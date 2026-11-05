Swipe through the story in seven slides.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Illustration: The Lever; photo: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, as published by The Lever.

On the night of June 23, a crowd gathered at a bar-and-club venue in Brooklyn to celebrate Claire Valdez, a socialist state legislator who had just won the Democratic nomination for an open House seat in New York City. Then a familiar face appeared on a screen: Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, whose own district sits a short distance away, giving a television interview. According to The Lever’s reporting, the room erupted in boos, and people shouted “You’re next.”

Four months later, with the midterms days away, the shouted promise has not been kept. No one challenged Jeffries in his primary, and no one has announced a challenge for the Speaker’s gavel he is expected to claim if Democrats win the House. According to The Lever, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members supplied some of the loudest cheering that night, has decided to work with him instead, and the insurgents who beat sitting Democrats this year are bargaining for committee seats and a promised vote rather than for a new leader.

That is the strangest fact in a strange Democratic primary season. The party’s voters sent a string of challengers to the general election, nominated an unapologetic Medicare for All advocate for the Senate in Michigan, and ended up, after a convention replaced the original winner, with a logger and labor leader as the Senate nominee in Maine. In Los Angeles, a democratic socialist city councilmember reached the runoff against a sitting mayor. Yet the people who lead the party in Washington look set to keep their jobs.

This long read asks four questions. What exactly did the insurgents win, and where did they lose? Why does the revolt stop at Jeffries, and is that a mistake? What is the establishment’s case, stated fairly, and how strong is it? And can an economic-populist message that is working in blue and purple places win in Texas, Nebraska and Florida, as left-wing commentators are betting? Most answers arrive on November 3; some are already in the numbers.

A note on sourcing. Much of this story starts from reporting by The Lever, a left-leaning investigative outlet that argues corporate money has captured the Democratic establishment. Where it alone has reported a claim, we say so. The facts about who won and lost come from the Associated Press, the polling organizations, Ballotpedia’s tallies and other mainstream outlets.

The scoreboard: a year of upsets, with a few big exceptions

On the left’s side of the ledger, the New York City primary on June 23 was a rout. Valdez, backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America and the United Auto Workers, beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso by roughly 58 percent to 33 percent with most precincts reporting. Reynoso had the endorsement of the retiring incumbent, Rep. Nydia Velázquez, and of the Working Families Party and most unions. In the 13th District, Darializa Avila Chevalier, a community organizer, led five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat 49.3 percent to 46 percent when 86 percent of the vote was counted, and Espaillat conceded that night. In the 10th, former city comptroller Brad Lander defeated two-term Rep. Dan Goldman, who had the backing of Jeffries and Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to CBS New York. Lander had Mamdani’s and Bernie Sanders’s endorsements.

A week later in Colorado, 29-year-old Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist and a first-time candidate, defeated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette despite being outspent more than two to one, according to Al Jazeera’s account drawing on AP and Reuters. In Michigan on August 4, state Rep. Donavan McKinney unseated Rep. Shri Thanedar in Detroit. And in the race that most of the country watched, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed beat Rep. Haley Stevens for the Democratic Senate nomination, 48.5 percent to 47.5 percent, a margin of 14,893 votes out of about 1.53 million. Stevens was backed by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and, in July, by the retiring Sen. Gary Peters. El-Sayed was backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In Minnesota, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan beat Rep. Angie Craig for the Senate nomination.

Key dates in the 2026 Democratic primary season. Sources: Ballotpedia, AP via Al Jazeera, City & State, ABC News, Fox 4. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

But the other column is real. In Illinois in March, Axios headlined its primary-night report with the claim that the “Squad” left had suffered a complete wipeout. Colorado’s own primary night saw Sen. John Hickenlooper beat the insurgent state Sen. Julie Gonzales. In Wisconsin on August 11, democratic socialist Francesca Hong, whom NPR had described a week earlier as holding what appeared to be a commanding lead, lost the governor’s primary to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley by 315,413 votes to 311,740, a margin of 3,673. And when left challengers went after incumbents elsewhere, The New Republic noted, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Greg Stanton won their primaries easily, and Rep. Wesley Bell handily beat Cori Bush’s comeback bid. Not every contest this year was a left-versus-establishment fight, either. In Texas, state Rep. James Talarico beat Rep. Jasmine Crockett in March and is now the party’s nominee against Ken Paxton, and in Colorado’s governor primary, Attorney General Phil Weiser beat Sen. Michael Bennet.

