Jeffrey Goldberg runs The Atlantic. He is also a man who spent time as a prison guard at Ktzi’ot — Israel’s largest detention camp for Palestinian political prisoners — during the First Intifada.

He has written about it himself. Including about beatings. Participating in them. Witnessing them. Covering them up — by his own account, when a fellow guard assaulted a Palestinian prisoner, Goldberg lied to protect him, writing in his memoir: “‘He fell,’ I lied.”

That was roughly 25 years ago. He is now the Editor-in-Chief of one of America’s most influential magazines.

Goldberg’s IDF Service and Zionist Advocacy

Goldberg is not quiet about any of this. He is openly and proudly Zionist. He speaks at pro-Zionist events. He has been described, including by people sympathetic to him, as a “liberal Zionist.” That’s his own political and ideological identity, publicly stated.

The Ketziot prison camp where he served was condemned by human rights groups at the time for violating the Geneva Conventions.

During the First Intifada, Amnesty International documented that Palestinians under interrogation there were systematically subjected to torture and ill-treatment. B’Tselem documented that some 85 percent of those interrogated were subjected to methods constituting torture.

And he edits a publication that covers the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as major ongoing news.

The question isn’t whether Goldberg has the right to his views. He does. The question is whether a publication can credibly claim editorial independence on a topic when its top editor has a documented, personal, ideological stake in one side of it.

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Withdrawal from University Event Amid Criticism

The tension became impossible to ignore when Goldberg withdrew from a speaking engagement at the University of Kentucky.

He had been invited to speak on democracy and journalism. Students pushed back hard — they didn’t want a former IDF prison guard delivering that particular lecture.

According to a representative from the advocacy group Lex4Palestine, students had contacted the Office of Institutional Diversity to raise concerns about “why a former IDF prison guard would be speaking on democracy and journalism.” He pulled out.

The university described it as an “unfortunate last-minute change in his schedule.” Three sources familiar with the matter described it differently.

Supporters say he’s a reasoned, moderate voice. Critics say a man who admits to participating in the beating of Palestinian prisoners should not be positioning himself as an authority on press freedom and democratic values. Both things can be in the conversation at once.

Credibility and Objectivity Questioned

The controversy isn’t new. It has followed Goldberg since he took the top job at The Atlantic.

His defenders argue that past military service doesn’t disqualify someone from journalism. His critics argue that this isn’t just past military service — it’s a specific ideological commitment, sustained over decades, to one party in a live and bloody conflict that his magazine covers.

As Juan Cole wrote: if an Arab-American had served in the Palestinian Authority police, would anyone give him a perch at The Atlantic and bring him on CNN to comment on Mahmoud Abbas? That asymmetry is the point.

Transparency about a conflict of interest is not the same as the absence of one.

“Killing Children is Legal” — The Atlantic Article That Caused Uproar

Then came the Graeme Wood piece.

Wood wrote an article for The Atlantic titled “The UN’s Gaza Statistics Make No Sense.” It disputed Palestinian death toll figures coming out of Gaza. That alone would have been controversial. But the piece went further. It contained this line:

“It is possible to kill children legally, if for example one is being attacked by an enemy who hides behind them. But the sight of a legally killed child is no less disturbing than the sight of a murdered one.”

The article offers no verified evidence that Hamas was systematically using children as human shields in the specific incidents under discussion. Al Mayadeen noted that there are no verified instances proving Hamas used children as human shields in the cases Wood was analyzing — while IOF soldiers using Palestinian children as human shields in the West Bank is documented on record.

What does exist is something else entirely. Amnesty International has conducted in-depth investigations into 16 Israeli airstrikes that killed a total of 370 civilians, including 159 children, and left hundreds more wounded. In investigation after investigation, Amnesty found evidence of war crimes — direct attacks on civilians or indiscriminate attacks — committed with total impunity. Children playing foosball in a refugee camp. Families sheltering in designated “safe zones.” Homes with no military targets present whatsoever.

Common Dreams noted that Wood’s framing of the UN statistics also contained basic factual errors — including misrepresenting how the death toll was compiled and counted.

Framing those deaths as potentially “legal” is not a neutral analytical position. It is a political one. And it appeared in a magazine whose editor-in-chief spent time guarding Palestinian prisoners and has spent decades publicly advocating for the Israeli state.

Graeme Wood

The piece was condemned widely — called depraved, unethical, a piece of manufactured consent. The campaign group Writers Against the War on Gaza wrote: “Eight months into the genocide and western media is still manufacturing consent for Zionism.”

