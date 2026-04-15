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Joe White's avatar
Joe White
5h

These statistics and history are mind-boggling!!! Whilst Tdump is giving Tax cuts to billionaires…just 2% tax would solve Africa’s poverty problems. Please read, absorb and share!!!

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