The year’s closest calls and one cancelled primary. Sources: Ballotpedia. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

So the honest summary is that the insurgents won most of the contests that attracted national attention, and won some of them by the thinnest of margins. Kiros’s victory came days after Mamdani-backed challengers unseated Reps. Goldman and Espaillat, a run of upsets that left establishment operatives, in the Washington Examiner’s account, worried that a revolt once concentrated in New York City was spreading.

The Lever’s summary is more pointed: the progressive wing, fresh off beating establishment Democrats, is falling in line behind the establishment’s leader. To see why, start with Jeffries’s own district.

The primary that never happened

Jeffries represents New York’s 8th District, which covers a large swath of Brooklyn. The Lever reports that he has repeatedly headed off primary challenges there, including a 2020 effort that Ocasio-Cortez’s team reportedly worked to recruit and that never produced a candidate. According to Ballotpedia’s page on the race.

The reason is a story of how the left decided not to fight him. In late 2025, Brooklyn City Councilmember Chi Ossé was exploring a challenge. The city chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America said it would not back him, and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani had spoken to the group and encouraged it to pass on the primary challenge, NY1 reported. On December 5, Ossé said in a statement that he would not launch the campaign without DSA’s support. A Jeffries spokesman said the leader appreciated “the widespread support he has in every corner” of the district. The Lever’s summary is that Ossé dropped the plan “after pressure from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.” The left’s most powerful figure in the city had, in effect, decided that Jeffries was more useful as an ally than as a target.

The boos on primary night obscured something: Mamdani’s coalition has spent the year winning open seats and beating weak incumbents, but it has not picked a fight with the man who would hold the Speaker’s gavel.

A caucus of “yes”: why the revolt stops

The Lever’s October 28 report, by Katya Schwenk, Luke Goldstein and Freddy Brewster, says the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which has nearly 100 members, has no organized plan to oppose Jeffries for Speaker. In September its chair, Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, told Bloomberg the caucus would work with him, adding: “We’re not a caucus of breaking things. We’re a caucus of ‘yes,’ and of building things.” The Wall Street Journal reported last week, again per The Lever, that progressives could use that support to extract committee assignments and a vote on Medicare for All.

Some newcomers are holding out. Kiros, the Denver victor, said she wants an actual plan: “What’s your plan to actually get Medicare done?” She has declined to back Jeffries so far, as have Valdez and Avila Chevalier in New York and Rep. Analilia Mejia of New Jersey, who won a special election in April to fill Mikie Sherrill’s seat. “No king in the White House, no king in the House,” Mejia told The Lever. The New Republic reports that Kiros has pledged not to support any Democrat who takes corporate PAC money for leadership, which Jeffries does.

But the structural problem the holdouts face is that there is no one to vote for. A speaker candidate needs 218 votes, and the progressive caucus, while large enough to sink a nominee, is probably not large enough to elect one of its own. Strategist Lauren Hitt told The Lever that a challenger would need a broader, cross-ideological movement behind an alternative who appeals to both factions. Jeffries is also the first Black leader of a major party in Congress, and he would be the first Black Speaker, so challenging him risks alienating the Congressional Black Caucus, in the judgment of insiders cited by The Lever. And the DCCC, whose fundraising apparatus Jeffries still controls, according to The Lever, writes the checks frontline members rely on.

One example the outlet offers: Will Lawrence, running in Michigan’s competitive 7th District, told Axios during his primary that he hoped for an alternative to Jeffries. The Lever reports that he then won an upset primary, said in August on CNN that he would vote for Jeffries, and in September was added to the DCCC’s “red to blue” program. The Lever does not allege a deal; it lets the sequence speak.