Lebanese political activist Peter Daou wrote: “‘A legally killed child’ is a phrase I never imagined I would read in my lifetime.” Readers cancelled subscriptions.

When the person deciding what gets published, what framing is acceptable, and which stories get resources has a personal history and ideological commitment to one party in a conflict — readers have every reason to read the coverage with that context in mind.

Rich and Powerful Individuals Who Have Shown Support for Israel

The political weight behind pro-Israel advocacy in Western media and public life extends well beyond one editor at one magazine. These are some of the wealthiest and most influential figures publicly aligned with that cause.

Sheldon Adelson — The late billionaire casino mogul was among the largest donors to pro-Israel causes in American political history, bankrolling Republican candidates and organizations consistently aligned with Israeli government positions.

He and Saban co-operated on joint pro-Israel campaigns including fighting BDS together in 2015 and supporting the Israeli army in 2018.

Haim Saban — The Israeli-American media mogul has donated tens of millions to pro-Israel think tanks and advocacy groups. He told the New York Times in 2004 and repeated to the New Yorker in 2010: “I’m a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel.”

He outlined his three-pronged strategy for influence: fund political campaigns, bankroll think tanks, and control media.

He donated $13 million to found the Saban Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, then the largest single donation in Brookings history.

Paul Singer — The billionaire hedge fund manager is a major financial backer of pro-Israel and hawkish conservative foreign policy causes.

Michael Dell — The founder of Dell Computers was among more than 50 individuals solicited for donations to the “Facts for Peace” pro-Israel media campaign, which sought $1 million contributions from each.

Eric Schmidt — The former Google and Alphabet CEO was also targeted as a potential donor for “Facts for Peace.” Schmidt has met with Netanyahu multiple times, and in September 2023 agreed to join Netanyahu’s advisory forum on artificial intelligence.

Bill Ackman — The billionaire hedge fund manager publicly demanded that Harvard University release the names of pro-Palestinian students so that he and other CEOs could “ensure none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.”

Multiple other CEOs immediately backed the call, with one writing: “I would like to know so I know never to hire these people.”

Barry Sternlicht — The billionaire real estate investor launched the “Facts for Peace” media campaign in the days after October 7, seeking $1 million donations from dozens of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

In his fundraising email he wrote: “Public opinion will surely shift as scenes, real or fabricated by Hamas, of civilian Palestinian suffering will surely erode Israel’s current empathy in the world community. We must get ahead of the narrative.”

The campaign became the single largest pro-Israel advertiser on Meta between November 2 and December 1, 2023, spending over $450,000 in a single month.

Elon Musk — Despite making statements that drew criticism even from some pro-Israel voices, Musk has been embraced by segments of the pro-Israel community for his broader political positioning.

John Hagee — The evangelical pastor, who has a documented history of antisemitic rhetoric including blaming Jews for the Holocaust, has nonetheless been welcomed by pro-Israel groups as a political ally.

Tommy Robinson — The British far-right figure, also with a documented history of racism and antisemitism, has received backing from U.S. pro-Israel think tanks on the basis of shared political positioning against Palestinian advocacy.

The presence of Hagee and Robinson on this list is worth pausing on. It illustrates something important: the coalition of support for Israeli government policy is not ideologically coherent.

It includes liberal Zionists, evangelical Christians with explicitly anti-Jewish theology, and far-right ethnonationalists. The one thing binding them is not a shared set of values — it is a shared political outcome.

Israel Is a Symbol of Injustice Everywhere

Israel’s treatment of Palestinians for 70 years represents a profound failure of the human rights ideals it claims to uphold.

Both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have concluded in major, extensively documented reports that Israel is committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians.

Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem reached the same conclusion.

The UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territory has said the same. These are not fringe opinions — they are the documented findings of the world’s leading human rights institutions.

The expansion of illegal settlements continues in violation of international law.

Movement restrictions on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza — checkpoints, permit systems, the blockade, the separation wall — amount to one of the most comprehensive systems of population control in the modern world.

The collective punishment of Gaza has been characterized as apartheid across the entire spectrum of major international human rights bodies.

The demolition of Palestinian homes. The detention of Palestinian children. The denial of freedom of movement, of self-determination, of the basic ability to leave and return.

These are documented practices.

The path toward anything resembling a just peace requires dismantling the structures of occupation and apartheid, and establishing either a viable Palestinian state or a single democratic state with equal rights and citizenship for everyone between the river and the sea.

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