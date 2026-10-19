HR NEWS

HR NEWS

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Rose's avatar
Rose
Oct 19

Evidence of execution of ziptied babies, infants, children, woman, elderly, injury patiënt, men... Execution style...

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Clifton Eldridge's avatar
Clifton Eldridge
Oct 19

For the past three years 😞 you can not hide an American sponsored ongoing GENOCIDE 🤔 being carried out by Israel

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