There is also a case that the left is making a clever bet. Adam Carlson, a founding partner at the polling firm Zenith, told The Lever that if Democrats win by a narrow margin, Jeffries will need nearly every member of his caucus and will have to give more ground to the left than Nancy Pelosi ever did. The Lever says analysts expect a majority of between 10 and 30 seats. In that world, a bloc of new members threatening to withhold votes could gain more than committee seats.

The counterpoint is the Pelosi precedent. The Lever recounts that the 2018 Squad and the speaker began in friction and ended up cooperating, but that when Rep. Gerry Connolly was chosen over Ocasio-Cortez to lead the Oversight Committee after the 2024 election, it was a stinging blow, and perhaps a lesson that accommodating leadership does not guarantee advancement.

What does Jeffries actually say?

The U.S. Capitol, where the Speaker’s election will be held in January. Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

It is easy to write about Jeffries as an obstacle. He also has arguments, and he makes them in public.

In mid-August on NBC’s Meet the Press, according to Newsweek’s account, Jeffries said Medicare for All, which he co-sponsored before becoming leader, is “not legislation that I currently am cosponsoring or that I support.” He said he does not “support the DSA agenda as has been articulated by the DSA itself,” described the caucus as a big tent that includes progressives, moderates and Blue Dogs, and said the focus must be the cost of groceries, gas, housing and health care. On ICE he said the agency is “completely and totally out of control” but rejected abolishing it, favoring dramatic reforms.

On October 5, Jeffries told reporters on a press call, as reported by CQ-Roll Call, that Democrats have 66 districts on their target list and that “these districts are going to give us the majority,” naming seats in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New York and Arizona. A Quinnipiac poll from late September gave Democrats a 12-point lead on the generic ballot.

That is the establishment’s strongest card, and it is a real one. A House majority decides who chairs committees, who can issue subpoenas and which bills reach the floor. Establishment strategists argue that the left’s wins in New York, Denver and Detroit came in places Democrats were going to win anyway, while the House will be decided in swing seats like the ones Jeffries listed, where a leadership fight helps no one.

The left’s rejoinder, which The Lever voices through Our Revolution’s Robert Dempsey, is that Jeffries has betrayed working-class voters and steered the caucus to the right. Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, in a Washington Post op-ed quoted by The Lever, wrote that Jeffries will not let democratic socialists control the House.

What do Democratic voters actually want?

If the revolt is real, you would expect to see it in polls of the people who vote in Democratic primaries. The picture is more textured than either side admits.

One data point comes from the progressive super PAC A Fight Worth Having, which fielded a survey of three Democratic-held districts in the summer. The New Republic reported that pluralities in Arizona’s 4th District (45 percent) and Missouri’s 1st (43 percent) said Democrats should replace Jeffries as leader if they win the House, with 34 and 37 percent, respectively, saying he should stay. In New York’s 15th, 61 percent wanted him to stay and 31 percent wanted someone else. The group is run by Corbin Trent, a former Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez aide. USC’s Jeffery Jenkins cautioned that one should “never put much weight on any one poll” and that voters do not choose the Speaker. The Lever reports that an October poll of likely voters in two swing states and 11 districts also found a plurality of Democrats opposed to Jeffries as Speaker.

Broader polling points to a base that is angry but not simply left. A June 2025 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 62 percent of self-identified Democrats agreed that “the leadership of the Democratic Party should be replaced with new people,” with 24 percent disagreeing. In January, Pew found that 82 percent of Democrats wanted their congressional leaders to stand up to Trump even if it makes it harder to address problems, up from 70 percent a year earlier. That is a demand about posture. It does not say left or right.

When CBS News and YouGov asked in February which kind of candidate Democrats preferred, the answer was a slight tilt toward a progressive over a moderate among the party’s own rank and file, and a roughly even split among all voters. Democrats were also divided between wanting the party to talk about its own ideas and wanting it to talk mainly about stopping Trump.

