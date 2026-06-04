HR NEWS

HR NEWS

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Christian Eaton
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You lost me here:

> The knee-jerk, default bias towards support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia, will hopefully be transcended by a wider lens that can see Zelenski’s embracement of Zionism and NATO’s aggressive expansion campaign in Europe for the past 25 years.

We condemn the aggressor. Ukraine didn't invade Russia. Up is not down.

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