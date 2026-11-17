Swipe through the story in seven slides.

A banner from a London demonstration at Google DeepMind (left) and Sofia Liguori (right), as published with the Democracy Now! segment. Photo: Democracy Now!.

For three years, Sofia Liguori’s job at Google DeepMind was to use machine learning to help electrical grids route power more efficiently. It is about as far from a weapons program as AI research gets. Last week she resigned anyway, and in a letter to colleagues titled “Stay Human” she said she could not stay as her company moved deeper into military work.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, she explained herself to Democracy Now! in an interview that aired the next day. “I felt I could not, in good faith, send this message of building AI to benefit humanity while ignoring that our company was complicit in a genocide,” she said. That phrase, “complicit in a genocide,” is her characterization. Israel strongly rejects the charge that it is committing genocide in Gaza, although, as Ynet has reported, a United Nations commission of inquiry accused it of exactly that, and Google rejects the premise that its technology is being used to harm civilians. This story reports what Liguori says, what the documents and journalists behind her claims have shown, what the companies say back, and where the evidence stops.

It also puts one engineer’s decision inside a longer labor story: a 2018 petition at Google, the 2024 sit-ins and firings over Project Nimbus, a union drive at DeepMind in London, and a classified Pentagon deal that has split one of the world’s best-known AI labs. Who gets to say what the work is for? What happens to people who object? And do the legal tools workers have reach the question they are asking?

Key dates in the tech-worker fight over military AI. Sources: TIME, The Intercept, Fortune, CWU, Microsoft, Democracy Now!. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What Liguori said, and what she didn’t

Liguori joined DeepMind in 2023, according to The Intercept, which interviewed her at length and published on Oct. 21. She is an Italian national living in London, where DeepMind is headquartered. Her project, she told Democracy Now!, applied AI to “optimal power flow,” a problem in how electricity moves through a grid. Inside the lab, she said, she worked in a “good” area of the company.

By her own account, she learned about Project Nimbus, Google’s cloud contract with the Israeli government, when Google fired U.S. employees who protested it in 2024. London had no internal movement at the time. “I just bought a Palestine hoodie,” she said. “I went to the office with it, but I really didn’t know what to do.” During maternity leave she watched news from Gaza every day and considered not returning at all. What changed her mind was a colleague who was leaving the company for ethical reasons and who put her in touch with a union organizing effort inside DeepMind and with the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

She stayed another year and organized. In February 2026 she co-organized a demonstration outside the office with banners reading “No AI in the kill chain” and “No Gemini for Genocide,” she told The Intercept, and on the day after Google announced its classified Pentagon contract in April she staged what she called a personal sick-out, using sick leave and vacation time to stop working. In the end she concluded that petitions weren’t enough. “We should have gone on strike this year,” she said. “We should have stopped working.”

Two features of her account matter. First, she is not mainly making the argument that has dominated AI headlines, that a future superintelligent system might turn on humanity. Asked by Democracy Now!’s Anjali Kamat how her resignation differed from departures over that fear, she said the danger lies in “a specific human choice,” the “unrestrained, unregulated integration of the systems without red lines.” Attention on “rogue” models, in her view, lets leadership off the hook for decisions people are making now.

Second, her letter makes a claim about technology itself. “I no longer believe that our technology will have a net positive impact on society,” she wrote, and she called racing to deploy “agentic AI” in this moment “a terrible idea” that “will definitely be a net evil.” That is an opinion, a strong one, held by someone who builds these systems. It is not a finding. Other DeepMind employees disagree. Liguori told The Intercept that military use of AI is “a much more debated topic” inside the lab than the narrower question of autonomous weapons and mass surveillance, where she sees broad consensus behind the red lines Anthropic has drawn, and that many colleagues accept an “us-versus-them” argument that the West must defend itself against Russia and China.

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote from The Intercept, Oct. 21, 2026.