There is a related fight over the story being told about the left. Mondoweiss, a publication that focuses on Israel and Palestine and is sympathetic to Palestinian rights, argued on October 27 that media accounts of a Democratic party divided over El-Sayed’s criticism of Israel are overstated. It says a Marist survey found 95 percent of Michigan Democrats backing El-Sayed, and notes that a “Democrats for Mike Rogers” effort, backed by a Detroit super PAC that spent nearly $6 million, drew almost no one to a rally. Marist’s published summary of its October 15-18 poll has El-Sayed at 50 percent and Rogers at 48 among likely voters statewide, and El-Sayed up seven among registered voters. Mondoweiss is an advocacy outlet and its framing is contested, but its core point, that the polling does not show Michigan Democrats at war over their nominee, fits the topline.

The establishment’s case

Whatever you think of the establishment, its argument is serious, and the left would be unwise to wave it away.

The central claim is about electability: that the voters who decide general elections in swing places are different from the voters who show up for a June primary, and that a candidate can be wonderful in a Brooklyn club and a liability in the suburbs of Nashville. In December 2025, a Democrat named Aftyn Behn, a progressive who had campaigned on affordability, lost a special election in a Tennessee district that Donald Trump had won by 22 points, by about nine points. That was a strong overperformance. It also set off a fight. Pat Dennis, president of the Democratic super PAC American Bridge, said economic populism “can be quite helpful” but “is just not enough to swamp all the cultural signifiers that matter in these races,” and added: “The math isn’t there.” The Working Families Party noted that she ran 13 points ahead of Kamala Harris. Both statements can be true.

The same debate has run through the year. Neera Tanden of the Center for American Progress told NPR before the Michigan primary that the “real question in swing states is can they beat Republicans, which heretofore has been untested.” Her point was specific: the left’s wins so far have come in deep-blue districts where the general election was never in doubt. When Gov. Janet Mills left the Maine Senate race in the spring, clearing the way for Graham Platner, anonymous strategists told the Washington Examiner they feared insurgent nominees could squander a favorable midterm environment. Platner won the June primary and then dropped out after a sexual assault allegation, which he denied; Maine Democrats replaced him at a July 25 convention with former state Senate President Troy Jackson, a Sanders ally and logger, by 566 of 571 delegate votes. The episode is a reminder of what vetting is for, and also that the replacement was another labor populist.

Establishment Democrats also point to the other column of the scoreboard: Hickenlooper, Torres, Stanton, Bell, Crowley. And to 2025, when Mamdani won in New York while two more moderate Democrats, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, won the governorships of New Jersey and Virginia. Both camps claimed the night.

The insurgents’ answer, as NPR’s Tamara Keith summarized it, is that playing it safe is itself a risk. Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee called electability worries “very outdated conventional wisdom.” Lis Smith, a Democratic consultant who has worked in Michigan, said that Democratic voters “are really rejecting people who reek of playing it safe,” while cautioning that “none of us know how it’s going to play out in November.”

The empirical test arrives on November 3. If El-Sayed, Jackson, Talarico and others win, the electability case weakens; if they lose, it strengthens, though a loss in a state Republicans are favored to win says less than one in a toss-up.

The donor who made Bass mayor, and the donor who is helping unmake her

Los Angeles offers a smaller, stranger test of the same argument, and The Lever’s October 29 story, written by former ABC correspondent Zohreen Shah and co-published with her newsletter The Donor Class, is its most vivid portrait.

Mayor Karen Bass, donor Asif Mahmood and Councilmember Nithya Raman. Illustration: The Lever; photos: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, William Liang, and X/Dr. Asif Mahmood, as published by The Lever.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass in 2023. Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The mayor is Karen Bass, who won in 2022. The challenger is Nithya Raman, a city councilmember and Democratic Socialists of America member. In the June 2 primary, according to the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and Fox 11 Los Angeles, Bass took 34 percent, Raman 29 percent and the reality-television personality Spencer Pratt 26 percent, which put Bass and Raman in the November runoff. A Berkeley IGS poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, taken September 15-20 among 2,150 likely voters, had Raman ahead 39 percent to 28 percent with 33 percent undecided. Bass’s campaign called it an “outlier poll which got the June primary wrong” and argued that online-only methods undercount seniors, working-class families and non-English speakers. The same poll found 63 percent of likely voters unfavorable toward Bass and 56 percent rating her handling of the January 2025 Palisades fire as poor or very poor. The Lever, writing on October 29, calls the race a dead heat.

