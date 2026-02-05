HR NEWS

Barbara Faigen's avatar
Barbara Faigen
Feb 7

Perhaps this is why - despite thinking I have a healthy diet - I was found to be deficient in B12 and folate, and I’m now taking supplements. At my age - 79 - nutrients don’t get absorbed as efficiently as they used to, which compounds this issue.

KnoWKED's avatar
KnoWKED
Feb 16

I asked AI the consequences of lower B2

Impaired Metabolic and Immune Function

Riboflavin is critical for converting food into energy (ATP). A decline in its levels can lead to:

Energy Deficits: Persistent fatigue and weakness due to the body's reduced ability to metabolize carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

Secondary Deficiencies: B2 is required to convert vitamin B6 and folate into their active forms. Low B2 levels can therefore impair the function of other vital B vitamins.

Weakened Immunity: Reduced antioxidant capacity and disrupted macrophage activity, making the body more vulnerable to infections.

Let’s see Metabolic syndrome- ( which correlates to being obese) rising cancer rates-

8 more comments...

