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A redacted federal grand jury subpoena to Bridget Shergalis, returnable October 21, 2026, as published by The Grayzone. Image: The Grayzone.

Two stories reached the desk of HR NEWS this week that do not belong to the same legal universe, and that is exactly why they are worth reading together.

The first, from the advocacy outlet The Grayzone, reports that two young women who were sentenced to jail time for a 2023 protest at an Israeli-owned defense electronics plant in New Hampshire have now been ordered before a federal grand jury. The second, a column on ScheerPost by the former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling, who was convicted under the Espionage Act in a verdict he disputes, concerns Air Force Maj. Jason Watson, a 40-year-old officer who has spent more than two months in pretrial confinement after calling, in uniform and by name, for the impeachment of President Trump.

One is a civilian investigation, conducted in secret, into property damage at a weapons maker. The other is a military prosecution, conducted in public hearings, over speech. The statutes and courts differ. What they share is a question: when a government says a line has been crossed, who decides where it is, how much can be done to a person before anything is proved, and what does the process itself teach everyone else?

Both source articles come from outlets with a point of view. The Grayzone is openly hostile to US and Israeli policy and uses language, such as “ethnic cleansing,” that this story does not adopt. ScheerPost is a left-leaning advocacy site, and the piece in question is an opinion column urging readers to write letters of support. So this story checks each claim against court records, local news, wire and military press, government documents and the text of the laws involved, and says plainly where the checking stopped.

Nothing here asserts guilt or innocence beyond what courts have resolved. Allegations are allegations.

Key dates in both cases. Sources: NHPR, White House, Military Times, Stars and Stripes, Al Jazeera, The Grayzone. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What The Grayzone reported

According to reporter Wyatt Reed’s October 19 article, the FBI has “begun quietly subpoenaing” activists connected to the disruption of a facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The two named recipients are Sophie Ross and Bridget Shergalis. The Grayzone says it reviewed their subpoenas, which order them to appear before a federal grand jury in New Hampshire on October 21, and it published a redacted image of one. The image, addressed to Shergalis, is a standard court form, “Subpoena to Testify Before a Grand Jury,” from the US District Court for the District of New Hampshire, returnable at the Warren B. Rudman Courthouse in Concord at 9:30 a.m. on October 21, 2026.

The outlet adds details that come from the two women themselves. It says the subpoenas are dated October 5 but were only delivered on October 16, five days before the return date, a window the recipients say was likely meant to pressure them. In a joint statement quoted by the outlet, Ross and Shergalis said they “can’t prepare to defend ourselves when we don’t know what to anticipate.” They do not know the subject, they said, but “it must be targeting at least one person.” The subpoenas, they added, “were preceded by the FBI knocking at our doors,” a tactic they said can startle people into mistakes. They urged anyone with a similar subpoena to contact the National Lawyers Guild.

The Grayzone goes further than the activists. It says “circumstantial evidence strongly suggests” the investigation is aimed at Fergie Chambers, a wealthy donor jailed in Spain pending a US extradition request, and it quotes his Spanish lawyer, Aitor Martinez, calling the extradition effort “political persecution.” That inference is the outlet’s, not the activists’, and, as of this writing, nothing from the Justice Department confirms or denies it.

Here is what could and could not be independently confirmed. The existence of a New Hampshire case, the identities of Ross and Shergalis, their guilty pleas and their sentences are all documented by local news and by the state attorney general. The subpoena’s format is consistent with federal grand jury practice. But no second outlet reporting on these October subpoenas turned up, and no statement from the Justice Department, the FBI or the US Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire was found. Grand jury proceedings are secret by design, so prosecutors’ silence is the expected default. It means, however, that the claim rests on The Grayzone’s reporting and the recipients’ own account, and should be weighed accordingly.

What actually happened in Merrimack

At about 7:54 on the morning of November 20, 2023, Merrimack police received calls from employees of Elbit America, the US subsidiary of the Haifa-based Israeli defense company Elbit Systems, reporting protesters blocking the driveway and people on the roof, along with smoke. According to a contemporaneous local report syndicated through the Portsmouth Herald, officers found red paint on the front of the building, smashed windows, and a lobby door locked shut with a bicycle anti-theft device. Three people on the roof, Sophie Ross, Calla Walsh and Bridget Shergalis, were arrested without incident. Police said the smoke appeared to have come from an incendiary device similar to ones they later found on one of the suspects. That is the police account, untested at trial.