The Lever’s story centers on a host. Asif Mahmood, a physician and activist, is described by The Lever as a longtime Democratic power broker whose gated Bradbury estate has, he says, hosted the likes of Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom. He says he pushed Bass to run for mayor in 2021 and raised more than $100,000 at her first fundraiser. Now, the story reports, he told a room of two dozen donors: “[Bass] has failed us.” He cited ICE raids, homelessness and the fires.

The shift is not just Mahmood’s. LAist’s reporting on campaign filings shows that a hedge fund founder, Aaron Sosnick, and the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters each gave $3 million to the committee backing Raman during the two months before the filing deadline. Sosnick, who runs a New York-based hedge fund and is a longtime backer of street-safety campaigns, gave another $1 million to a committee run by the advocacy group Streets for All. The carpenters, who endorsed Bass in 2022, switched in August after a dispute over her affordable-housing directive, ED1, which does not require union wages. On the other side, Airbnb has put more than $4 million into groups backing Bass and allied candidates, and the Los Angeles police officers’ union has spent close to $3 million, much of it against Raman. Outside spending for the general election was roughly even as of late September: $1.57 million supporting Bass and opposing Raman, $1.53 million for Raman and against Bass, with millions more on hand.

It would be a mistake to treat this as a clean morality tale. Raman’s biggest backers are a hedge fund founder with his own agenda on streets and a construction union with a grievance about wages, and LAist notes that one smaller donor to pro-Raman ads, a real estate developer, was hit last year with a state wage-theft fine. Bass’s backers include unions as well as Airbnb, among them the SEIU local that represents most city staff, whose pay the mayor negotiates. A hedge fund and a building-trades union make an unusual pair of allies, which is partly the point of the story: the old map of who funds whom is being redrawn.

The Lever also shows Raman playing two audiences. At the fundraiser, she emphasized homeless encampments and bus shelters, as she does at public rallies, but, asked about the 2028 Olympics, said she would work with the Trump administration as much as possible, because the city needs the best outcome. Asked how she would govern with a council that mostly backs Bass, she said: “I can count to eight,” the number of votes needed to pass a law. Bass’s closing argument, delivered in an October debate, is that Raman is too hard to work with. “How on earth are you going to manage the second-largest city in the country?” Bass asked.

Mahmood’s own forecast is bold: “If Nithya wins, the whole support will change overnight.” That is a donor’s prediction, not a fact, and the Lever’s headline claim, that some in the donor class are following voters to the left, rests on a small number of examples. But it points to something worth watching beyond Los Angeles, the question The Lever asks directly: whether the party’s donors keep trying to stop candidates on the left or, at some point, follow them.

Los Angeles City Hall. Photo: Tim Ahem / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

Can populists win red states?

The third Lever piece, by David Sirota, is an argument, not a report. Its thesis is that the corporate-friendly Democrats who have dominated recent Senate primaries have lost the reddest states, and that economic populists, who attack billionaires and corporate power, are now competitive in places that Democrats had written off. It singles out Texas, Florida and Nebraska as the decisive tests, with Michigan, Maine, Ohio and Georgia as backup evidence.

Illustration: The Lever, featuring Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa, Nebraska independent Dan Osborn, and Senate candidates Angie Nixon and James Talarico. Photos: AP and campaign images, as published by The Lever.

Sirota writes as an advocate, and the numbers deserve a more careful look than an argument does. Here is where the races stood on October 29, using PollCheck’s polling averages, an aggregator that lists the sponsors of each poll. Averages are not forecasts, and several of the gaps below are within ordinary polling error.

Texas. Talarico, a state representative, leads Paxton in the Senate average, 48.4 percent to 45.6 percent, with a Libertarian at 2.8 percent. A University of Houston Hobby School poll of 2,000 likely voters on October 10-14 had Talarico at 48 and Paxton at 46, according to Fox 4, with the poll’s Republican share of respondents at 42 percent, Democrats at 31 percent and independents at 23 percent. Republican Sen. John Cornyn, the incumbent, lost renomination in the May runoff. In the governor’s race, Gina Hinojosa trails Greg Abbott in the PollCheck average, 46.2 percent to 48.8 percent. Mother Jones’s Tim Murphy reports that Abbott has spent $281 million, much of it on attack ads, that Hinojosa claims to have led in four recent polls, and that if she loses she is still likely to outperform every Democratic gubernatorial candidate since Ann Richards. The Lever reports that Hinojosa told the New York Times that if she had to pick a label for her politics, it would be economic populism.

