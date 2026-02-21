HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
Feb 22

About the size of a credit 💳 card is going into our bodies DAILY!

Reply
Share
Sierra Zephyr's avatar
Sierra Zephyr
Feb 21

Why I recommend MultiPure water filters. Britta only gets rid of the taste and odor of chlorine and some lead (the easiest to remove) and cost far more IF people bother to change the filter as recommended. MutiPure gets rid of more bad chemicals including PFAS "forever" chemicals than any other filter. https://www.multipure.com/pcrawford for 5% off plus a special promo.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture