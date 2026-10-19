Human rights organizations say Israel is hauling the ruins of Gaza away, and with them, the physical record of what was done there. According to reporting by Sophia Sheera for Novara Media, roughly 10 million tonnes of rubble have been removed from the two-thirds of Gaza under Israeli military control, with around 400 demolition, crushing and transport machines operated by Israeli civilian companies working under military protection, concentrated in the strip’s east and south.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and Amnesty International both warn about what this means. Amnesty researcher Budour Hassan says the fear is precisely that the operations are designed to obliterate and conceal evidence. The concern is not abstract: rubble in Gaza is a crime scene. Under Article 70(1)© of the Rome Statute, destroying or tampering with evidence is itself a criminal act, and the International Criminal Court has an open investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.

The rubble is also a graveyard. At least 73,389 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 and more than 174,000 wounded, while roughly 10,000 people remain missing, many of them believed buried under collapsed buildings. Every truckload carted off under armed guard is potentially a body denied identification, a family denied a burial, and a war-crimes prosecutor denied an exhibit.

There is a grim historical logic at work. States that anticipate impunity leave their ruins where they fall; states that anticipate accountability tidy up. The demolition contractors profiting from the clearance work are part of the same economy that profited from the destruction itself. If the international legal system ever gets access to Gaza, it may find the ground has been literally swept.

Source: Sophia Sheera, Novara Media — https://novaramedia.com/2026/08/14/israel-is-removing-rubble-from-gaza-to-erase-evidence-of-genocide