A group calling itself Palestine Action US, an offshoot of the British direct-action campaign, publicly claimed the action and called the arrests “political targeting.” Elbit America said it supports peaceful protest but that what its employees experienced “was violent criminal behavior,” and described the Merrimack site as employing more than 650 people making defense, commercial aviation and medical-instrumentation products, in large part for American customers. Activists describe Elbit as a supplier to the Israeli military. This story does not need to resolve that argument to report what happened next.

The initial charges were severe: riot, sabotage, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. In February 2024 a Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Ross, Shergalis and Walsh on four class B felonies each: riot, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, burglary and conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence. Each carried a range of 3.5 to 7 years in state prison, according to Patch. A fourth defendant, Paige Belanger, was indicted later on similar counts.

Then the case shrank. On November 14, 2024, according to New Hampshire Public Radio, all four pleaded guilty to trespassing and vandalism. The attorney general’s office said they damaged the building’s windows, ventilation system and roof, dumped paint and left graffiti while employees were inside, and caused nearly $100,000 in damage. Each was sentenced to a year in the county jail with all but 60 days deferred, ordered to pay for the damage, and ordered to stay 300 feet from any Elbit property.

That is the record. It supports two statements that are both true. The defendants did real damage to a working business, admitted it in court, and received a jail sentence. And the state’s opening charges, which carried the “prospect of decades in jail” in the words of one sympathetic account in Consortium News, were abandoned in favor of a plea to lesser offenses. Walsh told that outlet that a sabotage count was dropped after prosecutors realized the statute applied only during a declared state of emergency. That detail comes from a defendant and has not been checked against the court file.

The Warren B. Rudman U.S. Courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, the address printed on the subpoena. Photo: Farragutful / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Chambers connection

The Grayzone’s reference to Fergie Chambers points to a bigger story, and here independent reporting is plentiful.

James “Fergie” Chambers, 41, is an heir to the family that owns Cox Enterprises. He left the family business in 2023 in a deal he has said was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, describes himself as a Marxist-Leninist, and has given money to left-wing and Palestinian causes. Spanish police arrested him on July 10, 2026, in Ibiza on an international warrant at US request. He has been in custody in Madrid since.

The indictment is sealed, which means the public record on what he is accused of comes from reporting, not from the charging document. Al Jazeera, citing US authorities, reports that the case centers on a transfer of $7.5 million from the United States to Tunisia, which prosecutors allege was ultimately used to support Hamas, which the US designates a terrorist organization. The Irish Times reports that if extradited he faces charges of money laundering with the intent of supporting terror organizations, riot, and conspiracy to riot. Mother Jones says he could face up to 30 years if convicted. Chambers denies wrongdoing. His wife, the actress Stella Schnabel, says the money went to Tunisia because the family lived there, and paid for philanthropy including debts and facilities at the football club Club Africain. His lead lawyer is the former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, who argues the case criminalizes pro-Palestinian activism.

The Elbit link is where this connects to Merrimack. Israeli outlet Ynet, in its coverage of the Spanish government’s decision to let the extradition proceed, reports that the case “also involves allegations linked to protests targeting U.S. facilities belonging to Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems,” and that Chambers supported activists involved in some of those actions, including by paying bail and legal costs, according to reporting on the case. Novara Media likewise reports that he paid legal fees for a US group that took direct action against Elbit in 2023. Ynet adds that the defense argues conspiracy to riot has no direct equivalent in Spanish law, which matters because Spain generally requires “dual criminality” for extradition; money laundering is an offense in Spain and gives the request another possible basis.

The Spanish process is moving. The Council of Ministers allowed the request to proceed to the National Court in September, with the government stressing that the step was procedural and not a final decision to hand him over. Thirteen Spanish political organizations had urged the government to block it. Chambers has begun seeking asylum in Spain, and no National Court ruling has been reported.