What Nimbus is, and what is actually known

Project Nimbus is the contract at the center of the Israel-related protests. Liguori described it to Democracy Now! as a roughly $1.2 billion cloud and AI deal that Google and Amazon signed together with the Israeli government in 2021, covering infrastructure to store data and run workloads along with AI services, and directed at the government and the military. That $1.2 billion figure is consistent across TIME, The Intercept and Ynet.

Much of what the public knows about Nimbus comes from a few investigations, and the strength of each differs.

In April 2024, TIME reported on a draft contract showing Google billing Israel’s Ministry of Defense more than $1 million for consulting to expand the ministry’s “landing zone,” a secure entry point into Google Cloud that would let it store and process data and use AI services. The version TIME saw was unsigned. A Google employee’s comment on it said signatures would be “completed offline as it’s an Israel/Nimbus deal.” Importantly, TIME also wrote that the document did not specify what military applications, if any, the ministry runs on Google Cloud, and that there was “no evidence” Google Cloud technology was being used for targeting.

In May 2024, The Intercept reported on a 63-page Israeli procurement document listing entities required to buy cloud services from the winning bidders. It included two state-owned arms makers, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The document, The Intercept noted, does not require any listed entity to purchase cloud services at all, but those that do must buy from Google and Amazon unless a government committee grants an exemption. Neither Rafael nor IAI responded to The Intercept’s requests for comment, and a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services declined to comment.

In December 2024, The Intercept reported that Nimbus does not run under Google’s standard terms of service but under “Adjusted Terms of Service” that, according to the Israeli tender document, are “the only terms that shall apply.” The report also quoted a December 2020 email from a Google lawyer, before the bid, warning that winning would mean accepting “a non negotiable contract on terms favourable to the government” and that Google would have “almost no ability to sue” Israel over permitted uses. Google’s spokesperson did not respond to the contract language about adjusted terms, and the Israeli Finance Ministry declined to share them, calling them confidential.

Amy Goodman noted to Liguori that the earlier investigation by Yuval Abraham of +972 Magazine, Local Call and The Guardian found that Google and Amazon are prohibited from restricting how Israel uses their products. Liguori’s reading goes further. She told Democracy Now! that “all the public statement that Google did around this contract has been disproved” and that the contract is “a very convenient contract designed for executives to escape accountability.” Some of that is backed by documents reported by independent outlets: the adjusted terms, the arms-maker customers, the Defense Ministry landing zone. On others she is candid about the limits. That Gemini has been used in war she says she knows “for sure,” yet adds: “We don’t have an exact list of all the applications it contributed to.”

The sit-ins, the firings and the labor-law question

On April 16, 2024, Google workers held sit-ins against Nimbus at the company’s New York and Sunnyvale offices. Google fired about 28 people that week and, according to the workers’ group, more over the following days. The count of “about 50” comes from No Tech for Apartheid; The Register reported that Google confirmed additional dismissals but had not confirmed the number when it published. A May 2026 article in The National still referred to 28 firings. Both numbers circulate, and the discrepancy is real.

Google’s stated reason was physical disruption. “This is a very clear case of employees disrupting and occupying work spaces, and making other employees feel threatened and unsafe,” a spokesperson told CBS Bay Area, adding that every person terminated was “directly and definitively involved in disruption inside our buildings.” Some of the fired workers said many of those dismissed had not entered the offices at all, and several speakers at a workers’ press conference, reported by The Register, said they were only tangentially involved. At the end of April the workers filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that Google fired or suspended about 50 people in retaliation for protected activity. No outcome of that complaint has been publicly reported, and a complaint is an allegation, not a finding.

That question, whether this kind of protest is protected, deserves a closer look.

Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act protects employees’ right “to engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection,” including non-union workers acting together. There are two obstacles. The first is the “mutual aid or protection” test: in Eastex v. NLRB (1978) the Supreme Court held that political advocacy can qualify when it relates to employees’ interests as employees, but how closely a protest about a customer’s use of a product relates to working conditions is contestable. The second is method. Since the sit-down strikes of the 1930s, occupying an employer’s property has been treated as unprotected, which is the ground Google chose. A legal theory built on one protected purpose is vulnerable to a company theory built on one unprotected tactic.

