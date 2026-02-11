Across three of the world’s most powerful democracies — the United States, Germany, and Japan — right-wing parties are surging to power at the same moment. Coincidence? I think not.

The evidence ranges from declassified CIA documents revealing decades of covert funding to Japanese political parties, to Elon Musk’s financial support for Germany’s far-right AfD, to former President Trump’s public endorsement of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi just days before her electoral victory.

How the CIA Built Japan’s Right Wing

The United States doesn’t just influence Japanese elections — it literally created Japan’s dominant conservative party from scratch.

Declassified documents and testimony from former CIA officials confirm what sounds like conspiracy theory but isn’t: the CIA spent millions of dollars from the 1950s through the early 1970s to support Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and recruit informers. This wasn’t subtle diplomacy. It was systematic interference designed to prevent leftist parties from gaining power during the Cold War.

Former CIA officials revealed that by the early 1960s, payments to the LDP were “so established and so routine” they became a fundamental part of American foreign policy toward Japan. The operation was so entrenched that the CIA established an “iron triangle” dealing in tungsten trade to covertly finance the LDP.

Even more damning: a declassified 1965 State Department document revealed covert plans to influence Ryukyu elections through secret LDP funding, showing that U.S. election interference extended beyond the Japanese mainland to its territories.

The LDP has ruled Japan almost continuously since 1955 — a political dynasty born from CIA cash.

2026 — Trump Breaks All Precedent to Endorse Japan’s Right Wing

On February 6, 2026 — just two days before Japan’s general election —U.S. President Donald Trump gave his “complete and total endorsement” of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her coalition. This wasn’t a casual comment. It was a calculated intervention in a foreign election by a U.S. president who remains the dominant figure in American conservative politics.

The timing wasn’t an accident. Trump’s endorsement came as Takaichi’s LDP-JIP coalition was already positioned to consolidate power, and international observers noted the unusual nature of such direct foreign political interference.

Two days later, the LDP won 316 seats, achieving a two-thirds supermajority and setting a postwar record. The landslide victory gave Takaichi’s government the power to amend Japan’s pacifist constitution and dramatically expand military spending — exactly what U.S. strategic planners wanted.

Trump’s pattern of supporting conservative leaders abroad includes Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Javier Milei in Argentina, revealing a coordinated effort to build a global network of aligned right-wing governments.

The Extremist Ideology Behind Japan’s Right Wing

War Crime Denial, Anti-Women’s Rights, and Historical Revisionism

The right-wing forces that the U.S. has supported for seven decades aren’t moderate conservatives — they’re extremists with deeply disturbing ideologies. And we’re not talking fringe groups here.

Nippon Kaigi, Japan’s largest ultraconservative organization, has approximately 38,000 to 40,000 members as of 2020 and has thoroughly penetrated the Japanese government. Following the 2014 cabinet reshuffle, 15 of 19 cabinet members, including the Prime Minister himself, were Nippon Kaigi members. That’s not influence — that’s takeover.

Their ideology is honestly chilling when you look at it. Nippon Kaigi believes Japan should be applauded for liberating East Asia from Western colonial powers, that the Tokyo War Crimes tribunals were illegitimate, and that killings by Imperial Japanese troops during the 1937 Nanjing Massacre were exaggerated or fabricated. They straight up deny historical reality.

On comfort women — the estimated 200,000 women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military — the group denies that comfort women recruited by Japan during World War II were forced to work. Just erasing their suffering completely.

When it comes to women’s rights more broadly, Nippon Kaigi is opposed to feminism, LGBT rights, and the 1999 Gender Equality Law, and wants to restore the divine status of Japan’s emperor, make women’s place be in the home, and place public order above civil liberties. A former Imperial Japanese Army soldier put it bluntly: “women before the war weren’t quite seen as human, and Nippon Kaigi wants to go back to that”. Let that sink in for a second.

They’re even doing international lobbying to rewrite history. Nippon Kaigi supported a petition calling for removal of a comfort women monument in New Jersey — actively working to suppress historical memory of Japanese war crimes on American soil.

Nippon Kaigi’s 1997 prospectus states that the spread of historical interpretation based on the Tokyo Tribunal led to a subservient apology-first diplomacy and has made young people lose pride and confidence — in other words, teaching the truth about Japanese war crimes is bad for national morale.

This is the ideology the United States has backed for 70 years.

How U.S. Weapons Manufacturers Profit From Japan’s Military Buildup

Follow the money, and the picture becomes real clear: U.S. support for Japan’s right wing isn’t just about ideology — it’s about billions in defense contracts.