The Justice Department declined to comment to Al Jazeera. The claim that the New Hampshire subpoenas relate to Chambers is, so far, an inference. It is a plausible one, since a prosecutor examining who paid bail and legal bills for the Merrimack defendants might want to hear from those defendants. But it is an inference, and a federal grand jury has wide latitude to look into many things at once.

How grand juries work, and why “mysterious” is normal

A federal grand jury decides whether there is probable cause to indict. It does not decide guilt, and prosecutors run it. The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 6(d), list who may be in the room while it is in session: government attorneys, the witness being questioned, interpreters and a court reporter. A witness’s own lawyer is not on that list, so witnesses typically step outside to consult counsel between questions. Northwestern law professor Bernardine Dohrn, a former national leader of Students for a Democratic Society, told Al Jazeera in 2010 that this makes the grand jury “a coercive method to get information.” She said she once went to jail for refusing to cooperate with one and was released eight months later.

Two features cut the other way. First, a witness is not sworn to silence. Rule 6(e)(2) lists who must keep grand jury matters secret, and witnesses are not among them. That is why Ross and Shergalis can publish their subpoenas. Second, a subpoena is not an accusation. Prosecutors routinely subpoena people who are not suspects, and the first question a lawyer asks is whether the recipient is a witness, a subject or a target.

What can a recipient do? She can move to quash or modify a subpoena that is “unreasonable or oppressive,” the standard in Rule 17(c). She can invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination on specific questions. That is not theoretical for the Merrimack defendants: their pleas were in state court, and under the dual-sovereignty doctrine confirmed in Gamble v. United States (2019), the federal government can bring its own case for the same conduct.

Prosecutors can seek an immunity order. Under 18 U.S.C. § 6002, a witness compelled under one cannot refuse on Fifth Amendment grounds, but nothing she says, or information derived from it, can be used against her in a criminal case, except for perjury or failing to comply. If she still refuses, a judge can jail her for civil contempt; under 28 U.S.C. § 1826 that ends when she testifies or the grand jury’s term expires, and “in no event shall such confinement exceed eighteen months.”

The J. Edgar Hoover Building, FBI headquarters in Washington. Photo: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

None of this is exotic, and “FBI subpoena” and “persecution” are not synonyms. A grand jury asking whether people crossed state lines to organize a riot, or funded one, is doing something the law contemplates. The federal riot statute, 18 U.S.C. § 2101, for example, turns on traveling in interstate commerce or using its facilities with intent to promote or participate in a riot, followed by an overt act. What matters is whether the activity under investigation is crime or protected advocacy, and the public cannot tell that from outside the room. That is the activists’ point: they cannot assess their exposure when they do not know what is being investigated. It is also the reason for the secrecy, which protects people who have not been charged and may never be.

The government’s stated rationale

Prosecutors in these cases say little, but the administration has been explicit about its framework.

On September 25, 2025, President Trump signed National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” Its text, published by the White House, describes “sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence” and calls for “a new law enforcement strategy that investigates all participants” in such conspiracies, including “the organized structures, networks, entities, organizations, funding sources, and predicate actions behind them.”

The memorandum directs the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to coordinate a national strategy to investigate, prosecute and disrupt such networks, including institutional and individual funders, “officers and employees of organizations,” and “American citizens residing abroad or with close ties to foreign governments” suspected of money laundering or Foreign Agents Registration Act violations. It tells the Treasury to trace funding and the IRS to ensure that no tax-exempt entity finances political violence. It instructs the attorney general to make domestic-terrorism priorities include “organized doxing campaigns, swatting, rioting, looting, trespass, assault, destruction of property, threats of violence, and civil disorder.” And it tells federal agencies to question people involved in political violence about who organized and financed the action “prior to adjudication or initiation of a plea agreement,” listing statutes including conspiracy (18 U.S.C. 371), money laundering (1956), the material-support laws (2339 and its subsections), arson, and RICO. It lets the attorney general recommend groups for designation as “domestic terrorist organizations.”

The memorandum also says it must be implemented “consistent with applicable law” and creates no new rights or obligations.