Nebraska. Dan Osborn, an independent and a union mechanic who, according to The Lever, led a successful strike against Kellogg, is effectively tied with Sen. Pete Ricketts: 46.0 percent to 45.5 percent in the average, with Ricketts a nominal favorite (53 percent) in the same source. Two of the recent polls in the average were sponsored by a PAC and a campaign that support Osborn, and PollCheck labels them as such.

Dan Osborn at a labor endorsement event during his 2024 Senate campaign. Photo: Ramseywill / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Florida. This is the hardest case for the thesis. State Rep. Angie Nixon, a member of both the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America who campaigns on Medicare for All and a billionaire wealth tax, trails Sen. Ashley Moody in the average, 43.2 percent to 49.8 percent, with the site giving Moody a 94 percent win probability. October polls listed there have Moody ahead by between two and eleven points, including 50-44 in a New York Times/Siena poll. The Lever calls her competitive; the average says she is behind.

Michigan. El-Sayed leads Mike Rogers in the PollCheck average, 48.2 to 44.6, and in the Marist poll by two points among likely voters.

Maine. Jackson, the replacement nominee, leads Sen. Susan Collins in the PollCheck average, 48.8 to 46.9, with CNN’s October 20-26 poll at 49 to 45 and a Trafalgar poll tied at 47.

Ohio and Iowa. Sherrod Brown leads in the Ohio Senate average, 48.2 to 45.0, and Amy Acton leads the governor’s race, 48.1 to 45.2. In Iowa, Rob Sand leads the governor’s race, 51.2 to 43.7.

What can one honestly say about that list? That the Democrats The Lever calls populists are competitive in most of these places, which is what matters to the party’s argument. That they trail in at least two, Florida and the Texas governor’s race. That the candidates ahead in the averages are mostly in purple states like Michigan, Ohio and Maine, and the ones in the reddest states are tied or behind. And that the environment may be doing as much work as the message: Marist found Trump’s job approval in Michigan at 42 percent, and 44 percent of likely voters there said their congressional vote is mainly a vote against him.

James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas. Photo: Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Left, or just anti-establishment?

There is a definitional problem in this debate. “Populist” does a lot of work in The Lever’s account, and the candidates on its list are not the same kind of politician.

Nixon belongs to DSA. El-Sayed is a Medicare for All advocate with Sanders’s endorsement. Kiros is a DSA member. Raman is a DSA member. On the other end, Talarico, whom Sirota himself describes as wrapping his populism in “moderate-coded religiosity,” is running in Texas on billionaire-bashing and anti-corruption themes without the democratic-socialist label. Sand, Iowa’s state auditor, talks about corruption, in Mother Jones’s account, in local terms, without national villains. Colorado’s Phil Weiser, who beat Sen. Michael Bennet for the governor nomination, was described by Al Jazeera as “somewhat less-establishment” and more sympathetic to the party’s left flank. Brown, the former senator trying to win his seat back, is not part of the DSA wave at all.

What the winners share, perhaps, is less an ideology than a stance: against money in politics, against the sense of a rigged system, in favor of costs coming down. Democratic strategist Randy Jones told the Washington Examiner that these candidates “don’t sound like they’re selling them a line,” and that many voters believe “everybody’s lying to them.” Mother Jones’s long October feature argues that corruption has become the connective theme of Democratic campaigns from Texas to Ohio to Maine. The point here is that anti-corruption is a message the establishment can also adopt, and increasingly does.

