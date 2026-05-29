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Ramsay Report
4h

Excellent and thorough analysis. There are many tricks the Fed and Treasury can play to keep the markets propped up, from QE, to Treasury buybacks, and the latest one, a regulatory rule change which is injecting up to $5 trillion in liquidity to markets, keeping a lid on rates and causing the stock market to rocket higher.

https://ramsayreport.substack.com/p/why-the-stock-market-is-booming-while

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