On July 16, 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened a State Department ministerial on “the Resurgence of Political Terrorism.” According to ABC’s Good Morning America, representatives of 66 countries attended. Rubio said the idea that far-left terrorism is a serious threat is treated as “a right-wing fever dream,” and that “it can no longer be denied, and it can no longer be ignored.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said a hallmark of left-wing violence was a “disingenuous appeal to civil liberties” and that those appeals “must fall on deaf ears.” ABC noted that officials billed the event as about the “transnational” threat but mostly discussed domestic attacks without clear foreign links, and cited a 2025 CSIS analysis finding that left-wing violence in the US has risen from very low levels but remains far below historical levels of right-wing and jihadist violence.

Those statements frame how the government sees an Elbit-style action: coordinated property destruction aimed at a defense contractor, with a funding source to be traced. Supporters of that approach would add that the Merrimack defendants admitted the damage, that employees were inside the building, and that investigating who organized and paid for it is ordinary police work. The charges against Chambers, as reported, concern money laundering and riot conspiracy, not his opinions, though his opinions are all over the public record. His Spanish lawyer, Martinez, told The Grayzone that over three-quarters of the documentation the US sent to Spain “focuses on statements or remarks or opinions” Chambers has made, a claim that cannot be checked while the indictment is sealed.

Numbers from both cases and from the grand jury statute. Sources: Stars and Stripes, NHPR, Cornell LII. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What critics say, and what Prairieland shows

The Brennan Center for Justice, in an analysis by Faiza Patel, argues that “much of NSPM-7 is squarely directed at speech and nonviolent action” protected by the First Amendment. It notes that the memorandum’s list of indicators of “anti-fascism” includes “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” a list the center calls “breathtakingly broad.” It argues that the president has no authority to designate domestic groups as terrorist organizations and that such a designation “has no legal effect,” and it warns that stretching the material-support laws to the domestic context could recast acts like buying a sandwich for an activist as support. In a September 2026 NPR interview, Patel called the closest historical parallel “the McCarthy era.” The ACLU, as characterized by ABC, has accused the administration of using the language of political violence and domestic terrorism to target peaceful activists and donors who oppose it.

The administration rejects that characterization. Its position, repeated at the July ministerial, is that the threat is real and critics are dismissing it.

The test case critics point to is Prairieland. On July 4, 2025, protesters gathered outside the Prairieland Detention Center, an ICE facility near Dallas, Texas. Some set off fireworks, and others are accused of vandalism. Prosecutors say a former Marine reservist, Benjamin Song, shot and wounded a police officer who had just arrived. Nineteen people were arrested. After NSPM-7, according to Patel, the charges were changed to include material support for terrorism and the group was described as a “North Texas Antifa cell.” On June 23, 2026, Judge Reed O’Connor handed down sentences: 100 years for Song, convicted of attempted murder, and 30 to 70 years for seven others, a combined 450 years, according to Al Jazeera. He said what happened was not a protest but an “assault on democracy.” Daniel Sanchez Estrada, whose lawyers say his only act was moving a box of belongings that included zines, got 30 years; prosecutors described the box as containing “numerous Antifa materials.” Defense lawyers say there was no planned ambush. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the sentences “make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice.”

Prairieland involved a shooting, and no one claims the Merrimack defendants fired on anyone. Critics’ point, in Patel’s words to NPR, is that a terrorism label turns low-level offenses like damaging a van into top-tier felonies. The government’s answer is that the shooting made the case serious on its own terms.

An old pattern

In September 2010, FBI agents searched homes of antiwar and Palestine-solidarity organizers in Minneapolis and Chicago, and a federal grand jury in Chicago subpoenaed more than a dozen activists. Warrants indicated investigators suspected the activists of providing material support to groups the US considers terrorist organizations. As Al Jazeera reported at the time, no one was charged, and an FBI agent said the bureau “does not investigate any person or group because of their political views.” WBEZ reported in January 2011 that some subpoenaed activists defied orders to testify, with lawyers asserting Fifth Amendment rights, while prosecutors could offer immunity and refusal could mean contempt. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office said officials could not comment. The episode shows that grand jury subpoenas to Palestine-solidarity activists are not new, and how little the public learns from the process: at the time of those reports, no charges had been filed. Palestine Legal has issued advisories on FBI visits to activists since at least 2018, and the Merrimack activists’ account of door-knocks before their subpoenas fits the pattern those advisories describe, though their specifics have not been independently confirmed.