That matters for the civil-war frame. If the cleavage is between candidates who sound like insiders and those who sound like outsiders, Jeffries has a path: a more combative agenda can claim some of the same ground. If it is about policy, whether Medicare for All, a wealth tax, ICE abolition or an arms embargo, the fight is real and hard to bridge. The primaries have not cleanly answered which it is. Kiros ran on a full arms embargo on Israel and won, according to Al Jazeera, while Hickenlooper, who faced a self-described “insurgent progressive,” held his Senate seat. Evidence for a policy shift sits next to evidence of a mood shift.

Abdul El-Sayed at a meet-and-greet in October 2025. Photo: Conlan Houston / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What the left is risking

The Lever’s argument is that a leader’s first months are when leverage is highest, and that the left has spent some of it early. But the insurgents’ choice is not irrational. A Speaker elected with the left’s help owes it something; a Speaker elected over its objection owes less. The committee assignment and the Medicare for All vote that The Lever says are on the table are concrete, and a majority that fails to elect a Speaker on the first ballot hands Republicans a week of chaos headlines. Kevin McCarthy needed 15 rounds in 2023.

There is also a cost that the progressives are weighing and The Lever does not dwell on: the DCCC. The party’s campaign committee dispenses the money that decides whether the left’s swing-district candidates, a group that includes Lawrence in Michigan and the more progressive Manny Rutinel in Colorado’s 8th, can survive Republican spending. The left depends on the apparatus it criticizes.

Against that, the case for pressing harder is that leverage fades. The Pelosi-era history The Lever describes, in which an insurgent class accommodated leadership and was rewarded modestly, is a warning, and strategist Adam Carlson argues that progressives will have to go public when promises are broken.

What to watch

On November 3 the left finds out whether its theory is right. Five things are worth tracking.

First, the swing states. El-Sayed in Michigan, Jackson in Maine, Flanagan in Minnesota, and the Ohio Democrats are the cleanest tests of whether a populist or progressive nominee can win where the electorate is mixed. Wins would strengthen the insurgents’ argument that boldness is not a liability. Losses would hand Third Way, American Bridge and the Center for American Progress a story they have been waiting to tell.

Second, the red states. Texas, Nebraska and Florida would be the stronger proof the Lever wants, but the averages suggest that Florida is a long shot. If Talarico wins in Texas, it will be the first Democratic Senate win there since 1988, a fact that will be remembered whatever one thinks of his politics. If Osborn wins in Nebraska, it will be as an independent who will have to decide whom to caucus with.

Third, Los Angeles. If Raman wins, a democratic socialist will run the country’s second-largest city, and we will learn quickly whether donors follow her. If Bass wins, the party’s mainstream will point to a high-profile defeat of the left in the left’s best primary year in a generation.

Fourth, the Speaker’s election in January. How many Democrats vote for someone else, vote present, or say beforehand that they will, will say more about the left’s strength in the next Congress than any primary. So will the committee rosters and the Medicare for All vote, if it happens.

Fifth, the policy fights underneath the personalities. Avila Chevalier attacked Espaillat over AIPAC-linked donations, according to amNY, and Kiros ran on an arms embargo on Israel. Whether that is a durable shift or a feature of a handful of districts, the votes after the Speaker vote will begin to show.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote as reported by The Lever from a September Bloomberg interview.

The civil war metaphor can mislead. Most Democrats want the same thing this week: to beat Republicans and keep Congress from becoming a rubber stamp. The fight is about what comes next, who the party sends to places it has never won, and who gets to decide. The primaries answered one question: when given a clear choice, Democratic voters are willing to fire incumbents. They did not answer the harder one, whether the people they chose can win general elections and hold their own party to account once inside the building. November 3 will answer some of it. January will answer the rest.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: The Lever illustration with photo credited to AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, as published by The Lever. Los Angeles and populist-candidates illustrations: The Lever (AP, William Liang, X/Dr. Asif Mahmood, campaign photos), as published by The Lever.

Nithya Raman and Karen Bass (Office of Mayor Karen Bass, public domain); Los Angeles City Hall (Tim Ahem, CC BY 3.0); James Talarico (Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0); Abdul El-Sayed (Conlan Houston, CC BY-SA 4.0); Dan Osborn (Ramseywill, CC BY 4.0); U.S. Capitol (Martin Falbisoner, CC BY-SA 3.0). All via Wikimedia Commons.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.