Twenty-two men, most of them white, all of them billionaires, now possess more wealth than all 325 million women in Africa combined . Let that sink in. A continent of 1.4 billion people, rich in oil, gold, cobalt, diamonds, and rare earth minerals, is financially outmatched by a boardroom’s worth of men. The top 1% globally now control 38% of all wealth, while the bottom 50% — 3.8 billion people — hold just 2% . That’s not a gap. That’s a grand canyon of theft, a chasm so wide it mocks the very idea of economic justice.

The richest 1% pay less than 0.5% of their wealth in taxes — often lower rates than their secretaries. In the U.S., the 400 richest families pay a lower effective tax rate (23%) than the bottom 50% (24.2%) . The message is clear: if you’re rich, the rules don’t apply. If you’re poor, the system is rigged against you from birth.

buymeacoffee.com

Share

Africa: The Resource Giant with Empty Pockets

Africa is the world’s treasure chest — and its people are locked out.

The Democratic Republic of Congo produces 70% of the world’s cobalt, a mineral essential for smartphones, electric cars, and renewable energy. Yet 90% of Congolese live on less than $1.90 a day.

The cobalt mines? Owned by Western and Chinese corporations, with child laborers as young as six digging in toxic, collapsing tunnels for pennies.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, pumps 2 million barrels a day.

Yet 60% of Nigerians live in poverty, and the Niger Delta — where the oil flows — is one of the most polluted places on Earth. Shell, Exxon, and Chevron rake in billions while local communities drink poisoned water.

South Africa, Ghana, and Botswana sit on $2.5 trillion worth of mineral reserves. Yet African gold miners earn $2–$5 a day, while De Beers and Barrick Gold report record profits.

The diamond trade, controlled by a handful of Western firms, fuels wars, child soldiers, and mass displacement — all while African women in mining towns are forced into sex work to survive. Africa has 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land.

Yet 250 million Africans go hungry every day. Why? Because land grabs by foreign corporations, backed by the World Bank and IMF, displace small farmers, turning food into export commodities while locals starve.

Africa is not poor. It is plundered.

Share

The Double Exploitation of African Women

If you’re a woman in Africa, the system doesn’t just fail you — it crushes you.

African women do 40 billion hours of unpaid care work annually — cooking, cleaning, fetching water, tending to the sick — work that adds $1 trillion to the global economy every year. Yet none of it is counted in GDP. In South Africa, a CEO earns in two days what a domestic worker earns in a year . In Kenya, the two richest men own more than the poorest 16.5 million people combined — half the population.

Sixty percent of African girls never finish primary school. One in three African women lacks access to basic healthcare. Meanwhile, African billionaires — all men, except one — spend $20 million on yachts while public hospitals run out of medicine.

Women in Africa own less than 20% of land, despite doing 80% of the farming. When mining or agribusiness corporations take over, women are the first to be displaced — with no compensation, no alternatives. The message? African women are the backbone of the economy — and the first to be sacrificed.

The U.S. Model: A Global Parasite

Wealth equals power.

The richest 12 U.S. billionaires now have more wealth than the poorest 50% of humanity — 4 billion people . They buy politicians (100 billionaire families spent $2.6 billion on the 2024 U.S. elections — 16.5% of all political contributions), control media (6 corporations own 90% of U.S. news), and write the laws (lobbyists outnumber Congress 20 to 1).

The U.S. slashes taxes for the rich while gutting social programs.

The result? Forty million Americans in poverty, 700,000 homeless, and 45,000 deaths a year from lack of healthcare — in the richest country on Earth.

The U.S. backs coups, funds wars, and installs dictators to keep African resources flowing to Western markets.

Libya’s Gaddafi was overthrown after planning to sell oil in gold dinars instead of dollars.

The DRC’s Lumumba was assassinated for nationalizing copper mines. Chad’s Habré was propped up while torturing and killing 40,000 — all to keep French and U.S. oil interests safe.

The U.S. and Europe burned fossil fuels for 200 years to get rich. Now, as Africa faces droughts, floods, and famines, the West demands Africa “transition to green energy” — while still extracting its oil, gas, and minerals for their own industries.

Burn It Down and Build Anew

The U.S. model cannot be reformed. It must be replaced.

A 2% wealth tax on the world’s billionaires would raise $2.5 trillion a year — enough to end global poverty twice over.

A 10% tax on the top 0.1% could fund universal healthcare, education, and green energy for Africa. The West owes Africa $77 trillion in reparations for slavery, colonialism, and resource theft (calculated by the African Union). Cancel the debt — $64 billion a year drained from Africa in debt payments. Return the artifacts — France alone holds 90,000 stolen African artifacts in the Louvre.

African countries must take back their wealth. Botswana’s diamond mines, Nigeria’s oil, DRC’s cobalt — all of it should be publicly owned, with profits reinvested in African people. Worker cooperatives, community land trusts, public banks — models that put power in the hands of the many, not the few. Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery, built on local ownership and women’s leadership, proves it’s possible.

Share

Ditch the IMF and World Bank — institutions that impose austerity, privatization, and poverty on Africa. Replace them with a Global South-led economic system that prioritizes people over profit.

The system is not broken. It is working exactly as designed — to enrich a few at the expense of the many.

Africa is not poor. It is robbed. Women are not weak. They are exploited.

The question is: Will we let it continue?

Sources

buymeacoffee.com

Share

Leave a comment