The law is not one-sided either. The First Amendment protects nonviolent protest, boycotts and advocacy, but not violence or property destruction, and the Supreme Court’s 2010 Holder v. Humanitarian Law Project decision held that even speech coordinated with a designated foreign terrorist organization can be punished as material support. The line between protected association and unlawful conspiracy is drawn case by case, which is why the grand jury’s target and theory matter so much.

Major Watson: who he is and what he is charged with

According to Military Times and Stars and Stripes, Maj. Jason Watson, 40, is a US Air Force Academy graduate with 17 years of service, a logistics readiness officer who served mostly overseas and was most recently a staff officer in Bydgoszcz, Poland. On July 1, 2026, he went to the Capitol in his service uniform, escorted by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, to a news conference organized by the Removal Coalition. He called for the impeachment and removal of Trump and Vice President JD Vance, citing US military involvement in Venezuela, Cuba and Iran. “Who I am is immaterial,” he said, adding that “what matters far more than who I am is what I have to say and the price I’m willing to pay to say it.”

He then stood on the steps of the House side of the Capitol holding a sign reading “Impeach Convict Remove.” After about three minutes, Capitol Police arrested him under a D.C. crowding-and-obstruction statute. Police told CNN that members of the public may not demonstrate on the House steps unless accompanied by a member of Congress, and that the member who escorted him had left the area. The District of Columbia’s charges were dropped. But, according to Military Times, quoting the organizer Jessica Denson, he was never released: he was taken from the courthouse directly into Air Force custody. The Air Force restricted him to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said the service takes misconduct seriously, “particularly conduct that could undermine the military’s nonpartisan status.”

Maj. Jason Watson at the July 1, 2026 news conference near the Capitol. Image published by ScheerPost; original photographer not credited.

On August 17, Watson gave an interview to CNN in which he said Trump was “flagrantly violating the Constitution.” The next day, the Air Force ordered him into pretrial confinement, citing, in a statement to CNN, “probable cause to support allegations of continued misconduct.” On August 24, charges were preferred.

He faces ten specifications under three articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Three fall under Article 88, which makes it a crime for a commissioned officer to use “contemptuous words” against the President, the Vice President, Congress and certain other officials. These stem, according to Stars and Stripes, from a June interview with a Substack newsletter, the July 1 protest, and the CNN interview. Five fall under Article 92, failure to obey an order or regulation; CNN reported that they include allegations of violating Defense Department rules on partisan political activity, wearing the uniform at a Capitol press conference, violating leave regulations by traveling to Washington, and refusing to wear his uniform to work the morning after the CNN interview. Two fall under Article 133, conduct unbecoming an officer, which CNN reported covers the Capitol protest and the interview.

These details are consistent across Air Force statements, those of Watson’s civilian lawyer, Christopher Mutimer, and reporting by CNN, Military Times and Stars and Stripes. Mutimer says Watson is the first major charged under Article 88, and a CNN review found only two convictions under it since the modern military code took effect in 1950. The statute is short: any commissioned officer “who uses contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress” and certain other officials “shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.”

The U.S. Capitol’s east front. Photo: Senate Democrats / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The process, and the argument about proportion

Military justice runs on its own track. After charges are preferred, an Article 32 hearing examines probable cause and the hearing officer recommends how to proceed; a convening authority then decides whether to refer the case to a special court-martial, which handles misdemeanor-level offenses, or a general court-martial, the most severe forum, according to Military Times.

Watson’s hearing was held on September 18 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling before Maj. Joshua Wendell. In his first public statement since being charged, Watson said, “I understand my words made people uncomfortable. I spoke to change something that was wrong,” and, per Military Times, that “discomfort is not contempt.” He said his oath to the Constitution made him act and that he would have protested any office holder who violated the law. “I have no expectations to continue to serve,” he added. Mutimer said Watson had asked to resign his commission and was turned down within 24 hours.