The statute also protects only “employees,” and its definition excludes supervisors, a category that covers people with authority to assign or direct others. And enforcement runs through a general counsel who decides which charges to pursue, a process measured in months or years rather than the days it takes to be walked out of a building.

DeepMind’s own fight: letters, a broken pledge and a union drive

DeepMind was not supposed to be part of this story. When Google acquired the London lab in 2014, according to TIME, the lab’s leaders extracted a promise that its technology would never be used for military or surveillance purposes. Over the years DeepMind was drawn closer to Google proper: a 2021 bid for more autonomy failed, it merged with Google Brain in 2023, and an independent ethics board met only once before being replaced by Google-wide AI Principles. Those principles, TIME noted, allowed technologies that may cause harm if the benefits “substantially outweigh the risks,” and did not rule out selling AI to military customers.

By May 2024 that gap had produced a letter. Nearly 200 DeepMind workers, about 5% of its staff, signed a letter dated May 16 calling on Google to drop military contracts, according to TIME. It said military involvement “goes against our mission statement and stated AI Principles,” and asked leadership to investigate whether militaries and arms makers use Google Cloud, cut off military access to DeepMind technology and create a governance body. Three months later, according to four people TIME spoke to, Google had done none of those things. “We have received no meaningful response from leadership,” one said. At a June town hall, DeepMind’s chief operating officer told staff DeepMind would not design or deploy AI for weapons or mass surveillance and that cloud customers were bound by Google’s terms, according to notes TIME reviewed.

Then the principles changed. In February 2025, Google removed from its public AI Principles the list of “applications we will not pursue,” which in the 2018 version had included weapons whose principal purpose is to cause injury and surveillance that violates international norms. Fortune, citing AFP, reported the change came weeks into the second Trump administration. A blog post by DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis and Google research executive James Manyika argued that democracies should lead in AI and that companies and governments sharing democratic values “should work together,” including to support national security. The 2018 version, by contrast, had stated flatly: “we are not developing AI for use in weapons.”

Staff reaction was swift. According to the Financial Times as relayed by the Jewish Chronicle, in April 2025 about 300 London-based employees were seeking to join the Communication Workers Union, and an engineer involved said: “People don’t want their work used like this... people feel duped.” Google’s response to the FT was that it encourages “constructive and open dialogue” and that Googlers in the UK and elsewhere “have long been part of employee representative groups, works councils and unions.”

In 2026 the effort became formal. On May 5, the CWU and Unite wrote to Google UK asking for joint recognition for DeepMind’s London staff, about 1,000 people. Fortune reported that 98% of CWU members at DeepMind backed the bid. That is a vote among union members, not a ballot of the workforce, and a Google spokesperson stressed that “there has been no vote to unionize.” The workers’ demands go beyond pay: restore the weapons-and-surveillance pledge, create an independent ethics oversight body, and recognize an individual right to refuse work on moral grounds. The CWU’s tech officer, John Chadfield, said staff should “stop circling the ethical drain of military-industrial contracts.” The unions also floated “research strikes,” in which employees would stop work on core products such as Gemini, The National reported.

On May 19 Google declined voluntary recognition for bargaining over pay, hours and holidays but agreed to talks through Acas, the UK conciliation service, according to the CWU and the Irish News. The Irish News said it was “understood” that business strategy and corporate governance are outside collective bargaining. If so, that is a structural problem for the campaign: the statutory recognition route is built around pay, hours and holidays, while a demand that the company decline certain contracts, or that engineers can refuse a project in conscience, is closer to governance. A later summary of WIRED’s reporting by the newsletter AI Weekly said workers walked out of the first meeting frustrated; a DeepMind spokesperson disputed that talks had stalled. No recognition decision has been reported.

The Google building at 6 Pancras Square, King’s Cross, London, which the photo’s Commons title identifies as the Google DeepMind headquarters. Photo: Gciriani / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Pentagon turn, and the frontier-lab fight behind it

The Pentagon, from the air, in May 2021. Photo: Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase / U.S. Department of Defense, public domain.

