advances several hundred housing units at each meeting. All settlements are illegal under international law, AFP notes; Israel disputes that position.

The reference point is the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion of July 19, 2024. By a vote of 11 to 4, the court found that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful, and that Israel must end it “as rapidly as possible,” immediately stop new settlement activity, evacuate settlers and make reparation, according to reference summaries of the opinion. It also found that Israeli laws “implement a separation” between Palestinians and settlers that breaches the international convention against racial discrimination. An advisory opinion is not a binding judgment, and Israel rejected it, saying that a political settlement can only come from negotiations. The U.N. General Assembly later adopted a resolution calling for Israel to end its presence within a year. The commission’s report is, by its own account, guided by the opinion, and recommends that Israel comply, end the occupation and remove settlements and settlers.

Seen this way, the Hebron operation is both a security story and a legal one. The Fourth Geneva Convention, which governs occupied territory, bars collective punishment (Article 33), forcible transfer of the population (Article 49) and destruction of property not absolutely necessary for military operations (Article 53). Those are the articles that a Hebron municipal council member told Mondoweiss the city is citing in a legal file it hopes to bring before the International Criminal Court. That is the municipality’s plan, not a filed case. Israel’s position is that demolitions in this case target “terrorist infrastructure” and structures that endanger troops; the factual question of what was destroyed, and why, will have to be answered by independent investigation rather than by either side’s description.

The olive harvest under attack

The harvest is where the political fight over the West Bank touches ordinary livelihoods, and it adds a second set of numbers. The 2026 harvest officially began on October 15. In the report OCHA published on October 26, 272 olive-harvest-related settler attacks were documented between September 1 and October 19, more than were recorded in the whole 2024 season (224) or the whole 2025 season (185). They killed one Palestinian and injured 200, 143 of them hurt by settlers and 57 by Israeli forces in the context of settler attacks, and damaged more than 3,200 olive trees and saplings. More than 60 percent of the attacks, 164, were in Ramallah governorate. OCHA says harvest-related attacks rose nearly sixfold from 33 in 2020 to 185 in 2025.

Across the territory, OCHA has recorded 2,159 settler attacks causing casualties or damage since the start of the year, about 7.4 per day, compared with five per day in 2025. UN News, citing OCHA, said 2026 has already seen more such attacks than any previous year on record. OCHA says 14 mosques have been vandalized by settlers this year, including one set on fire in Mikhmas on October 14.

Israeli soldiers in an olive grove near Kafr Qaddum in an earlier harvest season; the photo is undated. Photo: ISM Palestine / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

UN agencies say the access problem is structural, as well as violent. According to UN News, thousands of farmers cannot reach their trees because of severe movement restrictions that have worsened over three years, while settlers are being allowed onto Palestinian land to harvest, the UN human rights office in the territory says. UN News also reports that 286,000 olive trees in the West Bank were damaged between 2023 and the end of September 2026, including 100,000 this year. “This is yet another tool of displacement and dispossession,” said Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office in the territory. NPR notes that Israeli restrictions in the West Bank include some 925 checkpoints, roadblocks, earth mounds and other barriers. OCHA describes farmers at Beit Ijza, behind the barrier and subject to Israel’s “prior coordination” system, who on a designated harvest day, October 15, were reportedly forced to leave by settlers in the presence of Israeli forces who did not intervene. On October 19, OCHA says, settlers were reportedly found harvesting Palestinian-owned trees and taking the produce to a settlement accompanied by an Israeli police vehicle.

Foreign nationals and diplomats have been caught up in some incidents. UN News reported that settlers assaulted a Washington Post photojournalist covering the harvest. OCHA reports that masked settlers attacked Palestinian families and European diplomatic and municipal representatives during a harvest in At Tayba on October 17, and that a foreign journalist was reportedly beaten with sticks and robbed by settlers in Khirbet Abu Falah on October 16. On Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera, armed settlers attacked a U.S. journalist and two activists in Umm al-Khair, in the Masafer Yatta area, and the journalist was arrested; the account of the attack came from one of the activists. On Thursday, Middle East Eye reported that Italy’s foreign ministry called for the “immediate release” of five Italian activists detained near the village of Al-Lubban al-Gharbiyye, “where they were present alongside Palestinian farmers engaged in the olive harvest.” Rome asked for immediate clarification of the circumstances. No Israeli account of that detention is available.