The government argued that the Capitol event was a partisan one. Mutimer answered that Watson is not a member of the Democratic Party and that the only known Democrat at the news conference was Green. Government counsel, Lt. Col. Chris Dunn, said Watson was not being unfairly singled out and that the charges did not come from political pressure: “This is not personal.” Wendell framed the question: “At the heart of the case is the tension between the first amendment right and the obligation as a military officer.”

The defense leaned heavily on a comparison. In 2021 Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted uniformed videos demanding accountability from senior leaders over the Afghanistan withdrawal. He pleaded guilty to six violations, including one under Article 88, spent nine days in pretrial confinement, and received a letter of reprimand and a $5,000 forfeiture, in a special court-martial. The defense showed a video of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praising Scheller’s “backbone” at the time, and noted that Hegseth later appointed him a deputy chief of staff. “The law will not make the same word a virtue in one officer’s mouth and a felony in another’s,” Watson’s lawyers argued, according to Military Times. Wendell asked aloud: “Was Scheller properly disposed of and how do I determine that?”

There is a longer history. In the Vietnam era, Army Second Lieutenant Henry Howe Jr. was convicted by a general court-martial under Article 88 for carrying a sign in a public protest in El Paso that called President Johnson an “ignorant fascist”; an Army board of review affirmed, and the case reached the Court of Military Appeals (37 C.M.R. 429, 1967). In Parker v. Levy (1974) the Supreme Court upheld Article 133 against a vagueness challenge, describing the military as a specialized society with its own rules. Service members keep some First Amendment protection, but less than civilians. That is the terrain on which both sides stand.

Watson’s words at his Article 32 hearing, as reported by Military Times. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Solitary confinement: what is established, and what is not

The most serious claim in the ScheerPost column, and the one that drives its title, is about conditions. Sterling writes that Watson has been alone in a cell 24 hours a day for almost two months and that even when he is let out to eat or exercise, he is alone, “according to his attorney.” Sterling is not a neutral narrator. He writes from his own experience of solitary confinement, served two and a half years in prison after an Espionage Act conviction he contests, and is a whistleblower advocate for RootsAction.

The core factual claim, though, is corroborated, including by the Air Force’s own hearing officer. Mutimer told CNN on October 9 that Watson is “still in solitary confinement 24 hours a day.” At the Article 32 hearing, Wendell said Watson was placed in confinement because he cannot be confined with civilians, which limits where he can be held on the base. “He was placed in confinement because of the law, which puts him in solitary confinement,” the hearing officer said. CNN has reported that Watson is being held at a county facility in Maryland on a military hold, according to the detention center. Military Times counted 35 days of solitary as of September 21.

What is not established is the nature of the conditions beyond isolation: the only descriptions come from his attorney and from Sterling relaying that account. The Air Force says Watson is presumed innocent and entitled to review of his confinement under Rule for Courts-Martial 305, and it did not respond to Military.com’s question about his conditions.

The legal rule is clear on paper. Article 13 of the UCMJ says no one held for trial may be punished before trial and that confinement may not be “any more rigorous than the circumstances require to insure his presence.” Sterling argues that months alone in a cell is punishment by any ordinary meaning. The Air Force’s answer, through Wendell, is that isolation is a consequence of the rules about housing a service member with civilians, not of a decision to punish. Both can be true at once, and a military judge may eventually decide whether it adds up to unlawful pretrial punishment, for which the usual remedy is credit against any sentence. The question of why pretrial confinement was ordered at all for an officer his lawyer calls “not a flight risk” is separate. The Air Force’s stated basis was “continued misconduct,” and the order came the day after the CNN interview.

As of Mutimer’s account, the government is pushing for a general court-martial, after the hearing officer recommended most charges go forward. The Air Force has not publicly confirmed a formal referral. A general court-martial would be the weightier forum, and the one in which the contrast with Scheller’s case would be starkest.

The Pentagon, headquarters of the Department of Defense. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

A short comparison abroad

Britain offers a harder version of the same debate. The UK government banned Palestine Action in July 2025 under its terrorism law, after activists broke into an RAF base, making membership or support a crime punishable by up to 14 years. According to the Associated Press, more than 2,700 people were arrested at protests for holding signs saying “I support Palestine Action,” almost 700 were charged, and as of February 2026 none had been convicted. On February 13, 2026, the High Court ruled the ban “disproportionate” and unlawful but left it in place pending appeal. On June 15, the Court of Appeal reversed that ruling, finding the ban “justified and proportionate,” according to Channel 4 News. Co-founder Huda Ammori says she will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The British ban is the subject of its own HR NEWS story.