The 2024 protests were about a contract with a foreign government. Liguori’s resignation, and several others, are tied to something closer to home: Google’s deepening business with the U.S. military.

In July 2025, the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Office announced contracts with Anthropic, Google and xAI, each worth up to $200 million, joining an earlier OpenAI award, DefenseScoop reported. In December, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched GenAI.mil, with Google’s Gemini for Government as its first tool. “The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled AI,” he said, according to Air Force Times.

Sources: Democracy Now!, Fortune, 9to5Google. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Liguori told The Intercept that the launch, along with Google raising its cloud’s security authorization to a level required for classified workloads, convinced her that the company intended its AI for the battlefield “even if the internal narrative was, ‘No, don’t worry, it’s just for administrative purposes, just to process documents.’”

On April 27, 2026, more than 600 Google employees, including directors and vice presidents, sent CEO Sundar Pichai a letter urging him not to allow Google’s AI in classified military settings, per Gizmodo. The next day, as 9to5Google reported from The Information, Google signed an amendment letting the Pentagon use Gemini on classified networks for “any lawful government purpose.” The agreement requires Google to help adjust its AI safety settings and filters at the government’s request and says Google has no right to “control or veto lawful government operational decision-making.” It also states the AI should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons “without appropriate human oversight and control,” per Tom’s Hardware. Critics argue those limits are weak if Google has no veto. Bloomberg also reported, per Tom’s Hardware, that Google withdrew in February from a $100 million Pentagon drone-swarm challenge after an internal ethics review, though it officially cited limited resources.

Google was not alone. Fortune reported in May that OpenAI, xAI, Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon had signed similar deals. Gizmodo counted seven major AI companies in classified military work by early May. The exception was Anthropic. Its refusal to accept “all lawful purposes” language without explicit limits on autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance led the Pentagon, in February, to label it a “supply chain risk,” a designation that CNN noted had previously been used only for companies seen as linked to foreign adversaries. In March, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin blocked the designation, calling punishment of Anthropic for publicly criticizing the government’s contracting position “classic illegal First Amendment retaliation,” per CBS News. On Aug. 27 she ruled the designation unlawful and ordered it removed. A second Anthropic suit remains before a court in Washington. The Pentagon’s position, as CBS reported, is that it needs authority to use AI for “all lawful purposes” and that restrictions on those two uses already exist.

Disclosure: the AI model used to help draft this article is built by Anthropic, which also sells to defense customers.

For tech workers, the Anthropic case shows that a company can try to hold a line and pay for it. As one DeepMind worker told The Guardian, per Gizmodo, it also suggests to some staff that the Pentagon is “not a responsible partner.” What it cannot show is whether Google would have held a line had its workers pushed harder. One researcher, Alex Turner, wrote in an essay published in July that he left after Google signed the deal, having first sent Hassabis a 25-page proposal with contract language and oversight mechanisms. That account is his own.

The BBC and who else has left

Liguori’s resignation was not the only one this month. A BBC investigation published Oct. 21, summarized by Ynet, reported that several DeepMind employees had resigned and others were preparing to leave. It named researcher Andreas Kirsch, who left earlier in October and said Google seemed to have limited visibility into how the Pentagon deploys its technology. Both he and Liguori doubted AI models are reliable enough for combat. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, who once led Project Maven, told the BBC the Pentagon appeared to prioritize speed over rigorous testing; Defense Department undersecretary Emil Michael has defended the emphasis on speed.

Liguori told the BBC her employment agreement restricted her ability to criticize Google even after leaving, but that she spoke anyway. “You feel you are being watched, you can’t speak,” she said. Anonymous DeepMind staff told the BBC that colleagues who objected had already left and that researchers drawn by DeepMind’s scientific mission could be replaced by people more comfortable with defense work, per Ynet.

No outlet has published a count of departures. Democracy Now! says “several”; Liguori told The Intercept, “Some have quit already, some publicly and some silently.” For a company with thousands of AI staff, a handful of public resignations is not a mass exit, which matters for judging leverage.

