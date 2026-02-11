HR NEWS

PFC Billy
Feb 11

Stoking fear of communism and de legitimizing left wing parties was regularly done in Germany, Italy and Japan via false flag terrorist attacks instigated by Western intelligence & their left over WWII fascist tools.

A lot of actions in the countries occupied by USA post WWII long attributed to "Japanese Red Army", "Baader-Meinhoff gang"/Red Army Faction & etc. are now being reconsidered as false flags by right wing tools or even cover for non political financial crimes and related murders.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/23/a-perfect-netflix-to-examine-germanys-answer-to-jfk-assassination#:~:text=A%20statement%20left%20at%20the,Photograph%3A%20Netflix

Bradley Mayer
Feb 11Edited

You need to include Putin's Russia in the far right international. The rest model themselves on Putin's regime as an ideal type.

Perhaps ironically, the big red zigzag in the Convergence map zigs into Russia, ends in Tokyo, and spells out "Z". And we know what that means! But that would complete the network.