Israeli accountability, where it exists, is thin. OCHA says police arrested 10 suspects on October 19 after the October 16 and 17 attacks and that, by October 22, nine had reportedly been released to house arrest, with one still in custody. The commission’s finding is that the state “knew and intended” settler violence to be part of the wider attack. No Israeli government response to this month’s harvest incidents appears in the sources cited here.

A man in Surif, northwest of Hebron, points to graffiti left on a wall after an attack by Israeli settlers on May 17, 2026. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz / APA Images, as published by Mondoweiss.

Why the numbers conflict, and what we do not know

Three kinds of uncertainty run through this story, and a reader should hold them separately.

The first is arithmetic. Displacement counts in Hebron range from about 1,500 to more than 3,300 because they were taken at different times and by different bodies, and because “displaced,” “evacuated” and “affected” mean different things in different mouths. The killed-and-injured totals in the West Bank differ between the commission’s figure of 1,080 killed through September 30 and AFP’s 1,117 killed since the war began, which draws on Palestinian health ministry data, partly because of differing cutoffs. Settler-attack figures differ between UN News (”more than 2,000”) and OCHA’s own report (2,159), which are reported at different dates, and the harvest counts differ because of different date windows: UN News reported at least 160 attacks in the first two weeks of October, while OCHA counts 272 since September 1.

The second is attribution. Almost everything about the experience of the displaced comes from Palestinian officials and from Palestinian and international outlets that are sympathetic to them; almost everything about the military rationale comes from the Israeli army, its ministers and Israeli outlets. The UN agencies are the closest thing to an independent third party, but even they rely on local partners and official figures. Where we have used the UN, we have said so.

The third is intent. Whether Israel’s actions in Hebron and elsewhere reflect a coordinated state strategy to displace Palestinians, as the commission concludes, or something else, as Israel’s rejection of the report implies, cannot be settled by a news article. The commission has made its case in a long document; Israel has answered with a short statement. Courts, not commentary, are where that will be tested.

What to watch

Whether the wider operation is ordered. Netanyahu said the army had a plan on a scale not seen since 1967 and that the timing would be chosen later. A caretaker government facing coalition talks may behave differently from a campaigning one, but the security cabinet that approved 34 settlements in April sets policy on the West Bank.

Whether Hebron’s residents go home. Katz tied the return of the displaced to “all the Hamas issues in Hebron,” a condition with no definition and no deadline. Türk called for all displaced people to be allowed to return, with compensation. OCHA is tracking the numbers, and the most reliable sign of what comes next will be whether they fall.

What follows the Hebron planning decision. The June transfer of planning powers to the Israeli Civil Administration changes who decides what can be built in H2. If this month’s demolitions and closures are followed by construction permits for settlers near the Old City, critics will point to a pattern; if not, the change may stay largely symbolic, as Al-Shabaka’s Fathi Nimer suggested. Which it is remains unknown.

Accountability. The commission says it knows of no effective investigation in any of the cases it examined. The Hebron municipality plans to take its file to the International Criminal Court. Israel’s mission in Geneva calls the report misinformation and demands the commission’s dissolution. Neither side is likely to be moved by the other’s argument; the question is whether evidence, once documented, can reach a court that has the power to act on it.

The harvest. The season is still under way. The numbers OCHA publishes in its situation reports are the most concrete measure of whether the pressure on farmers is rising or falling.

For people living in the middle of it, none of these questions is abstract. Students across Hebron governorate spent the week learning remotely. Hundreds of families are staying with relatives, not knowing whether their houses are standing. Farmers, Al Jazeera’s reporter said, now harvest in large groups for protection. “We don’t know when we’ll go back, will I find my home still standing?” one displaced man asked Mondoweiss. The documents argue about law. The answer to his question will be decided on the ground.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Mussa Qawasma / Reuters, as published by Al Jazeera.

Soldiers and rubble: AP, as published by Al Jazeera.

Surif settler-attack photo: Mamoun Wazwaz / APA Images, as published by Mondoweiss.

Barrier at Abu Dis: Mohammad Hijjawi, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Hebron Old City rooftops: Flavio~, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Cave of the Patriarchs exterior: eman, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Shuhada Street: Trocaire, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Olive grove near Kafr Qaddum: ISM Palestine, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.