The American comparison is not exact. The Merrimack defendants were prosecuted under ordinary state criminal law, not a terrorism ban. But the British case shows what happens when direct action against an arms maker moves from the property-crime category into the terrorism category: people holding signs find themselves inside the law’s net. NSPM-7’s listing of “trespass” and “destruction of property” among domestic-terrorism priorities, and the Chambers charges’ pairing of riot conspiracy with terror financing, raise the question of whether the US is heading the same way by a different route.

Supporters of Palestine Action at a Defend Our Juries protest in London on September 6, 2025. Photo: indigonolan / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What we know, what we don’t, and what to watch

The picture, taken together, comes down to three tiers of confidence.

Established by independent sources. In 2023 four people damaged an Elbit America plant in Merrimack; they pleaded guilty in 2024 and received short jail sentences. A federal request to extradite Fergie Chambers from Spain is pending, on a sealed indictment, with reported charges of money laundering to support terror organizations, riot, and conspiracy to riot. NSPM-7 exists, says what it says, and directs the FBI-led task forces to investigate funders and organizers of political violence. Maj. Watson was arrested at the Capitol on July 1, has been in pretrial confinement since August 18, faces ten specifications including three under a rarely used article on contempt toward the President, and had an Article 32 hearing on September 18. The hearing officer said the law puts him in solitary confinement.

Reported by one side, plausible, not independently confirmed. That Ross and Shergalis received grand jury subpoenas for October 21, were served five days beforehand, and were first visited by the FBI. That the subpoenas relate to Chambers. That Watson’s isolation is as complete as his attorney describes. These claims come from The Grayzone, the activists, Watson’s lawyer and Sterling. None is implausible, and the first has a document behind it. But no prosecutor, no FBI spokesperson and no court has said so on the record.

Unknown. What happened on October 21, whether Ross and Shergalis appeared, invoked the Fifth Amendment or fought the subpoenas. Who, if anyone, is the grand jury’s target, and what statute is at issue. Whether the National Court in Madrid will approve extradition, and whether the Spanish government will then allow it. Whether the Air Force will refer Watson to a general court-martial, and whether a judge will find that his confinement amounts to pretrial punishment.

Two questions will tell the public which story it is in.

The first is what the grand jury charges, if anything. If the case is about conspiracy to damage property, money moved to support it, and interstate travel, it will look like a prosecution of conduct under existing law, whatever one thinks of the sentence it carries. If it reaches into speech, associations and political donations, or recasts damage to a corporate building as terrorism, it will look like what critics say NSPM-7 is built to do. Courts will answer that, and the activists have urged anyone who gets a subpoena to talk to a lawyer before talking to the FBI.

The second is how the military justice system explains the contrast between Watson and Scheller. If two officers say similar things in uniform and one gets nine days in the brig and a reprimand while the other gets ten specifications and solitary, the question of whether the difference is the words or their target will be hard to avoid. If the military can point instead to specific rules Watson allegedly broke, such as refusing to wear a uniform on duty, wearing it at a political event and traveling without proper leave, the case will say less about speech and more about discipline. A judge, not a column, will decide.

A democracy does not become unfree in one subpoena or one confinement order. It gets there, if it does, through many procedural steps, each defensible on its own terms and each carrying a cost for the person least able to bear it. The right test is whether the system would apply the same step to someone whose politics the government liked. Until these cases answer that, the most useful thing a reader can do is hold the facts steady, notice who is saying what, and keep asking for the record.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: redacted grand jury subpoena, as published by The Grayzone.

Watson photo: screenshot of July 1, 2026 news conference video, as published by ScheerPost (original photographer not credited).

Rudman Courthouse: Farragutful via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

FBI headquarters: Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

U.S. Capitol: Senate Democrats via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

The Pentagon: Carol M. Highsmith via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Palestine Action protest, London: indigonolan via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.