Japan approved $58 billion in defense spending for FY2026, including purchases of U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. Takaichi’s government faced pressure from the U.S. to hit the 2% defense spending target two years early.

The beneficiaries? American defense giants. Lockheed Martin supplies F-35 fighter jets and missile defense systems. Raytheon provides Patriot missiles and radar systems. Northrop Grumman sells surveillance and defense electronics. Boeing supplies refueling aircraft and transport planes.

U.S. defense contractors have developed effective working relationships with Japanese manufacturers, with the market strongly favoring U.S. suppliers. Every billion Japan spends on “self-defense” is a billion flowing into American corporate coffers.

The LDP’s election platform of doubling defense spending, acquiring counterstrike capabilities, and constitutional revision to enable a more assertive military posture aligns perfectly with U.S. defense industry interests. The U.S. has encouraged Japan’s military modernization and increased defense spending, creating a symbiotic relationship where defense contractors support right-wing parties politically and financially, while the parties advocate for policies that expand defense budgets.

How Conservative Policy Centers on Both Sides of the Pacific Coordinate Messaging

The ideological infrastructure supporting Japan’s right-wing surge didn’t emerge organically — it was carefully constructed through a network of think tanks that shape policy, train leaders, and coordinate messaging.

Japan’s Conservative Think Tank Infrastructure

Japan Institute for National Fundamentals (JINF) is the intellectual hub of Japanese conservatism, promoting strong national defense, revisionist history perspectives, and traditional values. JINF publishes commentary framing security issues and China as threats, often featured in conservative media, and its members have close links to nationalist movements like Nippon Kaigi.

JINF’s output circulates in mainstream conservative outlets like Yomiuri Shimbun and Japan Forward, shaping public narratives about Japan’s stance toward China and the U.S. alliance. The organization acts as a policy proposal engine around security, constitutional revision, and national identity — providing the intellectual ammunition for right-wing politicians.

The Genron NPO focuses on Japan-US relations and democratic debate, running surveys and public opinion research used in both Japanese and foreign media. While not explicitly right-wing, its work on Japan-US relations indirectly feeds into narratives about security and alliances that benefit conservative political forces.

Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research provides rigorous independent research across economic, diplomatic and social issues, aiming to influence public policy through ideas rather than party politics. Its leadership development programs train the next generation of policymakers, many of whom end up in conservative parties.

U.S. Think Tanks Supporting the Right-Wing Agenda

American conservative think tanks have collaborated with Japanese right-wing politicians and parties, providing policy advice, media platforms, and strategic narratives.

The Heritage Foundation promotes aggressive China containment and military buildup.

Hudson Institute advocates for strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and countering Chinese influence.

American Enterprise Institute pushes for increased Japanese defense spending and constitutional revision.

These organizations create a transatlantic echo chamber where policy ideas developed in Washington think tanks get amplified in Tokyo, and vice versa — creating the appearance of broad international consensus when it’s actually coordinated messaging between allied conservative institutions.

The Same Playbook Across Three Continents

The pattern is undeniable: billionaires are pouring money into right-wing movements across the democratic world, creating a coordinated surge that transcends national borders.

Elon Musk’s European Far-Right Funding Spree

Elon Musk poured large sums into the German far-right AfD, while donating to Giorgia Meloni in Italy and Nigel Farage in Britain and amplifying their messages through X/Twitter. This isn’t passive political commentary — it’s active financial intervention in foreign elections. Like, brazenly so.

Musk met British lawmaker Nigel Farage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to discuss bankrolling his Reform U.K. party with a reported $100 million donation. That’s more than most national political parties spend in an entire election cycle — coming from a single billionaire.

European Billionaires Join the Funding Wave

In France, billionaires Vincent Bolloré and Pierre-Édouard Stérin donated millions to Marine Le Pen and far-right projects, helping normalize far-right parties that were once political pariahs.

The American Billionaire Network

Six billionaire fortunes are bankrolling Project 2025, including the Koch, Coors, and Scaife fortunes — the radical right-wing agenda designed to reshape American government and society.

The Koch network alone has spent billions over decades to fund conservative candidates, think tanks, and media outlets, creating an integrated political infrastructure that extends from local school boards to presidential campaigns.

The common thread: ultra-wealthy individuals with a vested interest in maintaining their power and wealth are funding movements that oppose progressive taxation, environmental regulation, and worker protections — while stoking nationalism and militarism to keep populations divided.

China’s Countermove — Jimmy Lai Gets 20 Years for Playing the Same Game

The pattern works both ways. While Western billionaires fund right-wing movements abroad, pro-Western billionaires have been doing the exact same thing in China’s sphere of influence.

Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a 78-year-old self-made billionaire, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on February 9, 2026 — the longest sentence ever delivered under Hong Kong’s national security law.

What did he actually do? The court found evidence showed Lai had extended “constant invitations” to the U.S. to help bring down the Chinese government and had spent years considering what leverage the U.S. could use. Since the 1990s, Lai interacted with Western forces and after meeting former CIA employee Mark Simon, established a network of relationships within US military and political circles.

Lai met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and National Security Advisor John Bolton during the Hong Kong protests of 2019–2020. He used his newspaper Apple Daily to call for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong. In 2019, he used Apple Daily as a “funding pool for chaos” and a “manual for violence,” glorifying violent acts by rioters and publishing materials teaching the use of violent tools.

This is the same playbook we’re documenting in Japan, Germany, and the U.S. — a billionaire using his media empire to coordinate with foreign governments to shape domestic politics. The only difference is which side he was working for.

Hong Kong’s city leader accused Lai of using Apple Daily to “poison the minds of citizens, incite hatred, distort facts, deliberately create social division, glorify violence, and openly beg external forces to sanction China”. Whether you agree with the charges or not, the pattern is identical to what Musk is doing in Germany or what the CIA did in Japan.

Lai will not be eligible for parole until he is in his late 90s. In less than a year, he lost over 10 kilograms and suffers from heart issues, skin problems, infections, and back problems. He has been held in solitary confinement at Hong Kong’s Stanley Prison since 2020.

Trump previously vowed to “get him out” and is expected to travel to China in the coming months to meet Xi Jinping, with many of Lai’s supporters lobbying him to raise the case.

Why Now, Why These Three Countries?

The China Factor

The simultaneous right-wing movements in the U.S., Japan, and Germany share a common thread — these are three of the world’s largest economies and military powers, all positioned as counterweights to China.

Japan hosts crucial U.S. military bases and serves as a linchpin in U.S. strategy, hosting critical military bases and acting as a key ally in regional security architectures such as the U.S.-Japan alliance and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

Germany is Europe’s industrial powerhouse and the economic engine of the EU, increasingly pressured to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing and technology.

The United States remains the global military hegemon but relies on allied democracies to share the burden of military spending and economic pressure on China.

Right-wing political surges are often described as spontaneous expressions of “popular will” or “cultural tradition.” History suggests otherwise.

More often than not, they are constructed.

Across the 20th and 21st centuries, reactionary movements have tended to emerge not from grassroots economic demands, but from periods when existing elites feel their position weakening. When inequality becomes politically dangerous, when labor movements grow stronger, or when redistributive policies gain public support, concentrated wealth does not quietly accept reform. It organizes.

And it finances.

Industrialists backed European fascist parties in the 1930s to block socialism and unions. Cold War intelligence agencies funded conservative parties to suppress left-wing governments. Corporate networks bankrolled anti-labor and deregulatory campaigns throughout the Reagan–Thatcher era. Today, billionaires, defense contractors, and aligned think tanks fund nationalist parties, media ecosystems, and “culture war” messaging operations.

The pattern is remarkably consistent.

Not bottom-up.

Top-down.

Fear is the mechanism.

Fear of outsiders.

Fear of decline.

Fear of cultural change.

Fear of foreign enemies.

Fear of losing “order.”

Fear mobilizes voters far more cheaply and effectively than improving their material lives. It is less expensive to manufacture panic than to provide housing, healthcare, or economic security. So panic becomes policy.

This is why reactionary movements frequently prioritize symbolism over substance: flags over wages, enemies over infrastructure, military spending over social investment. The emotional intensity masks a simple economic reality — the underlying system remains untouched, and wealth remains concentrated.

In that sense, modern right-wing politics often functions as a stabilizer for the wealthy rather than a solution for the public. It preserves property relations, protects corporate interests, and redirects frustration away from the structures that created it.

By contrast, policies associated with social democracy or socialism focus on material conditions: universal services, labor power, public goods, long-term planning, and reduced dependence on private monopolies. These approaches directly threaten oligarchic leverage because they redistribute both resources and decision-making power.

That is precisely why they face such coordinated resistance.

When viewed through this lens, the contemporary nationalist surge across advanced democracies looks less like a natural ideological shift and more like a familiar historical reflex — an aging economic order deploying fear to avoid structural change.

Not a popular awakening.

A defensive maneuver.

And history shows that movements built primarily on fear rarely build the future — they simply delay it.