Microsoft, Amazon, Palantir: the same fight, elsewhere

Microsoft. In April 2025, Microsoft fired two employees who interrupted its 50th-anniversary event to protest its work for the Israeli military, according to AP coverage. AP reported that Microsoft told one she could have raised concerns confidentially with a manager; the other had already given notice. In August 2025, Arab News reported a sit-in at President Brad Smith’s office, seven arrests, and a petition, which its organizers said had more than 2,000 signers, demanding Microsoft cut ties with the Israeli military. Microsoft said protesters returned the next day and “engaged in vandalism and property damage,” which they deny.

Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington, campus, where the 2025 protests and sit-ins took place. Photo: Runner1928 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Underneath those protests was a major investigation. On Aug. 6, 2025, +972 Magazine, Local Call and The Guardian reported that Israel’s Unit 8200, its signals intelligence unit, had built a system on Microsoft’s Azure cloud to store recordings of Palestinians’ phone calls, which sources described with the phrase “a million calls an hour.” Arab News’ summary put the stored military data at about 11,500 terabytes, or roughly 200 million hours of audio, in the Netherlands by July 2025, with the caveat that it is unclear how much belongs to Unit 8200. Sources told the investigation that intelligence from the call archive was used to help plan airstrikes in Gaza, according to +972 and Arab News’ summary. Microsoft said it was unaware its products were being used for civilian surveillance and that allegations of leadership involvement were false. The Israeli military said its work with Microsoft was based on “legally supervised agreements.”

Microsoft opened a review. On Sept. 25, 2025, Smith said the company had “ceased and disabled a set of services to a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense,” according to Ynet, which quoted Smith’s internal email, and that “we do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians.” Microsoft’s own post said its review had found evidence supporting elements of The Guardian’s reporting, including the ministry’s use of Azure storage in the Netherlands, and that it did not access the customer’s content in the process. Microsoft did not name the unit. Ynet reported that the data may have shifted toward Amazon Web Services, and that neither the IDF nor Amazon responded.

It is the clearest case so far of worker protest and outside reporting preceding a concrete company action, though the sequence does not prove cause. The action was narrow: a set of services to one unit, with Microsoft’s broader relationship intact, as Ynet noted.

Amazon. Amazon, Nimbus’s other half, has said little. The Intercept wrote in 2024 that Amazon “has largely remained silent in the face of employee activism,” and an AWS spokesperson declined to comment on the arms-maker report. The public record on Nimbus is far thicker on Google because Google workers and journalists have pushed on Google. Amazon also appeared in the Unit 8200 coverage, as one place the data may have moved.

Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, with the Spheres at right. Amazon is Google’s partner on Project Nimbus. Photo: Buiobuione / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Palantir. When Google let its Project Maven contract lapse in 2018 after roughly 4,000 employees signed a petition, Palantir took over, Tom’s Hardware reported; the program has since become a program of record worth about $13 billion. Ynet’s account of the BBC report describes Palantir’s Maven Smart System as a platform that helps personnel identify potential targets, with technologies from several AI companies integrated. The 2018 revolt worked on Google. It did not stop the Pentagon.

What the Israeli military systems are said to do, and the denials

Because so much of the debate turns on how AI is used in targeting, it is worth being precise about what the best-known reporting claims, who says it, and what the Israeli military says.

In April 2024, Yuval Abraham reported in +972 Magazine and Local Call, based on six Israeli intelligence officers, that the military used an AI system called Lavender to rate people in Gaza on how likely they were to be affiliated with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with figures as high as 37,000 people marked at the system’s peak. Speaking to Democracy Now!, Abraham said sources told him the army knew from sampling that about 10% of people the system marked were not militants, that one source spent about 20 seconds per target, and that a second system, “Where’s Daddy?”, tracked marked men to their homes. Another source described feeling like “a rubber stamp.”

The Israeli military’s response, which Goodman read to Abraham, was: “Contrary to claims, the IDF did not use an artificial intelligence system that identifies terrorist operatives or tries to predict whether a person is a terrorist. Information systems are merely tools for analysts in the target identification process.” Abraham told Democracy Now! that sources he read the response to said it was false, and pointed to a public 2023 lecture by the head of Unit 8200’s AI center. The IDF’s statement stands as a flat denial of Lavender as described. Abraham’s account stands on the testimony of his sources, which other outlets have cited and the military disputes.

An earlier system, Habsora or “the Gospel,” was reported by Israeli media to generate target lists, as The Register noted. In February 2025, an Associated Press investigation of internal company data found the Israeli military’s use of Microsoft and OpenAI AI services spiked to nearly 200 times pre-Oct. 7 levels by March 2024. The Israeli military said its analysts use AI-enabled systems to help identify targets but examine them independently with senior officers, and it declined to answer detailed questions about American commercial AI. OpenAI said it has no partnership with Israel’s military.

Two points are worth holding together. First, none of that reporting shows that Gemini, or any DeepMind model, was used for targeting. TIME said as much about Nimbus in 2024. Liguori’s claim rests on the contract’s scope and on what Israeli officials have said, not on a public document naming a specific use. Second, that absence is, for her and for critics like Amnesty International’s Matt Mahmoudi, quoted by The Intercept, exactly the point: a contract designed so the vendor cannot see or restrict use is a design choice, and companies owe heightened human-rights due diligence. TIME reported that Google workers said the company has little ability to monitor what sovereign customers do on its cloud, and the Google lawyer’s 2020 email suggests the structure was understood in advance.

What the companies say

Google’s position, in its own words, belongs beside the criticism.

On Nimbus, Google has said consistently, in statements quoted by TIME and The Intercept, that the contract “is for workloads running on our commercial cloud by Israeli government ministries, who agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy” and that “this work is not directed at highly sensitive, classified, or military workloads relevant to weapons or intelligence services.” In 2024, a Google spokesperson added that across the company it would not “design or deploy AI applications as weapons or weapons systems, or for mass surveillance,” a statement that predates the February 2025 change to its published principles. The Intercept’s reporting on the contract’s adjusted terms and the tender language about “any use” of services calls that account into question, and Google declined to answer The Intercept’s questions on the adjusted terms.

On the Pentagon, a Google spokesperson said the company is “proud to be part of a broad consortium” providing AI for national security, that its government work spans areas like logistics, cybersecurity, diplomatic translation and fleet maintenance, and that AI “should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weaponry without appropriate human oversight,” per Gizmodo. On dissent, spokesperson Tom Hewett told The Intercept that Google follows “a consistent process for reviewing and entering these contracts,” has “dedicated channels for employees to safely raise any concerns,” and has “strict workplace policies in place to prevent retaliation of any kind.” Google gave the BBC similar assurances.

The government’s case deserves a hearing too. Hegseth has promised an “AI-first warfighting force,” and the Pentagon’s AI chief, Cameron Stanley, said avoiding dependence on a single vendor was a priority when the Google deal was announced. Some of Liguori’s colleagues, she acknowledged, argue the U.S. must match its adversaries. The workers’ campaign has to answer those arguments.

What the law protects — and what it doesn’t

Liguori says her protest in February carried no consequences, and that was by design. “I faced literally no consequences for that because it’s a trade union activity in my spare time, and in the U.K., we are protected for such an action,” she told The Intercept. She framed it as “a form of soft strike.” In UK law, workers are broadly protected from detriment and dismissal for taking part in the activities of an independent trade union at appropriate times, which is why the union route matters so much to her. That protection hangs on the union, and on the activity being a union activity.

Her U.S. counterparts are in a different position. Without a union contract, most American private-sector employees can be fired for most things, and NLRA Section 7 is a narrow shield, as described above, that covers concerted action about working conditions but not an individual employee’s political or moral objection to a customer. Federal whistleblower protections, for their part, generally attach to specific statutes and reports of specific legal violations, not to ethical disagreement with lawful, if disputed, business. Google points workers who object to its internal reporting channels. Liguori says those channels respond with HR meetings and what she called “semi-automated answers with absolutely no content.” She told The Intercept that several of her posts were removed because they contained the word “genocide,” and that she was told “genocide is an intrinsically violent word.” Google’s statement to The Intercept did not address that specific claim.

Then there are contracts. Liguori told the BBC that her employment agreement restricted her ability to criticize Google after leaving. The terms of that agreement have not been published. The point stands that workers who speak publicly do so under legal risk that does not go away when they resign.

This helps explain the shape of the DeepMind demands. A right of “moral refusal,” an independent ethics body and stronger whistleblower protections are not exotic. They are attempts to create by contract the protections the law does not supply. Whether Google, or any employer with a customer as powerful as the U.S. military, will agree to them is a different question.

What Liguori’s resignation changes, and what it doesn’t

It does not change the contracts. As of Oct. 30, no reporting says Google has changed Nimbus, the Pentagon agreement, or its principles in response to the resignations. Google’s statements to The Intercept and the BBC defend its process. Its posture toward the union is to negotiate through Acas on pay, hours and holidays.

It does not show a mass exodus, either. A few named resignations, plus unquantified silent ones, are a signal of discontent, not of leverage. Fortune’s reporting on the union bid quoted former and current employees saying the leverage tech workers once had, as in 2018, has eroded with layoffs, cost-cutting and AI spending, and one DeepMind researcher said unionization is about restoring it. “In general, I don’t think that leverage has ever been very direct,” another told Fortune, describing it as “making the cost to continue these controversial projects high enough that they are not worth it.”

Google employees at the Nov. 1, 2018, Walkout For Real Change in Sunnyvale. That walkout concerned workplace harassment, a different campaign. Photo: Grendelkhan / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What the resignation does do is three things.

It puts an on-record insider’s account in front of a wide audience, with enough specificity to be checked.

It links the Israel and Pentagon fights. For years, Nimbus was framed as a regional controversy. Liguori’s argument, as The Intercept summed it, is that “the kind of tech-powered, AI-powered, brutal war that was tested in Gaza was getting approved to become the standard of war.” Whatever one makes of her premise about Gaza, the practical point is that a similar structure, with the vendor holding little power to restrict or see use, may now govern classified U.S. work, a point Kirsch made to the BBC.

And it sharpens the strike question. Liguori says petitions have not worked and the next step is a strike. That is the stated position of an engineer who has left. Her former colleagues face a harder calculation. The CWU says it is prepared to pursue “research strikes”; its leverage depends on how many people join, and on whether a refusal to improve Gemini translates into a cost the company will feel. Those are open questions, and the union itself has not yet been recognized.

A last word

There are two ways to read Liguori’s resignation, and both are partly right. It is a personal act of conscience. It is also a data point in a labor conflict over who controls what a technology is for. The second reading is more useful, because it points to things that can change: contract terms, disclosure rules, whistleblower protections, procurement standards, and workers’ right to organize around the ends of their work and not only its wages.

The evidence is uneven. Documents support claims about Nimbus’s terms and customers. A company review supports parts of the Microsoft reporting. A flat denial from the Israeli military meets a detailed, anonymous-source account of how AI was used in Gaza, and no public evidence ties Gemini to a specific strike. A resignation letter is a statement of belief, and Liguori’s includes a claim of genocide that others, including the government of Israel, reject. A reader can take all of it seriously without accepting all of it.

What is not in dispute is that the people who build these systems are, increasingly, asking what they’re for. Companies are answering with process, policy and statements. Workers are answering with letters, unions and, in a few cases, their jobs. Which side’s answer governs may be decided less in a lab than in a bargaining room, a courtroom and the procurement offices of governments that now want this technology faster than they want to be told no.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: composite published by Democracy Now! with the Liguori segment (banner photo and portrait; no individual credit shown on the page).

Google DeepMind headquarters in London: Gciriani, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Pentagon: Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase / U.S. Department of Defense, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Google Walkout For Real Change, Sunnyvale, 2018: Grendelkhan, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Microsoft campus: Runner1928, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Amazon Spheres, Seattle: Buiobuione, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.